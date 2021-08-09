The Rock says he showers three times a day: ‘Face wash, body wash, exfoliate’

I thought that there would be interest in Friday’s Jake Gyllenhaal story about how he has a stank-ass and he believes the human body is self-cleaning. What I didn’t know is that Jake’s name would be trending on Twitter for the better part of Friday as everyone in the world discussed this completely bizarre subculture of white celebrities who rarely clean themselves. I have no idea what’s going on in white celebrity culture or why Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell and now Jake are all talking about how they rarely (if ever) bathe or shower and how they heard soap is the devil’s plaything, apparently. Thankfully, The Rock is here to talk about how keeps himself clean:
Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.
Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.
Shower (warm) after my workout before work.
Shower (hot) after I get home from work.
Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021
Even though I’ve been pro-hygiene this whole time, three showers every day does seem a little bit excessive to me, but I can see how that makes sense for his schedule. The “wakeup shower” is something I do, and I would imagine many people do that to start their days. The shower after working out makes sense because I imagine his training regime is very intensive, sweaty and hardcore. I’m a little bit surprised he doesn’t do an ice bath post-workout and then a shower, but what do I know. And then the third shower is to “wash off the outside” before you go to bed. So… yeah, it makes sense. And of course this man exfoliates! He moisturizes too, you can tell from how lovely his skin is. Hygiene is literally self-care, people! Plus it shows that you respect the people around you who can smell your stank ass.
The multiple showers makes sense for him.
I feel bad but I don’t think I can do multiple showers in a day unless I spill something on me or get inordinately sweaty etc. One thorough shower a day is about what I can do, lol.
Same here, one shower per day is my usual.
It can get very hot and humid here in the summer (like today is already gross and it’s not even 10 AM) so of course if I get really sweaty I’ll go for another at some point before going to bed. I love that ‘just out of the shower’ clean feeling, TBH.
Yeah, for him, multiple showers a day makes total sense, especially if he’s on a movie set or something. I imagine in his downtime, when he’s on vacation or whatever, he may scale back a bit .
Anyone who grows up with a radicalized parent is showering once a day MINIMUM.
My parents were hippies and I feel very seen by this comment
Ha, omg me too
This reminds me of Bill Burr’s stand up about white people an lotion
https://youtu.be/dU03Y-9NkbE
At 4:30
@ Snuffles, I watched his entire skit and he is hysterical🤣🤣
Though, as a white women, you won’t find me being ashy, hell, I slip out of the shower as I am head to toe in Kiehl’s Creme de Corps lotion!!! But she’s right!! Yo can see the ashy on people!
I am sure he is very active and feels better after he showers. To each their own.
I will say that I have different types of bathing. There is a regular long shower where I wash and condition and shave; then there is a quick 5 minute to rinse off the day. And I don’t wash my hair and shave everyday.
But the not showering, I don’t get – especially in the summer – and a long day of gardening or cooking and cleaning.
You do not need face wash and exfoliating 3 times a day. That’s banannas for your face-most derma say to exfoliate 1-2 times a week.
3 showers a day with his workout schedule makes sense to me.
I think he meant body exfoliation which helps to get rid of dead skin and ingrown hairs. Now, I don’t think he does it three times a day, unless his skin is extremely thick.
You don’t need face wash? How the hell do you clean you face then? And no one exfoliates everyday. Once or maybe twice a week should do.
In the summer, yes, I do multiple showers. Once when I wake up, another after a workout, and a third one before bed. I also wash after using the toilet (not to be gross), but I don’t think toilet paper cuts it (I survived the Toilet Paper Buying Panic during the lockdown). In my culture, we use a bidet instead of toilet paper and perform Wudu before prayer (I’m Muslim).
It is a bit excessive at times. I once washed the good bacteria (yup, good bacteria) right out of my skin and developed a rash. Saw my doctor, and after giving me a cream for the rash, he told me to stop washing so much and cut back on hot showers. And, unfortunately, unless it’s winter, I’m not good with applying moisturizer or lotion as I hate the greasy feel to it, especially in the summer.
That’s another thing, I shower once a day but wash after using the restroom (unless I just choose to shower again).
I do love lotion (Meghan’s favorite Nivea Q10 Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion) and use it religiously.
I can’t use Nivea products, they bring me out in a rash – its E45 for me all the way. The body lotion is great.
About washing after going to the loo…. I have a Tushy and it’s the best pruchase I’ve made in 2020.
I’ve been meaning to buy a bidet add on…thank you for mentioning this.
I have one too and it’s great! My dream would be to eventually get one of those fancy Japanese toilets, but until then the Tushy works just fine.
I would be shocked to see any celeb that is BIPOC come out and say they don’t shower every day. This really seems to be something White celebs are proud of for some weird reason. It’s definitely cultural.
White people started a whole narrative about dirty black people and drained swimming pools if a black person so much as stuck a toe in the water. Black people would also have CPS knocking at their doors if their kids showed up to school unbothered like these white celebs brag about.
This whole dirty pride narrative sets my teeth on edge.
100% agree with you Haylie.
I need a shower in the morning to wake myself up. That’s why I’m a little surprised when some celebrities say they can go without showering. I feel my actual mind and body don’t wake up unless I take a shower, and I cannot stick to a routine. I think the shower actually helps me to organize my day.
I can believe that some people actually sweat less than others because of some condition, or there are other issues where maybe a shower might not be necessary for them in terms of smelling nice, but I feel my body stays in a slumber if I don’t shower.
Agree. I pretty much shower every day. Might miss 2-3 times a year which is usually circumstantial like being sick or something. Even then I’ll make an attempt to shower or wash off somehow. I was raised that way along with brushing my teeth twice a day-sometimes more if going out out someplace. Really know very few people that don’t shower on a daily basis. A lot of these celebrities have pools. Chlorine is more drying to skin than soap if that’s the concern? It’s perplexing. If not showering becomes a trend, I’m good with not being trendy.
I was brought up to have two showers a day — my parents were Puerto Rican and it gets so hot over there you need to shower twice a day, so they just imported that idea with them when they moved stateside. When I started living by myself, it became a shower a day, but it’s long showers and I exfoliate/moisturise/shave/use fancy soap etc. If it’s hot outside, I do two showers — my usual long one and a quick cooling one before bed.
I can’t imagine how these parents are getting away with not washing their kids days on end, the other day I went to my son’s room and the smell of body odour nearly knocked me out, and that’s with me making him shower every day!
Yeah, at home in the midwest it’s one a day unless it’s super hot (ditto on the shaving/exfoliating/using the foot rasps etc).
But when I was traveling in Sicily, I took like three showers a day, lol. So climate makes a difference too.
Yes, in Greece when it’ super hot, you just have to take a couple of showers a day. But we also had to conserve water and there would be occasional brown-outs, so it would be fast, cold showers.
A couple of years ago, when my mother was in rehab for a bit, I was chatting with an older lady who asked me where we were from. When she heard Greece, she said “Oh, we had a Greek family in our neighborhood when I was a child. But,” she assured me, “they were very clean.”
How does one even respond to such bigotry? I appreciate that you wrote that was older, but unless she has three digits in her age then she is young enough to have been raised in a time when those attitudes were unacceptable among enlightened people. And if she was raised by bigots, then she is old enough to cast off their prejudices.
It honestly boggles my mind that any parent of young children doesn’t want to shower daily. It’s literally the only 10 minutes of peace I get on some days!
This sounds heavenly (3 showers a day) but growing up in a drought-prone area, I’d feel too guilty.
Whatever he’s doing works. 😍
+1
I literally get a road rage type feeling when I’m minding my own business in Target, looking at something I want to buy, and somebody rolls up next to me, too close to my bubble, and I can smell all sorts of nasty. Like, just wash yourself. Five minutes. It takes five minutes to shower. If you don’t care what you smell like, you probably don’t care what you look like, so don’t worry about hair looking cute. Even the “smell” that oily hair acquires after it’s been outside, sweated, etc. – just stop! Wet clean hair is a million times better than dirty oily gross hair and nastified body odor. We are all smelling your bacteria-coated bodies, people.
I also think it’s so elitest and white privilege-ist to act like showering is so unnecessary. Yeah, it’s unnecessary when you have the choice. Plenty of people in this world would love the CHOICE to shower every day. Clean is a luxurious privilege in many parts of the world.
I feel you. Specially now that we have to wear mask. If I can smell your body odor while wearing mask it means you really stank. About the luxury thing, I grew up poor in Mexico and I showered everyday with a bucket of water, twice a day. Even in poverty most people try to make sure they don’t stank. The no showers thing is totally a white privilege thing.
You can tell The Rock showers and exfoliates very often, his skin gives him away. If you would ask me about Ben Affleck I would have doubts about his personal hygiene. The Rock always looks totally fresh.
All this shower and non shower talk. Desperate PR attempts? Or maybe a signal about vaccine “beliefs”
Those who are bragging about not showering regularly had me think that maybe it’s to tell us they’re anti-vax? (We are “all natural”. Eye roll)
I’ll take off my tinfoil hat now….
People can come at me if they want to, but the people I’ve known over the years who rarely bath or shower, don’t have to tell me. I can smell them. I guess that they get used to how they smell and feel when going days without a shower, but I don’t want to. I get that some people have skin conditions that make frequent bathing problematic. I am not talking about them, I’m talking about the people who deludedly think that they can go a week without bathing and brag about how no one can tell. Especially during hot, humid months.
Okay, I was get all kinds of bent out of shape about this thread and the language used to describe those who shower less often – like “stank ass” in the article above – but yeah, every other day is little as I can go. Because all soaps and body washes make me itch like a dry, itchy mad woman (even with lotion applied while I’m still damp), I only use those where they need to be used.
You know people who brag about not showering for a week? It blows my mind (in a bad way) that such people exist (in a world in which they have the choice to shower or not; I’m not knocking people who don’t have water access).
He can shower as much or as little as he wants as long as he stops talking about running for President.
Ha! DEFINITELY.
I take 2 myself. The morning wakeup shower, which, like he says, is really more of a quick rinse, keeping the soap to a minimum and just cleaning the “hotspots,” and an evening shower which is the full Monty. If I am going to work out in the morning, I save my morning shower for after my workout. No dry skin, no funk, just clean and fab.
Think about how funky people’s sheets are from not showering!
Been active in the yoga community for years – y’all with no deodorant or the hippie stuff…sorry to break the news to you, we can f*cking tell! Just because you can’t smell your own funk doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t.
Oh God. That un-showered yoga funk is lethal! Nothing spreads reek around like yoga
The Rock is always on board to show the other guys how it’s done! Remember DJ Khaled refused to pleasure his wife in a certain way (blush) and the Rock let everyone know that he was a full service lover man? This, too. Take a bath or shower, you jerks. Be like the Rock!@@!
All of this water use has me feeling like the only person who isn’t on public water and I know I’m not! My well would run dry and the water pump burn out with all of that. We’ve been on the verge of a drought for years and if I get crazy with several loads of laundry I have to run to the basement and shut off the pump. If the kids are home we have discussions about who is showering, running laundry, how full is the dishwasher, etc. Didn’t use to be like this, but has been for years now. That said, in a perfect world it would be a quick morning shower and a looong evening soak in the tub!
Nope- same and in the West that’s having it’s worst drought in decades, I’m wincing throughout this whole thing. I think there’s a balance btw being clean and hygienic and showering multiple times a day. I totally understand the long history of race and ideas of dirt and some of the earlier celeb statements were extremely annoying, but water isn’t unlimited everywhere and climate change is making this more and more of a pressing issue.
This was my thought, too. That is an INSANE amount of water wasting.
In a lot of places in Aus there is very little water to go around, we get used to taking super quick showers. Hell for a while there the government was sending out free shower timers you could stick on your screen to let you know how long to be in there for. Hearing celebs like Kylie Jenner et al say they spend 45 minutes in there breaks my brain.
I shower once a day, and now that I’m not in the office its after I work out. (like I don’t shower as soon as I wake up, I work out around 10 usually, and then shower – I’m about to hop in now lol.) But when I would go to the office I would shower in the AM and then work out in the office gym and I would rinse off really quick after working out. (how much I sweat depends on the workout, 30 minutes on the elliptical and a quick shower with some bodywash takes care of it. Treadmill is a little messier.)
For his work schedule, his shower schedule makes sense to me.
But before this devolves into “everyone’s different” and “my skin would dry out!” the point of this whole debacle is this – white celebrities (and white people in general) can be loud and proud about not showering or cleaning themselves on a regular basis. someone who is BIPOC cannot, and that’s the issue for many, including me. If the Rock came out and said he never showered, he would be forever known as “that dirty guy.” With Ashton et al its like “oh they’re quirky.”
@Becks Yes, that’s exactly it. Black, brown and poor people were/are often accused of being dirty (and lazy) and it was used as a reason to discriminate. Roxanne Gay summed it up well: https://twitter.com/rgay/status/1423370925420859393?s=21
I will just say that in my more depressed phases, it can be really hard to shower. I hang my day on a facial cleansing routine then make up in the morning, and a shower to transition at the end of the work day to take off the make up. Without the make up to take off, several days can go by before I realize I haven’t taken care of myself. Given that I’m mostly in bed or on the couch, and not exercising like crazy, I don’t think I’m stinking out others so bad But it definitely is a signal to me that I need a wellness check. I don’t think that’s what these yt celebs are on about tho.
@katy
Depression is tough and I don’t think anyone here would judge you. I think you should talk to a doctor about your depression though. I’m sorry it is so bad for you. Please get checked by a doctor to see what suggestions they might have to help you. I wish you the best. Please hang in there you have worth and value and it will get better
Dermatologists do apparently say you don’t need a shower every day. With that said, I would be so gross if I didn’t! Or if I didn’t shower after a workout. Due to some mild eczema on my hands, I try to keep it short and not super hot and moisturize afterwards.
I also LOVE baths to unwind after a long clinic day. I read once that in Japan people will quickly shower first before soaking in a bath, so they won’t be soaking in dirty water. This had not occurred to me (!) but it makes total sense.
That’s because historically Japanese baths were a communal facility and the water was often reused/shared with other people. You’re also supposed to take a quick shower before you use a swimming pool but way too many people don’t. I can’t imagine how disgusting the pool filters get at these celebrity homes. I wonder how much more often the pool service has to visit since these people turn the water into bacteria soup with the greasy residue from their unwashed bodies.
Japanese people also wash in their homes before sharing bathwater. But the main idea is that washing and bathing are not synonymous. You scrub yourself to get clean, but a bath is for sitting there and soaking and relaxing, not washing.
Nevertheless, when I take a bath I do a quick scrubdown, even if it’s just my bath water I’m sitting in.
Of course The Rock is clean…and I bet he smells like coconut oil and chocolate…
Once a day is good for me, unless I sweat a lot then I take another one, but my showers are extremely short (5 minutes top) as I hate wasting water. I exfoliate once a week and i wash my behind every time I poop. That is non negotiable.
I’ve always thought he looked very clean, and now he’s confirmed it. 😆