Alec Baldwin: ‘Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger’

In October, Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of Rust. There has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether it was a prop gun misfire, or a real gun with a real bullet, and the investigation is still ongoing. Alec issued a statement soon after the shooting, he met with Hutchins’ husband and son, and he’s cooperating with the authorities. For what it’s worth, I haven’t heard anything about Baldwin being charged with any crime. Most of the stories are about how the propmaster and armorer are at fault, and I would think the criminal charge would be criminal negligence. The Rust production was shut down and it will likely never restart. Baldwin has been taking time away from everything, but he decided to sit down with ABC News for an exclusive interview airing tonight. Here’s the promo:

The big headline is that Baldwin tells George Stephanopoulos that “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger… I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them — never.” Meaning, it was reportedly a rehearsal and they were walking through the blocking of the scene, and Baldwin was holding the gun, but he didn’t pull the trigger. Meaning some kind of misfire or something wrong with the trigger of the gun. It wouldn’t surprise me.

Baldwin also pays tribute to Halyna as someone who was beloved and respected by everyone. Baldwin looks like he’s aged ten years in six weeks. His grief is palpable. Sure, he’s a great actor, but I do think he’s completely gutted.