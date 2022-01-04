Duchess Kate is ‘keen to avoid’ comparisons with Meghan on her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 years old on January 9th. When the Duchess of Sussex turned 40 last August, she did a cute video on her Archewell site with Melissa McCarthy, and Meghan launched the 40X40 mentorship thing, which was basically encouraging people to mentor one another professionally or personally. It was nice. Will Kate use her birthday to launch a keen button program or perhaps launch a charity to give wiglets to disaffected youths? Of course not. Kate is too Future-Queen-y for that, silly goose. She will spend her birthday quietly, with no fanfare, unlike Meghan!

Meghan’s 40th birthday celebrations in August were reported to have been organised by Colin Cowie. He has previously organised parties for big-name celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! he believes the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday will instead be a “deliberately modest” affair. He believes Kate will have “no fuss” around her birthday as she wants to focus on her responsibilities to the monarchy and family. “The first picture of the two of them kissing was taken when Kate was celebrating her birthday quietly with William at Klosters ski resort in Switzerland,” Larcombe explained. “But that was then, and it’s just not Kate’s style to want to throw a lavish party for friends and family. I can’t see her going on any VIP trips to posh West End restaurants either.” Mr Larcombe said: “It will be low key and it will be focused entirely on the family. She’s unlikely to [announce a new project on her birthday, unlike Meghan who launched a mentorship programme to mark her 40th] because, firstly, it’s just not her way and secondly because of the obvious comparisons with Meghan and this awful continuation of one-upmanship that the palace is so keen to avoid.” Larcombe says Kate is expected to mark the occasion quietly with Prince William and her family rather than party, as “the Duke and Duchess are growing older gracefully”.

For what it’s worth, Kate’s birthdays have historically been out-of-the-public-eye. I tend to believe that she just has lowkey celebrations with her family, and I remember one year, they went to a play in London. But let’s also be clear: Kate would love it if her staff organized some kind of keen busy work around her birthday. She’s clearly not going to lift a finger to “do” anything herself, but she would enjoy a birthday pie chart photo, or maybe something where she’s holding a phone or a pen and looking professional and keen. Alas, I think it’s too late.

Also: it’s pretty stupid to keep insisting that Kate is demure and modest “unlike Meghan” when that claim always blows up in people’s faces. Most recently, royal reporters were making a big deal about Kate didn’t want to pull attention away from the Christmas carolers by making a speech at her Jazz Hands Christmas special… and it turned out that Kate made the whole thing about her f–king piano recital, complete with Kensington Palace blanketing the media with quotes about her historic love of music. My point is that Kate is desperate for the kind of attention Meghan gets, it’s just that Kate is lazy and she doesn’t know what to actually DO.