A douchebag said ‘let’s go Brandon’ to Pres. Joe Biden on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were making “Christmas calls” to kids and families. This year, it was being done via video conference with the NORAD Santa Tracker, which is a real thing that absolutely exists. Every year, NORAD “tracks” Santa’s sleigh and kids can check in to see where Santa is at any given hour. It’s a precious thing and the Bidens – with help from their puppy Commander Biden – were just extending some Christmas cheer and wishing everyone a happy and safe holiday. It was during one of those calls that a man named Jared Schmeck said “let’s go Brandon” to Joe Biden:
CALLER: "Merry Christmas and Lets Go Brandon:"
BIDEN: "Lets Go Brandon, I agree" pic.twitter.com/K8PpzceB3K
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 24, 2021
For the uninitiated, the “let’s go Brandon” thing is a very stupid “inside joke” among conservatives, Nazis and a–holes. The origin of the phrase is from a race at Talladega in September of this year. Driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed as the crowd behind him chanted “F–k Joe Biden.” The reporter incorrectly said the crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.” Thus, a lil’ Nazi code was born. Anyone saying the phrase is telling you that they’re a f–king idiot.
If you watch the video, President Biden chuckles and says “let’s go Brandon, I agree.” Like water off a duck’s back. I have no idea if President Biden knows the tortured, dumbf–k backstory of the phrase, nor do I know if Biden cares about any of these people. The White House hasn’t said anything about it, and I would assume that the Bidens had a restful and pleasant Christmas holiday with their children and grandchildren, just as I would assume that Joe Biden probably said special Christmas prayers for Beau and Naomi, the two beloved children he’s buried during his lifetime.
Joe Biden was just trying to spread some cheer on Christmas Eve. He was trying to let Jared Schmeck and millions of other American families know that they’re in his prayers. And Schmeck thought he was being so clever by telling Biden to f–k off in this little code.
Schmeck was interviewed by a local Oregon outlet about the call and he made sure to hit all of the stupid MAGA talking points, saying: “At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job. I mean no disrespect to him.” He said he’s not a “Trumper” but he is a “free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ.” Ah, yes. The best part of this dipsh-t’s interview is this quote: “And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech… It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner…” Oh noes, other people are using their freedom of speech to call Jared Schmeck a deplorable dimwitted assface!! Fun fact: this MAGA clown was a cop for six years.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
“I’m upset that people are mad at me because I told the president to fuck himself on Christmas! I used a special phrase so I didn’t swear because I have twelve year old energy, so how could anyone be mad!”
Exactly this. And if you’re “bold” enough to say the code phrase, just say what you mean. Why hide behind the phrase? Saw an older couple at Home Depot yesterday wearing identical shirts with the phrase. Twidiots.
Ugh, I saw a teenager in Disneyland with that slogan on a t shirt a few weeks ago 😫
It’s always the cops or the military guys isn’t it?
Look at that puppy!!!
He’s precious!! Shepherds are the best.
Maybe I’m not Christian enough but where in the Bible am I told that I can disrespect those in authority and express my frustrations in a joking manner? I must have missed that one in Sunday School…
Just to be clear: the call was intended for this fuchwits children and he hijacked it to insult Biden *and* now he’s complaining about the hard earned backlash towards him?
What an exorbitant gigantic arse.
Exactly.
This story just makes me so sad and disappointed in some Americans. This was a kind gesture from the president and dr. Jill for children in our country after what’s been a really hard two years. So sweet for them to do this—trump would never. And this jerk stole that beautiful moment and insulted them. And had the gall to claim christ as his lord. I cannot with these people. I cannot.
Trump and Melania also did and so did Michelle Obama. Not sure if any others have. However Trump got into trouble when he asked a little kid if he still believed in Santa.
Good to know! Now that you say that I remember the story of him asking a kid that! 😆
Agreed: Jared Schmeck is a deplorable, dimwitted assface.
Jared Schmick, more like.
Or Jared Schmuck
Therefore he’ll be doing panels at CPAC with Kyle Rittenhouse by the end of the week.
He’s mad because he doesn’t understand how the first amendment works.
And when the internet pointed out that he he works for his daddy who got a PPP loan from Biden administration, he seemed like another entitled Junior! Why did his wife this it was a good thing to put his foolery onFB?
Yes, once again for the idiots in the back. The Amendment gives you the right to speak. It does not shield you from the consquences of what you said.
Of course he was a cop.
I’m not sure anyone told Joe what the phrase means. I doubt he spends a lot of time watching nascar. Commander is adorable.
He knows. He also knows the liberal response is to claim it and redefine it.
He knows. MAGA was screaming it in Tennessee when he visited after tornado and it happened a few other times.
First, Biden knows what the phrase means; he also knows that his supporters are using it to cheer his victory over Trump and the scum who use it as an obscenity and his many accomplishments since taking office.
Second, Schmeck and his wife (she made & circulated the video) took what should have been a wonderful memory for their kids and turned it into a selfish moment of vulgar stupidity. They proudly posted that filth on social media, expecting to be hailed & celebrated by their fellow scum, which they were. Terrorists Charlie Kirk, Trump Junior, and others happily retweeted it. What they didn’t get was that Biden was aware of the nonsense and the flip and that far more Americans are fed up with the disrespect, the vulgarity, and the lawlessness of MAGATS like himself. People have had enough of the Schmecks of this country and we’re standing up.
Third, Schmeck is a former cop but he’s too young to be retired. He was either forced out for disciplinary reasons OR he left to take advantage of money his family’s business got from Biden’s COVID relief policies.
Well said.
Soooo … you hijacked a call meant in kindness for your kid just to insult the president? Yeah, I mean, that’s your right – you’re not going to jail over it. Doesn’t mean you’re not an a-hole, and it’s our right to call you one. I hate how many people seem to not understand the First Amendment.
On another note, though, I love the Biden was like, “Sure, whatever” LOL
I’m wondering why was he a cop for only 6 years, anyone knows? I’m thinking he’s a wise guy and had to resign before he was fired. I read that the company he works for received almost a half million dollars, (free do not have to repay) from the Gov so they would not have to lay off any staff and he still believe it was ok to insult the president who saved his job during the pandemic, go figure.
I would have just said, ‘no thank you, I will decline the call’ and go about my day, like a normal person.
I was asked to participate in a event which involved W. I said no.
See how easy that is.
It is good to live in a country where you can get away saying that to a person of power. He’s also an idiot for saying it, though. Amazing how many of them think freedom of speech means people can’t react to that speech.
They’d probably put him in prison if he tried that in China or Russia.
Even after reading the back story of that phrase, it doesn’t make sense to me. It may mean F-Biden in some ridiculous nascar fan logic. It comes across more as a warning that this person is not someone I need to care about. The kind of people who think that the “intellectual elite” shouldn’t be running the country because obviously idiots being in charge is a great idea.