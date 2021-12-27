The Cambridges went to church in Norfolk with Carole & Michael Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not bother with changing their Christmas plans to suit Queen Elizabeth. The rise of Omicron in the UK meant that the Queen cancelled the annual royal Christmas festivities at Sandringham, in Norfolk, and she stayed at Windsor Castle. Prince Charles and Camilla changed their Christmas plans so that they could spend “royal Christmas” with the Queen, and they were photographed (with the Wessexes) going to St. George’s Chapel on Christmas morning. The Queen stayed at the castle, she didn’t go to church.
Anyway, my point was that Kate and William didn’t change their plans. They still traveled to Norfolk, which was their original Christmas plan. Carole and Michael Middleton stayed at Anmer Hall, and so it was a very Middleton Christmas. The Middletons and the Cambridges went to church in Norfolk too:
Merry Christmas from the Cambridges! Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted taking their kids to church on Christmas morning. Eight-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte and 3-year-old Prince Louis piled into the family car as they left the church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate on Saturday.
William was behind the wheel in a shirt, jacket and tie, while Kate wore a plaid jacket and a feathered hat. The three kids, with Charlotte sitting between her brothers, peered out the window from the backseat as they made their way home to Anmer Hall.
Elle Magazine said that Carole and Michael went to church too, just in a different car. I’m a tad surprised that William and Kate didn’t just take the kids to Bucklebury, but again, it looks like they didn’t deviate from their original plan at all. The only concession they made to all of the changes was that they didn’t do the “walk to church” – they drove to church.
This also marked the first time William and Kate had been seen in public since December 8th, which was when Together at Christmas was filmed at Westminster Abbey. I still believe that someone either got Covid or was a close contact at the Abbey and that’s why we didn’t see William and Kate for two-and-a-half weeks before Christmas.
This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned. From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you. W & C
Kate Middleton and Prince William Take George, Charlotte and Louis to Church on Christmas Morning https://t.co/ESYqFIipzq
William looks full of festive cheer, doesn’t he?
He never have any “good angles” in photos anymore.
Well your younger brother’s wife giving you and your favourite tabloid an ass-whooping in court wouldn’t exactly fill you with cheer, would it
Once again, I find it SO interesting that PA Middleton is masked whilst in the midst of his unmasked family.
I’d be triple masked, socially distanced, and spraying a cloud of disinfectant around me. This picture is terrifying. I was on a plane yesterday packed in like this, but double masked and choosing to trust claims of a sophisticated ventilation system. And I’m still worried.
If it helps, a friend who’s been in the ER throughout often was only wearing a surgical masked when actively treating covid patients, and so far, it’s been enough. She hasn’t gotten it. Also, N95s might be good to switch to, I think Amazon still has a lot of counterfeits but ProjectN95 has lots of good options, inc surgical type ones that are goofy looking but easier to breathe in. Wishing you the best…
Mike was the only one properly masked for the service. They all should have been wearing a mask and only vanity is why they didn’t. The Abbey is an indoor event and everyone else would have had to wear a mask. With around 100 k new cases a day the UK has not done well and being slack for things like this in the age of omicron is why.
It’s interesting that, the media expected the Sussexes to fly over for XMAS to be with the queen, there were articles shaming them, and portraying them as uncaring if they did not come to UK for Christmas, but radio silence, from the royal rodents about these two, abandoning the queen for the Middletons.
I’m surprised Kate pulled out the Jecca look for Christmas. And it seems she is wearing a very non-festive black turtleneck.
All I can think of is that on Christmas morning she was riding high from her piano performance publicity coup of the night before and had yet to get the dismal ratings report.
It made me remember how Jecca and Kate attended the same wedding. Jecca who had set the “outback” hat style wore that but then Kate wore the same at at that very same wedding.
For three years the Sussexes have been criticized for not crossing an ocean to be with the Queen but of course the media is absolutely fine with the Cambridge’s not traveling a couple of hours. I think they stayed in Norfolk because they knew it would give them a solo spotlight on their way to church.
oh yes and all the cries for the Queen to see her great grandchildren and the sussexes didn’t. Not a sound of criticism about her not seeing the Cambridge great grandchildren.
I can’t help but notice, the lack of warmth between kates brother and new wife. What a dull family in general.
She looks nervous and unsure of herself. There’s an expectation of royal protocol, Cambridge style, and we’ve all heard how difficult that is for married ins. She seems to be looking to Carol for guidance.
I hope the marriage works out.
People magazine prints more royal content than the Rota. It’s off-putting.
Are the writers too lazy to come up with new content? This People article had their previous lovely quote: “The Cambridge kids are “all very polite children,” a family friend told PEOPLE, “but they have a little twinkle in their eyes. They have all the right ingredients.”"
Is this the Mids … Cambridges establishing the new royal Christmas tradition?
I agree. Once QEII has passed I can’t see Charles having the whole gang around at Sandringham and the Cambridges know it.
Good for Michael Middleton for wearing a mask indoors, as people are supposed to.
The Milli Vanilli of piano playing.
LOL! It got her the spotlight though, which was the goal, I guess. The bar is so low with this lazy woman that even her mediocrity is celebrated by the press.
It makes me sad to know that if the Sussex’s were still in the UK and skipped what could be the queens last Christmas to be with Doria, the press would have crucified them. The appalling double standards of the Cambridge’s behavior versus the Sussex’s just frustrates and angers me so much 🤬
Thanks for letting me get that off my chest ☺️
Everything you just said Harla. Unfortunate we know why that is, Doria and her daughter aren’t white , so all bets are off in regards to what they get attacked for.
@Harla same. It is frustrating and anger making, but anyone with eyes and ears can see and hear what is being done, and more and more people are aware every day.
Yeah I’m surprised too that they didn’t go to Bucklebury. W&K could have spent some time with HM, get a photo in of meeting the queen like the other royals did and then drove off to spend Christmas with the Midds but I guess they didn’t want to change plans.
Honestly ,this is the one case where Baldingham deserves all the blame!!!! The queen is his Grandmother and she’s 95, he could have at any point said to Keen Karen and her family “hey my grandmother’s 95 and she’s only got so many christmas’s left, so lets try to make an effort and go and see her( Also, we can add it to our event numbers).” And, after she’s gone we can spend all the time you want with your mother/pr rep. Carole. Hell, he could have pitched it to Kate that she would still get to grab the spotlight with a chruch walk to Windsor,…. with the children,…. and that mean Meghan and Harry wont be there!
Omicron is no joke. It is highly contagious and William seems like he is out and about and not an enthusiastic mask wearer. I wouldn’t have him anywhere near the Queen right now.
Of course the shadow court headed by the Middletons is all over TQ not going to church. Great PR for them. Wonder if they did a cut price hunting game shoot on Boxing Day.
Thanks to the invisible contract there was no outrage from the press about the Cambridges not spending Christmas with the Queen.
What a beautiful church.
I am wondering if they didn’t want the take the children to see the Queen because they are too young to be vaccinated. They must see other children, parents and teachers at school and maybe there was a concern for her health? Idk
Shouldn’t they have been with the queen this year? She lost her husband and is in poor health. Suck it up and act like you enjoy it. Spend Boxing Day with Kates parents.
When William becomes king one day, it appears the Middleton family will be front and center, with the Wessexes and Yorks relegated to obscurity. If Will & Kate stay married.
The Middletons believe it is just a matter of time for them to become the Royal Family.
Remember Charles wants to streamline the Monarchy? I bet William says he agrees until he becomes King, by that time he will make all his children to be working royals, Carole will be made Duchess etc….
For all the ” Megah w ill destroy the Monarchy” and ” Kate is saving them all.” it will be the grasping Middletons that will enrage the brits.
Is the poor poor 95 year old queen who just lost her dear husband of 70 years this year no longer in need of the companionship of the dutiful Cambridges, who she knows she can depend on because they have stepped up their duties and commitment to her in her time of need because you know in case you forgot, she lost her dear husband this year.
What a false. If Harry and Meghan had pulled this if they were still in England. Piss Morgan and the entire carnival of clowns royal experts would be lining up to linch them for abandoning the poor dear 95 years old woman who just lost her dear husband