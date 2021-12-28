Jared Schmeck, the ‘let’s go Brandon’ douche, is unsurprisingly a MAGA Trumper

On Christmas Eve, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were talking to kids around the country via the NORAD Santa Tracker. During one call, an Oregonian father of four named Jared Schmeck got on the line. He exchanged seasonal pleasantries with the Bidens and then as the call ended, he squeezed in “let’s go Brandon,” the latest douchebag motto of MAGA dumbf–ks. We discussed the incident yesterday, and I mentioned the interview Schmeck did with a local paper after the incident, where Schmeck said he is not a “Trumper,” and he’s merely “frustrated” with President Biden’s performance. Well, we have an update. Jared Schmeck Zoomed with Steve Bannon and wouldn’t you know, he’s exactly the douchebag MAGA dipsh-t everyone suspected he was:

Jared Schmeck tells Steve Bannon: "Donald Trump is my president and he should still be president right now. The election was 100% stolen. So, I just want to make that clear." pic.twitter.com/YbyysPAIbH — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) December 27, 2021

“I’ve got my chance to voice my disapproval of this man and his administration.” Yeah, instead of saying substantive to President Biden or having the stones to tell Biden to genuinely F–k off, Jared Schmeck was too juvenile and chickensh-t to actually do anything but recite the MAGA “code.” What a scaredy cat. He didn’t even own his own dumbf–k beliefs enough to tell his local media that yes, he’s a Trumper and that’s why he disrespected President Biden on Christmas Eve, as Biden was merely trying to wish Jared Schmeck’s kids a merry Christmas. Is there a bigger piece of sh-t?