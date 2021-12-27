Amy Schumer had the fillers in her face dissolved: ‘I looked like Maleficent’

Amy Schumer recently posted a photo from a visit to the dermatologist where she had cream on her cheeks. She wrote in the caption that she tried getting fillers but didn’t like the results, essentially, and that she was in the process getting the fillers dissolved. Her dermatologist, Dr. Jodi LoGerfo, reposted Amy’s photo and explained that dissolving fillers requires a simple injection that works quickly. Here’s what Amy and her dermatologist wrote:
I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent thanks @drjlodnp – From Amy Schumer on Instagram
Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important! @amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it! Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it! – From Dr. Jodi LoGerfo on Instagram
I didn’t know fillers could be dissolved easily other than hearing celebrities claim they were having it done, but I haven’t messed with my face yet. I googled “is it easy to dissolve fillers” and learned that there are two kinds of fillers that can’t be dissolved as they’re not made from hyaluronic acid, called Radiesse and Sculptra. The sources I found made it sound simple for the hyaluronic acid fillers as Dr. LoGerfo explained, but the sources are facilities that perform these procedures. They would claim that fillers are easy to reverse. I also went down a rabbit hole looking at before and after photos of fillers and they can make your jawline tighter and reduce undereye bags and nasolabial folds. Now I want to look into them. The before and after photos for cheek filler show some women looking like chipmunks though so I see why Amy wanted to get rid of hers. You can kind of see it in the photo she posted. My pain point for looking old/different is not high enough yet to risk looking like a marionette.
The first two photos of Amy are from December 4th and the third is from November 18th. I wonder if she just had an incompetent doctor who chose the wrong injection site. Her doctor kind of hinted that.
I am thoroughly confused as to why she thought she needed fillers in the first place.
Me, too. She is constantly, to her credit, posting photos without makeup. She doesnt seem vain at all. I’m totally confused. Perhaps, she will explain soon
I wonder if she felt pressured when she started doing movies.
Sure, you can dissolve the filler but no mention that you’re now out at least $1,000-3,000+ – the derms don’t refund that!
I was just thinking the other day how abrubt Amy’s fall from notoriety has been. It’s not that she isn’t funny. I know her style isn’t for everyone but she clearly has something there. She just doesn’t seem to be able to retain her work connections. I remember when her and her work partner fell out several years back that sort of ended things for her. I wonder if her partner was the one people were agreeing to work with in the first place?
As someone who hates her stand-up, I loved her cooking show with her husband. Is it possible she’s just laying low with him and her child — being more selective with her projects?
I think she fell off mostly because she got married, got pregnant, had hyperemesis gravdarum and has probably just been living / enjoying her life. She had an HBO special about it which was worth watching. She’s also been at various protests / events for women’s rights.
She’s also had really severe endometriosis-pretty sure she had her both an appendectomy and hysterectomy this past year.
Genuine question: why would someone with an already plump face need fillers in the first place?
Exactly. Besides it’s looks painful 😵💫
Sort of why someone with already big breasts would get a boob job. If you feel like things are sagging / aren’t positioned the way you want.
To get rid of folds that make you look older. Signed a plump-faced older person with folds who can’t afford thousands for fillers 😭
Please. Amy did not look as fabulous as Maleficent did. She should work not being a racist instead injecting stuff into her face.
Lol right? Is this Angelina Maleficent you mean, Amy?
As a person with a very round, full face no matter what my weight, I’m also confused as to why she would think she needed fillers. I’ve always hated that my face was so round but now that I’m getting older, I can appreciate it as it’s not caving in.
If you look at the photos they can actually make your face look thinner and more angular if they’re used correctly. At least in photos. I’m sure the effect in motion isn’t as good.
I got fillers under my eyes in August 2020 and I saw a massive difference – I looked less tired and felt less self conscious when not wearing makeup. The injections lasted more than a year and I am ready to do it again.
Do the under-eye fillers help with bags or wrinkles? I don’t mind wrinkles but I do not love my under eye bags. I think it’s genetic? Along w age and other things but some are just more predisposed maybe?
Hi JAIS 👋 Fillers do not help with wrinkles around the eyes, but Botox does I believe. Fillers are meant to add volume where it becomes depleted with age and also, you guessed it right, genetic disposition. My dad has « dents » under his eyes and I started to have them around 30 as well.
I got fillers in my cheek area – its very subtle (as I think filler should be) but it has caused a more harmonized look. It has helped fill in some of my under eye as well as enhancing more of the tapering shape of my face.
It has helped me feel less self conscious about looking tired and has helped me feel more comfortable and confident overall.
Also – hardly felt it at all. 10/10 would do again once I get some extra cash again.
What happens to your skin after the fillers dissolve, does it go back to where it was before or does it hang loose?