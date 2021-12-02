The Supreme Court seems set to overturn Roe v. Wade next year

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case is about whether states (in this case, Mississippi) have the right to impose draconian restrictions on abortion and abortion access. Mississippi currently bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state tried to push a six-week ban on abortions, which has been put on hold by the lower courts. The crux of the case is absolutely about whether Roe v. Wade is upheld. And given the contentious and revealing SCOTUS oral arguments, it looks like this Supreme Court will overturn Roe.
The Supreme Court seemed poised on Wednesday to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, in what would be a momentous and polarizing decision to roll back the abortion rights the court has defined over the last half century.
During sometimes tense and heated questioning in almost two hours of oral arguments, the court’s six conservative justices signaled they are comfortable with the Mississippi law, even though upholding it would be flatly at odds with Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion and prohibited states from banning the procedure before fetal viability, currently around 23 weeks.
Moving that line to 15 weeks would discard decades of precedent. Several of the conservative justices appeared ready to go further and overrule Roe entirely, letting states decide whether and when to ban abortions — an outcome that would transform regulation of abortion in 20 or more states that have been seeking to impose more restrictions and that would further inflame the long-running political and cultural divisions over the issue.
“You’re arguing that the Constitution is silent and, therefore, neutral on the question of abortion?” Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh asked a lawyer for Mississippi, with seeming approval. “In other words, that the Constitution is neither pro-life nor pro-choice on the question of abortion but leaves the issue for the people of the states or perhaps Congress to resolve in the democratic process?”
The court’s three liberal members said that overruling Roe soon after a change in the court’s membership would damage the court’s legitimacy. Indeed, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, doing so would pose an existential threat to the court.
“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” she asked. “If people actually believe that it’s all political, how will we survive? How will the court survive?”
As I said when we discussed Texas’s attempts to create the perfect anti-abortion law to send as a test case to the Supreme Court, I’ve known for years now that Roe will be overturned in my lifetime. Roe was overturned on November 9, 2016, when Donald Trump “won” the election. Roe was overturned when Trump put three justices on the Supreme Court. Roe was overturned when Mitch McConnell refused to allow the Senate to vote on Merrick Garland as Antonin Scalia’s replacement. At a technical level, the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization won’t be released until next June. So in June, we’ll find out if Roe has been overturned (it has been).
As for what Justice Sotomayor said… bless her. I understand what she was doing by trying to talk political realities to the political hacks on the court, but none of those a–holes care. Chief Justice Roberts also has a long history of dismantling legal protections and leaving a mess for Congress to clean up. I could absolutely see Roberts doing the same thing here, arguing that it’s not up the Court to decide the specifics of abortion laws, it’s up to Congress and the states. Meanwhile, the newest member of the Court, Amy Coney Barrett, told American women that instead of abortions, they should just be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term and give the kids up for adoption. After all, forced pregnancies are basically the same as vaccine mandates!
Justice Barrett casually saying there's nothing wrong with forcing women to give birth and then just give up their kids. Easy!
— Stephanie Russell-Kraft (@srussellkraft) December 1, 2021
Barrett suggesting abortion isn’t necessary because women can just gestate and birth a child and then give it up—a horrific trauma in itself, regardless of the physical demands and dangers of pregnancy and birth.
— Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) December 1, 2021
Here is Justice Barrett comparing the harm to bodily autonomy that comes with a state requirement to bring one's fetus to term to…having to get a vaccine pic.twitter.com/79BnFKlh4n
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) December 1, 2021
My wife and I are looking into countries to immigrate to because if Roe V Wade is overturned then I am fairly certain gay marriage will be as well and it’ll go back to the states. This country has never been great and everyone talks about ‘freedom’ but this country is a shit hole. Amy Coney Barrett basically saying it’s so easy to just keep the pregnancy and give birth almost gave me an aneurysm. There is nothing pro-life about these jokers. They don’t actually care about anything other than controlling women. It makes me sick.
And not to be too doom and gloom on this Thursday morning but I have zero doubt in my mind that many MANY men in this country (and in our Congress) long for something like the Handmaids Tale to come true. It is terrifying.
Yep. Yep, yep and yep. Their lives have no meaning unless it’s to dictate how others live, which is to say, live to ‘their’ standards. This country sucks.
100% to everything you said.
Not to add fuel to the fire, but yes, my first reaction was “we are fucking DOOMED.” I am deeply worried, honestly.
Same. I was following along on twitter yesterday while I worked and I finally had to put my phone down and turn on some music. We are fucked.
My heart fell into my stomach reading this – I’m Canadian and watching this horror unfold is just terrifying. If this does happen, I hope people take to the streets in record numbers, I know there will be solidarity protests at the US embassy here in Ottawa, and I’ll be there.
No. No. No.
This is terrifying. White women don’t care about anything but their assumed place next to white men in society. Now we pay for their arrogance, selfishness and racism.
Terrifying.
Can you stop? I’m a White woman. This is fricking horrifying. I have never voted for a Republican, ever, in my life. I think I’ve missed one election in the last 12 years (and that was because I moved and didn’t know the rules of the new state). I do not understand why so many women are so stupid but it’s appalling.
I’m white, so let’s stop with that nonsense. I don’t agree with this decision either and frankly, only something like 24% of people polled in Texas actually want it. Just to give you a sample size of reality.
I’m white & yeah I care. Never voted for Republican. Stop lumping all white women together.
Stop right now with this not all white women bs. Yes, historically white women did this. If that’s not you then it’s not you. Commit to not letting it happen again.
Obviously if this does not refer to you, you don’t need to “not all white women” this. How does it feel when we share our experiences of being sexually harassed and men jump in and say “I’ve never sexually harassed anyone?” If this isn’t about you, be quiet and do not hijack the discussion. Source: am white woman, realize it’s not about me and that I am not defensive about it. WW voted these crooks and oppressors in, that is a f’ing fact.
@celebitchy THANK 👏🏻YOU 👏🏻
@celebitchy is right. As a black woman I can’t talk about my experiences with racism without someone shutting me down with the “not all white people” You can’t ignore that an overwhelming majority of WW voted for these men and Trump. What are you doing about it? Do you volunteer at the polls? Are you calling out other WW who do or are you just silent?
Oh boy, here we go with all the “not all white women” whining.
It IS a thing and the evidence of it affecting the last presidential election was everywhere. I’m willing to bet that most white women upset about the OP’s remark have no problem making the same generalized complaint about men’s sexist behavior towards women.
And I say this as a left leaning white woman.
This is so depressing. I really want to leave this country. Why are the R’s SO OBSESSED with abortion? I just don’t get it.
Forced birthers, right?
The cruelty is the point. The hatred for women is the point.
From that OB who thinks that 9 year olds can safely give birth to their rapist’s baby to all this.
Would be great if the media would stop being a pack of right wing owned dogs who never pay attention to the important stuff.
And the MAJORITY of Americans (R’s and D’s) support Roe v Wade too! I honestly don’t think that most republicans want Roe v Wade overturned because then their one issue voters will just quit voting. I personally know people who vote republican (ugh) but are pro-choice and don’t want it overturned because they know it won’t stop abortion, it will just stop safe abortions.
Their goal is to keep the majority of American population in poverty, which will allow the Republicans to maintain the control over it. People with means have always had access to health care and abortion, but poor people will be stuck in their miserable lives forever. I might be wrong, but that’s what it seems like from the outside.
Add to that control over women’s bodies and therefore their life choices. They say they don’t want unborn babies to die, but they also want to restrict access to birth control and sex education that would prevent unwanted pregnancies. So women are stuck with unwanted children and financial burden that will either keep them impoverished or forced to rely on men.
They are obsessed about controlling women. They see us as having the power to abort their babies, a power they wish to remove. They do not see women as a human life with thoughts, feelings, hopes or dreams.
Back to the dark ages we go.
Many of them don’t even care about abortion. They just want the single issue voters. I’m genuinely not sure which is worse. A person who actually believes abortion is wrong or someone who knows better but riles them up to secure their votes. The republicans have to grasp at straws to get elected anywhere. Abortion is just one of those straws.
Kavanaugh lied in his confirmation hearing when he talked about precedent. Of course he did. Barrett lied when she talked about precedent. Their goal was to get on this court to overturn Roe. I just can’t believe that my 3 daughters will have a harder time than I did accessing healthcare.
Yes they absolutely lied. Not to mention the guy who appointed him tried to overthrow the government. Seems their legitimacy should be more in question than ever, yet here we are. Democrats need to deploy every tool at their disposal while they still have any power left at all. I was sickened listening yesterday…except to Justice Sotomayor, who was fierce.
Say what you will about Isle of Saltine (and there’s much to say), but if Roe is overturned I’m giving up my US passport and staying put in the UK. This is how Handmaid’s Tale started.
My family in the US was asking me why I didn’t want to emigrate there to be closer to them. This is why.
My heart breaks for all US Celeb!tches – this is truly a dark day. As the US leads the rest will follow, in the UK there are members of our parliament who want to reduce the abortion term and my fear is that these people are taking notes from the SC justices like the Serena Joy with bad hair wannabe.
Hatred and intolerance is on the rise, EVERYWHERE!!!!
This will be a terrible outcome.
Elections don’t matter.
My vote doesn’t count.
All politicians are the same.
I’m casting a protest vote for _____.
That’s a candidate I want to have a beer with.
There’s nothing wrong with the electoral college.
How many times have we all heard some thing like this?
Yes, well said. And I fear too many people still won’t get it. Not until they are personally affected. I feel like each day in our country is sadder than the day before.
One thing that jumped out at me in the MS solicitor general’s exchange with Justice Sotomayor is that he was saying that “changes” over the decades in how pregnancy is viewed (by a minority) need to be considered. I wonder what the right would say about changes to weaponry and the U.S. military over the past century regarding the 2A?!
Google El Salvador and see what will start happening in states that have abortion bans/limits.
However, women were having abortions before and they will have abortions after. The risk is going to unsafe practices but time has moved on and hopefully underground network’s can spring up and help women travel out of state.
I also need to see some dark organisations leak the stories of mistresses of politicians (who support abortion bans) having abortions themselves.
I live in Texas, feeling sick about this, and what surely will happen next……
And this was their plan all along.
I was in an online group for expectant mothers back in 2007 when my son was born, and after we had our babies the mothers formed another group and kept in touch. As things go, everything turns political eventually. I remember Dubya was the president at the time and the Tea Party posse could not hold back their glee. When Obama won in Nov 2008, they were livid because they all worshiped Sarah Palin. I will never forget asking one Tea Partier what was her end game and she said, they were very patient and intended to stack the Supreme Court and overturn Roe vs. Wade. I told some friends who laughed it off.
sigh.
I heard Jane Elliott say that since white women tend to have more abortions than WOC, the restrictions are meant to increase the size of the white population, and stave off the increase of non-white populations. She put it more astutely than me, but that’s the basic idea.
Well, there are Christian groups all over the US, like the one that awful Duggar family belongs to, that promote having large families just to increase the number of conservatives. So, it would not surprise me.
I’ve always heard that, too.
I have sat by for 40 years and watched registered Dems NOT vote in midterms….I have watched 18 year olds NOT vote until they’re over 30…have watched White women BETRAY THEMSELVES AD NASEUM & not VOTE for humanity & decency…
I am no longer sad or angry…because I saw this happening when POTUS Obama…BEGGED US to vote in the 2014 midterms & folks didn’t…
It is what it is….and if folks do what they USUALLY do in next year’s midterms …well…there you go….I will continue to do what I’ve done since I was 18 years old…which is to vote for the ONLY PARTY that works to ensure the social net is strong…raise the wages of workers and who supports grown folks ability to marry who they want and who stay OUT OF WOMEN’S PUNANY’S😡
Just another example of why you don’t vote single issue. Why you don’t put your candidates through purity tests and why you don’t throw temper tantrums on Election day or abdicate your responsibility to vote because you “just don’t like” a candidate that otherwise represents your interests.
Why? Because you wind up exactly where we are now. The minority in control and making disastrous decisions that affect everyone because too many voters were too lazy or too entitled to do the right thing. And now the side effects of four years of 45′s administration are going to haunt us for generations.