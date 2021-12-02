“Stacey Abrams is running for governor of Georgia” links
  • December 02, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

USA - 2020 - President Barack Obama drive-in rally in Atlanta

Stacey Abrams is running for governor of Georgia again. [Jezebel]
Donald Trump tested positive for Covid three days before the presidential debate. He didn’t tell anyone until after the debate. [Towleroad]
Christina Aguilera wore Balmain to the World AIDS Day concert. [RCFA]
Selena Gomez is already bored of Steve Martin & Martin Short? [Seriously OMG]
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso’s Sam) looks amazing in a good suit. [GFY]
Emily Ratajkowski agonized over telling her Robin Thicke story. [Buzzfeed]
A Miley Cyrus update, career & style. [LaineyGossip]
Are you watching those kitty POV videos on TikTok? [Dlisted]
Does Yellowjackets have a fundamental flaw in its “mystery”? [Pajiba]
Tom Ford speaks about his husband’s passing. [JustJared]

12 Responses to ““Stacey Abrams is running for governor of Georgia” links”

  1. NorthernGirl_20 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    Toheeb is so handsome, that smile gets me everytime (and I am much too old for him but gah he’s so attractive lol).

    Reply
  2. lanne says:
    December 2, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Go Stacy!!!

    Reply
  3. LBB says:
    December 2, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    Please let her win! Please, please, please!!!!!! I think she has a good chance, right?

    Reply
  4. Shirley says:
    December 2, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    So happy to hear Stacey is running for Governor. She is awesome! 🤞🤞🤞

    Reply
  5. Green Desert says:
    December 2, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Yes, Stacey! Let’s go.

    Reply
  6. Carrie says:
    December 2, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Goooo Stacey! Donated to her campaign last night!

    Reply
  7. bettyrose says:
    December 2, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    I think Stacy has a good chance because she rallied voters in an unprecedented way for both the presidential election and GA senate races. One might debate whether Stacy Abrams personally got Biden elected, but it’s without dispute that she personally is responsible for Democrats taking control of the Senate. Georgia and Stacy Abrams have done so much for this country, and we owe it to them to put all we have into getting Abrams elected governor.

    Reply
  8. TIFFANY says:
    December 2, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    I guess I got the video with Selena. That tracks with her character from the show.

    Reply
    • ItReallyIsYou,NotMe k8 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 1:41 pm

      Were Steve and Martin messing with each other for Selena’s video? It seemed like Martin was acting?

      Reply
  9. EviesMom says:
    December 2, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    Yay Stacey Abrams! I’m Canadian but this news made me so happy today! It’s like knowing a really awesome person is looking to be your neighbour….

    Reply

