The Sussexes released their holiday card, with our first look at baby Lilibet Diana

I really didn’t think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would do a holiday card this year. I was wrong! Last year, they did a Christmas card through one of Meghan’s patronages, Mayhew, and it was just a piece of digital art as opposed to a family portrait or photo. This year, they wanted to show off their family AND highlight some charities. So here is their Christmas card photo, and our first-ever glimpse of baby Lilibet Diana. Lili looks like a very happy, smiley baby who also might have red (or reddish) hair. LOOK AT ARCHIE!! Look at his full head of carrot!!! I love this family so much. Now, does this look like a denim ad? Yes, but I love it. I particularly love Meghan’s sweater!!
The Sussexes are highlighting some different charities this year, not just their patronages from a few years ago. Team Rubicon is disaster-relief, Paid Leave for All is the paid-family leave organization Meghan has been working with this year, etc. It’s a great boost to all of these charities and organizations to be included on the Sussexes’ Christmas list.
A simple but meaningful digital Christmas card from Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and their Archewell team this year. Alongside the card, the couple made donations to @TeamRubicon, @welcomeus, @GoHumanFirst, @HumanityCrew, @PaidLeaveforAll, @PaidLeaveUS and #MarshallPlanForMoms🎄 pic.twitter.com/c5alRJoFJr
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 23, 2021
We're proud to partner with Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Through a generous contribution this holiday season, they're providing care for families in need in Afghanistan & supporting life-saving efforts we are undertaking daily. pic.twitter.com/AAMxMlvLvn
— Human First Coalition (@HumanFirstAfg) December 23, 2021
2021 Christmas card courtesy of Archewell.
That smile on Lilibit is so awesome!
as are the ones on both parents faces, ESPECIALLY Harry’s. there goes the “he’s miserable with Meghan and she’s making him do all of this” angle.
nope, HE. IS. HAPPY. This is the life he wanted.
and I CANNOT get over little Archie’s hair! adorable!
It just struck me what is in this picture that is lacking in all the other royal photos (besides bare feet and jeans)…is intimacy. Looking comfortable being that close to each other. Looking like a family unit – and not just because they are obligated by blood, titles or tradition. They look like they WANT to be together. That, but any measure, is success in this lifetime.
He has a beautiful family and lives in one of the most gorgeous places in the US. I highly doubt he wants to return to his old life.
The happiness of all four is palpable, it just radiates. And they released a photo with their children on their terms and no one else’s. 10/10
Interesting that the Royal Photo that has the world’s attention is of the family they drove out of the country. Salty Island lost, USA gained!
Lili and Harry are trending in the US and UK. Actually the whole Sussex family is trending. The photo is very natural and beautiful.
OMG. Gorgeous.
They are literally the most beautiful family.
They made it.
So adorable!!!!😍🥰🥰🥰
Omg-that photo is ADORABLE.
Such a cute family!
Squee!!!!! This is adorable. I’m dying over little Archie and all his red hair. Lilibet looks adorable too. Well done, Team Sussex!
I am loving every single bit of this card!!! They look so happy, relaxed and utterly adorable!! I love the relaxed nature of jeans and just hanging out with their beautiful children! I think Archie is the spitting image of his Dad and Lilibet looks so happy too!! I think that their ability to not only share a very well executed picture, but the fact that they are again highlighting organizations to send encouragement and highlight how we can all continue to contribute to calls of action!!
I LOVE everything about there card, pictures and statement!!
The jeans! They are such a gorgeous family. Love them. Wish them the best.
Agree. The photo radiates happiness. You can’t help but smile when you look at it. 🥰
Love that this beautiful happy family is thriving and not just surviving. I love all this happiness for them
Ahhhhhh!!!! It’s so cute!
Archie is such a little redheaded cutie and Lilli is so adorable!
I am smiling ear to ear seeing this. Harry’s joy at his little family is palpable. Meghan just glows even through a photo, and how much do I love that they have TWO adorable little carrot tops? Those kids are clearly so happy and loved.
Me too!! My cheeks are in a state of a frozen smile!! I am giddy as to how beautiful and happy they all are!!!
Yes, me too! The ease and love and joy that just spills out of this photo. Harry looks so happy. And omg Archie!!! Love the denim, and how casual it is. It all has a very American, not salty, vibe. And is that Meghan’s calligraphy?
Harry looks extatic that he finally has a family he always wanted. My husband is like that and it is the best feeling for mum to know that her babies are the world for their dad. They are the only strangers that make me happy just because they are happy. Meg looks relaxed and kids are just the cutest.
Somewhere is a cold castle the glassess are being smashed at the wall. Living well
is the best revenge (even if you no longer care).
“They are the only strangers that make me happy just because they are happy”
Well said @ania. Same.
I remember the shock and HORROR of H&M’s first public outing, and the BM almost FAINTING that Meg’s jeans had ripped knees. Now HARRY’s jeans have the tear…wonder if they’re going to lose their collective shizzz over it or ignore it lol. (ETA: I LOVE that Archie, like Daddy, is BAREFOOT! Maybe that’ll make a few blue bloods faint! lol)
It is a gorgeous card. While posed, it doesn’t *look* posed, no one looks frozen, and the kids actually *look* happy.
Beautiful card, beautiful family!!
And they’re barefoot! So California!
Yes!! I actually love that they are! It’s a personal glimpse into their lives!
And they all look so happy!! I am utterly giddy at seeing how happy they truly are!!!
Same here! I was just going to make a similar comment on CB’s twitter about this.
When you compare the two families’ cards, TOBB & Wiglet’s looking SO posed, so formal, so sterile, with that brown background that gives *nothing* away, no glimpse into who they are as people, as a family (other than George is already being separated as “special/different” from Char and Lou, even by pose/clothing), and contrast it with the warmth of H&M’s holiday card(s) – the last two: with the watercolor of the three of them playing at the playhouse w/the dogs, and the one prior, with Archie crawling toward the camera in front of their tree…. It’s truly night and day.
We continually get a glimpse *into* H&M’s family and life, how it’s relaxed, how natural it all seems, how *they* seem, how in love they are. There is true JOY in their smiles, even the kids’ smiles.
What a marked difference.
They are all barefoot, Love it! Casual elegance.
Meg has shoes on.
He’s done with the Salty Isle and living life on his terms in his clothes! After 3+ years perhaps FR and RR will get it? ..uh no! Gonna enjoy this pic and breakdown from RR.
Love this. They look amazing. I’m loving Archie’s beautiful curls.
I know this is reading way too much into it, but Archie’s outfit reminds me of that first outfit of Meghan’s….the ripped jeans and the white “husband” shirt.
Also, I’ll say that the bare feet are making me really jealous, bc its really cold here and I’m wearing my Uggs and my feet are still cold and I need to take my fleece off to work out but I’m cold.
i hate winter.
So, I’m having issues with the bare feet, LOL. this is the time of year I get so jealous of anyone who lives in a warmer climate (my CA friends on Facebook really tick me off, LOLOL.)
Becks- I’m in CA (Central Valley) and it’s cold right now. 30s-50s Fahrenheit. Nobody’s barefoot here, if it makes you feel better.
Apparently the pic was taken this past summer. So Lili was 3-4months. She is all of 61/2 months old now. Such a beautiful family photo.
@Rapunzel that does help lol.
Becks I’m in Southern California and my phone says it’s 37 still 😛
I’m a bike shorts and t-shirt person and barefoot most of the year.
For the last week however I’m wearing sweats, a hoodie, thick soft socks and slippers.
Right now I’m under two comforters and a blanket lol
So its definitely chilly here 😁
Beautiful family photo. I’m so happy that Harry has the family he always wanted. I live in the South (USA) and it’s a brisk 70 degrees!
The distressed jeans on Harry must make the crazies’ heads spin like they are in the Poltergeist.
Such a gorgeous little family. Archie has gotten so big with his full head of beautiful red curls and look how happy Lili looks!
Happy for their happiness!
People have been debating the color of Archie’s hair for years! It’s such a flex to just suddenly reveal a full head of FLAMING red hair lol. That we couldn’t quite figure out for so long is amazing.
Beautiful family photo, and I love how they put their philanthropy front and centre of everything they do.
I love this! Lili is adorable and I love that Archie is a ginger.
Look at how happy they look. Especially Harry!
They all look very happy. The kids are adorable!
*Lili
Very adorable!!
I love this so much. they look so happy. Archie’s curls! Harry’s smile! Lili’s laugh! It’s a fantastic picture and I love it.
It’s such a natural photo. The happiness shines through. I also love the red hair on Archie.
Yes, the happiness is genuine as we can clearly see!!
I have nothing but love for the Sussex family ❤️❤️
It’s perfection.
I’m so happy for them and I love that they included donations and links. Whenever they appear, they add value.
Yes!! Always highlighting that there are ways we can help contribute to causes that are near and dear to them!
They do “add value,” don’t they? It’s not just a family photo. It’s a joyous affirmation of the season and an exhortation to remember those less fortunate and help make their season joyous too. Team Sussex all the way!
Yes, I love how they encourage people through their own actions – to give to others! The Sussexes radiate the simple joy of just by being together as a family.
And is there anything sweeter than a laughing baby?!
Lili is adorable. Archie’s hair! What a wonderful photo. JOY.
What a lovely picture
They look so happy😭😭😭❤️Agh I love them!
‘a full head of carrot’, love it @ Kaiser.
I really like this photo. It’s a joyful holiday card.
I’m honestly tearing up, this is wonderful!!
Me, too. An image that really warms my heart in this shitty pandemic.
ME TOO! When I saw Archie’s red curls!
His hair is gorgeous too! Archie is a mini-me of Harry!!
Gorgeous and full of joy.
What a gorgeous family picture! The kids are so precious! Archie is Dad’s Mini-Me and Lily has such a sweet bubbly smile! Love everything about this card.
Perfect card…and shows the kids but no straight photos of their faces usuable for the media.
The RRs are like…”they’ve finally shown us Lilibit” when it’s not even for them. So salty.
Can’t wait for the inevitable post Christmas analysis criticizing Harry’s ripped jeans and the fact that only Meg is wearing shoes. Future headline: “Meg spends all her Netflix millions on shoes for herself… Harry and the children left with dirty feet and ripped clothing.”
I’m dying at your last paragraph. ITS SO TRUE. Put a pin in this comment bc you know we will see stories about that, about how Meghan buys herself designer clothes and Harry and the children can’t even buy shoes.
I didn’t even notice her shoes! I had to look at the card again. Yes, the rats will be looking to draw blood for these *selfish* antics of Meghan!
FFS, give it a rest! They WON, you lost!!
Angela Levin has already written a tweet about Harry being so poor he can’t afford shoes.
Ha ha you’re right! She keeps him barefoot so it’s harder for him to escape 😂
I’m sure the barefoot is some kind of “horrific twisted liberal nod to the fact that *Harry* is the barefoot, pregnant, and in the kitchen spouse while Meghan is the one wearing the pants AND THE SHOES! How dare she! He very dare she! This is some kind of liberal bias media transgender propaganda,” probably.
But the same people will find Will’s shorts and bare legs acceptable.
His shorts are a picture of nightmares!! Then you add the hyena maniacal smile and you are ready to scrub your eyes out with bleach!! Then we have another stroll of that ugly sweater too.
The DM had a minimum of snark, but it was there. Noting the bare feet, that people will *finally* see Lilibet, that they’ll *finally* see Archie’s face, that it’s been three years since Harry celebrated the holidays with “his family,” and they paid 14.7million for their home.
Ugh, he’s celebrated with his family every year. They disgust me with this attitude that his wife and children aren’t his family, while W&K are applauded for having a “quiet, homey family holiday”.
They HAVE seen Archie’s full face on the African tour AND on his first Xmas card, crawling toward the camera, as well as the pic of Harry holding him in the adorable furry hat and boots in Canada. How quickly they forget 🙄
Someone at the Fail is working on that headline at this very moment.
The Fail comments are funny. Almost all of them say Beautful picture! or Beautiful family! -even when followed by ‘Though I, Humphrey Snogwort of Evil Dutton, personally disapprove.’
Totally agree on the usage of no straight photos of the faces. A beautiful heart warming photo that also gives the kids a semblance of privacy. It’s beyond clever!!!
Omg. Such cuteness. I’m in love with this photo
That is an adorable picture of the family and the children are absolutely beautiful. It doesn’t seem like Harry is miserable in California lol
Seeing this picture made me feel the way I used to when seeing pics of Diana and her boys. I don’t know them but absolutely adore them. What a beautiful happy family.
Happiness!
The photo was taken by HSH Prince Alexi Lubomirski, who did their engagement pictures as well.
Now this is a (California) holiday card!!! Gorgeous family and everyone looks genuinely happy😍😍
All this, and a full head of hair, Willy!
Whilst they live in your shiny dome, rent free
They’ve clearly won.
Happy Christmas.
That family will make me smile all day, people will think the pod people have me.
Harry’s worked with Team Rubicon for years. It is a military and veterans organization that does physical, hands-on disaster relief. When he was sent on royal tour to post-earthquake Nepal years ago, he stayed extra time to volunteer with TR.
I’ve donated to TR for a few years, pretty sure I first came across them via Harry’s work. Among other things, they were doing work with the Navajo nation, providing relief for health care workers in the earlier days of the pandemic, and helping to distribute vaccines once those became available.
Oh I didn’t know this. I’m going to donate to them! What a fantastic organization
Harry is so consistent and loyal to the organizations he supports. It’s great that they are focusing on these organizations and causes, including recent issues that have cropped up like the Afghan refugee resettlement and organizations that advocate for paid leave.
The entire family is gorgeous and radiant. So happy they graced us with a card and picture! Happy Holidays!
Super cute!!! They are absolutely adorable.
The best. Harry and Meghan were always photogenic together, but now they have the babies to match! And I love their commitment to giving.
The link in Scobie’s twitter is wrong. @Gohumanfirst links to a tech company. They donated to Human First Coalition, a veterans organization. Can you change the link embedded in your article?
The photographer that took the engagement pictures took this picture, but then he can only print what the camera shows.
So beautiful!! Both Archie and Lily–what gorgeous kids!!
What a lovely card, and how wonderful to use it to raise awareness for several great organizations.
Bitter Betty take note
SERVICE IS UNIVERSAL
They are THRIVING so hard. I couldn’t love this any more. It made my day.
Honestly I was hoping we wouldn’t get one this year lol But this is nice. Looks natural, like an actual family instead of a picture that could pass as a stock photo sold in picture frames. Also, Team Ginger all the way
This is lovely, that gorgeous smile on Lili’s face. They are such a cute family and I wish them all the best.
Well, this made me very happy this morning! I wasn’t expecting it and am so delighted!
Such a beautiful photo! The kids are simply beautiful and unexplainably I am super excited Archie has red hair and beautiful curls!
I’m so happy they are happy and enjoying their little family.
Look at these ginger babes! So cute!!
I’m so happy these adorable kids are out of the clutches of the british royal family. They will grow up in a healthy loving family.
Better a denim ad than a colonizer ad. 😉
This is an amazing card! Beautiful family! I can’t get over Archie’s hair and Lilli looks like the happiest baby.
Cue Kate making holes in Williams jeans for their next family photo.
LMAO we will see Kate “out shopping” with distressed-just-so jeans soon enough.
My guess is George and Charlotte with white button-downs and ripped jeans, trimming their little trees in their bedrooms at CarolE’s.
Except Kate’s jeans will somehow be way too high waisted while at the same time looking like they’re not actually meant to be high waisted jeans so it will be a proportions nightmare and everyone in the comments section of any site that isn’t Celebitchy will be saying things like “extremely disproportionately waisted jeans are on trend though! I see them all the time in the shops! They’re right next to the super dated 1980s secretary outfits and the ultra conservative Mennonite prairie dresses!”
@Amy Too HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAHAHA too true
Such a sweet picture and I love that they are highlighting more great causes! I really love seeing them thrive!
Archie’s curls are the Christmas gift I didn’t know I needed! Off to start a band called Full Head of Carrot.
You mean Full Head of Carrot Curls!
For all they’ve been through, all the pain, tears, almost losing Meghan, to this…JOY! My God, I’m so happy for them. Their joy is complete. They’re whole! Why am I crying? God bless them and God bless all the charities they’ve helped and are highlighting this season. God bless you all!
They really do look so happy here, its a fantastic photo.
As for the rest – I think that’s why its so important for famous people to talk about their struggles. It doesn’t mean their lives have to be open books, obviously. But I think that part of why this picture is resonating so strongly with many of us is because they have shared what the past few years were like for them, we know how hard it was (and we only know SOME of what happened), we know what is still going on with the BRF….and they’re here, on the other side, happy and whole and THRIVING. It just makes the picture mean more, IDK.
So beautifully said. I’m very happy for them both, especially for Meghan. I’m so glad she has gotten to this point. It’s not always easy to look forward to the future when you’re going through a crisis, but so happy she has come out on the other side.
I totally agree. This photo of a happy and loving family has warmed my heart today as we face another time of uncertainty given Omicron transmission rates. Their bond as a family after so much struggle to get free of toxicity has reminded me of Harry S Truman statement about getting through trouble. We can get through the pandemic by being patient, responsible and compassionate towards others and above all, getting vaccinated!
So cute, so beautiful, so happy. They are thriving and I love that for them.
There is scientific evidence that being generous makes you happy. Hint hint Will & Kate.
What a wonderful, joyous photo. They’re glowing (seriously, don’t think I’ve ever seen Harry smile that wide!) and those ginger babies are adorable. I love how they’re dressed, I love how natural the photo is, I love the inclusion of the organizations they’ve donated to…so great.
Oh Lawd,
The Fail is predictably ridiculous, with a headline saying that they “even reveal Archie’s face for first time”
Freaking morons–his face has been seen many times before. They took him on a tour for goodness sake! Archie’s face has been seen plenty… you’re just mad they’ve kept him private since leaving. And they still not giving you a full frontal shot so you can criticize him.
You know they are mad they can’t zoom in to see the color of Archie’s eyes. They are desperate to declare whether he has taken after the Spencers or the Windsors and start to ascribe characteristics to him before he is even 5! Because this is what they do.
They should be very happy that they can now constantly analyze and debate the skin tone of each child 😬
This picture of them so happy and so them really puts the merry in my Christmas. And yes I know I don’t know them , but I am so happy for them
Its ridiculous how happy I am over strangers, lol!
Same here.
I LOVE THIS SO MUCH! What a joyful Christmas gift. I wish them so much happiness! They look wonderful.
What a beautiful Christmas photo!!
They look so happy <3
what a beautiful family!! harry has him a lil mini red head in archie and lili d is just smiling away. merry christmas everyone!!
Such a great card! Such a gorgeous family! What fantastic causes and brand consistency from Team Sussex, AS ALWAYS.
Love love love…Archie’s hair and the chubs of Lili is enough to melt anyone’s heart!
Wow, they top themselves every year. Unposed, naturally happy and joyful family.
So happy to see this lovely, loving family, relaxed, happy, and beautiful! What a breath of fresh air!
Heart is officially melted! ❤
OMG please please…I wasn’t having any expectations but this perks me up. Thank you Harry and Meghan. It’s a small joy that I relish…I’m not religious but God please keep this family safe and happy.
OMG Archie! He’s a mini-Harry!
I think he looks so much like Meg’s baby photos, but with Harry’s hair.
I agree that Archie looks like Meghan when she was a child. The hair color is all Harry. Archie looks like he has thick hair like Meghan. He’s a good mix of both of his parents. Keep them Windsor genes at bay.
Okay I looked more closely and you guys are right he has Meghan’s nose. I don’t have a sense of his face otherwise but his hair might even be a darker, richer shade of red than Harry’s. Definitely a benefit to have those Raglan genes added to the mix. But the kids will always have beautiful smiles because they’re happy.
Adorable family and god bless. 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿
This is exactly the type of wholesome content I needed today. What a beautiful family! And even though this was apparently taken in the summer there is something holiday festive about this picture. Maybe it’s the wood in the book or all the joyous smiles? Idk but I do know I’ve never wanted to receive a Christmas card from someone I’m not related to more than this one. Hope everyone reading this has a safe and happy holiday!
The photographer catchered the love and joy of parents for their children. The Sussexes appear to be relaxed and content, so much pure love is reflected.
OMFG this is adorable! I don’t even care what salty crap will inevitably spew from England over this. If this doesn’t bring you joy than you want to be joyless. If you can’t at least be happy for Harry that this is his life than I’m sorry for you.
Could not agree with you more. They are happy and we are all so happy for them.
I LOVE IT! I am so jealous of everything in this Christmas card but especially that they make the squishiest adorablest babies! (My baby was not a squishy baby but he did have the best little wrist wrinkles)
Every time I see Harry I just think of how much he adores Meghan and their children and his life now. As I’ve said before, I truly believe the man would be dirt poor and still just as happy because he has what he wants in his family.
I just realized what the difference is between the Sussex and Cambridge cards. I had commented previously that nothing in the Cambridge cards spoke of Christmas, and I now know why. It’s because the Joy, Love and Peace were missing from the Cambridge photos and shines so clearly in the Sussex photos.
Exactly!
Just ran across first Twitter complaint from idiot who whines that they released the day before Kate’s concert. Because, you know, Kate owns the entire week of Christmas. How dare anybody else put out any content.
They are upset because they know this card will overshadow that last minute concert that no one cares about.
Oh FFS- They sent a Christmas card. At Christmas. What monsters.
These type of complaints always puzzle me, because they act like people have a limited amount of attention they can give to various things. How is looking at a holiday card and saying that’s cute, going to take attention away from a tv show that doesn’t even show until tomorrow night?
They are deranged. They are mad there is nothing to criticize about the beautiful photo. Also saw a few mad comments about using Happy Holidays instead of Merry Christmas.
Weren’t they also mad last year at “Merry Christmas” though? Something about it being too American? Or not inclusive enough for the “woke liberal Sussexes”?
LMAO…that’s what happens when you refuse “half in, half out”. You get overshadowed by a holiday card.
Very Cute.
They are good hearted people, cause I would have released this about an hour before tomorrows Kate Is The Hostess And Wears Red Show. Clearly the have all the class and I have none.
Archie’s curls and Lili’s smile are just amazing. Beautiful card.
Radiant!
Aww what a lovely picture and family!
I’d just like to add that “As ever” is the freaking classiest sign-off and I’d like to steal it, however I don’t think I have their cool sophistication to pull it off. Sigh. They’re adorable.
This is pure joy in picture form. It’s so sweet- and of course these are gorgeous people- so happy for them that they are able to be happy. The kids are gorg, H&M are gorg and I love how they are in denim- true California Cool. Well done!
Last year they released the card on the 23rd, so I was hoping for today. So happy! Merry Christmas to the Sussexes, and all of you Celebitchies!! xx TM
Someone mentioned above that the Cambs holiday photo lacked joy—that nails it to me. Look at the JOYFUL Sussex family!! Why would anyone believe this family would ever ever return to Salty Tears Island??
What a portrayal of proud parents and happiness! I think Lili looks like Archie, who currently looks like Meghan. There’s a picture of Meghan floating around twitter, and Archie has her face. So Archie has red hair from Harry’s side of the family and brown eyes from Meghan. I’m going to bet Lili may have inherited Diana’s blue eyes. Hope we find out one of these days. So interesting that both children have inherited the red hair! For those familiar with genetics, do both parents have to have red hair somewhere in the family line?
Happy Holidays to everyone.
Sweet profile of Archie gives me Doria vibes.
Me too! I see a lot of Doria here! Also in the 2019 Canada shot with Harry.
when did Alexi Lubomirski start using his title
Looked this up as I love history; Alexi is descended from a Polish ruling family, but the styling , or use of HSH has since been outlawed. Do not know why now he decides to use this outdated title. Only be knows for sure.
aww
😭😍😭😍😭
It’s such a sweet picture. They look happy, baby Lilibet is super cute and look at Archie’s red curls! Harry’s DNA is out there representing all the Spencer’s in those kids! I even like the matching denim outfits, which so typical with family Christmas cards. It’s really cheered me up. We say we don’t want a Sussex Christmas card but we love that they put one out.
I’m really happy that they put out a card like this, the joy in this picture is palpable. I actually didn’t think we would see Lili before her 3rd – 4th birthday.
Love Archie’s little white shirt. What a stylish little guy! I think the picture may have been taken in the Tea House. I remember seeing it in the real estate presentations of the Montecito property.
They are ridiculously beautiful. Yes It’s so perfect it looks like a jcrew ad but those smiles are not forced.
Kate wishes she could have a picture like this. When I think back to their card it seemed like they picked that one because they didn’t have any other options. Like Wills couldn’t stand doing a proper photo shoot in England.
What a beautiful family photo. Clearly a moment captured. I love the candid shots they release, nothing posed. Everyone looks so happy and content. I love Archie’s curly red hair!
Love the picture and this family!
Those ginger curls! They all look so natural and happy. Baby Lilibet! The little smile! This is a great Christmas card.
Ugh. They’re getting dinged for not using the word ‘Christmas’.
Those folks can all kick rocks. I always put Happy Holidays on our card — to be inclusive of our family members and friends who observe and celebrate all different religions and holidays at this time of year, not just Christmas. They were absolutely right to do the same.
They are supporting many diverse causes and the people, some of whom are of different faiths. We also send out Happy Holidays cards because not everyone celebrates Christmas, and it encompasses other celebrations and New Years. People who go on about it act like they’ve never heard the phrase before. The usual detractors are always looking for a fight.
Omg, I love their card. It’s bursting with happiness, Lili and Archie are adorable, and the jeans vibe screams American. The fact that they limit their access and then use their family to shine a light on their charities is also a huge plus.
Happy holidays everybody!
Who doesn’t like this? The Daily Beast (Tom Sykes) is cranky that (I kid you not) the card says “Happy holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.” Because Meghan (yes, Meghan) is religious, it supposedly should be Christmas. Somebody at the Daily Beast should look up the etymology of “holiday.”
The card is inclusive. Like the Sussexes themselves. Sykes and all the other salty ones can get bent.
Ok, so Meghan is religious, but she’s not sending herself a card – she’s sending it out to a world that has different religions, even people who aren’t religious. But I guess the BM is used to the way the RF does things, which is to think about themselves first.
I’m as Christian as they come and I often say Happy Holidays.
The hater’s Christmas is ruined because it’s a beautiful photo that they cannot criticize. Sad and pathetic people choosing to spend 24/7 bitter. It is eating their souls.
I agree. It’s OK to send Happy Holidays cards.
Love this card. They do look like an ad, but the card is full of so much warmth and love. Archie’s ginger curls! Lili is a happy baby. So happy for Harry & Meghan. They have succeeded. They are free and happy.
For all the speculation and worry from the BRF about Harry and meghan children colour,
The babies came out translucent white and red hair too.
Archie is a happy boy and trying to get away from the picture,
harry had to lock him with his arm and leg while trying to distract lily.
I noticed meghan is carefree everytime he is with harry.
She knows that harry will keep her save and watch over her.
She really trusted him.
That’s the cutest thing I’ve seen in a while.
Gorgeous family.
Aww! They’re adorable.
This is the sweetest picture ever! Lili is so gorgeous and archie is so cute with his ginger hair. Love it.
The sussexes are always surprising. Last year, I was surprised at how they did an illustration and it was cute as hell. They so often do the black and white photos so I was absolutely not expecting a full color photo with both of the kids in it. Honestly didn’t expect to even see a pic of Lili at all. Pretty much, they are just fresh as hell and always surprising their fans. Just when you expect them to do one thing, they do another. One of the reasons I think that they so beloved.
Such happiness! Love it.
H&M always look so genuinely happy around their children, I just can’t help smiling myself!
I love Archie’s hair!!!
Wow, even kindness on the dailyfail, it must be the Xmas spirit.
I find it notable that the card reads “happy Holidays” rather than Christmas anything. Isn’t this the first time they’ve done so?
Simply beautiful. Happy Holidays and A Peaceful New Year to the Sussex family.
Love the picture. Lili is wearing clothes a baby girl in the US would wear. The BM can stay mad because they can’t make money off the pictures. A special lump of coal to Bad Dad and the demon half siblings. This is the only way they will see the Sussex kids and they will never get close to take full frontal pictures of them to sell to the tabloids.
Joy to the world! What a beautiful and happy family. Such a pleasant surprise today I’m grinning from ear to ear.
Is it just me or do these two make happiness hot as hell?
what darling, beautiful happy children.
I love this SO MUCH. I was so surprised when it popped up on my twitter feed—and I actually got tears in my eyes. They look so happy, and they are all so beautiful.
The rip in Harry’s jeans is *chef’s kiss.*
Everyone’s said what I’m feeling, but I want to join in the love fest! They are a beautiful family and look healthy and happy. What I like best about the photo is that their authenticity shines through. I wish them all the best.
It’s Prince Charles big loss, the way he behaved towards them not seeing such a beautiful family and his beautiful grandchildren. . I hope the Spencer aunts visit them.
I *love* that they listed the orgs they have donated to this holiday season. I will definitely add Team Rubicon to my end-of-year donation list now that some of you have educated me in this comments thread about what they do — thank you!!! And the fact that the kids are in profile so their likenesses can’t be reproduced everywhere is sheer genius. It’s great to be a fan of the Sussexes because they are legitimately smart, beautiful, thoughtful, loving, and generous — truly admirable in every way.
Love it!! Beautiful photo!