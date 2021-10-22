“Kristen Stewart isn’t interested in playing the Joker to RPattz’s Batman” links

Kristen Stewart answered this question with a surprising amount of grace and respect, but no, she’s not going to play the Joker to Robert Pattinson’s Batman. [LaineyGossip]

James McAvoy reads some of our many thirst tweets. [OMG Blog]

American Horror Story season 10 part 2 recap. [Pajiba]

Supermodels came out for Olivier Rousteing and Balmain. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jason Sudeikis is host of SNL this week! [Just Jared]

Scott Disick takes some time away from the Kardashians. [Dlisted]

Has Vogue’s “73 Questions” feature outlived its usefulness? [Gawker]

Will Joe Biden alter the filibuster? Can he? [Towleroad]

Rich People Problems: let me weep on a pile of money. [Buzzfeed]

Man, what’s Ashanti up to these days? [Egotastic]

Is Crockett Island real & is it haunted? [Starcasm]