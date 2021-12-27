The Cambridges went to church in Norfolk with Carole & Michael Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not bother with changing their Christmas plans to suit Queen Elizabeth. The rise of Omicron in the UK meant that the Queen cancelled the annual royal Christmas festivities at Sandringham, in Norfolk, and she stayed at Windsor Castle. Prince Charles and Camilla changed their Christmas plans so that they could spend “royal Christmas” with the Queen, and they were photographed (with the Wessexes) going to St. George’s Chapel on Christmas morning. The Queen stayed at the castle, she didn’t go to church.

Anyway, my point was that Kate and William didn’t change their plans. They still traveled to Norfolk, which was their original Christmas plan. Carole and Michael Middleton stayed at Anmer Hall, and so it was a very Middleton Christmas. The Middletons and the Cambridges went to church in Norfolk too:

Merry Christmas from the Cambridges! Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted taking their kids to church on Christmas morning. Eight-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte and 3-year-old Prince Louis piled into the family car as they left the church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate on Saturday. William was behind the wheel in a shirt, jacket and tie, while Kate wore a plaid jacket and a feathered hat. The three kids, with Charlotte sitting between her brothers, peered out the window from the backseat as they made their way home to Anmer Hall.

Elle Magazine said that Carole and Michael went to church too, just in a different car. I’m a tad surprised that William and Kate didn’t just take the kids to Bucklebury, but again, it looks like they didn’t deviate from their original plan at all. The only concession they made to all of the changes was that they didn’t do the “walk to church” – they drove to church.

This also marked the first time William and Kate had been seen in public since December 8th, which was when Together at Christmas was filmed at Westminster Abbey. I still believe that someone either got Covid or was a close contact at the Abbey and that’s why we didn’t see William and Kate for two-and-a-half weeks before Christmas.

