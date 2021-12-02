The Mail lost their appeal, the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory is affirmed

The Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday lost their appeal in their attempt to overturn the Duchess of Sussex’s successful summary judgment. In 2019, Meghan sued the Mail for publishing her handwritten letter to her toxic father, Thomas Markle. The case has dragged on for more than two years. We thought it was over in in February, when Meghan won her summary judgment and Judge Warby said the Mail clearly and unequivocally violated Meghan’s copyright and did so to smear her. The Mail filed for an appeal because they didn’t want the party to end. They have thrown so much at Meghan. Kensington Palace threw a lot at Meghan too, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge authorizing Jason Knauf to hand over selected emails and texts from Meghan. Meaning, the Mail and the Cambridges were aligned against Meghan. And Meghan won.

A British media company lost its appeal Thursday against a judge’s ruling that it invaded the privacy of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. The Court of Appeal in London dismissed the effort by Associated Newspapers to overturn a ruling issued in February by the High Court, which found in Meghan’s favor. The court threw out the appeal, saying contents of the letter “were personal, private and not matters of legitimate public interest.” In a statement, Meghan said Thursday’s judgment was not just a personal victory but a win “for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.” “What matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create,” she said. NBC News has reached out to Associated Newspapers for comment.

[From NBC News]

I'm including Meghan's full statement below, which was sent from her office in Montecito. Anyway, I'm relieved. It's just another reminder that this case was always pretty cut-and-dry, and that the Mail, Prince William, Kate, and Jason Knauf were just extending the case to smear and attack Meghan.