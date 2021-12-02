Duchess Kate wore Ralph Lauren to a new exhibit at the Victoria & Albert Museum

Today, the Duchess of Cambridge did her first in-person event in eight days. She hadn’t been seen in public since November 24th. Before that, she attended the Royal Variety performance on November 18th. I’m just trying to point out how little she actually works and how she’s set the bar so low, I’m actually shocked that we’ve been seeing her, on average, once a week. What’s crazy is that this is the time of year when she usually ups her schedule to TWO events a week, in an attempt to raise her engagement numbers before the end-of-year tally. If only we were counting buttons and pussybows as events.

So what was today’s big keen event? She went to a new exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum to look at Faberge eggs. I sh-t you not! That honestly counts as something for her, and I totally forgot that she’s the patron of the museum. She wore a new-to-us Ralph Lauren blouse which retails for £139. She paired it with black trousers, part of her new uniform based on her Meghan Lookbook. I’m actually surprised she went with paisley – she usually doesn’t f–k with any pattern other than “tartan,” and maybe an odd herringbone every now and then. The colors on the blouse are nice, but yeah, this is a very dated look. I like her ponytail? Eh. Meanwhile, would you like to hear more about this cool exhibit?

The Duchess of Cambridge, who earned an art history degree at St. Andrew’s University (where she met and fell in love with husband Prince William), visited the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on Thursday to view the Fabergé exhibition, which showcases more than 200 bejeweled objects created by Carl Fabergé. Kate, 39, has a special connection to the exhibit as three of the famous decorative eggs on display were donated by her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth. As she viewed the exhibit, entitled Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution, Kate heard about Fabergé’s work and the fact that his only branch outside of Russia opened in London in 1903. The exhibition features the largest display of Fabergé’s legendary Imperial Easter Eggs in a generation, several of which are being shown in the U.K. for the first time. Included in the display are the Third Imperial Egg, which was discovered by a scrap dealer in 2011 (after it went missing almost 50 years earlier in 1964) and the largest, the Moscow Kremlin Egg, which was inspired by the architecture of the Dormition Cathedral in Moscow and features a music box that plays Tsar Nicholas II’s favorite hymn. Also on show is the Alexander Palace Egg, which contains a model of the palace inside. The three eggs loaned to the museum by the Queen are the Colonnade Egg, Basket of Flowers Egg and the Mosaic Egg.

[From People]

It sounds like an amazing exhibit and I bet a lot of people will go and take their kids to see the Faberge eggs. That’s also a cool bit of art history that the Queen loaned her fancy eggs to the exhibit.

PS… I like that Kate kept her mask on inside too. I wonder if she was just following the museum policy.