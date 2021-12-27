The Mail finally printed a front-page headline about Duchess Meghan’s legal victory

In early December, the Mail lost their appeal of the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory in the copyright and privacy lawsuit she brought against them in 2019. Meghan had been victorious in the summary judgment back in February of this year, and then the Mail’s lawyers kept dragging it out and appealing the victory. Kensington Palace was so upset by Meghan’s victory that the Cambridges authorized Jason Knauf to hand over selected emails and texts to the Mail’s lawyers. Meaning, Kensington Palace – and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – were actively working against the Duchess of Sussex. After the Mail’s appeal failed, the British media tried to keep everyone agitated and they kept whining about how Meghan “needs to go to trial,” because that’s how dumb their readers are. Even Downing Street got involved.

The point, I suppose, is that the Mail had already dragged their heels for a year, and the probably could have dragged their heels for longer. But they’ve finally done what Judge Warby told them to do in the summary judgment: they printed an acknowledgement of Meghan’s victory, and made a written commitment to paying damages to Meghan.

Publishers of the Mail on Sunday have agreed to pay “financial remedies” to the Duchess of Sussex, three years after she began a protracted privacy battle over a handwritten letter to her estranged father. On Sunday, the newspaper printed a statement at the bottom of its front page telling its readers that the duchess had won her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in the Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online. On page three it ran a 64-word news story stating it had infringed copyright and that “financial remedies have been agreed.” The story was also published on the Mail Online website at 11.58pm on Christmas Day with links to judgments made by courts. The duchess’s costs had been estimated at £1.5m before the appeal, but that figure will have increased with the appeal. The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online statement publication had been ordered by Lord Justice Warby earlier this year. In March he agreed that the font size could be smaller than that asked for by the duchess.

[From The Guardian]

Meghan asked that the Mail apologize to her on their front page using the same font size they used for their headline about her letter to her father. While Warby initially backed her, I do think that some sort of agreement or compromise was worked out which was less than what Meghan initially asked for. But who knows? Maybe the Mail will have to apologize again using a different sized font. It does look much smaller than what I thought had been agreed upon. I can only assume that this means that there will not be an appeal to the British supreme court. Which is too bad, because I love to see the Daily Fail take all of those Ls.