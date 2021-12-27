The Bridgerton Season two release date has been announced

Dear Reader, it has been a while since we made an announcement about the Bridgerton clan. Many Bridgerton fans were hoping that season two of would be released on Christmas Day like last year. However there were several filming delays due to covid. We were also disappointed to learn that the sexy AF Duke of Hastings, Rege Jean Page, would not be returning. The story must continue and this season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton and his romance with Kate Sharma. Despite not getting season two of Bridgerton on Christmas, Netflix gifted fans with a special video announcement featuring the Bridgerton cast. In the video, castmembers are surprised to read an announcement from Lady Whistledown that season two is coming on Friday, March 25. Here’s that video.
I am so disappointed that Bridgerton was not able to finish filming in time to be released on Christmas Day but that is ok, I got The Witcher and Emily in Paris instead. But now I have something to look forward to in the spring. I am so looking forward to the story of Kate and Anthony and I have a feeling that season two will be better than season one. Honestly, I don’t care if it’s better, I just wanna see ripping corsets and heaving bosoms.
I didn’t like Anthony in season one because I felt he was over the top and one note, but after watching the first look trailer for season two, I think Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley have chemistry. I have read book two in the Bridgerton series and Kate and Anthony’s story was my favorite. Also, how cute was this damn video? The entire cast looked amazing and I am excited to see how they translate book two to the screen. I am also looking forward to the shenanigans of Queen Charlotte, not only in season two but in her own series that is in development at Netflix. Anyways Bridgerbaes, get your inner middle-aged thotianas in formation because I think things are about to heat up on March 25th, just in time for my birthday.
photos credit: Liam Daniel for Netflix
Kate and Anthony’s story was a lot of fun. I am looking forward to this.
YIPPEE! Late Christmas present!
I predicated Spring but am glad to get it earlier. Cannot wait!
I thoroughly enjoyed the first season and count myself among those disappointed that Rege Jean will not be returning. That said, Jonathan Bailey seems to have markedly improved in the trailers for the second season (I was worried, yes), and now I’m glad that we know when we can watch Bridgerton continue.
I’m disappointed we didn’t get the Christmas day release because marathoning season 1 made my Christmas last year, but it is what it is in these pandemic times. Grateful it’s only been delayed three months considering some of the other major delays covid has caused. Could have been much worse. Also I’m way more hyped for it now because I read The Viscount Who Loved Me in the interim, and Kate and Anthony’s story is an utterly delightful mishmash of romance tropes I adore.
After reading the second book, my thought was that JB’s choices as Anthony were to set up this season. It was kind of the tip of the iceberg to show what a mess he is, and so when season 2 drops, we’ll already know what a hot mess he is and the season will be his redemption instead of his introduction. Kind of like what GoT did with Jaime Lannister (except hopefully not messing him up in the end).