Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the NM set of ‘Rust’, killing Halyna Hutchins

Considering America’s gun culture, the prevalence of guns in everyday life in America, and America’s thriving film and television industry, it’s surprising that stories like this are not more common. On the New Mexico set of Rust, Alec Baldwin was handling what he thought was a prop gun loaded with blanks, and two people were shot before anyone realized that a dreadful mistake had happened. One woman is dead: Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer/DP of the film. Here’s more from Variety:
Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun while filming a scene in New Mexico on Thursday, causing the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. The incident occurred on the set of “Rust,” an independent feature that was filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular production location south of Santa Fe.
Hutchins, 42, was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she died. Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, where he received emergency treatment for his injuries, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office.
The Sheriff’s office said in a statement that Hutchins and Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.” The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Baldwin was questioned by investigators, and was in tears.
No one was arrested in the incident, and no charges have been filed, the office said. Detectives were interviewing witnesses, and the incident remains under an “open and active” investigation, according to the Sheriff’s office. Baldwin’s reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hutchins’ death was confirmed by the Sheriff’s office and by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.
“We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set,” said John Lindley, the president of the guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director, in a statement. “The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”
Frances Fisher, one of the stars of the film, tweeted on Thursday night that Souza had told her that he is out of the hospital.
This is devastating for everyone involved, for Hutchins’ family, for Joel Souza and his family, and for Alec Baldwin. I would assume that the police are investigating because there are concerns – justifiable concerns – of criminal liability somewhere on set. Not for Alec – he likely picked up the gun, assured that it was a prop loaded with blanks. There could be criminal negligence with the prop master and their team, or even worse, someone might have “mixed up” the guns on purpose and handed Baldwin a gun with intent to do harm.
A local photographer with the Sante Fe New Mexican was on the set after the tragedy and he took photos of Baldwin looking absolutely gutted and emotional following the shooting:
Sheriff’s office: Star’s ‘prop firearm’ kills one, injures another https://t.co/wuFa9DMRBI
— Santa Fe New Mexican (@thenewmexican) October 22, 2021
Halyna had been posting photos and videos from the Rust set on Instagram. She seemed like a lovely woman who loved her job. Her poor family, my God. What a God-awful tragedy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
Horrific for everyone involved.
There is no reason, even with a prop, for a gun to have anything in the chamber when filming.
This must now be made mandatory so no one else is killed or injured.
I feel so awful for her family, Joel Souza, and Alec and his family. What an awful experience and guilt he will have to live with for the rest of his life.
Guns require the ultimate respect, and even props and toys should be treated carefully. Just an awful tragedy.
Alec is also openly anti-gun in real life, so I’m sure this has been a devastating experience.
It really breaks my heart. This is an utter tragedy for everyone involved. A life tragically lost, a mourning family, and Alec will have this hanging over him literally forever, which I am sure will haunt him…I don’t know that I could ever recover.
What a tragedy. I feel sorry for everyone impacted. I do wonder though how crap like this is still happening on sets in 2021 and what precautions need to be taken to make sets safer?
This is just horrific and I don’t understand why with prop guns and modern tech/special effects that they would have blanks in the chamber.
My condolences to Ms Hutchins family and wish Souza a speedy recovery.
I can’t imagine how Baldwin must be feeling – its a terrible terrible accident.
My sentiments exactly with all you said. It’s horrific and my thoughts and prayers to her family. As well as Baldwin – THAT will not rest easy on his shoulders. Horrific for all involved.
This is just so sad and tragic
What a tragic event. My heart breaks for everyone involved.
I am old enough to remember John erik hexum (sp?) dying – shooting himself with a prop gun in 1984.
I don’t understand how this still happens. Movies can add bang bang sounds in post production. Why aren’t the gun barrels blocked? Why are the guns functioning?
How real does it have to look? How many people have to die for movie violence?
This is the US so I guess there’s no casualty number big enough to call for change.
So unnecessary.
The deaths but also the shooter- having to carry that guilt. Horrifying.
Since in particular the death of Brandon Lee on the set of The Crow in 1993 (God, it’s been 28 years) there have been extremely stringent safety procedures for on set weapons. Well… there are supposed to be extremely stringent safety procedures for on set weapons. To say there needs to be a thorough investigation is an understatement. Such a horrific and unnecessary tragedy.
The just narrowly avoided strike of IATSE members shed some light onto what’s going on behind the scenes of movies and tv shows.
Crew members are severely overworked and when you’re working on the bare miminum of sleep (or often less!), tragic mistakes happen.
Rumors have it that due to the pandemic and terrible working conditions, not everyone on set was as qualified / experienced as they needed to be.
I hope there’sa thorough investigation of the circumstances and if it’s found that her tragic death could have been avoided by implementing humane working conditions, that this event may at least have a lasting impact on what goes on behind the scenes on Hollywood sets.
I remember Hexum’s death from a prop gun. He didn’t believe you could harm yourself with a prop gun loaded with blanks, so he put the muzzle to his head and fired. But the blank still came out of the gun with enough force to kill him. So tragic. I agree there seems to be no reason to even have the blank in the prop gun. I’m not a gun person but couldn’t you just add the gun sound later with sound effects?
This is so terribly tragic and my heart goes out to everyone involved. I can’t even imagine the pain everyone is feeling.
My husband is a lifelong gun owner and he is emphatic that you treat EVERY gun as if it’s loaded, all of the time. Even fake guns, even guns you think are unloaded.
What a terrible tragedy.
Absolutely horrific. So sorry for everyone involved.
Absolutely terrible. My heart goes out to Halyna’s family as well as Alec. This is something he’ll have to bear for the rest of his life and it’s going to be a very, very heavy load on his conscience. Again, my heart goes out to everyone.
This is so horrible. It shouldn’t have happened. I’m so sorry for everyone. God, her poor family. I hope the director recovers fully. And i feel really bad for Baldwin. How do you live with something like that.
What a horrible situation and loss! I hope her family has the support they need and I hope Alec has the support he needs. It doesn’t matter that it wasn’t his fault, the weight of this will be crushing.
I can’t help but see a sad irony in the IATSE having just fought for a contract based largely on safety concerns. Yes I leave room for this might have been a freak accident…but sadly it is more likely someone dropped the ball, at a devastating cost.
This is so tragic. The poor woman and her family. So avoidable. My heart breaks for them in this horrible tragedy. And I can’t imagine what Alec is feeling right now. I really feel for him also. He must feel like he’s in a nightmare. He took someone’s life.
Something went terribly wrong with the prop department and/or stunt department, whoever was in charge of that prop. These films being shot in Texas sometimes run on a small and very tight budget and long hours. I remember an article talking about it and putting people at risk. I don’t know if this film had anything going on like that or not.
Isn’t this the same thing that killed Brandon Lee in the set of The Crow? Such a terrible tragedy.
Yes, sounds like exactly the same thing. I really don’t understand why they cannot just use fake guns and add in special effects later to make them look and sound as if they really fired.
I’m praying for all involved. Tragic.
So
Sorry.
This is absolutely horrific. Also, the photographer that got those pictures of Alec-c’mon man/woman. Why would you do that? My God.
This is so sad, and the more I hear about it the sadder it is. What an unfortunate tragedy.
What an awful tragedy. Life will never be the same for everyone involved.
My deepest condolences to her family. Heartbreaking.
Oh god that’s so sad, for her and for Alec.
Some on Twitter are saying there were concerns about safety on the set and part of the camera crew had walked out the previous day. If so, this death this even more tragic and awful. I feel sad for her family and everyone involved in the production. Such devastating news.