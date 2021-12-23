The Sussexes released their holiday card, with our first look at baby Lilibet Diana

sussex christmas card 2021

I really didn’t think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would do a holiday card this year. I was wrong! Last year, they did a Christmas card through one of Meghan’s patronages, Mayhew, and it was just a piece of digital art as opposed to a family portrait or photo. This year, they wanted to show off their family AND highlight some charities. So here is their Christmas card photo, and our first-ever glimpse of baby Lilibet Diana. Lili looks like a very happy, smiley baby who also might have red (or reddish) hair. LOOK AT ARCHIE!! Look at his full head of carrot!!! I love this family so much. Now, does this look like a denim ad? Yes, but I love it. I particularly love Meghan’s sweater!!

The Sussexes are highlighting some different charities this year, not just their patronages from a few years ago. Team Rubicon is disaster-relief, Paid Leave for All is the paid-family leave organization Meghan has been working with this year, etc. It’s a great boost to all of these charities and organizations to be included on the Sussexes’ Christmas list.

sussex christmas

2021 Christmas card courtesy of Archewell.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

206 Responses to “The Sussexes released their holiday card, with our first look at baby Lilibet Diana”

  1. Swack says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:21 am

    That smile on Lilibit is so awesome!

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:55 am

      as are the ones on both parents faces, ESPECIALLY Harry’s. there goes the “he’s miserable with Meghan and she’s making him do all of this” angle.

      nope, HE. IS. HAPPY. This is the life he wanted.

      and I CANNOT get over little Archie’s hair! adorable!

      Reply
      • nutella toast says:
        December 23, 2021 at 10:59 am

        It just struck me what is in this picture that is lacking in all the other royal photos (besides bare feet and jeans)…is intimacy. Looking comfortable being that close to each other. Looking like a family unit – and not just because they are obligated by blood, titles or tradition. They look like they WANT to be together. That, but any measure, is success in this lifetime.

      • minx says:
        December 23, 2021 at 10:59 am

        He has a beautiful family and lives in one of the most gorgeous places in the US. I highly doubt he wants to return to his old life.

      • Truthiness says:
        December 23, 2021 at 11:36 am

        The happiness of all four is palpable, it just radiates. And they released a photo with their children on their terms and no one else’s. 10/10

    • PaulaH says:
      December 23, 2021 at 11:19 am

      Interesting that the Royal Photo that has the world’s attention is of the family they drove out of the country. Salty Island lost, USA gained!

      Reply
    • Marivic says:
      December 23, 2021 at 11:49 am

      Lili and Harry are trending in the US and UK. Actually the whole Sussex family is trending. The photo is very natural and beautiful.

      Reply
  2. Izzy says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:21 am

    OMG. Gorgeous.

    Reply
  3. truthSF says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:22 am

    So adorable!!!!😍🥰🥰🥰

    Reply
  4. MaryContrary says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:23 am

    Omg-that photo is ADORABLE.

    Reply
  5. Charfromdarock says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:23 am

    Such a cute family!

    Reply
  6. SarahLee says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:23 am

    Squee!!!!! This is adorable. I’m dying over little Archie and all his red hair. Lilibet looks adorable too. Well done, Team Sussex!

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:34 am

      I am loving every single bit of this card!!! They look so happy, relaxed and utterly adorable!! I love the relaxed nature of jeans and just hanging out with their beautiful children! I think Archie is the spitting image of his Dad and Lilibet looks so happy too!! I think that their ability to not only share a very well executed picture, but the fact that they are again highlighting organizations to send encouragement and highlight how we can all continue to contribute to calls of action!!

      I LOVE everything about there card, pictures and statement!!

      Reply
    • Over it says:
      December 23, 2021 at 12:17 pm

      Love that this beautiful happy family is thriving and not just surviving. I love all this happiness for them

      Reply
  7. Kalana says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:23 am

    Ahhhhhh!!!! It’s so cute!

    Archie is such a little redheaded cutie and Lilli is so adorable!

    Reply
  8. swirlmamad says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:23 am

    I am smiling ear to ear seeing this. Harry’s joy at his little family is palpable. Meghan just glows even through a photo, and how much do I love that they have TWO adorable little carrot tops? Those kids are clearly so happy and loved.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:40 am

      Me too!! My cheeks are in a state of a frozen smile!! I am giddy as to how beautiful and happy they all are!!!

      Reply
    • Teddy says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:51 am

      Yes, me too! The ease and love and joy that just spills out of this photo. Harry looks so happy. And omg Archie!!! Love the denim, and how casual it is. It all has a very American, not salty, vibe. And is that Meghan’s calligraphy?

      Reply
    • Ania says:
      December 23, 2021 at 11:10 am

      Harry looks extatic that he finally has a family he always wanted. My husband is like that and it is the best feeling for mum to know that her babies are the world for their dad. They are the only strangers that make me happy just because they are happy. Meg looks relaxed and kids are just the cutest.

      Somewhere is a cold castle the glassess are being smashed at the wall. Living well
      is the best revenge (even if you no longer care).

      Reply
  9. Jan90067 says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:24 am

    I remember the shock and HORROR of H&M’s first public outing, and the BM almost FAINTING that Meg’s jeans had ripped knees. Now HARRY’s jeans have the tear…wonder if they’re going to lose their collective shizzz over it or ignore it lol. (ETA: I LOVE that Archie, like Daddy, is BAREFOOT! Maybe that’ll make a few blue bloods faint! lol)

    It is a gorgeous card. While posed, it doesn’t *look* posed, no one looks frozen, and the kids actually *look* happy.

    Beautiful card, beautiful family!!

    Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:34 am

      And they’re barefoot! So California!

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        December 23, 2021 at 9:37 am

        Yes!! I actually love that they are! It’s a personal glimpse into their lives!

        And they all look so happy!! I am utterly giddy at seeing how happy they truly are!!!

      • Jan90067 says:
        December 23, 2021 at 9:49 am

        Same here! I was just going to make a similar comment on CB’s twitter about this.

        When you compare the two families’ cards, TOBB & Wiglet’s looking SO posed, so formal, so sterile, with that brown background that gives *nothing* away, no glimpse into who they are as people, as a family (other than George is already being separated as “special/different” from Char and Lou, even by pose/clothing), and contrast it with the warmth of H&M’s holiday card(s) – the last two: with the watercolor of the three of them playing at the playhouse w/the dogs, and the one prior, with Archie crawling toward the camera in front of their tree…. It’s truly night and day.

        We continually get a glimpse *into* H&M’s family and life, how it’s relaxed, how natural it all seems, how *they* seem, how in love they are. There is true JOY in their smiles, even the kids’ smiles.

        What a marked difference.

    • LBB says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:38 am

      They are all barefoot, Love it! Casual elegance.

      Reply
    • Chic says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:38 am

      He’s done with the Salty Isle and living life on his terms in his clothes! After 3+ years perhaps FR and RR will get it? ..uh no! Gonna enjoy this pic and breakdown from RR.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:44 am

      I know this is reading way too much into it, but Archie’s outfit reminds me of that first outfit of Meghan’s….the ripped jeans and the white “husband” shirt.

      Also, I’ll say that the bare feet are making me really jealous, bc its really cold here and I’m wearing my Uggs and my feet are still cold and I need to take my fleece off to work out but I’m cold.

      i hate winter.

      So, I’m having issues with the bare feet, LOL. this is the time of year I get so jealous of anyone who lives in a warmer climate (my CA friends on Facebook really tick me off, LOLOL.)

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        December 23, 2021 at 9:54 am

        Becks- I’m in CA (Central Valley) and it’s cold right now. 30s-50s Fahrenheit. Nobody’s barefoot here, if it makes you feel better.

      • Charm says:
        December 23, 2021 at 10:08 am

        Apparently the pic was taken this past summer. So Lili was 3-4months. She is all of 61/2 months old now. Such a beautiful family photo.

      • Becks1 says:
        December 23, 2021 at 10:13 am

        @Rapunzel that does help lol.

      • Kkat says:
        December 23, 2021 at 10:31 am

        Becks I’m in Southern California and my phone says it’s 37 still 😛
        I’m a bike shorts and t-shirt person and barefoot most of the year.
        For the last week however I’m wearing sweats, a hoodie, thick soft socks and slippers.
        Right now I’m under two comforters and a blanket lol
        So its definitely chilly here 😁

      • PaulaH says:
        December 23, 2021 at 11:15 am

        Beautiful family photo. I’m so happy that Harry has the family he always wanted. I live in the South (USA) and it’s a brisk 70 degrees!

    • RoyalBlue says:
      December 23, 2021 at 12:24 pm

      The distressed jeans on Harry must make the crazies’ heads spin like they are in the Poltergeist.

      Reply
  10. Crowned Huntress says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:24 am

    Such a gorgeous little family. Archie has gotten so big with his full head of beautiful red curls and look how happy Lili looks!

    Happy for their happiness!

    Reply
    • gruey says:
      December 23, 2021 at 11:51 am

      People have been debating the color of Archie’s hair for years! It’s such a flex to just suddenly reveal a full head of FLAMING red hair lol. That we couldn’t quite figure out for so long is amazing.

      Reply
  11. RoyalBlue says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:24 am

    Beautiful family photo, and I love how they put their philanthropy front and centre of everything they do.

    Reply
  12. Ameerah says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:24 am

    I love this! Lili is adorable and I love that Archie is a ginger.

    Reply
  13. GandalfTheMeh says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:25 am

    Look at how happy they look. Especially Harry!

    Reply
  14. Sofia says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:25 am

    They all look very happy. The kids are adorable!

    Reply
  15. mimi says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:26 am

    *Lili

    Reply
  16. Beloved says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:26 am

    Very adorable!!

    Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:27 am

    I love this so much. they look so happy. Archie’s curls! Harry’s smile! Lili’s laugh! It’s a fantastic picture and I love it.

    Reply
  18. Eurydice says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:27 am

    I’m so happy for them and I love that they included donations and links. Whenever they appear, they add value.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:42 am

      Yes!! Always highlighting that there are ways we can help contribute to causes that are near and dear to them!

      Reply
    • booboocita says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:54 am

      They do “add value,” don’t they? It’s not just a family photo. It’s a joyous affirmation of the season and an exhortation to remember those less fortunate and help make their season joyous too. Team Sussex all the way!

      Reply
      • Tangerinetree says:
        December 23, 2021 at 12:10 pm

        Yes, I love how they encourage people through their own actions – to give to others! The Sussexes radiate the simple joy of just by being together as a family.
        And is there anything sweeter than a laughing baby?!

  19. Harper says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:27 am

    Lili is adorable. Archie’s hair! What a wonderful photo. JOY.

    Reply
  20. blackfemmebot says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:27 am

    Duplicate deleted.

    Reply
  21. Duch says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:27 am

    What a lovely picture

    Reply
  22. blackfemmebot says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:28 am

    They look so happy😭😭😭❤️Agh I love them!

    Reply
  23. Agreatreckoning says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:28 am

    ‘a full head of carrot’, love it @ Kaiser.

    I really like this photo. It’s a joyful holiday card.

    Reply
  24. Jessica says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:28 am

    I’m honestly tearing up, this is wonderful!!

    Reply
  25. Seaflower says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:28 am

    Gorgeous and full of joy.

    Reply
  26. Liz Version 700 says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:29 am

    What a gorgeous family picture! The kids are so precious! Archie is Dad’s Mini-Me and Lily has such a sweet bubbly smile! Love everything about this card.

    Reply
  27. Rapunzel says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:29 am

    Perfect card…and shows the kids but no straight photos of their faces usuable for the media.

    The RRs are like…”they’ve finally shown us Lilibit” when it’s not even for them. So salty.

    Can’t wait for the inevitable post Christmas analysis criticizing Harry’s ripped jeans and the fact that only Meg is wearing shoes. Future headline: “Meg spends all her Netflix millions on shoes for herself… Harry and the children left with dirty feet and ripped clothing.”

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:34 am

      I’m dying at your last paragraph. ITS SO TRUE. Put a pin in this comment bc you know we will see stories about that, about how Meghan buys herself designer clothes and Harry and the children can’t even buy shoes.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        December 23, 2021 at 9:46 am

        I didn’t even notice her shoes! I had to look at the card again. Yes, the rats will be looking to draw blood for these *selfish* antics of Meghan!

        FFS, give it a rest! They WON, you lost!!

      • Jenn says:
        December 23, 2021 at 11:36 am

        Angela Levin has already written a tweet about Harry being so poor he can’t afford shoes.

    • JerseyCow says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:43 am

      Ha ha you’re right! She keeps him barefoot so it’s harder for him to escape 😂

      Reply
      • Amy Too says:
        December 23, 2021 at 11:00 am

        I’m sure the barefoot is some kind of “horrific twisted liberal nod to the fact that *Harry* is the barefoot, pregnant, and in the kitchen spouse while Meghan is the one wearing the pants AND THE SHOES! How dare she! He very dare she! This is some kind of liberal bias media transgender propaganda,” probably.

    • equality says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:44 am

      But the same people will find Will’s shorts and bare legs acceptable.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        December 23, 2021 at 9:57 am

        His shorts are a picture of nightmares!! Then you add the hyena maniacal smile and you are ready to scrub your eyes out with bleach!! Then we have another stroll of that ugly sweater too.

    • Eurydice says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:46 am

      The DM had a minimum of snark, but it was there. Noting the bare feet, that people will *finally* see Lilibet, that they’ll *finally* see Archie’s face, that it’s been three years since Harry celebrated the holidays with “his family,” and they paid 14.7million for their home.

      Reply
      • Dee (2) says:
        December 23, 2021 at 10:20 am

        Ugh, he’s celebrated with his family every year. They disgust me with this attitude that his wife and children aren’t his family, while W&K are applauded for having a “quiet, homey family holiday”.

      • Jan90067 says:
        December 23, 2021 at 10:22 am

        They HAVE seen Archie’s full face on the African tour AND on his first Xmas card, crawling toward the camera, as well as the pic of Harry holding him in the adorable furry hat and boots in Canada. How quickly they forget 🙄

    • Ponchorella says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:47 am

      Someone at the Fail is working on that headline at this very moment.

      Reply
    • Cleo D says:
      December 23, 2021 at 10:01 am

      The Fail comments are funny. Almost all of them say Beautful picture! or Beautiful family! -even when followed by ‘Though I, Humphrey Snogwort of Evil Dutton, personally disapprove.’

      Reply
    • Watson says:
      December 23, 2021 at 10:18 am

      Totally agree on the usage of no straight photos of the faces. A beautiful heart warming photo that also gives the kids a semblance of privacy. It’s beyond clever!!!

      Reply
  28. FHMom says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:30 am

    Omg. Such cuteness. I’m in love with this photo

    Reply
  29. DuchessL says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:30 am

    That is an adorable picture of the family and the children are absolutely beautiful. It doesn’t seem like Harry is miserable in California lol

    Reply
  30. atorontogal says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:30 am

    Seeing this picture made me feel the way I used to when seeing pics of Diana and her boys. I don’t know them but absolutely adore them. What a beautiful happy family.

    Reply
  31. Chic says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:31 am

    Happiness!

    Reply
  32. Songs (Or it didnt happen) says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:32 am

    The photo was taken by HSH Prince Alexi Lubomirski, who did their engagement pictures as well.

    Reply
  33. Esme says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:32 am

    Now this is a (California) holiday card!!! Gorgeous family and everyone looks genuinely happy😍😍

    Reply
  34. Julie says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:32 am

    All this, and a full head of hair, Willy!

    Whilst they live in your shiny dome, rent free

    They’ve clearly won.

    Happy Christmas.

    That family will make me smile all day, people will think the pod people have me.

    Reply
  35. notasugarhere says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:33 am

    Harry’s worked with Team Rubicon for years. It is a military and veterans organization that does physical, hands-on disaster relief. When he was sent on royal tour to post-earthquake Nepal years ago, he stayed extra time to volunteer with TR.

    Reply
    • windyriver says:
      December 23, 2021 at 11:06 am

      I’ve donated to TR for a few years, pretty sure I first came across them via Harry’s work. Among other things, they were doing work with the Navajo nation, providing relief for health care workers in the earlier days of the pandemic, and helping to distribute vaccines once those became available.

      Reply
    • L4Frimaire says:
      December 23, 2021 at 11:43 am

      Harry is so consistent and loyal to the organizations he supports. It’s great that they are focusing on these organizations and causes, including recent issues that have cropped up like the Afghan refugee resettlement and organizations that advocate for paid leave.

      Reply
  36. EveV says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:34 am

    The entire family is gorgeous and radiant. So happy they graced us with a card and picture! Happy Holidays!

    Reply
  37. JennyJazzhands says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:35 am

    Super cute!!! They are absolutely adorable.

    Reply
  38. mariahlee says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:35 am

    The best. Harry and Meghan were always photogenic together, but now they have the babies to match! And I love their commitment to giving.

    Reply
  39. Notafan says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:35 am

    The link in Scobie’s twitter is wrong. @Gohumanfirst links to a tech company. They donated to Human First Coalition, a veterans organization. Can you change the link embedded in your article?

    Reply
  40. Jan says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:35 am

    The photographer that took the engagement pictures took this picture, but then he can only print what the camera shows.

    Reply
  41. L84Tea says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:36 am

    So beautiful!! Both Archie and Lily–what gorgeous kids!!

    Reply
  42. lucy2 says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:36 am

    What a lovely card, and how wonderful to use it to raise awareness for several great organizations.

    Reply
  43. Basi says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:38 am

    They are THRIVING so hard. I couldn’t love this any more. It made my day.

    Reply
  44. HeatherC says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:38 am

    Honestly I was hoping we wouldn’t get one this year lol But this is nice. Looks natural, like an actual family instead of a picture that could pass as a stock photo sold in picture frames. Also, Team Ginger all the way

    Reply
  45. Bohemian Angel says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:39 am

    This is lovely, that gorgeous smile on Lili’s face. They are such a cute family and I wish them all the best.

    Reply
  46. JanetDR says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:39 am

    Well, this made me very happy this morning! I wasn’t expecting it and am so delighted!

    Reply
  47. Cg2495 says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:40 am

    Such a beautiful photo! The kids are simply beautiful and unexplainably I am super excited Archie has red hair and beautiful curls!
    I’m so happy they are happy and enjoying their little family.

    Reply
  48. Jen says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:43 am

    Look at these ginger babes! So cute!!

    Reply
  49. Jade says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:43 am

    I’m so happy these adorable kids are out of the clutches of the british royal family. They will grow up in a healthy loving family.

    Reply
  50. Amy Too says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:44 am

    Better a denim ad than a colonizer ad. 😉

    Reply
  51. Ginger says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:45 am

    This is an amazing card! Beautiful family! I can’t get over Archie’s hair and Lilli looks like the happiest baby.

    Cue Kate making holes in Williams jeans for their next family photo.

    Reply
    • swirlmamad says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:48 am

      LMAO we will see Kate “out shopping” with distressed-just-so jeans soon enough.

      Reply
      • Harper says:
        December 23, 2021 at 10:08 am

        My guess is George and Charlotte with white button-downs and ripped jeans, trimming their little trees in their bedrooms at CarolE’s.

      • Amy Too says:
        December 23, 2021 at 11:10 am

        Except Kate’s jeans will somehow be way too high waisted while at the same time looking like they’re not actually meant to be high waisted jeans so it will be a proportions nightmare and everyone in the comments section of any site that isn’t Celebitchy will be saying things like “extremely disproportionately waisted jeans are on trend though! I see them all the time in the shops! They’re right next to the super dated 1980s secretary outfits and the ultra conservative Mennonite prairie dresses!”

      • Dee Kay says:
        December 23, 2021 at 12:11 pm

        @Amy Too HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAHAHA too true

    • sunny says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:52 am

      Such a sweet picture and I love that they are highlighting more great causes! I really love seeing them thrive!

      Reply
  52. Emily says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:45 am

    Archie’s curls are the Christmas gift I didn’t know I needed! Off to start a band called Full Head of Carrot.

    Reply
  53. BUBS says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:46 am

    For all they’ve been through, all the pain, tears, almost losing Meghan, to this…JOY! My God, I’m so happy for them. Their joy is complete. They’re whole! Why am I crying? God bless them and God bless all the charities they’ve helped and are highlighting this season. God bless you all!

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 23, 2021 at 9:49 am

      They really do look so happy here, its a fantastic photo.

      As for the rest – I think that’s why its so important for famous people to talk about their struggles. It doesn’t mean their lives have to be open books, obviously. But I think that part of why this picture is resonating so strongly with many of us is because they have shared what the past few years were like for them, we know how hard it was (and we only know SOME of what happened), we know what is still going on with the BRF….and they’re here, on the other side, happy and whole and THRIVING. It just makes the picture mean more, IDK.

      Reply
    • Myra says:
      December 23, 2021 at 11:20 am

      So beautifully said. I’m very happy for them both, especially for Meghan. I’m so glad she has gotten to this point. It’s not always easy to look forward to the future when you’re going through a crisis, but so happy she has come out on the other side.

      Reply
      • Lady Digby says:
        December 23, 2021 at 11:40 am

        I totally agree. This photo of a happy and loving family has warmed my heart today as we face another time of uncertainty given Omicron transmission rates. Their bond as a family after so much struggle to get free of toxicity has reminded me of Harry S Truman statement about getting through trouble. We can get through the pandemic by being patient, responsible and compassionate towards others and above all, getting vaccinated!

  54. Belli says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:46 am

    So cute, so beautiful, so happy. They are thriving and I love that for them.

    Reply
  55. Mslove says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:47 am

    There is scientific evidence that being generous makes you happy. Hint hint Will & Kate.

    Reply
  56. Case says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:47 am

    What a wonderful, joyous photo. They’re glowing (seriously, don’t think I’ve ever seen Harry smile that wide!) and those ginger babies are adorable. I love how they’re dressed, I love how natural the photo is, I love the inclusion of the organizations they’ve donated to…so great.

    Reply
  57. Rapunzel says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:52 am

    Oh Lawd,
    The Fail is predictably ridiculous, with a headline saying that they “even reveal Archie’s face for first time”

    Freaking morons–his face has been seen many times before. They took him on a tour for goodness sake! Archie’s face has been seen plenty… you’re just mad they’ve kept him private since leaving. And they still not giving you a full frontal shot so you can criticize him.

    Reply
    • RoyalBlue says:
      December 23, 2021 at 10:08 am

      You know they are mad they can’t zoom in to see the color of Archie’s eyes. They are desperate to declare whether he has taken after the Spencers or the Windsors and start to ascribe characteristics to him before he is even 5! Because this is what they do.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        December 23, 2021 at 11:39 am

        They should be very happy that they can now constantly analyze and debate the skin tone of each child 😬

  58. Over it says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:53 am

    This picture of them so happy and so them really puts the merry in my Christmas. And yes I know I don’t know them , but I am so happy for them

    Reply
  59. Abby says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:56 am

    I LOVE THIS SO MUCH! What a joyful Christmas gift. I wish them so much happiness! They look wonderful.

    Reply
  60. Krystina says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:57 am

    What a beautiful Christmas photo!!
    They look so happy <3

    Reply
  61. s808 says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:58 am

    what a beautiful family!! harry has him a lil mini red head in archie and lili d is just smiling away. merry christmas everyone!!

    Reply
  62. Commonwealthy seemed witty at first says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Such a great card! Such a gorgeous family! What fantastic causes and brand consistency from Team Sussex, AS ALWAYS.

    Reply
  63. Lyds says:
    December 23, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Love love love…Archie’s hair and the chubs of Lili is enough to melt anyone’s heart!

    Reply
  64. Lizzie says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:00 am

    Wow, they top themselves every year. Unposed, naturally happy and joyful family.

    Reply
  65. Diana J Kerstetter says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:00 am

    So happy to see this lovely, loving family, relaxed, happy, and beautiful! What a breath of fresh air!

    Reply
  66. MsIam says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:02 am

    Heart is officially melted! ❤

    Reply
  67. Alexandria says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:03 am

    OMG please please…I wasn’t having any expectations but this perks me up. Thank you Harry and Meghan. It’s a small joy that I relish…I’m not religious but God please keep this family safe and happy.

    Reply
  68. Bettyrose says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:07 am

    OMG Archie! He’s a mini-Harry!

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      December 23, 2021 at 10:25 am

      I think he looks so much like Meg’s baby photos, but with Harry’s hair.

      Reply
    • Bren says:
      December 23, 2021 at 10:54 am

      I agree that Archie looks like Meghan when she was a child. The hair color is all Harry. Archie looks like he has thick hair like Meghan. He’s a good mix of both of his parents. Keep them Windsor genes at bay.

      Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      December 23, 2021 at 12:25 pm

      Okay I looked more closely and you guys are right he has Meghan’s nose. I don’t have a sense of his face otherwise but his hair might even be a darker, richer shade of red than Harry’s. Definitely a benefit to have those Raglan genes added to the mix. But the kids will always have beautiful smiles because they’re happy.

      Reply
  69. apollocat says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Adorable family and god bless. 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿

    Reply
  70. Chelsea says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:07 am

    This is exactly the type of wholesome content I needed today. What a beautiful family! And even though this was apparently taken in the summer there is something holiday festive about this picture. Maybe it’s the wood in the book or all the joyous smiles? Idk but I do know I’ve never wanted to receive a Christmas card from someone I’m not related to more than this one. Hope everyone reading this has a safe and happy holiday!

    Reply
  71. Margaret says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:07 am

    The photographer catchered the love and joy of parents for their children. The Sussexes appear to be relaxed and content, so much pure love is reflected.

    Reply
  72. Slippers4life says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:10 am

    OMFG this is adorable! I don’t even care what salty crap will inevitably spew from England over this. If this doesn’t bring you joy than you want to be joyless. If you can’t at least be happy for Harry that this is his life than I’m sorry for you.

    Reply
  73. Meghan says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:12 am

    I LOVE IT! I am so jealous of everything in this Christmas card but especially that they make the squishiest adorablest babies! (My baby was not a squishy baby but he did have the best little wrist wrinkles)

    Every time I see Harry I just think of how much he adores Meghan and their children and his life now. As I’ve said before, I truly believe the man would be dirt poor and still just as happy because he has what he wants in his family.

    Reply
  74. RoyalBlue says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:12 am

    I just realized what the difference is between the Sussex and Cambridge cards. I had commented previously that nothing in the Cambridge cards spoke of Christmas, and I now know why. It’s because the Joy, Love and Peace were missing from the Cambridge photos and shines so clearly in the Sussex photos.

    Reply
  75. equality says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Just ran across first Twitter complaint from idiot who whines that they released the day before Kate’s concert. Because, you know, Kate owns the entire week of Christmas. How dare anybody else put out any content.

    Reply
    • Ginger says:
      December 23, 2021 at 10:17 am

      They are upset because they know this card will overshadow that last minute concert that no one cares about.

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      December 23, 2021 at 10:18 am

      Oh FFS- They sent a Christmas card. At Christmas. What monsters.

      Reply
    • Dee (2) says:
      December 23, 2021 at 10:28 am

      These type of complaints always puzzle me, because they act like people have a limited amount of attention they can give to various things. How is looking at a holiday card and saying that’s cute, going to take attention away from a tv show that doesn’t even show until tomorrow night?

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      December 23, 2021 at 10:44 am

      They are deranged. They are mad there is nothing to criticize about the beautiful photo. Also saw a few mad comments about using Happy Holidays instead of Merry Christmas.

      Reply
      • Amy Too says:
        December 23, 2021 at 11:16 am

        Weren’t they also mad last year at “Merry Christmas” though? Something about it being too American? Or not inclusive enough for the “woke liberal Sussexes”?

    • swirlmamad says:
      December 23, 2021 at 11:02 am

      LMAO…that’s what happens when you refuse “half in, half out”. You get overshadowed by a holiday card.

      Reply
  76. Amy Bee says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:14 am

    Very Cute.

    Reply
  77. Lizzie says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:14 am

    They are good hearted people, cause I would have released this about an hour before tomorrows Kate Is The Hostess And Wears Red Show. Clearly the have all the class and I have none.

    Reply
  78. D says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:15 am

    Archie’s curls and Lili’s smile are just amazing. Beautiful card.

    Reply
  79. Giddy says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:20 am

    Radiant!

    Reply
  80. Riverandtree says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:20 am

    Aww what a lovely picture and family!

    Reply
  81. wordnerd says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:24 am

    I’d just like to add that “As ever” is the freaking classiest sign-off and I’d like to steal it, however I don’t think I have their cool sophistication to pull it off. Sigh. They’re adorable.

    Reply
  82. MCG says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:24 am

    This is pure joy in picture form. It’s so sweet- and of course these are gorgeous people- so happy for them that they are able to be happy. The kids are gorg, H&M are gorg and I love how they are in denim- true California Cool. Well done!

    Reply
  83. TeamMeg says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:26 am

    Last year they released the card on the 23rd, so I was hoping for today. So happy! Merry Christmas to the Sussexes, and all of you Celebitchies!! xx TM

    Reply
  84. Mrs. Smith says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:30 am

    Someone mentioned above that the Cambs holiday photo lacked joy—that nails it to me. Look at the JOYFUL Sussex family!! Why would anyone believe this family would ever ever return to Salty Tears Island??

    Reply
  85. tamsin says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:31 am

    What a portrayal of proud parents and happiness! I think Lili looks like Archie, who currently looks like Meghan. There’s a picture of Meghan floating around twitter, and Archie has her face. So Archie has red hair from Harry’s side of the family and brown eyes from Meghan. I’m going to bet Lili may have inherited Diana’s blue eyes. Hope we find out one of these days. So interesting that both children have inherited the red hair! For those familiar with genetics, do both parents have to have red hair somewhere in the family line?
    Happy Holidays to everyone.

    Reply
  86. Julia K says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:37 am

    Sweet profile of Archie gives me Doria vibes.

    Reply
  87. Matthew says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:38 am

    when did Alexi Lubomirski start using his title

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      December 23, 2021 at 11:00 am

      Looked this up as I love history; Alexi is descended from a Polish ruling family, but the styling , or use of HSH has since been outlawed. Do not know why now he decides to use this outdated title. Only be knows for sure.

      Reply
  88. taris says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:49 am

    aww
    😭😍😭😍😭

    Reply
  89. L4Frimaire says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:49 am

    It’s such a sweet picture. They look happy, baby Lilibet is super cute and look at Archie’s red curls! Harry’s DNA is out there representing all the Spencer’s in those kids! I even like the matching denim outfits, which so typical with family Christmas cards. It’s really cheered me up. We say we don’t want a Sussex Christmas card but we love that they put one out.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      December 23, 2021 at 11:18 am

      I’m really happy that they put out a card like this, the joy in this picture is palpable. I actually didn’t think we would see Lili before her 3rd – 4th birthday.

      Reply
  90. tamsin says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:51 am

    Love Archie’s little white shirt. What a stylish little guy! I think the picture may have been taken in the Tea House. I remember seeing it in the real estate presentations of the Montecito property.

    Reply
  91. Normades says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:51 am

    They are ridiculously beautiful. Yes It’s so perfect it looks like a jcrew ad but those smiles are not forced.

    Kate wishes she could have a picture like this. When I think back to their card it seemed like they picked that one because they didn’t have any other options. Like Wills couldn’t stand doing a proper photo shoot in England.

    Reply
  92. Green Desert says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:53 am

    What a beautiful family photo. Clearly a moment captured. I love the candid shots they release, nothing posed. Everyone looks so happy and content. I love Archie’s curly red hair!

    Reply
  93. Joanna says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:55 am

    Love the picture and this family!

    Reply
  94. Alice says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Those ginger curls! They all look so natural and happy. Baby Lilibet! The little smile! This is a great Christmas card.

    Reply
  95. Teddy says:
    December 23, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Ugh. They’re getting dinged for not using the word ‘Christmas’.

    Reply
    • swirlmamad says:
      December 23, 2021 at 11:12 am

      Those folks can all kick rocks. I always put Happy Holidays on our card — to be inclusive of our family members and friends who observe and celebrate all different religions and holidays at this time of year, not just Christmas. They were absolutely right to do the same.

      Reply
      • L4Frimaire says:
        December 23, 2021 at 11:49 am

        They are supporting many diverse causes and the people, some of whom are of different faiths. We also send out Happy Holidays cards because not everyone celebrates Christmas, and it encompasses other celebrations and New Years. People who go on about it act like they’ve never heard the phrase before. The usual detractors are always looking for a fight.

  96. ML says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Omg, I love their card. It’s bursting with happiness, Lili and Archie are adorable, and the jeans vibe screams American. The fact that they limit their access and then use their family to shine a light on their charities is also a huge plus.
    Happy holidays everybody!
    Who doesn’t like this? The Daily Beast (Tom Sykes) is cranky that (I kid you not) the card says “Happy holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.” Because Meghan (yes, Meghan) is religious, it supposedly should be Christmas. Somebody at the Daily Beast should look up the etymology of “holiday.”

    Reply
    • TheOriginalMia says:
      December 23, 2021 at 11:05 am

      The card is inclusive. Like the Sussexes themselves. Sykes and all the other salty ones can get bent.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      December 23, 2021 at 12:02 pm

      Ok, so Meghan is religious, but she’s not sending herself a card – she’s sending it out to a world that has different religions, even people who aren’t religious. But I guess the BM is used to the way the RF does things, which is to think about themselves first.

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      December 23, 2021 at 12:12 pm

      I’m as Christian as they come and I often say Happy Holidays.
      The hater’s Christmas is ruined because it’s a beautiful photo that they cannot criticize. Sad and pathetic people choosing to spend 24/7 bitter. It is eating their souls.

      Reply
  97. TheOriginalMia says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Love this card. They do look like an ad, but the card is full of so much warmth and love. Archie’s ginger curls! Lili is a happy baby. So happy for Harry & Meghan. They have succeeded. They are free and happy.

    Reply
  98. Likeyoucare says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:04 am

    For all the speculation and worry from the BRF about Harry and meghan children colour,
    The babies came out translucent white and red hair too.

    Archie is a happy boy and trying to get away from the picture,

    harry had to lock him with his arm and leg while trying to distract lily.

    I noticed meghan is carefree everytime he is with harry.
    She knows that harry will keep her save and watch over her.
    She really trusted him.

    Reply
  99. MY3CENTS says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:04 am

    That’s the cutest thing I’ve seen in a while.
    Gorgeous family.

    Reply
  100. Otaku fairy says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Aww! They’re adorable.

    Reply
  101. February pisces says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:09 am

    This is the sweetest picture ever! Lili is so gorgeous and archie is so cute with his ginger hair. Love it.

    Reply
  102. Jais says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:14 am

    The sussexes are always surprising. Last year, I was surprised at how they did an illustration and it was cute as hell. They so often do the black and white photos so I was absolutely not expecting a full color photo with both of the kids in it. Honestly didn’t expect to even see a pic of Lili at all. Pretty much, they are just fresh as hell and always surprising their fans. Just when you expect them to do one thing, they do another. One of the reasons I think that they so beloved.

    Reply
  103. Twin falls says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:15 am

    Such happiness! Love it.

    Reply
  104. paddingtonjr says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:20 am

    H&M always look so genuinely happy around their children, I just can’t help smiling myself!

    Reply
  105. Murphy says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:29 am

    I love Archie’s hair!!!

    Reply
  106. Margaret says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:29 am

    Wow, even kindness on the dailyfail, it must be the Xmas spirit.

    Reply
  107. Honey says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:40 am

    I find it notable that the card reads “happy Holidays” rather than Christmas anything. Isn’t this the first time they’ve done so?

    Reply
  108. Well Wisher says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:56 am

    Simply beautiful. Happy Holidays and A Peaceful New Year to the Sussex family.

    Reply
  109. aquarius64 says:
    December 23, 2021 at 11:59 am

    Love the picture. Lili is wearing clothes a baby girl in the US would wear. The BM can stay mad because they can’t make money off the pictures. A special lump of coal to Bad Dad and the demon half siblings. This is the only way they will see the Sussex kids and they will never get close to take full frontal pictures of them to sell to the tabloids.

    Reply
  110. Cherriepie84 says:
    December 23, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    Joy to the world! What a beautiful and happy family. Such a pleasant surprise today :) I’m grinning from ear to ear.

    Reply
  111. Over it says:
    December 23, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Is it just me or do these two make happiness hot as hell?

    Reply
  112. Tessa says:
    December 23, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    what darling, beautiful happy children.

    Reply
  113. Red Weather Tiger says:
    December 23, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    I love this SO MUCH. I was so surprised when it popped up on my twitter feed—and I actually got tears in my eyes. They look so happy, and they are all so beautiful.

    The rip in Harry’s jeans is *chef’s kiss.*

    Reply
  114. Silent Star says:
    December 23, 2021 at 12:13 pm

    Everyone’s said what I’m feeling, but I want to join in the love fest! They are a beautiful family and look healthy and happy. What I like best about the photo is that their authenticity shines through. I wish them all the best.

    Reply
  115. Tessa says:
    December 23, 2021 at 12:15 pm

    It’s Prince Charles big loss, the way he behaved towards them not seeing such a beautiful family and his beautiful grandchildren. . I hope the Spencer aunts visit them.

    Reply
  116. Dee Kay says:
    December 23, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    I *love* that they listed the orgs they have donated to this holiday season. I will definitely add Team Rubicon to my end-of-year donation list now that some of you have educated me in this comments thread about what they do — thank you!!! And the fact that the kids are in profile so their likenesses can’t be reproduced everywhere is sheer genius. It’s great to be a fan of the Sussexes because they are legitimately smart, beautiful, thoughtful, loving, and generous — truly admirable in every way.

    Reply
  117. Marla Singer says:
    December 23, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    Love it!! Beautiful photo!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment