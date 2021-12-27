Amy Schumer had the fillers in her face dissolved: ‘I looked like Maleficent’



Amy Schumer recently posted a photo from a visit to the dermatologist where she had cream on her cheeks. She wrote in the caption that she tried getting fillers but didn’t like the results, essentially, and that she was in the process getting the fillers dissolved. Her dermatologist, Dr. Jodi LoGerfo, reposted Amy’s photo and explained that dissolving fillers requires a simple injection that works quickly. Here’s what Amy and her dermatologist wrote:

I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent thanks @drjlodnp – From Amy Schumer on Instagram Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important! @amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it! Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it! – From Dr. Jodi LoGerfo on Instagram

I didn’t know fillers could be dissolved easily other than hearing celebrities claim they were having it done, but I haven’t messed with my face yet. I googled “is it easy to dissolve fillers” and learned that there are two kinds of fillers that can’t be dissolved as they’re not made from hyaluronic acid, called Radiesse and Sculptra. The sources I found made it sound simple for the hyaluronic acid fillers as Dr. LoGerfo explained, but the sources are facilities that perform these procedures. They would claim that fillers are easy to reverse. I also went down a rabbit hole looking at before and after photos of fillers and they can make your jawline tighter and reduce undereye bags and nasolabial folds. Now I want to look into them. The before and after photos for cheek filler show some women looking like chipmunks though so I see why Amy wanted to get rid of hers. You can kind of see it in the photo she posted. My pain point for looking old/different is not high enough yet to risk looking like a marionette.

The first two photos of Amy are from December 4th and the third is from November 18th. I wonder if she just had an incompetent doctor who chose the wrong injection site. Her doctor kind of hinted that.

