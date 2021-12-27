Arnold Schwarzenegger funds tiny homes for unhoused veterans in Los Angeles



I love feel good stories about celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed over the weekend that he donated $250,000 to build 25 tiny homes in Los Angeles for homeless veterans. Arnold partnered with Hope of the Valley Tiny Home village in Alexandria Park in North Hollywood, the largest tiny home village in California, to bring Christmas to some veterans. Hope of the Valley provides interim housing support for homeless vets and gives them access to mental health, detox services, job search services and three meals a day. The tiny village is designed for single veterans only. The vets also receive clothing and hygiene products and have access to showers and laundry services. They even have a dog run. Arnold came to visit the village after the houses he donated were installed. Below are a few more details from The New York Post:

“Today, I celebrated Christmas early,” Schwarzenegger said in a tweet Thursday. “The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.” The Austrian muscle man said his act of generosity was what Christmas is all about. “All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season,” said Schwarzenegger, 74. “It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else.” Hope of the Valley launched its first “Tiny Home Village” in North Hollywood in February. The new homes from Schwarzenegger will be a lifesaver for vets like Ferris Keams, who spent months living outside in a tent. “No squirrels and no rats,” he told Fox 11 in LA approvingly of his new digs. “It’s home.”

[From New York Post]

It is deplorable that men and women who fight wars have to return home battling mental and physical health issues while struggling with homelessness. This issue is close to my heart. When I first moved to Oakland I worked for a veteran’s organization that helped house homeless vets. I love that Hope of the Valley will be helping around 600 people find permanent housing every year. It sounds like a well rounded program that will help keep people off the streets.

I also thought it was cool that Arnold came to tour the homes he donated and mingle with the veterans he assisted. I am sure meeting the Terminator and former governor was an experience the veterans will never forget. As a veteran it was wonderful to wake up to this story and I hope to see more people with means follow in Arnold’s footsteps. Arnold’s gift was such a great way to honor the men and women who give their lives to keep the American people safe. You can donate to Hope of The Valley here.