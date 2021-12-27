A crossbow-wielding intruder climbed the Windsor Castle fence on Christmas

The Windsors tried to pull together some kind of Christmas celebration. Queen Elizabeth stayed at Windsor Castle, and she spent Christmas Day with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, and probably Prince Andrew and assorted Yorks. According to the Mail, Prince William and Kate “hosted members of the Middleton family” in Norfolk, meaning Kate’s family probably came en masse to Anmer Hall. Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence also stayed home at Gatcombe Park because he has Covid.
Only Charles, Camilla, Sophie, Edward and the Gloucesters were photographed going to church in Windsor, and I’m including those photos in this post. All in all, that was probably the smartest and safest way to do things considering the rise of Omicron. Still, I kind of feel like everybody should have worn masks going into church? Also, Camilla’s blue coat is HIDEOUS. But I actually love Sophie’s animal-print hat, it’s adorable. The Wessex kids went to church too.
Meanwhile, did you hear about the intruder at Windsor Castle? Dude was armed with a motherf–king crossbow.
An armed intruder was arrested at Windsor Castle yesterday as the Queen celebrated Christmas there. Sources claim the man, 19, had a crossbow and got in using a rope ladder. Her Majesty was inside with other royals before her tribute to late hubby Philip was broadcast to the nation in her emotional Christmas Day message.
Police confirmed they swooped on the teen at 8.30am “within moments of him entering the grounds”. They said he did not get into any buildings. He had “an offensive weapon”, though officers did not reveal what type. However, a security source said last night: “I’m told the man had a crossbow.”
It was also suggested the intruder may have used a rope ladder to climb over a spiked fence off the Long Walk, in a publicly accessible area close to apartments used by Her Majesty.
A royal source said: “Police responded to this very quickly – but it is still terrifying and shocking that it happened while the Queen and senior royals were at Windsor for Christmas.”
A royal insider added: “The timing is quite worrying as it was widely known that Her Majesty would be at Windsor for Christmas. Fortunately, this guy did not get near her or any other royals – it could have been a lot worse. One of the key things the security services and police are looking at is if he could have been inspired by a terrorist motive, or if he was some sort of crank or loner.”
The suspect, from Southampton, was being quizzed by cops last night. It was not said whether he had any terrorist or extremist-linked motives. Officers from Thames Valley Police and London’s Met are probing whether he made the 60-mile trip to Windsor from Southampton yesterday.
The Queen, 95, and other royals were informed of the security breach, which happened as Her Majesty had breakfast. Just over two hours later, royals including Charles, Camilla, Edward and Sophie walked in the castle grounds to a Christmas Day church service.
Yeah, this doesn’t have the feel of, like, a dude who had too much eggnog and decided it would be funny to storm the castle. This has the feel of someone angry and seething and hellbent on doing some damage. Crazy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I do like Sophie’s hat, I think she looks nice. Camilla…nice colors, but pick one, I guess. I don’t love it.
That’s scary about the intruder.
I agree, Sophie looks very nice. But Camilla, dang that coat looks like it was made from a bedspread! I like her boots though.
I also looked at Camilla’s coat and wondered if there was a naked bed at wherever it is they live….
I like that Camilla’s coat was a bold choice, but yeah, not very attractive.
I’m waiting to see how will Meghan and Harry be blamed for the intruder
They’ll probably be accused of hiring a guy themselves
The only one I saw on line was making a crack about PC getting tired of waiting.
Both Charles and Camilla look like they should find a new tailor. The way their coats are fitted to them (or not in Charles’ case) is wonky.
Sophie looked like she was glad she was the centre of attention for once. I kept wondering why the press was obsessed about finding out what the royals were doing for Christmas? It was so that they could get pictures of the royals on Christmas Day. The Queen was never going to spend Christmas alone but the press and Palace played that up for the public. As for the intruder, he’s being held under the Mental Health Act meaning the police think he has mental health issues.
sophie’s hat looks tacky and animal print? In 2021 which is crazy whether it’s made from animals or not it’s very tacky to wear these leopard print. Camila looks hideous but I like the shade of blue.
Well at least we are unlikely to get any “H&M upset Q by not attending Christmas” when Bill & Cathy couldn’t be bothered to travel 100 miles to see her.
💯 It’ll happen as it’s been happening for months.
I don’t know why anyone was at Windsor if they are trying to protect the queen from Covid.
Oh but the Fail spent a week talking about the lamebridges being there for the Queen as, you know, ffq is her bestie, or something, and abandoned by Harry or something. Funny how they just did their usual Middleton Christmas and ditched TQ.
And can someone buy Cams bras that fit rather than boobs around her waist. Why are these people so bad at freaking underwear. I buy better bras from target!
It’s funny that the press didn’t attack the Cambridges for not going to the Queen’s for Christmas. Further proof that William and Kate have a deal with the press.
If the queen really wanted the Cambridges to be with her on Christmas, they would be. So I’m thinking she really doesn’t care if she spends time with them or not. The deal with the press creates an alternate reality; it’s like the royal matrix.
I think William’s laziness is a disappointment to her and she has nothing in common with Kate who is lazier than William. Plus, the Queen’s passions are horses and dogs and although Kate and Will have a dog and Will used to have horses it doesn’t seem like they personally cared for them like the Queen does for her animals. You do hear about the Queen walking her dogs but never see Kate or Will out with theirs. Plus William is probably a walking Omicron petri dish with his partying so they were probably told to keep their distance.
This intruder situation is scary, and it feels like the very expensive security the taxpayers are providing to the BRF is not … great. The better news is that gun control really does de-escalate the risk of mass casualty events when attackers are limited to single target weapons like crossbows and knives. Sort of medieval.
Yes!
Not really – Windsor Castle is in the centre of a busy town, so it’s not hard to gain access. But it’s a massive complex and it would be very difficult to find any of the royals residing there if you didn’t have inside knowledge of both the interior layout and exactly where they would be, which clearly this sad mentally ill teenager didn’t have. The key thing is he was apprehended instantly.
Hmmm. How fortunate for the Fail that an intruder provided them a big distracting front-page story on the day they printed their court-ordered acknowledgement. Hmmm.
I hope everyone’s okay. This is not just a physical breach into your home (that’s a castle) but also it shakes you up mentally – especially when you’re 95. On a fashion note, I actually like the colours of Camilla’s coat, I just don’t like the pattern.
I found the word “quizzed” to be very funny: the police “quizzed” the man who broke in with a crossbow!! I’ll bet they interrogated him fully, or grilled him over his entry. I’m sure it was more than peppering him with questions…
Yikes, I don’t support royal families, but no one should be hunting anyone with a flipping crossbow!
In more superficial comments: this is the best Sophie has looked in a while. Camilla’s coat doesn’t quite work, but I do like that she went for something different and the blues pop–she’s not exactly fashion forward anyway.
I think I’d like the coat if it had a collar