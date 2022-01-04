Duchess Kate is ‘keen to avoid’ comparisons with Meghan on her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 years old on January 9th. When the Duchess of Sussex turned 40 last August, she did a cute video on her Archewell site with Melissa McCarthy, and Meghan launched the 40X40 mentorship thing, which was basically encouraging people to mentor one another professionally or personally. It was nice. Will Kate use her birthday to launch a keen button program or perhaps launch a charity to give wiglets to disaffected youths? Of course not. Kate is too Future-Queen-y for that, silly goose. She will spend her birthday quietly, with no fanfare, unlike Meghan!
Meghan’s 40th birthday celebrations in August were reported to have been organised by Colin Cowie. He has previously organised parties for big-name celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! he believes the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday will instead be a “deliberately modest” affair. He believes Kate will have “no fuss” around her birthday as she wants to focus on her responsibilities to the monarchy and family.
“The first picture of the two of them kissing was taken when Kate was celebrating her birthday quietly with William at Klosters ski resort in Switzerland,” Larcombe explained. “But that was then, and it’s just not Kate’s style to want to throw a lavish party for friends and family. I can’t see her going on any VIP trips to posh West End restaurants either.”
Mr Larcombe said: “It will be low key and it will be focused entirely on the family. She’s unlikely to [announce a new project on her birthday, unlike Meghan who launched a mentorship programme to mark her 40th] because, firstly, it’s just not her way and secondly because of the obvious comparisons with Meghan and this awful continuation of one-upmanship that the palace is so keen to avoid.”
Larcombe says Kate is expected to mark the occasion quietly with Prince William and her family rather than party, as “the Duke and Duchess are growing older gracefully”.
For what it’s worth, Kate’s birthdays have historically been out-of-the-public-eye. I tend to believe that she just has lowkey celebrations with her family, and I remember one year, they went to a play in London. But let’s also be clear: Kate would love it if her staff organized some kind of keen busy work around her birthday. She’s clearly not going to lift a finger to “do” anything herself, but she would enjoy a birthday pie chart photo, or maybe something where she’s holding a phone or a pen and looking professional and keen. Alas, I think it’s too late.
Also: it’s pretty stupid to keep insisting that Kate is demure and modest “unlike Meghan” when that claim always blows up in people’s faces. Most recently, royal reporters were making a big deal about Kate didn’t want to pull attention away from the Christmas carolers by making a speech at her Jazz Hands Christmas special… and it turned out that Kate made the whole thing about her f–king piano recital, complete with Kensington Palace blanketing the media with quotes about her historic love of music. My point is that Kate is desperate for the kind of attention Meghan gets, it’s just that Kate is lazy and she doesn’t know what to actually DO.
I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again: Kate doesn’t have the range, connections and work ethic to do what M did for 40×40. They really need to leave Meghan’s name out of their mouths because whenever Kate and Meghan are compared, it’s Kate that always falls far below the bar set.
The only thing that Keeny has going for her is that she loves her kids. Otherwise, she is about to turn 40 and has done absolutely nothing newsworthy since, other than marrying into the right family and birthing three kids.
“He believes Kate will have “no fuss” around her birthday as she wants to focus on her responsibilities to the monarchy and family.”
She’s going to spend her day “focusing on her responsibilities to the monarchy?” LMAO, what does that even mean?
Absolutely nothing of course. Her “responsibilities to the monarchy” ended when she was done giving birth, and she made d-mn sure to stay as far away as possible from anything else that can even remotely be called a “responsibility.”
Most people who have big celebrations on such milestone birthdays are people who feel they have achieved something great in their life(however big or small). I wouldnt want people on my 40th shindig scratching their heads and wondering ‘what does she do!?’ .
Well we know that’s a lie. Every article about Kate in the last 4 years has been comparing her to Meghan and she loves it. As I said yesterday, Meghan is in Kate’s head and there is no doubt that these articles bashing Meghan in praise of Kate are encouraged by her and KP.
And sadly ,the ‘greatest ‘ thing to ever happen to Kate is the arrival of Meghan. She used to get dragged in the press and now she can do no wrong. I wonder had Harry married a white woman if the press would have turned( not as severe as Meghan ofcourse) on her and given Kate the same pass or they would have continued to drag her like before.
Considering how competitive Buttons is there WILL be something around her birthday – am putting money on it. Esp given how badly her xmas carole service and piano playing was received and William’s twitter action.
This rotten rota, puts Kardashian name in there, to minimise Meghan, however, I will take The Kardashians over these backstabbing, jealous- filled royals any day. The Kardashians are even loyal to their exes.
I can’t remember in the run up to Meghan’s 40th were there loads of articles speculating how she would celebrate ? I’m not sure there were. Is this plea to Meghan not to upstage Kate by posting anything, or is the Media trying to drum up a public swell of birthday wishes to let Kate know how popular she is ?
I don’t care if Kate has a big splashy do or a quiet birthday for her 40’s. The biggest issue with Kate and that entire family is the fact that they’re just not interesting. Who actually cares?
Also: if she doesn’t want comparisons to Meghan it would be helpful if all these articles in the daily mail stopped mentioning her. Lol.
Then she failed.
Not even being 100% bitchy, but does she have any friends to invite to a birthday party? She only ever talks about family: Middletons, Will & the kids.
No, she doesn’t have friends. The few she did have were dumped for William’s friends ( and they don’t like her)
So there are 2 people who get mentioned as being Kate’s friends: Sophie Carter and Emilia D’Erlanger/Jardine-Patterson. There’s also a third but not mentioned so frequently and it’s Trinny Foyle (friend at Marlborough). The rest are William’s friends or the wives of William’s friends.
I think there are a few from her Marlborough days but she lost a lot of friends due to her treating them badly in the great Prince hunt. There was one story that she was a bridesmaid for one friend, involved in the wedding planning – dropping out at the last min to go on holiday with William.
What they really are saying is the Kate doesn’t have the range to pull off a 40×40, genuine friends and will continue to live in Meghan’s shadow. We barely knew what Meghan did for her birthday at home, but Keen McButtons is the “low-key” Duchess smh
That’s what I was thinking. Why are they claiming Meghan had a party planner? Then they throw in something about not going out to eat either. It’s pretty sad if Will can’t even take her out for a nice dinner to celebrate her birthday. I bet the truth is they are taking a trip somewhere and the BM is keeping it quiet.
She’s going to have a low-key birthday with just her family, because what friends does she even have to celebrate with? How is it that in the last 10 years there have never been any photos snapped of her going out to lunch, shopping, SOMETHING with a girlfriend? She’s supposed to be so normal and down-to-earth, isn’t she? She can get papped at a bookstore or school supply shopping for the kids, but never a girls’ day out (forget girls’ night, I get that would probably never happen at least publically)? It’s not normal, nor is it healthy to spend 100% of your time with your kids and spouse. But I suspect it’s because she doesn’t have any real friends to speak of.
Yeah I’m willing to bet Kate & Will will both announce some charitable thing on their birthdays this year. Most of their moves over the last few years have been copying Harry and Meghan.
Rebecca English’s claim that Kate didn’t want the carol concert to be all about Kate blew up in her face and my guess is this claim from Duncan (alleged phone hacker) Larcombe about a low key birthday will too. I’ve seen on social media her fans (and some bots according to bot sentinel) are even organising using same hashtag used by Meghan’s fans.
KP and the press have been the ones driving comparisons between Kate & Meghan. I remember after her mat leave for Louis, there was a vanity fair article about ‘ the golden age of KATE’ & on the cover was ‘no she’s not jealous of Meghan’. Looking back now I realise that the lady doth protest too much.
Meghan literally said on Oprah that you don’t have to hate her if you like me but Kate has never said anything similar. Since Meghan married in most Kate fluff pieces have included a put down on Meghan & we know since the princes and the press & Meghan’s court case that KP would likely oversee such fluff pieces. Anna Pasternak confirmed working with KP for the Tatler piece which was later edited to remove comments about the Middletons & William etc that Kate & William didn’t like but all nasty comments about Meghan including claims she made Kate cry, were kept in.
Also Duncan claims a party planner organised a birthday party for Meghan but there’s been no reports or confirmation how Meghan celebrated her birthday. It must kill the rota and royal experts that H&M’s circle is tight and they don’t have access.
My guess is that Meghan had only family for her birthday and Kate is copying or K&W are actually taking a trip somewhere that the media are keeping quiet, like with the Jordan trip.
They’re not “keen to end the one-upmanship”, they’re desperate to end the fabricated one-upmanship in which Kate regularly loses, even with the tabloids doing all the heavy-lifting for her.
Christ I can’t imagine reaching 40 without any accomplishments, and no friends to celebrate them with. Her life is pitiful.
I saw the headlines and thought “well yes because she doesn’t want to do any work” but the reasoning being because she doesn’t want to be compared to Meghan is laughable. Being compared to Meghan means she and the media can continue upholding her image as the perfect white royal as well as someone who represents the “perfect” woman especially in a patriarchal system like the aristocracy as well as the wider society, especially towards those who idolise the 50s housewives – submissive, keeps her head down, doesn’t work much, “just” looks after the kids etc etc.
First off Kate is way too b—-chy to have friends, second, she wishes she could come up with something, anything but she just has zero interest in anything outside buttons, Botox and wiglets. Third, I don’t consider a ski trip to an exclusive area to be low key. We don’t have a clue what Meghan did for her birthday because unlike Duchess mutton button, she isn’t asking the tabloids to print her plans.
Yeah…if I were Kate, I would be keen to avoid comparisons with Meghan too. On one hand, we have an intelligent, self-made, driven and deeply altruistic woman. On the other, we have a 40-yea-old ‘girl’ who’s never had a job in her life (outside her kids, of course), who’s idea of charity is showing up to an event for 40 minutes with the entire Royal Rota in tow, whilst smiling maniacally, flipping her Texas Beauty Queen extensions and mumbling incoherently.
Also, why so shy on comparisons all of a sudden? Wasn’t it the Middleton media machine who kept pumping out stories comparing the two women since Meghan came on the scene? Now the British media and public can see that they god the bum end of the deal all of a sudden it’s “don’t compare us! Don’t look over there at what you could have had! You still love meeee” I mean, LOL. Really.