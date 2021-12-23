“Have yourself a merry little Christmas & happy holidays” links

We hope everyone has a lovely, safe and peaceful Christmas! XO, Kaiser, Celebitchy, Hecate and Oya
Patricia Field was kind of mean about Cynthia Nixon’s fashion sense. [Dlisted]
Jennifer Lopez has a “B” coffee mug, what a dork. [LaineyGossip]
Glitterbombs for package thieves. [OMG Blog]
The Good Fight has a very good subplot? [Pajiba]
Zendaya’s fashion has been so good this year! [GFY]
I enjoy all of the “naur” memes, they’ve cracked me up all year. [Buzzfeed]
Andy Cohen got breakthrough Covid. [Towleroad]
RHOC’s Heather Dubrow is upset with Nicole James. [Starcasm]
Moschino made a Hot Dog Dress. It’s so tacky, it’s not even funny. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Scott Disick is apparently spending Christmas in St. Bart’s. [JustJared]
The second season of Emily in Paris is already a lot better than the first – Emily is facing consequences at work and in her personal life. [Jezebel]
If Andy Cohen has breakthrough Covid, this is his second round with it. He had it very early in the pandemic.
Joyous Festivus, happy Belated Chanukah, Io Saturnalia, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, and Healthy New Year to all the Celebitches.
Merry Xmas back. Thank you for brining fun to the internet all year.
Happy and safe Holidays!
Happy Holidays to the whole CB Team and to the lovely posters here. Hope you have a great holiday!
happy holidays! they released their holiday photo!!
Look at that tousled, curly hair on Archie! How cute is he! And the smile on Lili! They look like two happy, well loved kids.
Happy Holidays to the Montecito Mob~ Enjoy your Christmas with the ones that matter most to you, surrounded by love.
Harry and Meghan’s Christmas Card is out!!!
The kids are so cute!!
Omg, it’s adorable!
They all look very happy and the kids are adorable.
Happy holidays to all. Thanks so much for providing this safe and entertaining haven.
Hope all who celebrate have the happiest Christmas! 🎄
Wishing all a wonderful Holiday Season! Please stay safe, stay masked, and stay distanced where you can!
And it is a Christmas gift for us all: M&H released their Christmas card with Archie AND Lili!!! 2 redheads 😊 And a merry Christmas, for one and all! ❤️
Happy Holidays to everyone here at Celebitchy! Stay safe and best wishes for the New Year to all! ❤️🎉
BRETT KAVANAGUH’S CHRISTMAS SONG
It’s the most wonderful time for a beer.
When the Schlitz is a calling,,,
And I am a falling
Down on my fat rear.
It’s the most wonderful time for a beer.