Kylie Jenner got a small orange kitten for Christmas, was it for Stormi?

I did not get a kitten for Christmas. I definitely thought about it, and were I to get another pet, I would want to pick one out for myself. I don’t believe people should give pets to other people for the holidays (there are a few exceptions, but really, that’s the general rule). I don’t know if Kylie Jenner was given a kitten or if she picked one out for herself, but Kylie definitely has a new cat. He’s orange and very small.
Kylie has always had dogs, mostly Italian greyhounds. She’s already the dog-mom to Norman, Bambi, Rosy, Harley and Kevin. I can’t even imagine having five dogs, a toddler and then adding a kitten into the mix, but Kylie has a huge home with a sizeable backyard and lots of help, so maybe it’s not that complicated. Oh, and Kylie is pregnant too – she’s due in February, so all in all, it’s kind of a weird time to introduce a cat into the mix. I wonder if Stormi wanted a kitty for Christmas. That was probably it?
The Kardashian-Jenners are generally dog people or “no pet” people. Some people just shouldn’t have pets, and Kim Kardashian is one of them. Remember Mercy Kardashian-West? Kanye gave Kim a cat, Mercy, and Mercy died when she was just four months old. I still think about that. Hopefully Kitty Jenner-Webster will live a long and healthy life.
Shouldn’t pregnant women stay away from cats? I ask rhetorically cause I’m a doctor and know this for a fact lol
It’s fine for pregnant women to be around cats. They should not touch cat feces, and I’m pretty confident she has someone to do that for her. And I am an OB/GYN.
Thank you. I am not a doctor, but I got in touch with my GP and my vet (because I am a cat mom who has had cats over the years including while pregnant) and this sounded extreme to me.
Both my GP and my vet echoed what you have posted, @E:
If possible, let someone else clean the litterbox, and if this is not possible, wear gloves. When gardening while pregnant, wear gloves. Wash your hands. You do not need to avoid cats.
I doubt Kylie is the one changing the litter box but yes. we had to give a cat away when my mom was pregnant with my little sister.
Oh no! There’s no need to give away your cat. We have always had cats and I have had 2 successful healthy pregnancies. My husband cleaned out the cat box for me. That’s it. Just don’t clean out the cat box when pregnant and wear gloves if trying to get pregnant. Research to get the exact medical details, but please don’t give away your feline family member.
The kitten is adorable! I thought it might have been a sweet, innocent way for her to reintroduce herself on social media. She had gone dark after the Astroworld deaths.
I don’t know if this is a popular opinion or not… but I don’t blame Kylie for anything to do with astroworld. And the reason is… she’s not that bright. Yes she posted an Instagram story with a police car in the crowd, but I highly doubt she was thinking it through and drawing any conclusions from that. She was raised to be basically a blow-up doll and she isn’t very insightful or quick witted. But she seems like a sweet person and a very committed, adoring mother. I just don’t think she’s the one to blame or point fingers at over astroworld. There are PLENTY of people who’s responsibility it was to keep others safe and who failed. But I hope Kylie can move forward because it wasn’t her fault and she couldn’t have prevented it.
I think she took a lot of time off out of respect to the families. I hope she has a healthy baby once again and honestly would love to see her drop out of the limelight altogether and live a private life for the first time ever, but that’s her choice.
I agree with three of your points. The kitten is adorable, astroworld wasn’t her fault and she should stay out of the limelight. Forever and ever.
Is her face incapable of smiling?
If you’re a parent who has decided to bring a pet into the family, then I think doing so by “gifting” the pet to a kid for a birthday/holiday is ok. Otherwise agree that pets are not gifts! I think a lot of shelters and breeders don’t allow adoptions before the holidays because it’s usually problematic.
Everything about this woman physical appearance screams…..FAKE
Is there anything still natural? she is still so young……….I checked and she is only 24
There are rumors she’s already given birth. I don’t know but this family can keep a secret when they want to.