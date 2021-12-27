“Dr. Anthony Fauci says more Covid tests are coming in January” links

Dr. Fauci promises that more Covid tests will be available in January. [Towleroad]
Well good! We had an omicron exposure on Christmas Eve. We saw so few people this holiday, literally two friends (as opposed to none last year) but still managed to get a pre-symptomatic exposure from one of the friends. I ordered a test from the state I live in, it will come in the mail soon so I can be in the 5-day-since-exposure window to test. My spouse went to order one right after I did and they had just run out! Not good. We are isolating now but we will need negative tests to end that isolation, in another week. This is all just a mess and exhausting.
I thought the Ricardos was charming. Of course I didn’t buy Nicole Kidman at all as Lucy but I was fascinated by Lucy’s nostalgia for the communist party of her youth. And the juxtaposition of a woman in complete control of her career who pushed for social acceptance of her marriage to a a Cuban man followed by the first pregnancy on tv who also wanted her character to be deferential to her husband. The whole story is interesting.
Lucy was a pioneer.
I have two at-home tests in my house and four people in the household. I can’t find tests to be bought anywhere. We were around more people than usual over the weekend, and I want to test in a few days before seeing anyone else. So far no cases, but with no tests ANYWHERE I don’t know how we’d know if anyone we were around had it! I guess we could look for a drive through location, but those here have long lines.
It’s hard for me to understand why we are almost 2 years into this pandemic and still having shortages for tests.
Ok, our newspaper had an “explanation” for how this plan will work – according to Jen Psaki, the administration hasn’t yet signed the agreement to buy the kits and the website for ordering won’t be ready until *after* the first lot is sent out sometime in January. She said they’re doing it this way so it won’t be confusing for people, but I’m confused as to how they will deliver tests before anyone has signed up for them. They don’t know yet how many tests people can order and there aren’t any tests available anyway right now.
How will they know we need them to send us a test if there isn’t a website to order them through? Are they just going to issue one to everyone with a social security number? That’s the only way I think they could do this is just a mass mailing.
Well, if they went by social security number, then they wouldn’t need the website. It’s all very confusing. Probably, it would have been better to get the plan figured out first before announcing it.