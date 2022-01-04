Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is attending a ‘New Age’ nursery school

My mom was a teacher for decades, and she preferred working with little kids, like five-to-seven-year-olds. That always sounded like a nightmare to me, because kids that age are so malleable and such little sponges, yet none of them have the attention span god gave a fruit fly. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will turn three years old in May, which means he’s at the age for nursery school. According to the Daily Mirror’s sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enrolled Archie in a nursery school that seems a bit “New Age.” What did they expect, it’s California and the children are two and three years old??
Harry and Meghan’s two-year-old son Archie has started nursery – and it’s thought he’s already learning how to be a New Age Californian. The school teaches things such as “emotional literacy”, mindfulness and how to be kind and look after the environment.
Many celebs living in the area send their kids to the All Saints by the Sea Episcopal School. But the Sussexes chose a less traditional place further away. Meghan was spotted driving Archie to school, then carrying his green backpack and a space-themed lunchbox.
A parent of one of Archie’s classmates said: “Harry often drops Archie off and picks him up, and seems like a good dad. All the parents have been laidback in welcoming Harry and Meghan, without making a fuss. And to the other kids, Archie is just one of them. They don’t know his parents are royalty, and probably wouldn’t care – unless Meghan was a Disney princess.”
The site is very different from Mynors’ Nursery School, which Harry and brother Prince William attended. The princes learned reading, writing and numbers amid play at the school, which is just five minutes from Kensington Palace in London. But the choice of Archie’s nursery reflects Harry’s emphasis on mental health and the environment, and Meghan’s focus on compassion and caring. It has small class sizes and puts great stress on the environment – with gardens that have fruit trees, plants, butterflies, bees and hummingbirds. Students get close to nature by helping to grow and harvest vegetables. The school also teaches Spanish, music, dance, theatre and coding.
It sounds fine? Again, it’s nursery school, not Yale. Kids that age need to learn their alphabet and how to identify bugs and animals. Maybe get them started on a second language too. It sounds like a perfectly lovely nursery school and I bet it’s expensive as hell too. Is it “New Age” to learn some gardening basics or to spend time in nature? Is it New Age to herd three-year-olds into a dance class? Just nitpicking for no reason.
None of that sounds “new age” to me…I have friends who run Forest schools and this seems similar.
Same. To me “New Age” is crystals and Goop…
This school sounds great! Heck, I would take courses there and I’m three decades older than Archie
I guess they labeled it “new age” because of the emotional literacy stuff but isn’t 1-4 the years where kids are supposed to learn social behavior? You know: playing together, sharing, “no means no”?Seems normal to me.
It sounds like it is focused on learning through action, which seems more suited to instill a love of learning in Archie than sitting still in a more formal classroom setting.
A nursery school that teaches coding? Huh? And don’t most nursery schools teach kindness to others and how to take care of your space, indoors and out? Slow news day again I guess. Gotta get the daily Sussexes quota in somehow.
The basics of coding can be taught to toddlers. There’s lots of toys and games out there to do it. Coding has become a basic part of education these days, and the earlier they learn it the better. My own boys get coding education in their public elementary school.
Also, this does not sound any different than the schools the Cambridge kids are sent to. I clearly remember hearing that George would be learning coding, and his school offered dance, French and lots of outdoors learning experiences. That school also placed an importance taught emotional literacy, too.
The Cambridges were lauded for being modern in their choice of school. The Sussexes, of course, are derided, despite sending their son to a comparable school.
Seriously. My kids went to nursery school and they taught kindnesses and sharing, the environment, etc.. I assumed they taught that in the UK as well. It’s not just a US thing. It’s not “new age” or “woke”.
Shrug. Sounds like what my kids had 15-20 years ago.
It’s a Montessori pre-school. Also the fail doesn’t have sources they just make stuff up.
I don’t have kids but if I did this sounds like exactly the kind of nursery I’d like them to attend.
New Age? I bet money it’s some form of Montessori.
The British press is so dramatic.
lol… they can’t leave this family alone. They (H and M) can enroll their kids wherever they damn please.
Ps: school sounds just like any nursery not new age. Learning through action.
George went to a Montessori school (as do my boys). Our Montessori’s school curriculum sounds pretty similar.
Yeah, but when Meghan does it, it’s got to be weird and gross, so they have to make something up. Like, George goes for Ice Cream. Archie goes for Privilege Ice Cream made from milk of abused cows by exploited workers in flavors that dictators like, and let’s not forget he eats it in a $15 million dollar mansion owned by his horrible mother and oppressed father.
Hmmm, now I’m worried the DM will steal this story…
And the BATHROOMS, let’s not forget about the BATHROOMS.
Another delusional day in British medialand where they’re pulling fakakta stories out of their butts.
Since the tax payers, the queen or Charles are not footing the bill for this school, then it’s none of the British tabloids business. They can go write stories about the keenbridges children schools and how much it cost them
That sounds like a normal fancy nursery school? Any large city has those too. It’s not really new age-y anymore, just normal. It always happens. A new trend will start (e.g unschooling) and over time pricier schools will take some of the more popular elements and incorporate them. So most modern nursery schools will have elements of Montessori, unschooling, environmental protection, social justice, etc, especially for higher income parents that want “the best” for their kids.
I had the same reaction to “New Age.” Gawd help us if learning about the environment is just a fad for the wealthy. Archie’s generation is going to live through an era of environmental crisis. The burden will be on them to save this planet. Learning that is as critical as the three Rs. I’m not at all surprised that H & M value an environmental education, though.
The BM doesn’t know squat.
and The Daily Fail is the worst of the BM!
It sounds like a Montessori school to me, or even if not….he’s not even 3 yet. At that age, most preschools (even FT daycares) ARE about things like learning about the environment in basic ways (bees need flowers! Let’s plant some flowers!) or learning about weather (my son’s preK teacher taught them about weather by setting up a Wizard of Oz thing in the room, lol.)
One preschool near us used to teach the students about colors and numbers (aisles, prices etc) by strapping them into their big buggy and taking them through the grocery store next door, lol. I always used to love seeing them all as I was shopping.
so basically this sounds like your typical upscale preschool to me.
Not sure what’s New Age about it, but it sounds like a lovely school I would like to send my hypothetical children to honestly.
What I find amusingly sweet about the Chick Inn photo is the shadow on the right of H lining up the shot on his phone.
This sounds pretty much like the preschool I went to in 1985-1986. Hammocks for nap time, a vegetable garden in the back, stickers on items that said blue and azul. Not really New Age. The only difference I see is the coding, and I don’t know how complicated that can really be for 3-5 year olds. It cracks me up how much emphasis is put on them being taught kindness, like wanting children to learn to be considerate and have emotional intelligence is some weird experiment, that could lead to their downfall.
As others have said it sounds like a Montessori – didn’t the Cambridge kids go there at one point?
Also i LOVE how Archie is dressed in that photo – his little jeans and white shirt, cute.
Sounds lovely. Did it mention anything about crystals and listening to enya? Those are my associations with new age lol. And I love enya btw.
Ha! I was about to come at you for the Enya comment. What would college have been without deep conversations by candlelight listening to Enya? ❤️
Lol that was my entire freshman year.
Are they burning incense in this supposed New Age school?
Same bettyrose and twin falls same.
The daily mirror and their useless scoops. They got the “scoop” about the house and now this, I wonder if other newspapers are letting the mirror have all the exclusives and just copy from them to avoid being sued.
No matter what type of school their children attend, it will be the “wrong” one according to the BP.
It sounds like a regular pre-school to me. 🤷♀️
Sounds like a regular pre-school to me. If it’s true. The Mirror is coming out with all these stories about Meghan and Harry all of sudden. Is it because Harry’s suing them?
These people make good things such as compassion, mindfulness, emotional intelligence, sound like bad things. They make it sound like Archie is joining a cult, not a progressive school. It is so ridiculous. And then they praise William and Kate for “caring” about “mental health” and the “environment”.
At his age school is supposed to be about socialization skills and, I imagine, a lot of H&M’s decision has to do with security also. How awful to teach children to be mindful and kind and to care for the environment. If I read many of this outlet’s articles, my eyes would be permanently in the back of my head.
Whenever the tabloids use Californian, they use it in a derogatory way. And New Age is their version of woke; which they only ever use negatively. They are othering a toddler. Targeting him. Trying to emphasize that he is different than the rest of the “true” royal children. Just as they are concerned about Harry’s popularity, they are already concerned about the future popularity of the Sussexes children. Richard Kay already wrote an article saying the Sussexes children need to be available to assist George during his reign. It’s disturbing.
They’re trying to make Harry and Meghan look like hippies for sending their kids to a school that’s about spreading kindness, love, teaching emotional and intellectual intelligence and having fun. Brits are so weird. No wonder theyre so rigid and bland and boring. Their education system doesn’t allow them to develop any social and interpersonal skills.
Obviously I’m generalizing for gags but you get what I mean.
Archie is 2.5 years old for crying out loud, he’s not gonna be attending academic decathlons at 3 years old. There’s nothing new age about this. This is basically a Montessori school that I sent my 3 year old to and my sister in law did the same and she’s a teacher at the same school. This is normal, not new or woke. I imagine if Kate sent her kids to a school like this, she would be hailed as a Modern mother.
Sounds awesome. They sound like great parents too, just nice modest great parents
I’m pretty sure this is a normal fancy pre-school? Do British pre-schools not teach these things? Is that why Brits are so frigid and weird?
Like I said below, there actually are nursery schools in the UK that have a very similar vibe/teach similar things than the school being described above. It’s just because it’s H&M that tabloids are complaining.
Much like their holiday card seems like basic well off American vibe to me, so does the schooling. It sounds like Montessori, fancy preschool that is considered the best practices currently that all the parents who can consider/afford those things do. Despite being royalty they hit that normal/relatable vibe so much better than others who shall remain nameless. Meghan is my age and that’s exactly the type of preschool I’d pick for a 2.5yo.
Also as everyone has pointed out the kid isn’t even 3 yet. Learning should basically be playtime and fun. I know with my own kids the main reason I even sent them was socialization and helping to figure out how to interact with the world. The BM is so crazy and out of touch.
Yeah, as others have said this just sounds like a typical fancy pre-school. There are nursery schools in the UK, especially in London who teach very similar things.
I feel like everyone is ignoring the creepy part. Which is that a tabloid hack followed Meghan to Archie’s school and now knows where he spends his days. Which DID happen because Page Six posted the pictures of Meghan dropping off Archie at school. They stopped short of naming the school specifically but gave enough information that anyone can figure it out.
Maybe someone needs to review the pet projects of future King Charles… many of these topics line up with the organic gardening and natural areas projects he’s championed over the years. Maybe Charles is a secret Californian!