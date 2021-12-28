‘The Batman’ new trailer: Batman can’t believe how many cats Selina Kyle has

Lord help me, I am growing increasingly obsessed with Robert Pattinson’s Batman guyliner and general bat-themed makeup. The Batman has a new trailer, and it shows more of the film than we’ve ever seen before. I now know that this is also yet another gritty origin story, because I guess we have not established that Bruce Wayne’s parents died and it f–ked up Bruce for decades. Apparently, the Riddler also knows some sh-t about Bruce Wayne’s parents, and I can only hope that the secret isn’t related to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. This trailer also shows a hell of a lot more of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman/Selina Kyle. They named the trailer: The Bat and the Cat. Cute. Dark but cute.

I can hold two contradictory thoughts at once: one, the tragic backstory is so overdone, Alfred is made of lies and secrets and WE GET IT, Batman does not appreciate good lighting; and two, I kind of want to see this because Rob looks great at Batman. The guyliner, the buffness, the sexy martial arts with Catwoman. Could it be, a Batman who actually stops doing bat sh-t long enough to have a meaningful relationship with a woman? “You’ve got a lot of cats” SENT ME. Aw, they went on a date and Selina’s kitties wanted to cuddle with Batdude.

PS… Are they trying to make Paul Dano’s Riddler kind of Bane-esque? Like, I can’t understand half of his dialogue.