Christopher Andersen: ‘The aristocracy as a whole is rife with racist thinking’

Sigh. Christopher Andersen’s book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan has gotten too much play this week. He’s promoting the book all over American media and trying to – I think? – parrot some kind of royal line about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the racism they faced. Andersen continues to insist that “Prince Charles’ innocent musings about what Harry and Meghan’s children would look like” is somehow the root of everything that happened over the past four years. Andersen repeated the same story to The Daily Beast’s Royalist column (Tom Sykes) in an exclusive interview. At least Andersen varies some of the details so it doesn’t sound like Camilla was leaking sh-t about Charles. Andersen also says that Harry isn’t in communication with William or Charles at all for months now.
The conversation between Camilla & Charles: “I was able to trace the origins of the controversy back to Charles casually asking Camilla what she thought Harry and Meghan’s children might look like—hair color, eye color, complexion. Keep in mind that at the time Charles was extremely fond of Meghan and had become friendly with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.” Andersen says the remarks were the “innocent musings of a grandfather” that were “twisted over time by palace operatives into something far more racially charged and toxic, so by the time it reached Harry he was shocked at what he was hearing. When Harry complained to his father, Charles suggested that he was being oversensitive.”
Camilla didn’t leak it, okay? He says that the conversation between Charles and Camilla happened over breakfast while “household staff members were circulating within earshot.” Camilla, Andersen says, swiftly changed the subject but the damage was done.
The Queen isn’t racist, okay? Andersen quotes a former member of Prince Charles’ “senior staff” as saying, “It’s not that the senior roles are racist per se. The queen certainly isn’t. But there are a few in the extended family who are, and the aristocracy as a whole is rife with racist thinking.”
The “bureaucrats” who keep the Firm running are racist: “Most are not racist but some are, and unfortunately, at rather high levels. It’s a sad reality, but they are more of a reflection of society as a whole.” Andersen writes that it “did not take long for Harry to be told by one of the men in grey [palace staffers] that there were ‘apprehensions’ about how dark a baby of his and Meghan Markle’s might be—that if he or she was ‘too brown’ it might look ‘strange.’”
What happened when Harry confronted his father: “The Prince of Wales said that his son was perhaps being ‘overly sensitive about the matter,’” according to a courtier quoted by Andersen. Andersen writes, “Soon, what might have begun as a benign question became the subject of intense conversation between Charles and Harry.” The content of this conversation is not made clear, but Andersen writes, “The conversations concerning how dark their offspring might be continued to ripple through the royal household.” The staffer added, “When Harry went to his brother for help, William stood up for their father. The whole thing just got out of hand.”
Whether the royal family is racist, according to Andersen: “William insists the royal family isn’t racist, and I agree with him. But the Sussexes are also right when they say racism exists in palace circles, and among the aristocracy. These are the same people who routinely conspire to pit one prince against another to further their own interests.”
No communication: “William isn’t returning Harry’s calls and Charles and Harry haven’t spoken since Prince Philip’s funeral. If Charles, William, and Harry can’t find a way to make amends during the queen’s platinum jubilee next year, then it’s doubtful they ever will. It’s also highly doubtful that a Charles III will bestow the titles of “prince” on Archie and “princess” on Lilibet, or for that matter any titles at all.”
How Diana would feel: “I think Diana would have been saddened by Megxit, and heartbroken by the rift between her sons. Diana always said William and Harry were her revenge—she always wanted them both to play a central role in guiding the monarchy into the future. She certainly did not want Harry to turn his back on his birthright.”
The more Andersen insists on Charles’ innocence, the more people he brings into the conversations happening at the time, conversations about race and what the Sussex babies would look like. If that’s true – and who knows – then what Andersen is describing is a huge conversation among Prince Charles, William, Harry, all of their staffers and courtiers and certain aristocrats about what Harry and Meghan’s children would look like, how dark they would be and whether Charles said certain things about skin color with racist malice. If this happened (and I still don’t believe it went down like this, but let’s play along), this is the moment where Harry should have checked out entirely: “[It] did not take long for Harry to be told by one of the men in grey [palace staffers] that there were ‘apprehensions’ about how dark a baby of his and Meghan Markle’s might be—that if he or she was ‘too brown’ it might look ‘strange.’” F–k all of these people!!
Anyone who believes that the BRF, the Queen and the whole royal institution isn’t racist is being willfully ignorant – the whole concept of rule Britannia, colonialism and even the commonwealth is rooted in racism.
#FreeBritain
“We’re not racist, but we willingly surround ourselves with racist staff and do not correct our racist relatives and friends at the cost of Meghan and Harry and their children!?!” Plus “Megxit” à la tabloids instead of “Sussexit”? Wtf
The “serving staff” at the palaces are the only real places the palace hires people of color. POC know racism when they hear it.
The whole concept of people bowing down to you because you were the first child of a certain sperm donor/shot out of a certain birth canal is offensive. Everything about the concept of royalty and aristocracy is offensive. It is what has led to all this racism, classism and xenophobia. I mean, take the concept that you are so much better than other members of your family with the same bloodlines simply because you were born first (and previously because you were male) with no accomplishment or intelligence at all being required. It’s loony. I can’t believe in this century people buy into that.
This is some galaxy brain logic. The royal family isn’t racist but a lot of its members and top level staffers are racist, and they are all prone to “racist thinking.” Umm, what?
Right? ‘The Family is not racist but all their closest friends, advisers, and employees are’ is not the bulletproof defense this dude seems to think it is.
Exactly
He is not…helping their case at all. I would not want this guy speaking on my behalf. the more he speaks, the nastier the royals look, and the nastier the entire insitiution looks. he seems to be too dumb to realize it, but all he’s doing is confirming the essential racism of the institution of monarchy as a whole, and he indicts the entire aristocracy in the process.
I like to think Diana would be glad Harry is free and living his best life with Meghan!
Really. The concept that his mum would wish Harry to stay and be the family scapegoat and keep taking abuse is ridiculous. What mother would wish that on a child to try to change people who have no wish to change. Diana never knew the grown-up versions of her sons so could only have judged from what they were like as kids.
William isn’t returning Harry’s calls? Now that right there proves this A-hole has no sources. Unless he means the calls Harry is making to curse William out but I doubt Harry would even bother. He basically said there is a blank space where his brother used to be, nothing there to see or hear from.
He has a source. Jason Knauf briefed him with an email, which we now know is how they do things. In that email, it’s become all about this convo bw Charles and Camilla, nothing at all to do with William, and oh yeah, William will not even take Harry’s calls. That is how righteous William is in standing up against his bro and evil Meghan. William is making sure that Knauf briefs any books written about royals lol. Robert Jobson has one coming out in the spring that should be funny and more hagiography.
Well, you have to remember: it’s all projection with these assholes. They aren’t complex and they aren’t innately intelligent, so what I read from this “sourced” piece is that William has reached out once or twice to no response from Harry and it was William who made inexcusable comments about Archie’s possible skin coloring.
Also, Diana would have been immensely proud of Harry. She’d be in and out of their home almost as much as Doria, who she would have also gotten along with well enough to anger Kate and her stage mom.
Well after the Mail lawsuit, anyone who believes Jason is a credible source deserves whatever fire rains down on their heads!
@Msiam: Yeah, Harry’s not calling William.
Oh he’s definitely not but William wants us to think Harry is calling him. And that he won’t take his calls. And that he’s very much not a racist. Lol
They are ALL racist and complicit in abuse that Duchess Meghan faced. What a bunch of bullsh**t these fools try to shove down our throats.
Once he referred to “megxit,” I stopped listening altogether. We know why.
👍
William isn’t returning Harry’s calls? It’s a serious stretch to believe that Harry is reaching out to TOB at all. Why would he – unless he wanted to pick a fight about their attempt at scuttling the lawsuit. I think he’s well beyond wanting to engage with the brother who turned out to be a bigger prick than anyone suspected.
I can only shake my head at the disfunction and disinformation.
It’s funny to watch their complete disassociation with reality. These are people who LIVESTREAMED a fluff interview in another country while ignoring the official work of the Heir, and seem to be absolutely flummoxed that Meghan said not one word about them. They can’t get it through their minds that meghan doesn’t give 2 shits about the royals. She’s making them look irrelevant because they.do.not.matter.to.her.
Harry isn’t calling William. What for? He has a wife, 2 beautiful children, meaningful work, friends he can trust. The royals have nothing the Sussexes want or need, and that just kills them.
Also, this idiot doesn’t realize that Lili and Archie will be Prince/Princess unless the Queen issues a letters patent. Charles will have to take the HRH titles from the kids if he doesn’t predecease his mother. I wonder how that will play out.
It’s not even a question of whether or not there were “concerns” about what Harry and Meghan’s children would look like. I think we’ve seen enough to confirm that, and I also think we can trust Meghan and Harry to recognize when something is an “innocent wondering” vs racist concern. So there is a false narrative being planted here, that while there may be some “racist thinking” within the royals, somehow they are not racists?
What I think is getting lost in this discussion is the fact that these “concerns” about skin colour were linked to discussions of titles, security, funding, etc ( per the Oprah interview).
That’s not oh, silly grandpa made an embarrassing remark; it’s an indication of how little value and protection baby Archie was likely to have if the Sussexes stayed in the royal family and in the UK. Racist thinking results in racist actions, it’s not benign.
Exactly! When they started tying skin color to rank, titles and security, it was clear it was more than “innocent musings”.
People bringing up the fact that Diana wanted her sons part of the monarchy to guilt trip Harry annoys me. Do they seriously believe that she would be proud of a monarchy that can’t stand up against racism ? That she would want her sons to be apart of something so performative ? Also she valued happiness above all otherwise she would have kept quiet about her marriage for the sake of the monarchy. I’m sure she would be sad that her sons are not on good terms anymore but that it
Was it not fairly common knowledge that Diana was ready to get the hell out of dodge herself not long before she died? Had the accident never happened, I think it’s pretty safe to assume that Diana would NOT be based in the UK in the present day, and likely would not have been for many, many years by this point. My guess is that she would have supported Harry and Meghan’s choice to leave especially since she went through her own personal hell with the Firm and would empathize quite well with what they have gone through. They can miss me with this guilt trip crap. I hope Harry doesn’t even think twice about this gaslighting nonsense and doesn’t take it to heart. And I agree with others who have said that Diana would be very, very disappointed with William and the type of man he has become.
You have a good point. Di certainly didn’t hang around to change the monarchy.
Classic white person trying to whitewash and water down an ugly situation. I feel like he’s right about the broad strokes but is trying to downplay the ugly details. I have no doubt, that for a lot of people it went WAY beyond “innocent musings” . And I’m convinced that William was straight up nasty about it.
The funny thing is…I’m sure he thinks these are innocent musings, but any non-white or mixed person is reading this thinking….That sounds racist, that sounds highly questionable…because we’ve heard that in our circles before. Any sensible white person knows to NEVER ask these questions because it’s just not ever going to be their place.
Asking how dark a baby is going to be is not a good look.
The style of HRH Prince and HRH Princess is automatic unless Charles III chooses to “un-bestow” the styles for Archie and Lilibet.
In the Oprah interview, that is what Meghan said the conversation was about. That they wanted to change the convention so none of Harry’s kids would ever get titles. That way they would be considered as “distant” relatives not entitled to anything like security. They never wanted Meghan or any kids by her to be a part of the monarchy ever. Hence the comment about how she could keep working as an actress so they wouldn’t have to pay for her.
And this author seems to have conveniently glossed over that fact.
The Queen has to issue new letters of patent to deny those titles since these children get them the moment Charles becomes king. So unless things change in the near future, she’s leaving it in his lap for him to do.
I have no doubt that a lot of white people in Britain are racist or have prejudice against people of colour. Even my son’s gran (white British) who I thought would not have that kind of thinking, shocked me with her micro-aggressions towards me, she’s okay in small doses but I will never forget how when I was pregnant with my son and she suddenly burst into tears because she was worried as to what my son would look like given that I’m not white and nobody in their family has been with someone who wasn’t white.
It was such an insult but I also had to fight the urge to comfort her and not throttle her.
The education system in the UK would benefit from teaching what colonialism/imperialism has done to the world with the same energy they do with teaching about world war one and two and perhaps people will learn that it wasn’t all roses for the countries that the British empire looted and subjugated.
I don’t understand – is he saying that the RF are a bunch of mindless puppets? That the Queen, Charles and William (all super open-minded) are surrounded by racists and they can’t do anything about it? That they welcomed a WOC into the family, knowing she’d be surrounded by racists, and didn’t do anything to change things for her? That they can’t kick some gray-clad ass and settle the situation? That’s actually the opposite of “you’re being oversensitive” – that’s saying “Yes, we know you’re right and you just have to live with it.”
EXACTLY. Does he really think he’s helping them with that “defense”? Either they truly are racist, or they’re the worst kind of cowards. I tend to believe it’s both.
“ Yes, we know you’re right and you just have to live with it.”
That’s essentially the royal family’s motto.
The attempts at emotional blackmail with “what would Diana say?” are truly disgusting. When they pose that question, what they apparently expect us to believe is that Diana would expect Harry and Meghan to take all that abuse lying down. They expect us to believe that she would want them trapped in a toxic, racist environment, with virtually no protection for their privacy or the safety of their children, out of some twisted sense of “duty” to the RF. Bullshit. Diana, of all people, would understand why they left. Maybe her “revenge” is that Harry used her money to get the hell out of there, set up a new life, and, along with his wife, make a bigger impact than they ever would’ve been allowed to as working royals.
I’m not getting why Andersen is making excuses for the Royal Family. This is just annoying.
Lol! Harry is not making any phone calls for William to deny.