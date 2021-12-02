Christopher Andersen: ‘The aristocracy as a whole is rife with racist thinking’

Sigh. Christopher Andersen’s book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan has gotten too much play this week. He’s promoting the book all over American media and trying to – I think? – parrot some kind of royal line about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the racism they faced. Andersen continues to insist that “Prince Charles’ innocent musings about what Harry and Meghan’s children would look like” is somehow the root of everything that happened over the past four years. Andersen repeated the same story to The Daily Beast’s Royalist column (Tom Sykes) in an exclusive interview. At least Andersen varies some of the details so it doesn’t sound like Camilla was leaking sh-t about Charles. Andersen also says that Harry isn’t in communication with William or Charles at all for months now.

The conversation between Camilla & Charles: “I was able to trace the origins of the controversy back to Charles casually asking Camilla what she thought Harry and Meghan’s children might look like—hair color, eye color, complexion. Keep in mind that at the time Charles was extremely fond of Meghan and had become friendly with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.” Andersen says the remarks were the “innocent musings of a grandfather” that were “twisted over time by palace operatives into something far more racially charged and toxic, so by the time it reached Harry he was shocked at what he was hearing. When Harry complained to his father, Charles suggested that he was being oversensitive.”

Camilla didn’t leak it, okay? He says that the conversation between Charles and Camilla happened over breakfast while “household staff members were circulating within earshot.” Camilla, Andersen says, swiftly changed the subject but the damage was done.

The Queen isn’t racist, okay? Andersen quotes a former member of Prince Charles’ “senior staff” as saying, “It’s not that the senior roles are racist per se. The queen certainly isn’t. But there are a few in the extended family who are, and the aristocracy as a whole is rife with racist thinking.”

The “bureaucrats” who keep the Firm running are racist: “Most are not racist but some are, and unfortunately, at rather high levels. It’s a sad reality, but they are more of a reflection of society as a whole.” Andersen writes that it “did not take long for Harry to be told by one of the men in grey [palace staffers] that there were ‘apprehensions’ about how dark a baby of his and Meghan Markle’s might be—that if he or she was ‘too brown’ it might look ‘strange.’”

What happened when Harry confronted his father: “The Prince of Wales said that his son was perhaps being ‘overly sensitive about the matter,’” according to a courtier quoted by Andersen. Andersen writes, “Soon, what might have begun as a benign question became the subject of intense conversation between Charles and Harry.” The content of this conversation is not made clear, but Andersen writes, “The conversations concerning how dark their offspring might be continued to ripple through the royal household.” The staffer added, “When Harry went to his brother for help, William stood up for their father. The whole thing just got out of hand.”

Whether the royal family is racist, according to Andersen: “William insists the royal family isn’t racist, and I agree with him. But the Sussexes are also right when they say racism exists in palace circles, and among the aristocracy. These are the same people who routinely conspire to pit one prince against another to further their own interests.”

No communication: “William isn’t returning Harry’s calls and Charles and Harry haven’t spoken since Prince Philip’s funeral. If Charles, William, and Harry can’t find a way to make amends during the queen’s platinum jubilee next year, then it’s doubtful they ever will. It’s also highly doubtful that a Charles III will bestow the titles of “prince” on Archie and “princess” on Lilibet, or for that matter any titles at all.”

How Diana would feel: “I think Diana would have been saddened by Megxit, and heartbroken by the rift between her sons. Diana always said William and Harry were her revenge—she always wanted them both to play a central role in guiding the monarchy into the future. She certainly did not want Harry to turn his back on his birthright.”