Duchess Kate was ‘keen’ to play the piano during her ‘Royal Carols’ event

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas aired on Christmas Eve (Friday) in the UK, on ITV. I didn’t see many people talking about the actual broadcast event, but maybe that’s because all of the energy was going towards the Duchess of Cambridge. On Friday, the Kensington Palace social media announced something no one knew about beforehand: Kate was actually taking part in one of the musical performances during the program. Kate took piano lessons as a child, and she apparently kept up with it, enough that she was able to play along to a song written and performed by Tom Walker. Here’s the performance:
I saw people complaining about this, that or the other, so let me just say what I think about this: it’s fine? I would even consider it “good” and “sort of cool.” I’m saying that as someone who is not musically gifted at all – I’ve always admired people who can play the piano or even just read sheet music. Was it the most complicated song for an amateur pianist? No, but Kate did better than I would have done and better than most of us would have done.
According to the official reporting – meaning, Kensington Palace briefing the Rota and People Magazine – Kate came up with the idea of performing alongside Walker, because she heard her perform a song about addiction in October at an event for the Forward Trust. She liked his song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here” because of the pertinence in the time of the pandemic, and she suggested that they perform together at her carol special. According to sources, Kate has taken “great comfort” in playing music throughout the pandemic and a royal source told People: “Music was very important to the Duchess during the lockdowns. She also recognizes the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom’s performance in this way.” KEEN!
The one sort of odd thing about this is that Kate didn’t perform with Tom Walker at the actual carol service on December 8. They did this one day earlier, on December 7th, and they did a few takes on it. Which means Kate got all dressed up in that red coat and sapphire earrings and her doll wiglet TWICE on consecutive days. Which begs the question…why not just wear something different for the performance? I have other questions too, like why isn’t Kate involved with any music charities? If she cares about music and music is so important to her, hello, a music therapy charity? Anything???
Also: she could have been putting out charity singles this whole time!! They should release this version of the song as a single and raise money for charity. These are free ideas, Jason.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar and Alex Bramall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com.
This would have been a WHOLE lot better if she’d done this live, rather than pre-recorded. At least the audience might have thought they were getting something special.
As it was, the audience looked bored and freezing cold, and quite a few of them didn’t looked thrilled to be there.
Viewing figures weren’t great either. Meh.
Duchess Milli Pianilli part had to be prerecorded because it took many days of practice, different rehearsals and several takes to get her looking the part. Even then we could tell that she was faking it! They had to try so hard to make her have a skill and decided to go back to parlour tricks reminiscent of the Pride and Prejudice era. Despite all the publicity and pulling out all the stops the viewing numbers were appallingly low with the channel losing 80% of its viewership for that timeslot.
She did it because she knew the UK press would blow smoke up her butt. It’s manipulation (that would be used derisively against another) that the UK tabloids overlook in order to embiggen Kate. The fact that it’s so brazen is interesting because it again proves she (or her handlers) obviously think they have the tabloids in their pocket.
Also, the lack of involvement in any charities relating to music is down to that involvement means more “work” and we all know she can’t have that.
I bet all the different rehearsals will be counted as different engagements on the court circular. According to initial figures she STILL has the lowest number of engagements, which begs the question the queen asked years ago, ‘what does Kate DO?
It’s sad that this comment from the queen close to 20 years ago still is so relevant today. It’s clear that family knew what they were getting with kate and she’s never changed. Just more sycophantic press to cover up the laziness and mediocrity.
So she basically accompanied while he was practicing for the actual concert? And how does anybody know how well she played? I couldn’t tell from the video. All I could hear was the singing and guitar. She’s getting keen points yet again for not really doing much. And basically all the comments her nasty fans make about M inviting herself to anything, are really true about K instead.
Exactly.
I can hear the piano quite clearly, and I think her playing was fine. I do think it would have meant more if she’d played live, during the actual concert.
Tom Walker gave an interview and said there was another pianist there. Who knows if what we are hearing is actually Kate.
Yes he did say there was another pianist there. Very shocking the lengths to which Duchess Mcmutton Liberace has been propped up. Thankfully the BBC dogged a bullet having previously learned their lesson from her husband’s terra cacas fiasco.
@Ginger… another pianist was there? So was any sound coming from when she played? That quite a level of deception on top of pretending that she was playing this live at the service.
Yeah it’s projection on their part. Always has been. I’d love to hear an isolated version with just the piano but if it was recorded over multiple takes they’ve probably edited out most of the errors. But probably not all because it’s KP and they can’t manage to get the easiest of things right.
@Exactly. ITA. The camera cuts away from her most of the time and focuses on the other performers. One can hardly see if she’s done a good job or was made to look like she did because of the editing. Her performance wasn’t live so it could have easily been “doctored” in the post production to look like she did well. I also noticed that she lacked passion while playing. She was mechanical. It was so much unlike Princess Diana who played live
Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No 2 in front of an audience in Australia. She was passionate and fantastic at the piano .
I believe the camera spent most of the time focused on the singer, which makes sense to me.
I could hear the piano. Her part was simple & repetitive, but so was the song, in general. She was fine. It’s her Diana moment, a combo of when she sat briefly at the piano & played something during some school visit & when she danced with the ballet dancer at Royal Albert Hall. Kate just did it in a taped session, rather than live. I’m with Kaiser, it’s fine. She played a piece with professional musicians, so good on her, but it would have been nicer during the event to have played lived rather than be shown this video.
Diana playing Rachmaninov impromptu required a significant level of skill. Advanced pianists can play a piece but it would take years of practice. What kate played is slightly above beginner level but now we are hearing there was another pianist at the taping session, so it’s hard to say if any of the sound even comes from when she was sitting at the piano.
Liberace at least had the comments he made to the audience (about the rings he wore et al) at his concerts. Kate has no charisma. IMO.
How come no one knew that Kate could play the piano before last week? I also have the questions about her not being involved in music charities. This would have been a great role for her. Instead she’s stuck with that non-starter early childhood centre. Apparently Meghan was trending because the royalists couldn’t just praise Kate for playing the piano. Also after all that talk about Kate not making the concert about herself, she made it about herself. I also agree it would have been great if she wore a different outfit for her performance but I think KP wanted people to think that she performed on the actual day of the concert. Her PR is just terrible.
But Kate didn’t trend at all for this, so what was her fan’s point? They’re just proving that they cared more about Meghan than they do about Kate. This entire Christmas holiday was basically about the Sussexes, between their holiday card and Meg’s victory. Kate playing the piano was an afterthought, that people have already forgot about. Meanwhile Meg is still trending for her victory and there has been a 700% increase in red hair dye searches because of Archie.
Thankfully her fans hate Meghan more than they love Kate, so Meghan ended up trending for 5 days straight. Love that individual members of the Sussex family trended on their own which may make this a royal first. I also commend Sussex Squad members for their role in bringing attention to the statement the fail tried to bury on the front page of their rag.
Here’s what bugs me. Meghan breathes and it’s ‘all about her’ even including holding her own children. Khhhate makes the funeral all about her, this concert all about her, and apparently, she’s so beautiful, talented, compassionate and amazing and fabulous! And Meghans soooo jealous she had to leave for the whatever reason about beautiful talented compassionate Khhhate. Ugh. These people are gross.
It reminds me of a cross stitch pattern I’ll be doing in 2022. It says something like: “Lord, give me the confidence of a mediocre white man”.
By making the event all about Kate, she now gets to own those embarrassingly low viewing figures.
I wonder how the choir and other performers feel about the entirety of the promo for the event being centered on Kate.
What were the ratings for this? And I noticed that the queen’s speech aired where it normally does.. So much for the royal family boycott of the BBC.
The ratings were low (1.52 million) compared with shows airing at the same time. The Repair Shop on the BBC got over 4m and Home Alone on channel 4 got about 2.4m. I think the BBC will be breathing a sigh of relief that they missed out on this one. Didn’t even make it into top 10 most viewed of the night.
Nice she tried something new.
But umm…this isn’t exactly a showcase piece. My Asian friends who were forced to play piano would look at this and go “Girl, no. Just no”.
Yes, I agree this is fine, but how insecure is this woman that she couldn’t pre-record a welcoming message and could only “perform” this easy piece without an audience, where as many takes as necessary could be recorded so that she didn’t embarrass herself? If she weren’t so complicit in the vicious, incessant treatment heaped on Meghan (Harry, Archie and Lili), I could almost pity her. But she was and is and I don’t.
+1
Well, it’s also less work. If you know there are going to be multiple takes and edits, then you don’t have to practice as hard to get it right for a live take. Not to say there isn’t insecurity also involved.
It’s not easy to cheer for a mean girl.
+1
How Hollywood! Didn’t know she played the piano but it would have had a better impact if she had performed at the service but I wonder how many takes it took as we know she needs a lot just for speeches.
As usual an interesting idea has been badly executed.
Also it’s becoming more obvs that her events r only Ines at one thing – improving her image and completing with Meghan.
It’s VERY Hollywood. I thought it was “against protocol” for royals to behave like celebrities. 🤔🤔🤔
KP even asked the public to live tweet the event, and post pics of them watching it, as if it was must see TV. How very Hollywood indeed. 😑
She didn’t play at the concert because her actual playing ability would have been discovered. There were probably multiple takes and some interesting editing as well. I’m sure she is fine at playing but she is no John Legend. People are acting like she is a classically trained pianist when really she is just proficient enough for this hobby. It’s also kind of selfish because the singer had to come out twice to make sure Kate can play in private instead of doing it once for the concert. I doubt Kate was rehearsing with everyone else.
I hate to sound like a conspiracy theorist but pre-recorded means that the actual sound track with the video may not be her playing.
They are very vague in her training which appears to that she can read music and play some chords along with the music. That she did it pre recorded and not live suggests she wasn’t very good even at that.
Meanwhile a clip floated around of the time Diana just happened to sit down in front of a piano and played a bit of Rachmaninov without help. That’s the sign of a highly trained pianist because Rachmaninov is not an easy composer to play and knowing the piece without sheet music and playing it spontaneously is impressive.
This reminds me of the empty plane stunt. Apparently, according to Tom, there was another pianist present!
My friend whose taken piano lessons since childhood texted me ranting about Keen’s crossed legs and about how—to anyone who plays piano—this is a dead giveaway that she’s not playing. Apparently there is a certain posture, and no compromise.
Lol, the crossed legs are hilarious. What a waste of oxygen and textiles.
So this was basically just a stunt then? Like everything else the Keen’s do. If it’s true she wasn’t playing, than that’s why her performance was separate from the actual concert.
Her legs aren’t crossed. Her right leg is forward with her foot on a pedal and her left leg is back under the bench.
Well that was … underwhelming. With all that hype, I thought we were getting a piano solo. I thought Kate was actually going to impress but her hands barely moved on the keys and I couldn’t hear it. Anyway, the ratings were low for the special …. 1.5 million. The BBC will not be trembling over any more threats from the Burger King.
As with everything Kate it was aggressively mediocre and only impressed the sycophantic British press. Only people who don’t know how to play piano at all think this is something but really any child who had to do piano recitals could have done her part live. And she made this all about her. Wasn’t this supposed to be about thanking the front line workers but there seems to have been more focus on kate and her need for attention than the actual people who did something over this pandemic.
They made it a point to say she didn’t give a speech during the service because she didn’t want attention, but then she does a taped accompaniment with the camera focusing on her more than what normally happens when someone accompanies the solo musician.
The hypocrisy stinks. Plus there was another pianist there according to Tom which is very reminiscent of their previous empty plane stunt! The low figures time and time again prove that even a captive audience has no interest in the Cambridges. The press may embiggen but ordinary citizens do not particularly care for them at all.
It was definitely mediocre but knowing Kate can play the piano even mediocrely lol is still one of the more interesting things about her we’ve heard in years. Why do they hide the things about her that make her seem like she actually has a personality?
The event was never meant to be a ratings success. It’s purpose was just for positive PR and creating less work for the Cambridges. With this event they could “see” most of the charities they work with in one visit. Like William’s earthshot thing, all the PR focused on Kate. Nothing really resonated with people until the piano performance. I know TV specials do tapings all the time, but she should have not tried to make it seem like it was live. It really takes away from the performers, readers and speakers who actually did perform live, including an amazing 5 year old cancer patient. While Kate is getting all the credit for the views on the song and I am sure there is a lot of curiosity about her playing, I think the song itself is generating the hits too. This Christmas has been hard for so many people and the song reflects this. But is it all about Kate. The same reason many give for disliking Meghan so. Telling on themselves.
It would not be so bad if she had not behaved badly to Meghan and Harry. She does not come across to me as a particularly warm person.
I’m not sure I agree that this was not meant to be a ratings success. The tabloids promoted the heck out this with multiple stories and huge photos of Keen. I think they badly wanted a ratings success to compete with H&M.
Exactly. This was supposed to be Will’s big showdown with the BBC for airing the Princes and the Press. The 3 Palaces we’re going to shun the network as punishment and ITV did heavy promo, all for a ratings flop and for Buckingham Palace to include the BBC in the Queen’s Speech telecast.
Every time these royals try to ice someone out, they make them more popular. It’s why I know who the Marchioness of Cholomdelay is and how she too is more impressive and liked than Mumbles Mozart. And why Meghan can blink and get worldwide coverage while Mumbles will have to twirl plates while wearing a Jenny Packham sequined bikini for her next act to trend – in the UK only.
Lovely gesture and nice fit with the theme of the concert. I can’t really judge her ability since my 5th grade orchestra lessons are the limit to my musical talents.
Without appearing smug I’ve played the piano since I was 7 as a hobby. This woman is a moron, and I have played and have seen my friends toddlers pay pieces more complicated.
I don’t want to appear unkind, but is Kate slow? With all the monetary resources this woman has received in her 40 years on Earth her lack of accomplishments is pitiful.
Jesus Christ that’s an awful thing to say @Catherine.
@Melly… I’m no fan of Kate’s, but you’re calling her slow because she didn’t/couldn’t play a more complicated piece on the piano…?? And while Kate doesn’t have as long a list of personal accomplishments as Meghan, Kate IS the future queen of England, and that counts for something. Sorry to say your comment came off both smug and unkind.
Kate had so many missed opportunities not only in a family sense but in a work sense. This is just something to call attention to herself but she should have done a lot more for her charities.
Sakura, becoming the future queen consort isn’t an accomplishment, it’s not like she cured cancer. She just married an egg head who was born first in the line of succession in that family of eggheads. I know nothing about piano playing so I won’t comment on her performance.
A future title that Kate may or may not get is not an actual accomplishment. And she has privilege that she has wasted for decades choosing only to focus on herself, as she did here once again. Does anyone know what the purpose of this show was about? Was the presence of Kate supposed to actually comfort people who had a difficult year? Does watching her play a taped piano accompaniment actually help people who work the front lines at hospitals? Or people who lost family members to Covid? This was nothing but another “look at me” effort ignoring those who really did suffer in the last year.
I don’t think Kate is slow. She probably lacks confidence and nobody expected her to play like a concert pianist. But how is being the future queen due to merely marrying and staying married counting for something? You see marrying somebody as an accomplishment?
I don’t like calling her slow either but let’s not act like being future future queen consort is any prize beyond a title and pretty jewels – especially when you consider what happened to her MIL.
@OverIt- I said Kate being the future queen counted for SOMETHING. I didn’t say it amounted to something great like curing cancer, because it doesn’t at all. But whether we like it or not, Kate is in the history books forever. I’m Team Sussex all the way, but I think Kate gets a lot of nasty snark here, and a lot of it is deserved, don’t get me wrong, but people calling Kate stupid or slow for not playing a more complicated piece makes us just as bad as the royal fanboys/fangirls over at the Daily Mail who trash Meghan over the dumbest things. That is a depth I do not wish to sink to.
I think Kate does not lack confidence. She had the “confidence” enough to show how she “really” felt about Harry and Meghan at the Church service. And the confidence to go on the fashion runway changing the outfit to something more ‘revealing’ knowing William was in the audience and publicly trying to “win back” William being seen at nightclubs with other men during the breakup. I think she just does not like working, just the events where she makes herself center of attention. Kate could have done a lot more.
@Melly
You are unkind by calling her slow. there are many things to criticize about Kate but your comments are mean.
I agree with Kaiser’s comments that if music meant so much to Kate, she could be doing so much more with music charities, especially those that encourage music education for kids. There are lots of studies that show how important arts education is for children, along with music therapy. But you are right, that would mean that she would have to actually work, and we all know that apart from the V&A and the National Portrait Gallery, she barely visits the charities that she’s a patron of. As for her playing, before I read this article, I was under the impression that she played live like Diana did when she performed with Wayne Sleep. I’m less impressed knowing that a) this was recorded and b) she’s basically playing the same chords over and over again. It is the equivalent of playing chopsticks. I would have been more impressed if she had played a solo.
And Diana got criticized for playing the piano (and she was a whole lot better at it) and dancing on the stage. But Kate is given over the top praise for this.
This is what bothers me about Kate. She has so many missed opportunities. She could have done something with HG since she had it while she was pregnant and did… nothing. She could have done some really amazing things with photography since she is hailed as the most amazing and wonderful photographer ever, and… nothing. Now, she could do something with music and I bet she does…..nothing.
As a professional pianist, all I can say is – she was impressive. And whoever said “she just accompanied, big deal” has never understood how HARD is to accompany.
I am impressed, and the song is beautiful.
Merry Christmas
Sure, Jan. Sure.
Um, many of us know exactly how hard it is (or isn’t) to accompany singers, since that’s what most amateurs do in social settings. Like the holidays, for instance.
LOL
A real professional pianist said it was playing chopsticks, warming up.
You mean it wasn’t live?, and she played basic notes over and over, glad she could do that. However I really couldn’t understand some of the words of the song. Cudos for effort.
By the by if that mouth and look on willys’ face is one of love, well spare me, looks downright creepy.
William looks annoyed but trying to mask it and not doing well at hiding his feelings.
Yup, George probably had to teach her this basic lesson so she could pretend to be Mozart. My best childhood friend could play circles around this amateur when she was 8.
All so Keen could get praise for being a big girl who is definitely better and more loved than the other Duchess..
Shame that Whites Only Royals (and Middletons): Together At Christmas was a bigger ratings fail than Earthflop.
Why is she wearing wigs? Is there something wrong with her own hair?
She wears wiglets, which are just tiny wigs to add fullness to the hair. Kate’s hair is naturally kind of thin/fine, so she wears them to enhance her hairstyles.
I would have no problem with this if there hadn’t been so much Kate doesn’t make it about herself PR propaganda. Rebecca English actually excused Kate not speaking at the service by saying she wanted the focus on the charities instead ig herself unlike “certain ex royals” . It was BS and absolutely unnecessary. After all that KP releases the “festive glance” video/photo; Kate’s pre-recorded “speech”; photos of her “decorating”, a teaser promo video of her playing and then a full video of her playing. Not to mention all the stories that came before the concert. Have they released any info about the charities they were supposedly supporting. I haven’t seen any. So again it’s just performative. Also, she wore the same outfit because people who don’t know better will think she actually played live at the concert and praise her for that. Ignoring the fact that she couldn’t manage to speak live.
I am still dumbstruck that ITV released that “festive glance” nonsense as a means to pump up this special. I was scratching my head, trying to think if ITV was throwing shade at them because Will twisted their arms to air the carols special? It did nothing but call attention to the coldness between Will and Kate and subjected them to hilarious online trolling. Maybe ITV does have someone crafty running their social media and saw that the engagement numbers for their traditional promos were low and said, okay, let’s have some fun here instead and see how it goes?
I think the festive glance was tweeted by Chris Ship who said he couldn’t bring himself to write loving look but also the word festive was for Christmas lol. I mean it was funny. Like a Die Hard festive glance maybe? Mic Wright had my favorite comment about it when he said “festive” like an ice-pick to the face.
Then he added that earlier in the evening Kate was given a Jonie Mitchell cd instead of the necklace she’d been expecting, a Love Actually reference insinuating that William gave a necklace to someone else…
Did Becky English know that kate was going to do this piano thing? Because her comment about not giving a speech since kate didn’t want to “make it about herself” really makes Becky look like a fool at this point. There was nothing about that piano thing that wasn’t an exercise in ego because people who accompany the main performer normally don’t get all the camera angles like they did for her.
And of course kate has done nothing in her life about musical therapy. She doesn’t ever care about anything but herself as she has shown time and time again. This was just like the time she attended the vigil “undercover” which was done with the same level of fake humility as this was.
I found it cringeworthy, especially that picture of her grinning at the piano. She makes it all about herself. I hope she does not try dancing on stage to “channel” Diana but it would not surprise me.
If this was 10 years ago where I didn’t just see Regina George every time Kate does anything I would have loved this. However, I struggle to enjoy any of these ,what should be, enjoyable Royal things, when all I can think of is how viscious the media would have been in attacking Meghan for this AND more importantly how house Cambridge would have assisted the media in doing so. They have a lot to account for. It’s like watching the high school bully receive a reward.
High school bullies and mean girls at KP. The kind you avoid at reunions bc they’re so embarrassing and still reliving their glory days.
It was fine but as always with KP, they mess things up in the details. They are so determined to “win” this one sided competition they have going with MM, it’s really sad. MM and Harry just seem to live rent free in KP’s head. Oh well.
I’m just shocked that she took initiative to do something that takes time and effort. Usually it’s just her team basically forcing her to work
I have the impression that she likes events where she gets center stage more than actual work. I think she did “practice” because I actually think she believes her over the top publicity.
I thought it was nice when I first saw the video but finding out that it was pretaped and she wore the same clothes makes it disingenuous for me. There are lots of people who probably don’t realize that she wasn’t performing live and had multiple chances to perfect her part (which is ok) which seems deliberately misleading.
I did Piano years ago when I was younger. I only did it for a few months and then quit lol. I’m not very musically inclined. I thought this (Kate playing the piano) was fine. Even simple pieces can be quite hard depending on who you are and doing this would have taken some practice aka work on Kate’s end. I know I struggled with piano so maybe I’m just speaking from my own experience and this is in fact “easy” to do? Honestly, if I were KP, I would have been advertising this like 8 years ago lol. It’s the first time in what? years that we’ve gotten a decent personality trait about Kate. Or make it tradition that Kate accompanies someone every year for Christmas.
But I don’t think she’s some brilliant expert and that’s OKAY! Not everyone can be great at everything and it’s okay to be a hobbyist/average at it. I think that’s something KP needs to understand.
what was off putting was the DM having countless negative comments about Meghan and how “perfect” Kate is. It was as if she were campaigning for Miss America with a Talent Competition. It takes a lot more to be a good future consort than that.
It was a very simple accompaniment, but she did a good job with it. Is this really the first time we’ve heard that she plays the piano and music is her solace in dark times? I wonder if this isn’t one of those Covid hobbies – like, hey I took piano lessons when I was little, let me try it again. The ability she showed in the video seems about right for year or two of intermittent lessons.
What I really want to know is what’s up with her hair? In the video it lookes especially “wigleted” like almost all of it is a wig.
Yeah. No criticism about her playing. Whatever. If she was a better person, linked her performance to charity, linked ANY event to charity, showed she cared (works) wasn’t a racist bitch to her SIL, and didn’t pretend she doesn’t want the attention, I’m pretty sure she wouldn’t be slammed so hard here. But 🤷🏽♀️
I love that she played the piano. I’ve not listened but when I read about it I thought it was cool & was Kate showing some verve and personality. And she looked stunning in the pics I saw by the piano with the candles.
But I think I predicted here that after Meghan did the sketch on Ellen that a royal would follow up with some stunt/performance & would be widely praised & lo and behold. So not surprised to read that Kate reached out to do this performance with Tom just a few weeks ago. And considering her royal sycophants claimed KATE didn’t do a speech as she didn’t want to be the focus- their reporting of the carol concert piano is all about Kate. I think the Mary Berry special they did was better at highlighting the charities they worked with.
I also think considering the carol concert was meant to be about thanking the various orgs it was a bit off to film the performance rather than perform it live for the audience & then pretend for the special that it happened live (that’s how it has been reported) by wearing the same outfit etc.
BBC’s Christmas carol show performed much better -apparently the royal carols got approx 1m+ viewers & didn’t win its time slot – so can see why they didn’t make room for it. I genuinely thought it would do better considering it was awful weather in England on Christmas Eve and most people would probably be at home watching tv.
She has an amazingly light touch on the piano. I didn’t see the piano keys move at all.
Hmm.
I am not impressed with her “talent” and she is so embarrassing. And like Kaiser shared, why not lean into a project that incorporates her “musical ability?” Music & the Arts would have been MUCH better than that nonsense first steps of Keen Whatever she has been pushing for a decade. It is staggering how incompetent she and the team around her are. STAGGERING.
I just can’t get over how horrible this song is. Like, truly awful. It’s dull for the first half, and then he’s basically screaming “For those who can’t be here” at the end, and it’s just depressing.
She is so pathetic. And look at her wrinkled hands 💀💀💀 eww
As someone who plays and teaches piano professionally, what I saw was fine and basic. I’m not ripping it to shreds, but it was a basic piece she did fine on. I’m more annoyed by the acting like it was the second coming of Beethoven for playing a fairly elementary piece. I also feel like a lot of the coverage has veered into Jane Austen world where we discuss an accomplished woman by her hobbies.
She should have hobbies she is good at! She works very part time, has multiple nannies, and doesn’t have to work around her house. Why shouldn’t she be good at her hobbies?
This is a fair assessment. Although I wonder having read that Tom Walker mentions another pianist being present if the sound we heard is even hers.
what was off putting was how she mugged for the cameras, like that picture with her hair pulled back grinning away.
I had an instinctive “no” reaction to that photo when I first saw it. For me it reads as such an orchestrated (fake) image. It’s such a shocking contrast to the Sussex holiday card photo.
This was an expensive event to put on. Who benefited? Anybody but Kate’s image?
I thought the song was moving and the performance was lovely. Nice job by Kate. But yes, it also revealed how much more she can be doing. Great idea re: the charity singles.
As everything Keen does is highly edited there is no way to know if we are actually hearing her or the other pianist play. When your known for pr stunts this just seems like one more. Keen dressed up in the same red coat and tried to make it seem like she played live at the concert. They might let her think she is playing on the recording but it’s probably a professional.