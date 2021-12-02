Alec Baldwin: ‘Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger’

In October, Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of Rust. There has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether it was a prop gun misfire, or a real gun with a real bullet, and the investigation is still ongoing. Alec issued a statement soon after the shooting, he met with Hutchins’ husband and son, and he’s cooperating with the authorities. For what it’s worth, I haven’t heard anything about Baldwin being charged with any crime. Most of the stories are about how the propmaster and armorer are at fault, and I would think the criminal charge would be criminal negligence. The Rust production was shut down and it will likely never restart. Baldwin has been taking time away from everything, but he decided to sit down with ABC News for an exclusive interview airing tonight. Here’s the promo:
The big headline is that Baldwin tells George Stephanopoulos that “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger… I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them — never.” Meaning, it was reportedly a rehearsal and they were walking through the blocking of the scene, and Baldwin was holding the gun, but he didn’t pull the trigger. Meaning some kind of misfire or something wrong with the trigger of the gun. It wouldn’t surprise me.
Baldwin also pays tribute to Halyna as someone who was beloved and respected by everyone. Baldwin looks like he’s aged ten years in six weeks. His grief is palpable. Sure, he’s a great actor, but I do think he’s completely gutted.
Photos/screencaps courtesy of ABC News.
I cm see this being the kind of event that will stop him in random moments of his life daily and just haunt him. The whole thing is is tragic and I do hope it was a tragic accident with the trigger. All the same no real guns on set.
Time will hopefully heal his grief and guilt trauma. Would likely be thereputic and helpful to his future career if he became a spokesperson for gun safety/ lobby for zero tolerance for ammo on set. Like a law that insisted on CGI only blasts.
I don’t particularly like the guy and it’s clear there was a lot of safety misconduct on this set. But even so, this is someone who accidentally took another person’s life by mistake. It was a horrible accident that he’ll have to live with forever, and I really feel terrible for him. That would be an excruciating thing to live with.
Ok, but he also holds ultimate responsibility as a director (correction producer) to ensure safety on set.
I can feel absolutely horribly for him and all of those impacted, but at the same time, where is the responsibility for encouraging the type of set culture that promotes accidents happening.
He isn’t the director.
Thank you, he’s the producer
He still holds a huge amount of responsibility beyond his direct personal actions.
To me, depends on how involved he actually was as a producer. It’s EXTREMELY common for actors to be producers of their work in name only — Selena Gomez produced Only Murders in the Building, Tom Hiddleston produced Loki, but I don’t think they actually had a lot to do with their project’s productions. From what I understand, it’s a title thrown around quite a lot and doesn’t necessarily correlate with their level of involvement behind the scenes.
Not so. In order to get a producer credit, you need to provide some sort of financial investment of your own, in order to help produce the project. Someone like Alec on a project this small, absolutely would have invested in the production
That is right Alec; guns kill people, not people. Just like red SUVs kill people.
Of course he pulled the trigger (accidentally or not), those types of guns don’t randomly go off. I hope it was just an accident, but he needs to admit that he screwed up and he is sorry. Any responsible person knows NEVER to point any gun at a person.
This. It’s possible that he didn’t mean too and he doesn’t realize how little force it takes to fire a gun like that. It takes very little. It’s just semantics I suppose but that gun didn’t just fire on its own.
Another example of a poorly controlled set – he should have been educated on the weapon, should have checked it himself, etc. all sorts of safety precautions were not followed, by him or the armorer.
All that being said, my heart goes out to him. It’s very clear this was not intentional and I truly cannot imagine being in his shoes.
According to reports, the gun had multiple accidental discharges in the week leading up to the day that turned fatal. It was clearly dangerous and should have been removed from set the first time it happened.
Are you saying he should have refused to follow directions on set? They were lining up a shot where the camera focuses in on the gun. The direction called for the gun to be pointed towards the camera. The same type of visual appears in countless movies. Hopefully, it will be done in CGI moving forward.
Maybe your real issue is with the director who set up the visual? Of course, the live round also hit him. So that is complicated.
Maybe your ire, or at least some of it, should be directed towards the idiot who put live freaking rounds in a prop gun? Or maybe the armorer who didn’t properly check it? Or the assistant director who also didn’t properly check it but told Baldwin that it was safe to use? Only after those two handled the gun did it get to Baldwin…who also didn’t check that it was safe to use. How about the full production team and the set manager who, as a group, failed to ensure safety rules and regulations were followed on set?
If your JOB is to point the prop gun at the camera/fellow actor for a movie, how can you fall back on “never point a gun at a person”?
Accidental discharges happen every day in America. Like any other machine, guns have fail points and weaknesses.
It’s an absolutely horrible situation, but everyone in positions of power on this set has so far refused to take responsibility for what seems like a very unsafe set, including those crew/cast members that were using the prop guns for target practice with live rounds
He definitely looks like he’s aged a great deal. This is extremely sad all the way around.
I flip flop on how I feel about this. I believe he feels terrible. I believe it was truly an accident and he feels horrible, and I believe he is ultimately a pacifist who hates guns. I wobble on how much responsibility he has as the producer – if it’s anything like every company I’ve worked for the head honchos no nothing about what’s actually happening on the lower levels because they have too many yes men around. On paper he bears responsibility, in actuality did he actually know how bad things were?
I can’t stand Alec Baldwin, but that isn’t the face of someone trying to deflect blame. That is someone whose grief and shock and guilt is desperately trying find an explanation for what happened, because the reality is too painful to face.
There is a lot of blame to spread for this, but I don’t buy that he was just being an asshole knowingly waving a loaded gun around. Maybe actual evidence will tell a different story later, but right now, no.
Having said that, what PR person/legal counsel in their right mind would just let him do interviews like this while an investigation is still ongoing?
Listen, Alec is a shit person, but he’s clearly traumatized. He accidentally killed someone he cared about. He needs to just not talk and hole up for a while away from the public (and his wife probably).
I’m so confused. A live round was bizarrely loaded into a “prop” gun under still undetermined circumstances and that same gun was fired without anyone pulling the trigger?
He’s just acting. He hasn’t been grieving whatsoever in the past 6 weeks. In fact, he & (especially) his crazy, horrible wife have been gallivanting around, posting all their “happy family” boastful photos all over Instagram, rubbing salt in the wound of Halyna’s family and even taunting Halyna’s poor widower & their 9-year-old son.
I’m a member of the Hilaria Baldwin subreddit, and i just can’t adequately express how crazy, fraudulent, & narcissistic Alec & Hilary are. They’re two of the most horrible people i’ve ever heard of. The subreddit is fascinating.—All the stuff they/we have uncovered about these two grifters is mindblowing. NOTHING is what it really appears on the surface, with these two.
I’m perplexed at why people would form a group to find things out about some people they don’t like? Especially people they don’t know.
It’s rampant on the internet (groups about movies people can collectively rant about, celebrities they hate, etc.) and I also don’t get the appeal. Too much negative energy for me.
It’s part of a “tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel.” That’s a quote from the Sussex’s statement about winning their case against the Daily Mail. Every entity publishing negative speculation about people should think about what they are actually doing. It’s unethical and cruel the kind of “gossip” posted on this site.
AGREE K-peace. People need to go check out that subreddit if they want to really understand how that family has been dealing with this tragedy. Hilary from Boston has been rubbing this in the face of the Hutchins family this whole time and being so inappropriate on social media. He could stop her but he doesn’t. So, I have to believe he is complicit. I save my sympathy for the real victim.
Who knows what Alec Baldwin thinks of his wife’s social media antics. My guess is prior to the accident he let her do her thing because it made her happy and while she was extra and annoying and lying to the world about her family background, it kept her busy. Short of taking her phone away and personally deleting her account himself, I’m not sure what he can do to make her stop posting. It would be considered abusive and controlling if he did that forcefully and he’s pretty self aware of his ugly temper, Hilary would immediately let the world know if he did that sort of thing. He could have a conversation with her but my guess he is too wrapped up in his own grief and trauma to really bother trying to get his wife to stop posting to social media. I wouldn’t be surprised if this event is the trigger to their eventual divorce. He is going to be depressed and disturbed about this for a long time, Hilary is probably going to want him to “snap out of it” at some point (because this is not the kind of event you just get over, it haunts you for the rest of your life) and when that doesn’t happen, they will get divorced. Also I am not defending either one, I am not a fan of Alec or Hilary Baldwin, but a spouse can’t control their significant other on social media at all times. I’ve seen the same thing happen in my own family with a family member being extremely rude and toxic on social media and the whole family choosing to overlook it.
Reddit has a lot of false stuff on it, not to mention exaggerations I wouldn’t believe half the things you see on there.
There are plenty of ways to make a gun safe and also fake guns that look very real, especially for a movie where the appearance can be edited. No need at all to use real bullets or even real guns.
It’s so easy to think the worst of people based on incomplete information. We should let this play out.
He might’ve squeezed the trigger though. If it had been accidentally misfiring in the week leading up to this, then maybe it really did misfire out of nowhere. I don’t like Alex, and misfires like that are rare enough that I think he’s saying that to sleep at night.
A kid I knew in high school accidentally shot his younger sister during a duck hunt. She moved to somewhere unexpected (they were sitting on blinds on the water), and it killed her. Alex’s face looks a lot what I remember his looking like.
I dunno, this whole thing is awful. I have a lot more blame for the two people who handed him the gun and said it was safe. Their whole job was keeping this stuff checked and safe.
The 23 year old armorer was also the prop master or assistant, which is apparently a major no no. So they overloaded an inexperienced kid, and the assistant director who has a history of ignoring safety didn’t check the gun either.
Because the term “pull the trigger” is technically inaccurate and one squeezes the trigger of a modern firearm? That seems to be the level of his argument.
I have to wonder why he is doing this interview right now. The situation is still very raw and fresh and Halyna’s family hasn’t done an interview themselves beyond a few heartbreaking posts to Instagram from her husband I believe. I get he wants to get “his side” of the story out there but I have to wonder about the timing, is there something big about to be revealed about the incident? I’m sure Alec is deeply traumatized about this and it haunts him every day but I was really surprised to see him do a major interview about this so soon.
I can’t with this horrible man being given such a long leash to distort facts. I can’t with so many people running to the defense of an ostensibly awful person (probably because he is white; no one rightfully has sympathy for Travis Scott)
Baldwin has been spending time posting screenshots to his IG from another former employee (costumer) refuting that the set was disorganized and chaotic. Then He and his wife had an impromptu press conference where he again spewed lies.
And now, this. It’s disgusting.
The gun did not go off by itself, he was not following industry best practices, the filming was moving too quickly and one person died and another injured. As more details are revealed to the public, it becomes clearer that this is a labor issue—unsafe working conditions—not an inexplicable tragic accident.
Shame on Baldwin for doing an interview. I am beyond disgusted.