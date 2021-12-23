The Sussexes released their holiday card, with our first look at baby Lilibet Diana

I really didn’t think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would do a holiday card this year. I was wrong! Last year, they did a Christmas card through one of Meghan’s patronages, Mayhew, and it was just a piece of digital art as opposed to a family portrait or photo. This year, they wanted to show off their family AND highlight some charities. So here is their Christmas card photo, and our first-ever glimpse of baby Lilibet Diana. Lili looks like a very happy, smiley baby who also might have red (or reddish) hair. LOOK AT ARCHIE!! Look at his full head of carrot!!! I love this family so much. Now, does this look like a denim ad? Yes, but I love it. I particularly love Meghan’s sweater!!

The Sussexes are highlighting some different charities this year, not just their patronages from a few years ago. Team Rubicon is disaster-relief, Paid Leave for All is the paid-family leave organization Meghan has been working with this year, etc. It’s a great boost to all of these charities and organizations to be included on the Sussexes’ Christmas list.

A simple but meaningful digital Christmas card from Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and their Archewell team this year. Alongside the card, the couple made donations to @TeamRubicon, @welcomeus, @GoHumanFirst, @HumanityCrew, @PaidLeaveforAll, @PaidLeaveUS and #MarshallPlanForMoms🎄 pic.twitter.com/c5alRJoFJr — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 23, 2021

We're proud to partner with Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Through a generous contribution this holiday season, they're providing care for families in need in Afghanistan & supporting life-saving efforts we are undertaking daily. pic.twitter.com/AAMxMlvLvn — Human First Coalition (@HumanFirstAfg) December 23, 2021