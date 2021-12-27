John Mulaney’s girlfriend posted a photo of their baby Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

I wasn’t expecting to see any photos of John Mulaney’s baby, were you? Perhaps some people were expecting it, because let’s face it, John Mulaney’s girlfriend does like attention. She can’t help it. So even though no one was really asking for baby photos, John Mulaney’s girlfriend posted the first photo of Baby Mulaney on her Instagram. She turned off the comments, and you can see her caption: “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.” 2021 is the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac, and the baby was born the day before Thanksgiving.
Hey, at least we got a name though. I was curious about the name. Malcolm is a name I like a lot these days, although the name bugged me when I was younger – I had a bad association with it, but I’ve grown past it. “Malcolm” should definitely come back into style for celebrities, it’s a good name. The middle name, Hiệp, appears to be Vietnamese in origin. John Mulaney’s girlfriend’s mother was a Vietnamese refugee and has Chinese ancestry. Hiệp might even be a family name.
Anyway, there you go. Even though John Mulaney’s girlfriend loves attention, I doubt she’ll go full-throttle mommy blogger or whatever. She’s not going to make “motherhood” her next big career. She can’t, not with Anna-Marie Tendler receiving all of the public sympathy and all of those unanswered questions about the timeline of Mulaney’s marriage ending and his new relationship beginning. Anyway, I hope everyone is happy and healthy. Good luck to bb Malcolm, he will need it.
Never felt so sad for a baby.
Yeah, it must suck to be raised by a mother who clearly loves and adores you.
Agreed @Zoochy. Narcissists are never capable of loving anyone other than themselves.
I used to be more judgemental about overlap, but as I’ve gotten older especially if there was reasonable financial equity I figure it’s up to the people involved and let it go ( remember Brad/ Angelina/Jen overlap?)
@ Gm : I’m still judgey about the overlap but that’s nothing to do with the baby. Parents who do a**hole things aren’t his fault.
Lol, did no tabloid want to buy the baby photos or offered enough money?!
I’m not surprised she posted a pic, this is the most attention she has ever gotten.
I finally followed Anne Marie Tendler on Instagram after reading about the new baby. I don’t know why I waited so long as I honestly love her aesthetic and I want to make sure Petunia is doing okay after the sudden disappearance of her human dad.
What a darling baby. I hope that he has good, solid influences in his life and that his parents can remain sober and stable for his sake.
I also hope that Anne Marie and Petunia are living their best life. <3
I’ve noticed so many people love the baby’s name and not to be a jerk but shortened it’s Mal, isn’t that kind of a lot for a little guy to have to carry around? Esp w everything else? I’m also surprised the last name is Mulaney. I wonder if they’re planning to marry? I wonder if they’re actually a couple? Anyway, I hate the way he’s treated Anna but I do hope for the best for all of them…
It’s a very old Gaelic name and it’s lovely.
A nickname for Malcolm is Mac, or for my nephew when he was little, Mackie.
Malcolm is a great name & I sure he will be a beautiful child.