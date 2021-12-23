“Have yourself a merry little Christmas & happy holidays” links

We hope everyone has a lovely, safe and peaceful Christmas! XO, Kaiser, Celebitchy, Hecate and Oya

Patricia Field was kind of mean about Cynthia Nixon’s fashion sense. [Dlisted]

Jennifer Lopez has a “B” coffee mug, what a dork. [LaineyGossip]

Glitterbombs for package thieves. [OMG Blog]

The Good Fight has a very good subplot? [Pajiba]

Zendaya’s fashion has been so good this year! [GFY]

I enjoy all of the “naur” memes, they’ve cracked me up all year. [Buzzfeed]

Andy Cohen got breakthrough Covid. [Towleroad]

RHOC’s Heather Dubrow is upset with Nicole James. [Starcasm]

Moschino made a Hot Dog Dress. It’s so tacky, it’s not even funny. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Scott Disick is apparently spending Christmas in St. Bart’s. [JustJared]

The second season of Emily in Paris is already a lot better than the first – Emily is facing consequences at work and in her personal life. [Jezebel]