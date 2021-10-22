Duchess Meghan is ‘using her British title’ to ‘interfere in US politics’ apparently

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exited Isla de Saltines, the saltines have been pressed about their titles. Commentator after commentator has wept about how Meghan and Harry still have their Sussex titles and why wouldn’t they “give them up”? The conversation happened again several months ago, when Meghan published her kids’ book, The Bench. It was published under her name, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. That’s her name. Her married name. So basically, salty white people want to somehow force Meghan into giving up her married name. I bring this up because “Meghan using her married name” is a huge controversy this week because of Meghan’s letter regarding paid family leave. The Daily Mail did a big write-up about how it’s wrong for Meghan to be so dreadfully political while using her married name. There are other criticisms too, because of course. Some highlights:
How dare she be rich now when she came from a working class family? Royals experts have also questioned whether Americans will be impressed ‘by her account of how she had to struggle’ on $4.99 salads from Sizzler when her estranged father Thomas put her through private school from kindergarten and she now lives in a $14million LA mansion while sitting on a $100million fortune.
Angela Levin on Meghan’s married name: Angela Levin, journalist and biographer of Prince Harry, told MailOnline that while the duchess is an American citizen, the letter from ‘the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ signed ‘on behalf of my family, Archie and Lili and Harry’, amounts to using her British title and marriage to the sixth in line to the throne to interfere in US politics. She said: ‘Meghan’s two page letter to lobby Congress about giving money on parental leave, is obviously another step towards trying to turn herself into a politician. But the notepaper she is using is astonishingly “From the Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” and shows how she isn’t even aware that she is talking to politicians in a republic that won its independence from the crown in 1776.
Levin is concerned that Meghan could get or take credit for paid family leave: ‘The truth is that the bill about parental leave is on its way to being confirmed, and could be hijack by Meghan’s belief it was largely due to her. In addition if she was writing a profession letter what on earth is she getting all cosy and intimate by stating the letter is also ‘on behalf of Archie and Lili – notice she is not calling her Lillibet, the Queen’s nickname – and Harry. Poor old Harry has come last’.
They’re so worried about Meghan’s politics: Royal commentator and former editor of International Who’s Who, Richard Fitzwilliams, told MailOnline: ‘Using the example of the $5 salad bar and how she had to struggle in the past is an attempt to link with the way so many families struggle to pay their bills. Aspiring politicians use these sort of examples and it remains to be seen, since she was privately educated and her father was one of Hollywood’s top lighting directors, whether the audience she seeks are impressed by her account of how she had to struggle. She and her father are estranged as she is at the moment from the royal family. The issue she highlights is undoubtedly an important one, but many will sense a ruthless streak in her behaviour which needs moderating if she were ever to seek election’. He added: ‘What, I wonder, is Harry’s future in all this? An autobiography at the end of next year won’t be helpful to mending his relations with his family. Meghan is where she is because she married into the royal family. It will be fascinating to see how, if she chooses politics, people in the US will regard her’.
The Palace is not shocked: A source close to the Palace has said Meghan’s intervention is unlikely to cause waves in the UK, as she is unlikely to return to royal duties. ‘She’s an American citizen, highly political and it’s not the first time she’s lobbied using her title. The Palace won’t be shocked at all’, the expert said.
Meghan’s letter to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi was about paid family leave, something overwhelmingly popular as an “issue,” and as Meghan herself said, it’s an issue that should be beyond politics. They’re acting like she’s running to be President Duchess of Sussex, which… she’s not. And incidentally, Meghan signed the letter as “Meghan” alone, no title. And how in the world did she exhibit a “ruthless streak”? By mentioning that her family had a budget and it was a special treat to go to Sizzler? These people have no idea how anyone actually *lives* outside of the protected royal bubble.
Isn’t ‘My family struggled when I was younger and now I’m a millionaire’ kinda the point of the American Dream? That anyone can change their circumstances if they work hard enough. These people have no clue about America do they, they’re so stuck in their ways about class structure.
This. This. This. We love her more because of her journey and if they don’t understand that, they don’t understand a very basic part of American DNA.
They keep bringing up the fact that she went to private school. As if it is an uncommon thing in the United States and only something for rich or well-to-do kids. My dad worked at the post office and my mother was a secretary and they still managed to send me to a good private school. Also, didn’t her father win the lottery? So it is not like he was paying for her schooling out of his salary.
Same. My single mom worked her butt off at a factory and managed to send me to private schools. Its not that un-common in the US.
Catholic schools are also literally the cheapest of private schools because they get funding from the church. Even if you aren’t a member of the parish they are still pretty cheap.
Lol, exactly. Also, she’s using her influence as an AMERICAN. British titles carry no weight in U.S. politics, darling sausages. We had a war about it, yes.
I wonder if what recalled pissed them off is how hard she’s leaning into her AMERICAN-NESS. Last time I checked, there weren’t sizzlers in Norfolk?
@Gruey – Not sure what you’re getting at. They don’t know anything about “American-ness,” including where anyplace is in the US. Meghan’s grammar school and high school are in LA – there are Sizzler’s in LA. And who knows where Sizzler’s locations were 30 years ago.
Sure, rags to riches is the point here – in a class structure society, rags to riches means “How dare you not stay in your place.”
And since when did Thomas Markle become one of Hollywood’s top lighting directors?
Yeah, right?
Merry old England is one big crab bucket.
We have a recurring beach vacation at Barbados which is often populated with vacationing Brits, and one of the things that always seems to come up when we mill about with them at mixers and on island events is the cultural differences between the US and the UK. The Brits we interfaced with generally viewed Americans as being more positive, and having a get-going outlook on life and one that celebrates succeeding, whereas they felt in the UK there was a much more negative mindset, that criticized working to elevate to a new station in life. At the time I was like “huh?’, but watching this psychodrama unfold, I can’t help but look back and think they were right.
The idea that it’s looked down upon to move your station upward in life sounds so stifling and crushing. Thank God Meghan got out of there.
The British have some very funny attitudes towards social class. There’s very much a strong undertone that people need to know their place. Which is awfully convenient for those who hold the power.
#NotAllBrits btw. But the British establishment and media definitely likes to encourage this mindset.
How dare she care about family leave when her brother-in-law and sister-in-law don’t get paid to take time off to spend with their kids!!! Oh wait…
It’s Angela levin…anything she says about Meghan is unhinged. At this point I just laugh cause of how stupid it is. Thankfully Angelas opinion doesn’t matter and I’ve only seen good reports on EVERY MAJOR NEWSPAPER and tv news reports all over the world but especially where it matters…the US…for whom it was meant for. That’s millions and millions of people.
That gives me relief when I sometimes feel like negative voices are the loudest about Meghan and Harry. But it also shows just how vile this woman/the BM is.
***That’s her letterhead because that’s her name*** carry on…
If she titled it from an American Citizen, Meghan Markle….Salty Island would go CRAZY. The majority of people have come to the realization that whatever she does Salty Island will have a MELT DOWN…so to Meghan…carry on!!
It makes me wonder if she had a PhD like Dr Biden would the press scream about her using that too? She isn’t Meghan Markle anymore, so if she shouldn’t use Duchess of Sussex, what should she be calling herself, can the royal reporters deign to tell us? should she go by Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor? Meghan Wales? Meghan Sussex?
Some press would. Remember when some douche writing for the WSJ tried to lecture Dr. Biden about using her title? Of now WSJ has the same DNA as the British tabloids so go figure.
I do not understand the complaints, it is her married name. I would think they would be more upset with having HRH Prince Andrew all over a criminal investigation and civil lawsuit here.. seeing as he 100% does represent the country and its values. Don’t even get me started on the trashy Royal divorcées (SF & LCC) that literally live off the HRH in every shameless money making project they do.
Saw this coming yesterday.
Like I mentioned, when I had a little one I could have been there for those crucial first months but poverty and no leave meant I couldn’t. This letter really got to me. Now they’re acting like she’s making it up? No, she wrote from the heart.
Meghan isn’t using HRH just her actual married name. Honestly they’re just sad excuses for humans the whole lot of them.
But they don’t want it to be her name, that’s one of the fundamental issues here. She doesn’t ‘deserve’ the be married to Harry and therefore part of the BRF.
I’m so sorry to hear about your experience, I commented yesterday that I just can’t fathom how the US is still in this position in 2021. It makes no sense economically, never mind morally!
If there’s one thing worse than the British Aristocracy being judgy about an American citizen of modest means accruing wealth in adulthood, it’s the British Aristrocracy announcing that Americans will be offended that an American citizen accrued wealth in adulthood. They have no clue!
They’re writing for fellow Brits who also have no clue!
I read these articles and comments from the so-called royal experts and wonder if they have the decency to at least send Harry and Meghan holiday cards and thank you notes. The whole shtick is dependent on the Sussexes, isn’t it?
When you think about it, it’s actually very disrespectful to the monarchy.
Angela Levin is simply just off her rocker. It’s really embarrassing at this point.
They’re insanely freaked out that Meghan can drop a letter and it’s instantly headline news across mainstream American media. That kind of reach is literally unthinkable for all but MAYBE two people in the royal family.
At this point it’s her married name. A lot of aristos will use their title as part of their surnames so this isn’t anything new. This is just Levin being miserable as always.
‘But the notepaper she is using is astonishingly “From the Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” and shows how she isn’t even aware that she is talking to politicians in a republic that won its independence from the crown in 1776. ‘
Keep this energy when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finally get around to starting their next American PR stunt.
I hope someone is around to mop up the drool the BM will be dripping all over the place when they’re praising the Cambridges for telling Americans what OUR country should be doing about climate change.
“In addition if she was writing a profession letter what on earth is she getting all cosy and intimate by stating the letter is also ‘on behalf of Archie and Lili – notice she is not calling her Lillibet, the Queen’s nickname – and Harry.”
What is Levin trying to imply about not using the Queen’s nickname? Are they now offended that they’re *not* using it?? And, for Pete’s sake, Meghan and Harry said from the get-go that they were going to be calling her Lili! So why act now like it’s some kind of new transgression? (I know, I know. Everything is a transgression when your brain is a house of racist mirrors.)
And Harry’s name is Henry, but we don’t see anything about that.
Huh, I wonder what the difference is…..🤔
These commenters like to imagine that Meghan would get no attention if she weren’t using the Duchess of Sussex title.
I’d love for her to not use it, just once, just to show that it’s not her title that gets attention anymore, it’s HER.
@Belli: if she stopped using the title, then the Royal commentators will say she disrespecting the Queen.
Exactly, the headline would be about them snubbing the Queen!
I’m soooo glad the narratives from these nut jobs are no longer the narratives that dominate. Cry more into your echo chamber of tabloid malarkey.
So her dad paid for her private school (and I’m sure he loves to hold that over her head, too). How much did he contribute besides that? I attended a private school from pre-K, and I knew a number of girls who had a wealthier parent or grandparent pay for their expensive tuition, but could never go on field trips because that was seen as something their custodial parent should deal with, and they couldn’t afford it. One of my classmates would even have our cafeteria staff pack up extra food for her to take home to her non-school age siblings every day. And it’s not at all uncommon for even two-parent, relatively well-off households to exhaust their finances for their kids’ education and have little left for other things. The sycophants are revealing their own privilege here.
“And it’s not at all uncommon for even two-parent, relatively well-off households to exhaust their finances for their kids’ education and have little left for other things.”
This is what my grandparents did for my father and uncle. They got sent to private schools. Except they weren’t even relatively well off so they had very very little after fees and food was taken care of. My dad and uncle helped/help out financially in return during their twilight years (and our culture and the generation they grew up in, it’s expected to help your elderly parents out – private school or not)
My aunt and uncle aren’t that rich either (better than my grandparents yes) and they sent one of their kids to boarding school for around 5 years (although I think him going was necessary behaviour wise)
I say it everytime, these people are unhinged. Given that in the UK even if a working class person gets rich, they’re still considered working class, it is strange that these people are now saying that Meghan is rich. Plus weren’t these same people calling her a golddigger who only married Harry for his money? These commentators show that they don’t know anything about US politics and should never talk about. The Ways and Means committee and a few politicians tweeted about Meghan’s letter. That should be enough evidence to tell these commentators that people in the US have no problem with Meghan using her title and with her making an intervention. She has every right to use it as she’s married to the Duke of Sussex. Harry hasn’t changed his name so why are they calling for Meghan to change hers?
99% of headlines call her Meghan or Meghan Markle, so the use of her title/married name is irrelevant.
These reporters sound like they hate Americans. The bitterness is just embarrassing.
I think the Fail is raging about is the 4.99 Sizzler. DM did a story that M left out that Bad Dad left out he used his lottery winning to pay for Meghan’s private high school education. Sizzler-gate blows up TT’s claims, that Meghan may have been a scholarship student, and perhaps Bad Dad didn’t win the money. Put up your federal tax returns Tommy.
I went to an expensive, private all-girls catholic school as well. My parents are high school teachers. My grandparents, immigrants who worked insanely hard and got lucky with real estate investments, paid for my schooling.
This
Well with the stroke of a pen she knocked Earthshot and The Cambridges of the front pages. Now its Earthshot who? What? That’s why they are foaming at the mouth. Now it’s all about Madsme Duchess again.
OK. Let’s presume there is a 0.00001 percent chance that she is using her title to interfere in American politics. She’s still advocating for paid family leave that would help people of every political party. There’s no possible personal benefit to her advocacy. The only possible benefit is to the Archewell brand–and a greater ability to do more public service. To this day, even with Harry and Meghan fully out as royals, they could be brand ambassadors for the BRF, and the BRF could see that clearly if their view weren’t blocked by jealousy and racist spite.
I for one am impressed. I l look at her and all I think is wow, look what she has achieved as the child of divorced working class parents. All I see are sacrifices made by her parents and her determination, intelligence, and will to succeed.
As an American citizen the royal family don’t even feature in my admiration for Meghan. The BRF gets no credit for her successes. Her brief interlude with the royal family was harmful to her. She married a man she loved and unfortunately he had toxic relatives.
Her dad may have paid for her schooling as part of the divorce agreement. But that doesn’t mean he gave her money for anything else, hence she got a job at 13. And Doria had to work and put herself through school, so its not like she got some Real Housewives type settlement. Thomas was not some big time director, otherwise why is he shilling for money with these interviews? So yeah , Meghan knows about working, unlike others in the royal family. Anyway Angela Levin, head Moo Cow, keep doing you honey.