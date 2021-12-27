Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Philip’s life & legacy in her Christmas speech

Over the Christmas holiday, someone asked me if the Queen always pre-records her Christmas speech. The answer is yes – she always records her Christmas message days, even weeks, before Christmas. Of course, this year, the pre-recorded message has added more fuel to the Weekend at Bernie’s vibe of the British monarchy. Buckingham Palace released the annual pre-Christmas photo of QEII and a lot of people were talking about how she wasn’t wearing a bra, and how she doesn’t look particularly well. The photo was taken when the video was done, about two or three weeks before Christmas.
The Queen’s speech was mostly a tribute to her late husband, and the only photo on her desk was of her and Philip, from their 2007 diamond wedding anniversary. She also wore the same sapphire brooch she wore on her honeymoon in 1947. She referenced Philip multiple times in her speech too:
“But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world. His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation – were all irrepressible. That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him. But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings; and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.”
She also mentioned the births of her four new great-grandchildren this year, although she didn’t name them: August Brooksbank, Lucas Tindall, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi. She didn’t mention Meghan and Harry by name or title, nor did she include any reference to Prince Andrew. She did name-check Charles, William, Camilla and Kate though, saying: “I am proud beyond words that [Philip’s] pioneering work has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine – most recently at the COP climate change summit in Glasgow.” How embarrassing – Kate and William barely did a g–damn thing at the Glasgow conference. Kate looked half in the bag for most of it.
Photo courtesy of Buckingham Palace/Avalon Red.
Her bra area! How did Angela Kelly allow this?
Eugenie did more at the COP than K&W. Does she get a mention? Anne & Ed have environmental patronages. If the Queen can’t be bothered to acknowledge them then what value are the patronages to the charities? All she can be bothered with is something actually created by/for the next two heirs. It’s toxic as a family dynamic and a disservice to other charities with royal patrons who aren’t FK or FFK. She also didn’t bother to try giving encouragement during a long-lived pandemic or praising anybody outside Phil, C&C and K&W. I guess K’s concert was supposed to be enough praise for the peasants.
I really think the Queen loved Philip until the end, I just don’t think he had the same feelings for her. But she stayed in the marriage as a dutiful aristo wife does. I think that’s why she couldn’t understand Diana’s refusal to accept Charles’ adultery.
Arch Desmond Tutu passed away and people all over the world, from journalists, politicians, activists and even those without any public profile talked about his influence; he was a man who took risks to change society, social justice, racism, etc…..this woman as well as her husband have never done anything that changes society.
So what legacy do they really have? cuttings ribbons, signing papers drafted by others, dodging laws that affect peasants; what have they done that has changed the course of humanity or history? what injustice have they ever fought against? I am sure when she passes, she will get the “duty” stuffs but compared to a Tutu or a Mandela or MLK and John Lewis or Toni Morrison or Maya Angelou or Barack Obama or Gandhi or Muhammad Ali or Stacey Abrams and thousands of others, they are as useless as they come
Anyway, it is not my country paying for her and her family. To each their own as always
Happy Holidays!
I mean, she talked about the direct line of succession, which makes sense. Her husband died, she’s had some health issues, so this was a good opportunity to remind people that the line of succession is intact and ready to continue the monarchy. Unfortunately.
Except for the bra thing (which, I can’t believe she would allow it, could it possibly be just a really badly fitting dress?), I think she looks and sounds pretty good for her age
Its time for petty Betty to step down, full stop. Enough already.
Terrible fit in the dress but could it be bunched up on top because of sitting down and substantial weight loss combined? Maybe it looks just fine while standing up. She is usually so impeccable.
I don’t know why it’s a big deal that she didn’t mention Harry and Meghan. The only child and grandchild mentioned were Charles and William. Usually TQ only prioritize the direct line. It was a nice speech.