Dwayne Johnson got his mom a car for Christmas: ‘This one felt good’



I am a sucker for feel good stories. On Monday, I fawned over Arnold Schwarzenegger donating 25 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Los Angeles. Besides consistently bathing and breaking box office records, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also does beautiful things for people. Last month Dwayne gave away his personal pickup truck to a veteran whose story inspired him. Over the weekend, Dwayne posted a video and several pictures surprising his mother with a brand new Cadillac for Christmas. He enlisted his daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, and their dog, Hobbs, in helping unveil the gift. Below are a few more details from People:

He shared the adorable moment and the emotional aftermath via Instagram on Saturday. The first slide includes a clip of Dwayne covering his mom’s eyes as his children count down from three before screaming, “Merry Christmas!” As she opens her eyes, Ata spots the new vehicle with a big red bow sitting in the driveway. She pauses briefly while taking in the moment before putting her hand over her mouth in disbelief. “This one felt good,” Dwayne posted. “Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few ugly cries in.” “I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life,” he continued in the caption. “I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she.” He added, “Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! 😊🙌🏾 And your Elvis records 🎶🕺🏽 We love you. You deserve a lot more 🙏🏾.”

[From People]

The smile on Mama Johnson’s face was all the joy I need for the rest of the week. Mama is definitely going to be riding in style. It is so sweet that Dwayne wanted to do something special for his mother and the fact that he wrote in the post that she deserves so much more gave me the warm fuzzies. It was also cute how he got his two little girls to help. I lost it when I saw their French bulldog coming to the car as if to say “Isn’t it nice?” Mama Ata will definitely be getting stares of admiration when she cruises through her neighborhood. Dwayne has such a cute family and it is so lovely that he is close to his mother. I am sure losing his father last year, despite their complicated relationship, is one of the reasons why Dwayne wants to honor his mother as often as he can. In the meantime, I will continue to stroll these internet streets for more feel good stories about celebrities.