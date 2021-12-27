John Mulaney’s girlfriend posted a photo of their baby Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

I wasn’t expecting to see any photos of John Mulaney’s baby, were you? Perhaps some people were expecting it, because let’s face it, John Mulaney’s girlfriend does like attention. She can’t help it. So even though no one was really asking for baby photos, John Mulaney’s girlfriend posted the first photo of Baby Mulaney on her Instagram. She turned off the comments, and you can see her caption: “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.” 2021 is the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac, and the baby was born the day before Thanksgiving.

Hey, at least we got a name though. I was curious about the name. Malcolm is a name I like a lot these days, although the name bugged me when I was younger – I had a bad association with it, but I’ve grown past it. “Malcolm” should definitely come back into style for celebrities, it’s a good name. The middle name, Hiệp, appears to be Vietnamese in origin. John Mulaney’s girlfriend’s mother was a Vietnamese refugee and has Chinese ancestry. Hiệp might even be a family name.

Anyway, there you go. Even though John Mulaney’s girlfriend loves attention, I doubt she’ll go full-throttle mommy blogger or whatever. She’s not going to make “motherhood” her next big career. She can’t, not with Anna-Marie Tendler receiving all of the public sympathy and all of those unanswered questions about the timeline of Mulaney’s marriage ending and his new relationship beginning. Anyway, I hope everyone is happy and healthy. Good luck to bb Malcolm, he will need it.