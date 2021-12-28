Jared Schmeck, the ‘let’s go Brandon’ douche, is unsurprisingly a MAGA Trumper

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

On Christmas Eve, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were talking to kids around the country via the NORAD Santa Tracker. During one call, an Oregonian father of four named Jared Schmeck got on the line. He exchanged seasonal pleasantries with the Bidens and then as the call ended, he squeezed in “let’s go Brandon,” the latest douchebag motto of MAGA dumbf–ks. We discussed the incident yesterday, and I mentioned the interview Schmeck did with a local paper after the incident, where Schmeck said he is not a “Trumper,” and he’s merely “frustrated” with President Biden’s performance. Well, we have an update. Jared Schmeck Zoomed with Steve Bannon and wouldn’t you know, he’s exactly the douchebag MAGA dipsh-t everyone suspected he was:

“I’ve got my chance to voice my disapproval of this man and his administration.” Yeah, instead of saying substantive to President Biden or having the stones to tell Biden to genuinely F–k off, Jared Schmeck was too juvenile and chickensh-t to actually do anything but recite the MAGA “code.” What a scaredy cat. He didn’t even own his own dumbf–k beliefs enough to tell his local media that yes, he’s a Trumper and that’s why he disrespected President Biden on Christmas Eve, as Biden was merely trying to wish Jared Schmeck’s kids a merry Christmas. Is there a bigger piece of sh-t?

11 Responses to “Jared Schmeck, the ‘let’s go Brandon’ douche, is unsurprisingly a MAGA Trumper”

  1. WithTheAmerican says:
    December 28, 2021 at 8:07 am

    Loooooooser typical Trump trash.

    Reply
  2. Izzy says:
    December 28, 2021 at 8:13 am

    This POS. I hope his daddy’s business goes bankrupt.

    Reply
  3. Bikny says:
    December 28, 2021 at 8:15 am

    Obviously the White House staff did a bad job screening the callers. The President, no matter which party, should never be embarrassed that way.

    Reply
    • T3PO says:
      December 28, 2021 at 8:36 am

      Here’s the thing, I don’t think Biden is embarrassed. I think he knows he’s a classy person, he knows this guy is gutter trash, and ultimately he knows this classless fool doesn’t matter in his life. He’s the president, he’s respected by many, he s intelligent, his wife married him for him, his children and grandchildren love him and that’s more than the previous person in the White House ever had.

      Reply
    • Jess says:
      December 28, 2021 at 8:41 am

      I thought he handled it perfectly, laughing it off and repeating it was wonderful and hilarious. Rolled right off his back!

      Reply
  4. Jan90067 says:
    December 28, 2021 at 8:18 am

    Schmeck, Schmuck…a MAGAt by any other name stinks as badly… (apologies to Shakespeare).

    Biden has WAY more class than I, because I wanted him to say, “That’s “Let’s go PRESIDENT Brandon!”, and hang up on that MAGGATY ass.

    But I’m petty that way 😄

    Reply
  5. TarteAuCitron says:
    December 28, 2021 at 8:24 am

    I don’t know how the kids are selected, but surely there has to be *some* due diligence performed? Or maybe the Schmecks passed, and MAGALoser Daddy decided to shoot his shot.

    Urgh, I can’t stand this stupid, ignorant, trashy man. The best you can hope for is for his 15mins of fame to fade away quickly.

    Reply
  6. Julia K says:
    December 28, 2021 at 8:25 am

    Low blow. Rude and disrespectful. Apology is due.

    Reply
  7. Rhoda Cowboy says:
    December 28, 2021 at 8:34 am

    I only hope this deplorable is unvaccinated. No fucks left to give about traitors to our country.

    Reply
  8. Meghan says:
    December 28, 2021 at 8:36 am

    They want Biden to whine and pout about the disrespect (like how someone else would) and Biden is just not going to do that. Dude could have flat out said eff you and Biden would have been like “okay have a good Christmas” and moved on with his life. The only people who care are the MAGAts who think they’ve “owned the libs” with this stunt while the Bidens are probably all “who?”

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      December 28, 2021 at 8:41 am

      Yeah exactly. Biden handled it well, as I would expect him to. I wake up every day thankful that he’s not an angry man baby like the other guy. But he shouldn’t have had to deal with this on this particular instance.

      Do they not screen these calls?

      Reply

