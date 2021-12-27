The Mail finally printed a front-page headline about Duchess Meghan’s legal victory

In early December, the Mail lost their appeal of the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory in the copyright and privacy lawsuit she brought against them in 2019. Meghan had been victorious in the summary judgment back in February of this year, and then the Mail’s lawyers kept dragging it out and appealing the victory. Kensington Palace was so upset by Meghan’s victory that the Cambridges authorized Jason Knauf to hand over selected emails and texts to the Mail’s lawyers. Meaning, Kensington Palace – and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – were actively working against the Duchess of Sussex. After the Mail’s appeal failed, the British media tried to keep everyone agitated and they kept whining about how Meghan “needs to go to trial,” because that’s how dumb their readers are. Even Downing Street got involved.
The point, I suppose, is that the Mail had already dragged their heels for a year, and the probably could have dragged their heels for longer. But they’ve finally done what Judge Warby told them to do in the summary judgment: they printed an acknowledgement of Meghan’s victory, and made a written commitment to paying damages to Meghan.
Publishers of the Mail on Sunday have agreed to pay “financial remedies” to the Duchess of Sussex, three years after she began a protracted privacy battle over a handwritten letter to her estranged father.
On Sunday, the newspaper printed a statement at the bottom of its front page telling its readers that the duchess had won her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in the Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online.
On page three it ran a 64-word news story stating it had infringed copyright and that “financial remedies have been agreed.” The story was also published on the Mail Online website at 11.58pm on Christmas Day with links to judgments made by courts.
The duchess’s costs had been estimated at £1.5m before the appeal, but that figure will have increased with the appeal. The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online statement publication had been ordered by Lord Justice Warby earlier this year. In March he agreed that the font size could be smaller than that asked for by the duchess.
Meghan asked that the Mail apologize to her on their front page using the same font size they used for their headline about her letter to her father. While Warby initially backed her, I do think that some sort of agreement or compromise was worked out which was less than what Meghan initially asked for. But who knows? Maybe the Mail will have to apologize again using a different sized font. It does look much smaller than what I thought had been agreed upon. I can only assume that this means that there will not be an appeal to the British supreme court. Which is too bad, because I love to see the Daily Fail take all of those Ls.
Meghan gives more grace than I could ever summon. But she and I definitely attend mass together at Our Lady of Perpetually Petty and this ask of the mail is one of her offerings. I LOVE it.
Ha! Revenge is a dish best served petty.
Finally! and I really hope we find out the settlement amount… especially if it’s based on the income generated by the 4 stories (I think it’s 4 they ran?)
IMO it should also include all the stories they ran about how Meghan “needed to go to court”
I think it was 5 articles but I’m also not sure? And yes, I really hope that the amount is made public so that people can know exactly how much money they made off Meghan’s letter. Another thing I wondered is why it mentioned only the copyright and not the privacy victory.
Typical of the Mail that, although they’d been told this had to be on the front page, it was squashed as small as possible. And published on the quietest day of the year in terms of newspaper sales.
Yes but it backfired when the internet figured it out so story trended all day in US and UK.
It’s been blasted all over the internet and even U.S. newspapers wrote about it:
Bow down to the Duchess of Sussex: U.K. tabloid prints Meghan’s court victory
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2021-12-26/meghan-markle-mail-on-sunday-statement
no need to worry, a lot of papers around the world picked up on it; most importantly it was covered in the US as mentioned by @Guest; except for China, there is no market that’s bigger
You can check this thread from the papers in different countries who covered it https://twitter.com/royal_suitor/status/1475267780819632134
Yeah, the acknowledgement that Meghan won her case on the front page is the Mail on Sunday giving up on going to the Supreme Court. It does sound like the MoS and Meghan lawyers are negotiating behind the scenes and have come up with an agreement. The MoS would have saved a lot of money and embarrassment if they had just settled with Meghan before the lawsuit but they wanted to bully and humiliate her for further profit. As expect when they go back to Justice Warby, the MoS and Meghan’s lawyers will inform him of the agreement. Royalists are saying that Meghan should not have sued the MoS because all it did was “damage” her reputation but Meghan’s reputation was already damaged by the Palace and press before she sued the MoS.
I think the BM overplayed their hand. They drove her to the point where they had said so many ridiculous nasty things about her that she didn’t care any longer.
Not having to make a full apology was probably part of the settlement. Who knows,maybe the Daily Mail is paying off the 14 million Montecito mansion in return. Lol
The fact that Meghan stood up to the Mail on Sunday has salvaged and strengthen her reputation as a brave crusader for the oppressed and those unjustly vilified by the British media and the monarchy. Nobody has done this with so much global impact other than Meghan. Hooray for winning!
They tried to bury the story on boxing day, slowest day of sales of the rag, but that was a big fail. I have seen endless articles on this story in multiple languages, pretty sure it went global. Lord Rothymothy will no doubt do something equally disgusting to some other poor unfortunate individual to make up the loss of legal fees and fines.
Glad she won, but it would be charitable to think that this paper will change and never do this again. The monetary rewards to smearing her are just so high they can’t help themselves.
I think that’s why she asked for the settlement amount to based on the income generated from these articles. They’re gonna have to open their books for this one so I really hope it’s made public. Plus it will encourage others to settle cases based on what the paper earns from the articles so it should hit them in their pocket making it less appealing to just publish rubbish
I hope you are correct but seeing their history of phone hacking, bribing, and out right lies…I mean that’s their entire existence. I don’t foresee them changing. I do hope more people sue though.
I’ve said it before but it’s not about the money for the Fail. Whatever they have to fork out to Meghan, they will (or already have) made back the money. However it will be a massive ego kick to them that Meghan not only took them on and won, even after throwing everything but the kitchen sink at her and even getting a courtier to submit palace communications.
Will they change? No. But again, it is going to be a good ego bruise against the Fail.
It’s a digital world–not Dickens’ times, and everyone is off for Xmas sitting on their couches scrolling online–the news of Meghan’s win was spread far and wide. Sussex Squad made Meghan’s win trend on Twitter. No Supreme Court appeal–this is over.
Now I’m imagining Harry picking up a burner phone and leaving a voicemail on Jason’s Knauf’s phone telling him he’s next.
Someone please bring me up to speed, why are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hellbent on harming Meghan? In doing so, they are harming Harry and the children by extension.
H has been used for the majority of his life to take the bad press for W. By now W probably thinks it’s his God-given right to use H for deflection. I don’t believe any of them truly care about H, not even his beloved granny.
@Lolo: Racism and jealousy.
All of the above. I saw an article from the UK Telegraph saying how hated they were and how Lili’s name was told to TQ not asked, and we know that’s BS. These people are gross to Harry given all he’s done.
#Meghanmarklewon trended all over the world yesterday. They tried to bury the story but it backfired. The squad was not having it.
The Fail released their admission on what is traditionally the quietest newspaper-buying days of the year. The Sussex Squad noted this and had plans of its own, with mock -ups of alternative front pages and a retweeting campaign. Within hours #MeghanMarkleWon trended in the Uk and US.
Notice the juxtaposition: INTRUDER AT WINDSOR & Duchess of Sussex. So obvious.
I don’t see the “apology” part. Just the facts. Am I missing something?
Same here. Usually an apology involves the words “sorry” or “regret” and they are definitely missing from this statement. Cold hearted, sneaky b@stards.
You’re not missing anything. There was no apology, just an acknowledgment of the facts.
Yes, just because the MoS went really, really low does not mean that they couldn’t go any lower. The judge dictated what the MoS needed to print, where they needed to print it, and the size and type of font they needed to use. The judge did not force them to apologize, and well, this is Viscount Rothermere’s newspaper: He doesn’t have the class to go beyond how he’s been forced to admit wrongdoing in his own paper.
Luckily the Sussex Squad saw that–check out their work on twitter #MeghanMarkleWon!!
And The Guardian had this news at the top of their internet site yesterday.
But the facts state that Meghan WON because the F acted ILLEGALLY. IOW the F is a law breaking criminal organisation – that’s a fact which deserves to be broadcast far and wide.
Lol, I am delighted.
HAHAHAHA!! Justice – because the DM sucks. I don’t even closely follow them or the BRF in general, but even I could tell they trolled the crap out of this woman and then to publish that letter in cahoots with her toxic father?! Good. I love this.
Surprised they aren’t going for a SC appeal. Not because I think they would win but because they get to drag the case out for more headlines. I imagine the Fail went to KP and asked if they had anything else on Meghan and since they didn’t, the DF didn’t want to embarrass themselves with a third loss without generating headlines like “MEGHAN ADMITS SHE LIED” (she didn’t and I don’t think that btw)
@Sofia: It’s more likely that the MoS dropped the case because their lawyers told them that they had no chance of appealing at the Supreme Court.
In addition to damages, the DM also has to pay Meghan’s legal expenses, IIRC, 90% of the total, which several people here said at the time was an unusually substantial amount. Also, as I recall, after the initial judgement, they were already supposed to have made an initial payment of more than 400,000 pounds, though I don’t know if that would have been delayed by an appeal.
It sounded like the DM’s chances of getting a SC appeal approved were slim to none, and continuing to fight meant Meghan’s legal bills would keep increasing, so they decided it was more prudent to bite the bullet and let it go (while conveniently being able to issue the required statement on Boxing Day). Believe the statement does have to remain up on their online sites for a week.
This victory for Meghan just warms the cockles of my heart. The Fail should be required to put a full page of the apology on their front page for an entire week. They should not be allowed to share the snippet that was shared. I am SO happy that that the Sussex Squad put the Fail BLAST on twitter causing the U.S. media to zoom in on their trifling a**es.
Is it just me or does anyone else think this was a compromise to publish so called apology in order to end the debacle in order to stave of what ever damage Meghan could cause if she is called in to testify against Andrew. I expected them to drag this thing out for months then when they are threatening to bring her in the Mail publish an acknowledgment of her win.
The statement was in line with what Judge Warby ordered in March. Despite that having so even acknowledge that the Mail lost to Meghan on their front page is a major humiliation them which is why they tried to bury it. But fans doing mock up or the front page etc caused #MeghanMarkleWon to trend on social media so lots of outlets in Britain were forced to report on it and its been picked up globally. I know the Mail are licking their wounds.
I know that Jason Knauf went in to damage Meghan’s credibility but his actions also proved how the firm was working against Meghan with the press which isn’t a good look when post Oprah they tried to claim Meghan was supported.
It’s time for B——ch to give Meghan her money. They f around and found out
I wait to read Duchess Meghan statement if there is one to be made about payment settlement. Thanks to Sussex squad members on twitter for amplifying what Daily Fail (Mail) tried to hide on boxing day.