The Mail lost their appeal, the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory is affirmed

The Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday lost their appeal in their attempt to overturn the Duchess of Sussex’s successful summary judgment. In 2019, Meghan sued the Mail for publishing her handwritten letter to her toxic father, Thomas Markle. The case has dragged on for more than two years. We thought it was over in in February, when Meghan won her summary judgment and Judge Warby said the Mail clearly and unequivocally violated Meghan’s copyright and did so to smear her. The Mail filed for an appeal because they didn’t want the party to end. They have thrown so much at Meghan. Kensington Palace threw a lot at Meghan too, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge authorizing Jason Knauf to hand over selected emails and texts from Meghan. Meaning, the Mail and the Cambridges were aligned against Meghan. And Meghan won.
A British media company lost its appeal Thursday against a judge’s ruling that it invaded the privacy of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.
The Court of Appeal in London dismissed the effort by Associated Newspapers to overturn a ruling issued in February by the High Court, which found in Meghan’s favor.
The court threw out the appeal, saying contents of the letter “were personal, private and not matters of legitimate public interest.”
In a statement, Meghan said Thursday’s judgment was not just a personal victory but a win “for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”
“What matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create,” she said.
NBC News has reached out to Associated Newspapers for comment.
I’m including Meghan’s full statement below, which was sent from her office in Montecito. Meghan got up early with Lili Diana and chuckled to herself as she wrote out “they are a daily fail that divide us and we all deserve better.” Anyway, I’m relieved. It’s just another reminder that this case was always pretty cut-and-dry, and that the Mail, Prince William, Kate, and Jason Knauf were just extending the case to smear and attack Meghan.
Yes!!!!! Vote for “they are a daily fail that divides us all” for comment of the week!
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 That line is brilliant. I am HERE for Madame Duchess winning her case!
No lies detected. To be fair. They do fail daily and have failed twice against her
Yay! So happy the British court system functioned as it should under pressure from the DFail and RF not to. And what a great response from Meghan: Brilliant use of tabloid headline language with “daily fail.”
On 29 November (before the verdict) and today, Byline Investigates has a couple of excellent articles about this case.
I thought I was seeing things at first – ha! Good for our Duchess!! Definitely the comment of the week.
#dailyfail is trending on twitter. I know their brand is the pits but this is not a good look for Lord R very good friend of the Keens.
Let’s be clear: She had an entire press (both print and TV) from Salty Island and the British Royal Family attacking and abusing her and she still STANDS tall, beautiful, intelligent and FREE!!!
Hahahahaha! Yay gurl!
Piers is already having a seizure and promoting his “response” as if he was on her level.
Yaws, I am so happy for Meghan 🤸🏽♀️. I first saw the news on a YouTube podcast. I am not sure if I am allowed to say the name on Celebitchy.
Oh no she did not slide “daily fail” into that statement. 🤣 All hail Queen Meghan.
The way she claded (classily shaded) them is one for the history books
She named names too…Lord Rothermere! That’s all we needed to know…
Love the shade #DailyFail. I’m glad the judges pointed out that Jason Knaufs contribution actually showed that Meghan wanted this letter to be private. I never understood the Mail arguing that the letter was part of a media strategy. The Palace should never have inserted themselves in this. Now between this and the BBC doc, it’s obvious to all but the most simple person that KP was actively briefing against the Sussexes. Kate’s drunk buggy toast to Knauf is there for all to see.
Yes, producing that tidbit was a perfect example of shooting himself in his own foot.
It was a perfect riposte to their arseholery and fully deserved. It’s more like the comment of the century. It cannot be contained by a mere week. The fail will never get out from under it. She buried them.
I cackled at that. Go Meghan!!
Well deserved result and brilliant dig.
Congrats Duchess Meghan! 🎊 I raise my coffee to you!
Yaas, they are indeed the Daily Fail….congrats to Meghan, good will always prevail over evil.
She may be the Duchess of Sussex, but she’s the Queen of Fuck Around and Find Out.
Please believe I did a little dance in my kitchen reading this.
Imagine single handedly taking down the British press and the royal family. Like, Jesus.
@ Melissa Melnychuk, yes!!! Meghan has certainly proven in a court of law that when you bring it on, you better have everything in accordance to the law!! Meghan, the Duchess of proving your deceitful actions and your daily vile hatred will not be tolerated!! In addition to your sole purpose of tearing her down. You can’t tear down Meghan!!
Duchess Meghan has proven to the world that when you lie and continue to spread lies and encourage the hatred against her, you will be handed your judgment!! And I adore her for naming Lord Rothermere and her very classy dig at the daily fail!!
Meghan is pure perfection in every sense of the word! I know that those of us who have always believed that the daily fail, the MoS, the members of the Royal family and their henchmen were using every opportunity to smear her and they gladly printed these outlandish lies to the benefit of Baldimort and the heads of British print and television.
Justice has been served MoS! You better start printing those public apologies, front and center of every printing you mass produce, in addition to those who have joined in your underhand and vile campaign!!
Right?!?!! Meghan is more impressive by the day.
She may be the Duchess of Sussex, but she’s the Queen of Fuck Around and Find Out.
I’m stealing this.
Today is a wonderful day!!!!!
Now I want to hear about the money, and the apology……
Knauf , such a stupid man, will eventually spill the beans and tell the truth……
Ice cold!!! Love it!!!!!
I really adore Meghan, such courage and such bravado, if you’re going to mess with her she will take her victory lap and call you out- Daily Fail! I love it.
All hail the true Queen!
Meghan is fierce, I love her comment so much.
LOL at getting the term “daily fail” in there
That was deliberate, right? That HAD to be deliberate.
It sure was, and you know she reads Celebitchy first thing every morning.
HI MEGHAN!
We love you Meghan (or most likely Harry) if you are on CB!!
Welcome to Celebitchy, H&M
Of course it was deliberate…Lol!
@RoyalBlue, it was stated at some point (I want to say during the Oprah interview) that Harry does read the comments section on articles (or used to rather).
That’s true I can’t leave Harry out of this. I was just calling her out because it’s her case and of course her daily fail comment and I think she has acknowledged the Squaddies before.
It’s been called the Fail in the UK for years, it’s not a CB thing.
Something tells me that maybe she reads Celebitchy!!!
Oh we hope she does! She is one of us!!
That was my first thought too!
I really hope she does and that they both know how much we love and respect them!
@EMF999 I hope so too!
Congratulations, Madame Duchess!
Yay!!!! Happy dancing before I’ve even had my coffee. Only for Megan. Congratulations, Duchess!
There was a news channel here in the UK showing the verdict live and I shouted out “yaaasssss” watching it!! Funnily enough the Daily Fail hasn’t posted any article on it and I left a comment on an article about ‘the other duchess’ asking if they were getting ready for printing Sunday’s front page apology, it was taken down within half an hour 🤣 I am noticing that there seems to be a lot more support for Meghan of late in comment sections in both left and right leaning media sites. The haters don’t seem to realise that their hatred and venom has been cultivated and then milked, for clicks and ad revenue. There are none so blind, as those who will not see.
There has probably been a lot of support for her all along but, as you noted, tabloids take down comments they don’t like. I’ve had even “likes” for comments disappear on social media.
I shouted out a ‘Yes! So long, fuckers!’ on reading the news on the Guardian. Brilliant news!
Ha!
Can’t, Won’t and their scruffy lapdog failed, and look like gaslighting assholes to boot! The Fail needs to run that apology and those coins to Meghan.
Seriously, b!tches better have her money!
So she never received an apology on the first victory before the appeal?
@Noki, nope.
I think I read somewhere they can try and appeal one more time? Dacre will probably try but it will just be shot down again. She will get her apology but still not sure when.
The Mail needs to take the L and move on. They broke the law and they know it.
@Jais. Don’t forget about the damages, cha-ching. Open that pocketbook Lord Bootlicker. BAWHAHAHA.
I think I can hear the sound of William punching through a wall right now all the way in South Africa lol!
😆
I heard from reliable sources that all the dogs within KP radius have lost their hearing. So high were the decibels of the screeching by keen and keener of keenington palace.
The poor Corgis! LOL
so THAT’S what the caterwauling was that woke me up @7:00 a.m. this morning. (CST here in Texas)
Bless their collective hearts
*sips coffee*
Brilliant!! I knew that rage monster and his ill fitted tooth would be responding in some form of his usual strategies when he doesn’t get his way!! The dogs are still howling on the Island of Petty and Jealousy!!
I officially name that tooth his Horcrux tooth.
My ancestors better start coming through for me the way Meghan’s do for her!!!
They will. Be rest assured. Just be resilient in the face of abuse, smears and lies like she has.
Congrats to Meghan! Love how she calls out Lord Rothermere, a name that should be infamous but is not well-known as the culprit. Her friends say Meghan is really funny and her adding the “daily fail” into the statement is hilarious. If anyone deserves to be laughed at today and often and in public, it’s the Fail.
And she placed the statement: “broke the law” directly beside rothermere’s name!
A Queen!
#MeghanWinsAGAIN
That really stood out for me and I loved it! Let that be forever associated with his name.
“Love how she calls out Lord Rothermere, a name that should be infamous but is not well-known”
His full name is Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere. He was born December 3, 1967 and is 53 years old. He does not care what the Daily Fail prints, left or right. All he cares about is $$$$$.
Well he needs to start caring, because what they print just cost him $.
So this verdict is his birthday present 🎁🥳
I am relieved also because you know they already had a million front page mock ups of gloating victory if they won. They can send those to the recycle bin now!
Jason Knauf looks so slimey.
He is a rat fink weasel. He will be thrown under the bus soon enough.
Very true, and then he will later spill the beans…it may be months , it may be years but it will come…
Jason’s emails had NOTHING to do with the case. In fact the Judge stated “it found the “new evidence” provided by ANL “of little assistance” It just goes to show you how William is so enraged with HATE for Meghan that he can’t think or see clearly. William has now been exposed for all to see.
And on top of it all, he delivered a giant nothing burger in the courts eye.
“Delivering the ruling on Thursday morning, Chancellor of the High Court Sir Geoffrey Vos, sitting with Dame Victoria Sharp and Lord Justice Bean, said Mr Knauf’s new evidence was “of little assistance””
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
“little assistance”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Jason’s rap name:”Li’l Assistance”
And “daily fail!” Meghan for *all* the wins.
I hereby propose that we, at Celebitchy, christen thee Jason Knauf with the new moniker: Lil ASS!
He can also be referred to as Baldemort’s Sweet Lil Ass!
Love it @Ianne! I thought it was wednesday today, so coming here and find the judges actually followed the law is a great afternoon treat!
@Amy T Jason rap name “li’l Assistance” brilliant!😂😂👏👏👏👏
“Jason Knauf looks so slimey.”
Why does Jason remind me of Donald Trump, Jr.??? Does anyone else see a likeness?
Oh lord, he does.
@Bay
Lordgodalmighty I can’t unsee that, thanks ever so much.😦
I do!
I’ve always thought that. 🤢
I can’t unsee it now.
Bears a striking resemblance to Jared “Mr. Ivanka” Kushner, I find. Blech.
Yeah, he’s got that “Chucky with combed hair” look just like Mr. Ivanka Trump
He’s half Jared, half Jr and all horrible!
Knauf’s shenanigans actually helped Meghan. The ruling states:
“Moreover, the new evidence militates against such a case ever being available to the defendant. It is plain from Mr. Knauf’s evidence that the claimant did not want the contents of the letter put into the public domain even if she was prepared for the possibility that it might become public.”
I think the ultimate goal of Knauf and KP’s actions were to brand Meghan a liar and get that imbedded in public opinion.
Yes, Knaufs evidence was solely to discredit Meghan in the public’s eye, the selected email leaks had nothing to do with a copywrite case. They knew that.
Don’t get too excited – if they can, the Heil will undoubtedly drag this all the way to the Supreme Court.
.🤨
@Jane: And they’re likely to lose there too. Their case was always a weak one.
They would need to seek permission to appeal. Which I’m sure they will, but with a summary judgement being upheld today this isn’t a borderline case and I doubt it would be granted.
To suffer more ruin to their reputation…..Bring that shit on!!!
I wish they would not waste the Privy Council’s time.
They could try but they have NO case. With this appeal, Jason brought nothing. If anything this made Meghan look really good. She didn’t want her father to release this letter, she didn’t want to work with the authors of that damn book. Jason even put ‘heart attack’ in quotes which makes me believe they didn’t really think he had one. They can try but they will fail. Again.
Sky news was reporting it like the court let Duchess Meghan off on perjury charges, they are still vilifying her with chaos and distraction of what this case was really about. This chaos has all been caused by the collaborative efforts of the DM, the Cambridge’s and Jason Knauf. It is sick.
Congratulations to Duchess Meghan on another win, may they continue 🎉💐👏🏼
The panel was unanimous and getting leave will be at a much higher standard for the court at the highest level. The issue has to be of national importance and seeing as the first two levels were very clear that there was a breach of copyright based on established precedent, it is not likely they will choose to hear this case.
The two reasons for allowing an appeal are: a) there is a reasonable possibility that the appeal will succeed b) the case is of public interest. The appeal judge stated that the case could be appealed because of public interest. I’m not sure the Supreme Court will allow a further appeal. I certainly hope not.
I’m glad that the MoS lost again. My questions now are does Jason Knauf step down with immediate effect and are we going to get a statement from William and Kate?
Kate gave a statement already, when she redirected and I rolled that young brown woman.😆
@Stevie: I’m not holding my breath but they did sanction Knauf to testify against Meghan. I think a statement is necessary.
They are going to hind behind the “never complain, never explain”, refusing to see that they have always ignored the “never complain” bit. Cannot and Willnot can ONLY complain, they can’t just do the work expected of them with a reasonable degree of competence.
I think this is the important highlight here after the win. Jason Knauf, current CEO of Prince William’s charity and former aide to the Cambridges, voluntarily assisted ANL in their case against Meghan.
He likely breached NDA to release private texts, and worse, these texts are submitted out of context. The texts in their proper context shows that Meghan never wanted her letters to be made public, so why did he feel compelled to break confidentiality and mislead the court.
In spite of his efforts, ANL still lost so what consequences will he face?
As a consequence, I am wondering if she can sue the pants off Knauf. I’m sure finding a legality with which to do so is murky as all hell (protocol, NDA, did she sign an NDA, will the Palace refute legalities), but I hope she can.
From the decision today: “It is plain from Mr Knauf’s evidence that the claimant did not want the contents of the letter put into the public domain even if she was prepared for the possibility that it might become public.”
Sorry Burger King. Your stooge Knauf actually HELPED the Duchess win.
And that’s exactly what so many of us here said – being prepared for something to become public does not mean you actually want it to be public.
I also loved when the court mentioned that they basically admitted all that into evidence because it had already been picked up by the national and international press and there was no real reason to keep it out. Like they were saying, “meh, this never meant anything to us really, we only admitted it because you were so messy about it, and we’re still denying your appeal.”
There will be so much incandescence that astronauts will be asking each other, “Hey… what’s that glow around London?”
COMMENT OF THE DAY!!!!
I am howling! loooool!
I hope this creates some real change but I doubt it. I was watching a documentary a few days ago about various situations in the early 90’s and how Murdochs newspapers set the narrative and resorted to dirty tactics. I know it’s not the same paper but same theme. It’s like they make so much money from all of this that they don’t really care. They’ve been doing it for so long. They’ve faced so many legal battles. Nothing has stopped them.
One of the quotes in it was along the lines of “they build you up and when you’re at the top, they tear you down”. It’s all about generating stories and people become nothing more than characters in a show to them.
@Haya: For there to be real change, the British Government have to enact the recommendations of the Leverson Enquiry but it has refused to do so.
The Tories killed anything good that could have resulted from the Levenson findings. They just refused to do anything.
The people of England deserve better than this.
I love that she managed to get in “daily fail” in her statement!! That was epic! Congratulations Meghan!
Daily fail lol
Willie will be all rage & fire
I listen to LBC, heard it announced, as I laid on my mattress. Just think of it…all of London ..in fact, all of the U.K. went to bed mad!!
NO, you are wrong. The media might be mad, but DO NOT confuse it with the British people. There a far more of us than the media likes to think that totally support Harry and Meghan.
I am UK and believe me, NO! I am absolutely delighted she won yet again and her statement was epic!
You know that all those in the UK who have previously been written up in tabloids are celebrating.
The Sussexes have more support in the UK than you can imagine. British people, black and white are just more reserved than Americans in terms of showing their true feelings
Also the British media will come after anyone they think supports or is even neutral towards the Sussexes. Look at how they came for that guy who did the BBC documentary that just aired. They’re all piling on, bitter as hell and taking it very personally.
Ooh I hope she demands that apology in huge letters and extracts several pounds of flesh. I wish she could bankrupt them to be honest.
William was a dummy to insert himself publicly and I hope it dogs his steps forever.
A loser in every way imaginable the future future Mad King of England.
Yes – this is on the front page of a lot of UK news website but oddly enough nowhere to be found on the Fail website, funny that.
When he final verdict comes in the Fail will be made to print an apology/admission of wrongdoing and likely made to pay all her legal fees and compensation.
I wonder if she will sue Knauf – I would as its clear he was leaking to the Fail. TBH this could be what turns the worm against the Keens. The Fail stand to loose a lot of money and am sure that they will chuck William and Kate under the bus to recoup costs and distract.
Loved her reference to DECEPTION, must be Jason the snake!
I’m having a hard time finding it, but in addition to legal fees, wasn’t she also demanding that the Fail turn over any profits made from publishing the letter, as well as reporting on the subsequent legal battles? That’s basically two years worth of the clicks they generated by smearing her and Harry.
I hope so. I hope she gets big money for their profits and for pain and suffering and whatever else her lawyers can think up. I don’t care if the money goes to charity or to her own bank account or to light a fire. She deserves the judgment and to do whatever she wants with the money. I’m sure every deranger will be whining on about it going to charity.
@Jay, yes she is. Byline Investigates wrote an article about it today.
I think that may be what turns the tide as well – $$. The press has been okay ignoring the Cambridges and reporting on Meghan because supposedly Meghan brings them more money – but of course that’s comparing boring sycophantic reporting on the Cambs to the hateful/racist reporting on Meghan.
but now? They are going to have pay up, and eat some crow with their front page apology, and that may be enough to tick them off and to have them try to recoup some of that money, and what better way than running negative stories about the Cambridges, especially if they’re some of the really bad ones we think they are?
If I’m ANL, I’m really mad that this lawsuit happened, that KP promised me they could make it go away (which I think is the only reason for Jason Knauf’s various involvements, KP was trying both to ruin Meghan but also to help out ANL in their case specifically to keep them happy), and that now I have to pay and apologize and the Cambridges are just going to waltz about town and act like they’re innocent and above board.
Will-di Amin’s got a bulleyes placed right smack in the middle of his rear end. His father lived through Tampon Gate. Why the hell does he think that they will be nicer to him?
Now I’m even more convinced that the Fail published those pap shots of William leaving the party last week as a warning shot. They knew they had lost.
Harper: totally in agreement. People here often refer to “warning shots” being fired by this palace or that media corporation, but I think there’s some real validity to this theory.
@Digital Unicorn. What they have in their online news is Kate in the museum checking out those faberge eggs. Hmmmm…
The Keens and their tabloid friends must be exasperated at their failure to take down Meghan. They thought they landed a death blow with the Finding Freedom apology only to have the negative press derailed by Meghan’s Ellen interview. Now she has another court victory and her reputation remains intact.
I know. The lunatics were on Twitter braying that she would lose the appeal because she committed perjury. I did not waste time arguing with fools.
These morons need to look up what perjury means.
@RoyalBlue: Best to save your voice and energy for shouting Queen Meghan’s victory over these disgusting scoundrels.
p.s. is it too petty of me to hope that his Royal Incandescence and Keener KKKhate are presently at each other’s throats over their stunning loss and complicit exposure?
Lol forever. The appeal only opened the curtain so we could see who’s standing behind it. Lo and behold, it’s William, Kate , and illegitimate Trump child Jason Knauf. Surprise! We ALL see you now.
Honestly thought I was the only one to see that resemblance. It’s damned uncanny.
Yep. I’ve always felt he looked like a cross between Don Jr. and Eric. He totally looks like a Trump spawn.
And the Cambridges are on the wrong side, once again. They sided with tabloids against a member of their own family. They weaponized an entire media against one person. They said nothingwhen the media bullied Meghan to suicidal ideation, and they actually aided and abetted that same media.
What’s going to happen when the media comes for them? Or worse, for their children? Because bottom line, the piper has to be paid. The Cambridges failed in their mission to deliver the Sussexes to the rapacious tabloids on a platter. The tabloids still need to make money, and the easiest, most likely targets are…the Cambridges. I hope they enjoy the bitter harvest of the enmity they have sown. They’re going to have eat every last bite of that rancid, festering pie.
^poetry
Wordsworthian
Everything else aside, eventually the Sussexes are going to get boring. The press has been attacking her for 4 years, they’re going to get bored. And they won’t be able to touch the Sussex children.
In 10 years time, George will be 18, even if the press is nice and gives him until university….they’re coming for the Cambridge kids and I think by that point William won’t have a choice but to deliver them. Which is incredibly sad.
what’s sad is that he’s probably willing to do it, just as his father delivered Harry to the tabloids. I feel for Charlotte and Louis.
Whether or not they trot out the kids for the Queen’s funeral, and how they do it, will be a good indicator of how far they’re willing to throw their kids to the wolves.
In the next 10 years George will be 18 and probably dating some young pretty girl. Willie and keen are not going to handle it well that all the attention will be passed on to the next generation. By then Willie and keen will be 50 and look about 70 but still think they are 30.
I feel sorry for George’s future gf, Willie and Kate will absolutely do to her what they did to Meghan and George will probably never forgive them.
Come to think of it, Meghan wasn’t deliberately setting up the Daily Fail with the letter, SHE WAS DELIBERATELY SETTING UP WILLIAM! She knew who was doing the leaking and saw how KopyKhate and Bullyiam’s shenanigans would be exposed in the process. Whoever said her IQ was higher than all the others Royals’ was underestimating her. Hers exceeds all of theirs combined! They think they’re playing chess, but Meghan is knee deep in mahjong!
She may or may not have been doing it explicitly, but she sure as fuck went straight for the rotten heart of the Royal’s PR and devil’s bargain. Meghan is a fucking WARRIOR. I am in awe of her. Truly. She has outplayed those jokers, and made a thousand perfect moves, all while under extreme pressure and on the global stage. She is actually doing extreme damage to the fucking MONARCHY for fuck’s sake. A patriarchal, white-power institution thousands of years old. Who else is executing these moves right now?
She has lead public opinion in every way. When she and Harry left the monarchy, when they went on Oprah I was always a little worried they had made the right call. Then afterwards I’m always like FUCK THOSE BITCHES UP YES MEGHANNNNN. Following her and watching her has been an amazing ride. I bow down to my princess!!!!
Absolutely this. The whole RF is in relationship with the tabloids that has always existed and will never end. William will eventually serve up his kids because he has no choice. The machine doesn’t run without fresh meat, and without the Sussexes, the Cambridge kids are all that’s left.
oops – wrong spot.
@lanne I soooo love this!! Perfectly put!
edited to add: this response is still in the wrong spot but it is meant to respond to @lanne’s rancid, festering pie
What’s really ironic and kind of depressing is–the fact that the Sussexs are fighting the good fight is probably actually going to help the Cambridges and the rest of the royal family in the long run.
They are in a position to take on the British tabloid media and actually win, in a way that the rest of the royals can’t. This is actually good for everyone else, particularly if it helps create a shift in the way the British tabloids operate, at least in the long run. There’s a lot that Meghan and Harry are doing that are setting precedents across the board for the royal family in the best possible way, and William is too ungrateful to understand or be thankful.
So will she receive a payout from them? Good for her for hanging in there for so long. Unfortunately, they will only smear her more now that they lost again. Of course, she can – and likely will – sue again.
Her team has requested the front page apology, recompense for her legal fees, and all profits made by the Mail from this. She hasn’t asked for additional damages.
I hope in addition to what she wants, the Judge grants punitive charges for losing the appeal.
In my daydreams H&M win enough money to buy the DM/MOS (under a pseudonym of course) and then be all “Guess WHO bitches!!!”
Then burn that sh*t down
Anyway
That’s in.my daydreams
Guess, who, bitches! Ya new boss! Guess what?? All you skanks are fired. Now get your raggedy asses off my property. Go one! Scoot! Shoo! (She pushes them out with the end of a broom).
Congratulations, Meghan! We knew you would be victorious and would make KP look totally guilty in the process. Prince William and his Duchess Karen will have this hanging over them forever. Thank goodness. It’s about time Karma got to work 👏🏼
My Madame Duchess and all of us are on the right side of history.
This is just as good as the “carnival of so-called experts!” She’s got such a unique writing voice.
Her writing has a style of witty elegance. It is always a joy to read her writings.
I’m not even bothered her habitual lack of grammatical parallelism because she does it consistently and with such confidence. It makes her sound more friendly and off-the-cuff, even though, technically speaking, it erodes the clarity of the writing. It comes off us an appealing quirk instead of a mistake.
Wahoo!! “Daily fail” was AMAZING and def intentional, cos Meghan is hilarious and has also held back a LOT of pettiness for the sake of decorum and being the bigger person, and also because grammatically I think it should say “daily failure”? Toya keeps earning her comms dollars.
“daily fail” hahahaha that’s amazing
This news has made my night. It could not have gone any other way as the Fail didn’t even try to substantiate their appeal arguments. Meghan’s little knife twist at the end of her statement was perfect. Here, take that you buggers, see how you like it type of energy.
I am in awe of Meghan’s fortitude in the face of daily published hate and decit. Her second win despite the years long fight doesn’t define her persona it amplifies this woman’s fabulous journey. An icon for such chaotic times!
Truly!! I loved the line about patience in the face of “deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks.” It would have been so easy to relent every time things got worse (i know I would have), but she didn’t and her courage has been rewarded. And that’s exactly why I stan.
Please take note William and Jason , you’re daily failing- three very senior judges at the Court of Appeal have thrown out the Mail’s case again. To add insult to injury they said that yes, the Mail could have its ‘new evidence’, but then they explained that the new evidence changed nothing.
Is that an incandescent glow around KP
And on top of that, Tweedledumb and Tweedledumber have set a precedent that royal aides can be called upon to provide evidence the next time there is a legal case related to the BRF. Good luck to those clowns.
Hadn’t thought about that!
That’s our girl. That statement shaded and read the DF and their owner. Nothing more than that a hole deserves 🙃
First social media I open in the morning is Twitter, and when I saw Omid said nothing, he only made a smiley face, I knew!
Please let this be the last of it. Surely they do not wish to spoil Her Majesty’s Jubilee year by dragging this on.
Me too, I went to Omid to get the news first. That was the safest route for me to get good news or bad.
Go on Duchess.
You know what’s worse than getting your aide to release selected private texts and emails in a desperate bid to help a news organization harass and smear your own sister in law? Doing that and LOSING! TWICE!
It’s a good day.
What a clear self own. This coming right after the Princes and the Press, no one will ever doubt who was behind the smear campaign.
Yes! Along with the judge saying, in a more eloquent manner, the new evidence provided by Knauf had nothing to do with ANL’s case and only demonstrated that KP’s communications team had contact with the authors of Finding Freedom with the Duchess of Sussex’s knowledge. The judge also mentioned Meghan’s apology and accepted it. I might be mistaken but I believe he said something about there not being enough evidence for a trial. Listened to the summary this am. It’s about 10 minutes long.
I know where Camilla T. can shove that “smoking gun”.
Yay for Madame Duchess! LOL. ‘daily fail’
The decision, which is much longer and denser than the summary, said that Meghan forgot the interactions because she no longer had access to her emails. I wish that point had been included in the summary, which more people will read. The fact that the Palace wiped Meghan’s emails/texts after a certain amount of months was really slimy and contributed to her inability to jog her memory by having access to them.
@Harper, It would have been good if they included more of that in the summary.
The big deal being made over Meghan forgetting something is just a big distraction/deflection from the MoS/rotas/tabloid hacks conveniently forgetting privacy and copyright laws regarding private correspondence. Along with wanting people to forget the MoS’s highly placed palace source for the original story.imo
Brilliant news! I’ll enjoy reading Byline Investigates report. Hopefully there’ll be a link to the full judgement.
There’s a link on the judiciary.uk page (top right – click through to summary and judgment).
Thank you! I am in America and was wondering if I would be able to read it
Thanks! Love it
ATTAMEGHAN! Woohooooo, Madame Duchess! Yet another distinction which will makes her an integrity figure, a real leader, a repudiation of the class system, and a cut apart in our culture wars (and one we need).
(And HI MEGHAN! 😸)
Lol @ Daily Fail! Also loved that she called Rothermere out directly.
They (the Mail) have one more avenue left – appeal to the Supreme Court and they most likely will but from the comments I’ve seen, the chances of it being heard in the SC is slim. Although I’m not a lawyer. Let me make that clear.
But while the Mail will have to write a cheque to the tune of maybe a few million dollars when all is done, it’s not the money that will burn them. They can and probably already have made the money back. BUT what it will be is a massive ego bruise to not just the Mail but the entirety of the British media that despite them throwing the kitchen sink and literally getting a courtier to submit confidential communications, she still won.
Yep. An ego bruise for the entire British Establishment.
@Sofia. ITA. And despite them being aided by no less than the future king William and his queen, they still suffered a resounding defeat. Loser William.
I think they would have a hard time getting the SC to give approval for another appeal. In the writeup for this appeal judgement, the judge dragged the heck out of the judge who granted the Fail the appeal in the first place and pretty much said it was baffling that she thought anything the the Fail presented was worthy of an appeal. He stopped just short of calling her incompetent.
Sass with class
YASSS MEGHAN, congratulations, you beautiful, brilliant, and brave af QUEEN!!!
Meanwhile I can’t wait to read the front page apology, it’ll be the only time the Daily Fail will ever get my click.
I’m so freakin’ elated for Meghan!
YES! So glad to see this and very happy for Meghan. Maybe the “daily fail” closing line was a subtle shoutout to Celebitchy? LOL. We’re behind you, Madame Duchess!
Judiciary.uk has a link to both the judgment and the summary (top right) if anyone is interested.
The BBC article online said:
“Meghan has won a significant victory in this courtroom battle to protect her privacy.
She’s drawn a line in the sand. Even if her life is of public interest, she’s shown that it doesn’t make her public property…
…she has succeeded in a legal battle that previous generations of royals would probably have avoided.”
Thing is Charles pursued the same copyright claim and won without some snake courtier, brother and sister in law injecting themselves into the drama. The BBC needs to include that but we know they don’t like to draw fair parallels when they should.
It’s not just Charles – there have been several suits by the RF against newspapers. So, yeah, I don’t get that part of the article. But I do like the bit about how she’s not public property.
The Queen filed a writ when the Sun published her Christmas message early. They had to apologize, remove the article, and make a donation to one of her patronages.
I would ask if the BBC has fact checkers, but it’s obvious the whole of the UK press (tabloid AND mainstream) are unethical and incompetent.
Maybe this was the BBC’s way of kowtowing to Billy the Basher re. the two-part show examining tabloid journalism and the princes? After admitting the truth about Kate’s Keen Christmas Show debacle 1) not being wanted by BBC and 2) being filmed by BBC anyway. They throw in this one (lie) about Meghan being the only royal to pursue a legal case. Bill is convinced the BBC has *learned their lesson about crossing him* and is now agreeing to be pro-Bill, anti-Meghan from now on.
Lol Madame Duchess is savage! Love the “daily fail” comment. I’m so happy she won. I hope she sues that snake Jason Knauf too.
What a monumental win and l also hope Jason Knauf and his House of Cards are next on her hit list. Let the Fail try to take this to another appeal, it’ll be just as futile as their other attempts.
He will be when Meghans lawyers get their chance with the bullying claim solely made up by him.
If they wish to take this case to the Supreme Court and lose?. That would be the shot heard around the world. It is a risk that a narcissist media mogul may wish to take, but to lose before the world? Would be a shamefully unforgotten, can’t raise your head up before friends, event, and for what?, to continue to go overboard harassing the duchess of sussex. But I hope they do it will proves how far racism, and hatred of women will go. Word to the wise cut your losses, mos.
They also build more sympathy for Meghan, which I think happened here as well.
Daily Fail!!! Yes!!!!! I love her and everything she stands for!
Congratulations to de Sussexs , ny v first thought was……Megan and Harry u both have balls of steele !!!!!!!
Excellent and fair verdict. Let’s see what’s next for the slanderous liars..
I’m just so happy they upheld her win and the summary judgement. KP exposed themselves and that was their choice. Let the UK media bitch and complain. They knew the law but assumed Meghan wouldn’t. Congratulations your royal highness, Madam Duchess. Patience really is a virtue.
Meghan gives me strength! Congratulations, Meghan and team on a well deserved win! And to the Court of Appeal in London, thank you for doing your job without fear or favor.
To Lord Rothermore (hey, Jonathan!), Will, Kate, and Jason – we see you, lol!
Meghan to Daily Fail: “Bitch better have my money!” also “better print my front page apology” LOL
I hope old Tom is crying in his beer down in Mexico.
Meghan wins! I was screaming in the car when I learned about this. Ecstatic!
Now the world knows William is Judas. He stupidly put himself front and center in the Daily Fail’s war against Meghan. He’s a traitor who openly sold his brother’s wife down the river. But, thankfully, there is justice and fairness in the UK justice system. William lost both the war and the battle big time. He and the British media can just go to H_ _L ! So too can Kate.
Thanks to the judges, her lawyer J.Afia and all the lawyers at Schillings. Thanks also to all Sussex supporters.
Congrats to the Duchess on her victory and love the daily fail shade. re: Bad Dad, judges ruled the Fail put out chucks of the letter and that’s not giving him the opportunity to defend himself defend himself. If the Fail is stupid enough to go to the Supreme Court they would have to use Bad Dad and put him on the stand. Meghan’s lawyers will tear him apart under cross examination, and he is a loose cannon that could spill enough tea to fill Boston Harbor. Take the L Daily Fail, pay up and print the apology.
Thinking further…do we think the fail is going to try to print the apology, but add quotation marks or something to show it’s insincere? Or is the apology form and wording agreed on by the lawyers beforehand?
I will also be interested in how the rest of the media, especially other British tabloids, react: are they gleeful at the Fail’s humiliating defeat? Or do they see it as a warning not to rely on their palace sources and connections in the face of a legal battle?
Does this affect how they all cover the royals in the future, maybe less fawning coverage and deference, or do they double down on the racism and misogyny?
I think the answer is yes to every one of your questions.
Well Camel Toe just published “something” in the Telegraph trying to say that Meghan’s win was no big deal, lol. All I have to say to that is “B*tches better pay Meghan her money!” And apologize!
You know what I really love about this? Meghan will receive monetary damages from the Fail, and when all is said and done, the Fail will have to pay her exponentially higher amounts than they paid her awful father for the letters in the first place. I hope that grinds him up inside for the rest of his sorry days.
I read that line and just thought “BURN!!!”
Meghan’s statement is just so good. Makes excellent points, well written and slays. This is how it’s done!! What a woman!
“Daily fail” guuuuurl 🤣🤣🤣🤣 💅
Chris Ship’s written report on ITV starts and gives undue prominence to ANL laughable claims and only much later on explains Court of Appeal decision. His report IS biased.
How come no one is talking about the elephant in the room, namely Willy Boy’s CEO collaborating with a tab the same week BBC documentary examined RF working with the press?! Why does no one want to talk about unprecedented step of current employee openly siding with a tab in a court case against a member of RF? If I had betrayed confidential work matters and disclosed work documents including emails and texts my employer would have suspended me on gross misconduct immediately. How do you like them apples KP?
This is one of those real good vs. evil struggles that one thinks only exists in fairy tales or fantasy novels, but here it is, unfolding before our eyes. Even more amazing is that the side of good is winning!!!!! Wow. I needed this good news today. May House Sussex keep winning and winning against all the forces of evil that try to bring them down.
Excellent slapdown of ANL by the judges. I truly hope the Supreme Court dismisses them if they dare to make another attempt. And guys… “daily fail” has been a widespread and common nickname for a long time, lol. Just saying.
Well of course Meghan slayed, did we expect anything different!! She was no holds barred and went ham, all hail Madame Duchess. She called them the Daily Fail!!!!! They KNOW that was an insult and wouldn’t you know, there is ZERO mention of the loss of the appeal or mention of Meghan or Harry currently on the main page of their website. She reads Celebitchy lol or at least she is aware of the contemptuous nicknames given to that “publication.” Meghan is a winner and this news is amazing. Even if they do try to drag this to the Supreme Court, Daily Mail will be the laughingstock of the media world and laughed out of court.
Lol! Megs went at them like Benny Mac; “I ain’t scared of ya M@*F&rs!!!! Hahahahahaha
Hell to the yes. Sue each and every time and break them one case at a time. I wish the Sussexes could sue William personally. Hate you, WIlliam! Don’t come here next year. Stay on your salty island and pretend you matter. Asshat.
Will you look at that arc bend toward justice!
I love everything about Madam Duchess’s response to the good news, especially the daily fail call out.
This is great day and a great start to a more peaceful future for H&M.
Congratulations to Meghan. Well deserved win.
Comment replying to vanished.
Good. They can go back to reporting on Katie Price’s car violations….XD
Jason can kiss that OBE goodbye.
Piers Morgan is refusing to accept defeat.
I like the statement from a few posters-Meghan the Duchess of Sussex-but Queen Meghan of fuck around and find out-Harry and Meghan have shown more guts and steely resolve than most people we read about in the news-God keep and bless the Sussex family.
DM are not publishing my posts predictably!
Anyway re Piers he should tread carefully. Something tells me that Big Red is having his lawyers note everything he’s writing about Meghan, and we know how protective Harry is of his wife. Piggy Piers latest article is so unhinged and he sounds dangerous. It wouldn’t surprise me if we see a restraining order in the near future.
Jason K gives me Don Jr. vibes. Good for the Dutchess!
That’s my brave , beautiful, Bold madame Duchess. Moose knuckles and his manikin buttons and their weido Jason can eat dirt.
Bless Madame Duchess. She is on the right side and we knew it all along.
Willy, Waity and Igor Knauf, you’ve shot yourselves in your great clown feet, my dears. Hope Jason uses this time to discover shampoo xx
Eat those bugs your paymaster is offering, Jase!