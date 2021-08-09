The Rock says he showers three times a day: ‘Face wash, body wash, exfoliate’

I thought that there would be interest in Friday’s Jake Gyllenhaal story about how he has a stank-ass and he believes the human body is self-cleaning. What I didn’t know is that Jake’s name would be trending on Twitter for the better part of Friday as everyone in the world discussed this completely bizarre subculture of white celebrities who rarely clean themselves. I have no idea what’s going on in white celebrity culture or why Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell and now Jake are all talking about how they rarely (if ever) bathe or shower and how they heard soap is the devil’s plaything, apparently. Thankfully, The Rock is here to talk about how keeps himself clean:

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.

Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.

Shower (warm) after my workout before work.

Shower (hot) after I get home from work.

Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021

Even though I’ve been pro-hygiene this whole time, three showers every day does seem a little bit excessive to me, but I can see how that makes sense for his schedule. The “wakeup shower” is something I do, and I would imagine many people do that to start their days. The shower after working out makes sense because I imagine his training regime is very intensive, sweaty and hardcore. I’m a little bit surprised he doesn’t do an ice bath post-workout and then a shower, but what do I know. And then the third shower is to “wash off the outside” before you go to bed. So… yeah, it makes sense. And of course this man exfoliates! He moisturizes too, you can tell from how lovely his skin is. Hygiene is literally self-care, people! Plus it shows that you respect the people around you who can smell your stank ass.