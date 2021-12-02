“Stacey Abrams is running for governor of Georgia” links

Stacey Abrams is running for governor of Georgia again. [Jezebel]
Donald Trump tested positive for Covid three days before the presidential debate. He didn’t tell anyone until after the debate. [Towleroad]
Christina Aguilera wore Balmain to the World AIDS Day concert. [RCFA]
Selena Gomez is already bored of Steve Martin & Martin Short? [Seriously OMG]
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso’s Sam) looks amazing in a good suit. [GFY]
Emily Ratajkowski agonized over telling her Robin Thicke story. [Buzzfeed]
A Miley Cyrus update, career & style. [LaineyGossip]
Are you watching those kitty POV videos on TikTok? [Dlisted]
Does Yellowjackets have a fundamental flaw in its “mystery”? [Pajiba]
Tom Ford speaks about his husband’s passing. [JustJared]
I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol
Be a founding donor to my campaign:https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021
Toheeb is so handsome, that smile gets me everytime (and I am much too old for him but gah he’s so attractive lol).
Lol, he is totally hot and too young for me.
Same
Go Stacy!!!
Please let her win! Please, please, please!!!!!! I think she has a good chance, right?
So happy to hear Stacey is running for Governor. She is awesome! 🤞🤞🤞
Yes, Stacey! Let’s go.
Goooo Stacey! Donated to her campaign last night!
I think Stacy has a good chance because she rallied voters in an unprecedented way for both the presidential election and GA senate races. One might debate whether Stacy Abrams personally got Biden elected, but it’s without dispute that she personally is responsible for Democrats taking control of the Senate. Georgia and Stacy Abrams have done so much for this country, and we owe it to them to put all we have into getting Abrams elected governor.
I guess I got the video with Selena. That tracks with her character from the show.
Were Steve and Martin messing with each other for Selena’s video? It seemed like Martin was acting?
Yay Stacey Abrams! I’m Canadian but this news made me so happy today! It’s like knowing a really awesome person is looking to be your neighbour….