‘The Batman’ new trailer: Batman can’t believe how many cats Selina Kyle has

the batman poster

Lord help me, I am growing increasingly obsessed with Robert Pattinson’s Batman guyliner and general bat-themed makeup. The Batman has a new trailer, and it shows more of the film than we’ve ever seen before. I now know that this is also yet another gritty origin story, because I guess we have not established that Bruce Wayne’s parents died and it f–ked up Bruce for decades. Apparently, the Riddler also knows some sh-t about Bruce Wayne’s parents, and I can only hope that the secret isn’t related to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. This trailer also shows a hell of a lot more of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman/Selina Kyle. They named the trailer: The Bat and the Cat. Cute. Dark but cute.

I can hold two contradictory thoughts at once: one, the tragic backstory is so overdone, Alfred is made of lies and secrets and WE GET IT, Batman does not appreciate good lighting; and two, I kind of want to see this because Rob looks great at Batman. The guyliner, the buffness, the sexy martial arts with Catwoman. Could it be, a Batman who actually stops doing bat sh-t long enough to have a meaningful relationship with a woman? “You’ve got a lot of cats” SENT ME. Aw, they went on a date and Selina’s kitties wanted to cuddle with Batdude.

PS… Are they trying to make Paul Dano’s Riddler kind of Bane-esque? Like, I can’t understand half of his dialogue.

Robert Pattinson continues filming 'The Batman'

the batman catwoman

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Warner Bros.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “‘The Batman’ new trailer: Batman can’t believe how many cats Selina Kyle has”

  1. North of Boston says:
    December 28, 2021 at 8:23 am

    I don’t think I’m the target audience for this.

    The dark lighting, the creepy unintelligible villain, the batman-pain. But if it’s someone else’s cat with kittens, enjoy.

    Reply
  2. Sakura says:
    December 28, 2021 at 8:25 am

    I’m SO stoked for this.

    Reply
  3. Kiera says:
    December 28, 2021 at 8:36 am

    If the internet rumors I’ve heard are right Joker is in this somehow/towards the end and it is not Phoenix’s joker. I can’t remember who I read was cast but he may also have been cast as Feyd in the second part of Dune.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment