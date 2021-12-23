Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies might depose Duchess Meghan

The lawyer David Boies is good at getting attention for his cases and his clients. That’s one of the reasons why Virginia Giuffre hired him. Boies is Virginia’s main lawyer in her civil suit against Prince Andrew. Andrew wants the lawsuit dismissed, and a decision about that will be made in January. If the lawsuit goes ahead, additional witnesses will obviously be called upon, and likely there are more depositions to come. Which brings me to the latest Royalist piece in the Daily Beast. Tom Sykes spoke to Boies, who (again) knows how to get attention for his clients. Boies told Sykes that he was considering deposing the Duchess of Sussex in the case, because she might have been a witness to some of Prince Andrew’s behavior while Meghan was in the UK.
David Boies, the star attorney representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre in her legal action against Prince Andrew, may seek to depose Meghan Markle as part of Giuffre’s civil suit, as he believes she may have picked up “important knowledge” about the embattled royal’s behavior.
“She is somebody we can count on to tell the truth,” Boies told The Daily Beast. Markle, he said, was a potential deposition subject for three reasons: “One; she is in the U.S. so we have jurisdiction over her. Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it. Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge. Three; she is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth. She checks all three boxes.”
If Giuffre’s case gets past a January 4 motion to dismiss by Andrew’s side, the suit will enter full discovery mode, in the course of which both Andrew and Giuffre will have to give videotaped oral depositions and answer written “interrogatories.”
“Andrew will be forced to give evidence under oath” as part of that process, Boies said, adding, “He has no way of escaping that.”
Boies said that as many as 10 or 12 third parties could be deposed and that another potential target could be Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, although getting a deposition for her as a non-U.S. resident would be more complex than Meghan, as the British courts would have to approve the request. Boies said, “We would likely take one or two depositions of people close to Andrew who would have knowledge of his actions. That might include his ex-wife. It could possibly be his brother.”
Asked if he might seek to depose Andrew’s mother, Boies said, “I don’t think, out of respect and deference, and her age, we would seek to depose the queen. I don’t think she is going to have any knowledge that other people don’t have. I think that he is unlikely to have spoken as freely to his mother about some of this stuff as he might have to his contemporaries, or his ex-wife.”
Boies said that Prince Harry’s wife, who is an American citizen living in the United States and therefore obligated to co-operate, “is one of the people we are considering” but cautioned that a firm decision had not yet been made.
Boies is saying Meghan’s name for several reasons. One, she’s an American citizen, living in the US and technically it would be less of a hassle to depose Meghan, as opposed to going through embassies and the State Department and everybody else to depose foreign nationals. Two, Boies is putting pressure on Andrew, saying that he (Boies) can “get” to members of the royal family. Three, by using Meghan’s name, he’s simply drawing more attention to the strength of Virginia’s case, and his plans to go to the mattresses for his client. Just to underline this point: Meghan is not in trouble and Boies doesn’t actually believe that Meghan is a witness to serious crimes. If anything, she would be deposed to speak to Andrew’s character and how she saw him behave from 2016-2020.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and WENN.
Just headlines. Putting the fear of god in RF to deal with Andrew.
Well, you have to admit it certainly is. Unfortunately, now Meghan will face unpleasant headlines, not that she hasn’t already, as the royals on Salty Island of Racist will run with it as a reflection of the rabid dogs they are. Unless Boies is seriously looking into deposing Meghan, I don’t care for him using Meghan as a way to garner headlines. His comments puts Meghan into the position of more hate and smear campaigns on Salty Island of Racist.
It will attract the awful comments by the media. Meghan was around Andrew when he was protected by the Queen. Why not ask Fergie who is all over the place talking about Andrew.
I appreciate Boies’ work and efforts on Virginia Guiffre’s behalf and I hope he obligates Andrew to finally face some sort of retribution.
I hate that he put Meghan’s name even in association with Andrew but I understand the goals.
Meghan has f*ck all to do with this and her name never should have been mentioned.
It will bring up all the well Kate was not called she has CLASS, etc etc etc. Meghan should be left out of it.
Exactly. Meghan was absolutely not a “close associate” of Andrew. Leave her out of this mess.
Lol it doesn’t strenghten her case at all it just scream desperate and attention seeking like je doesn’t have any other cards to play. If he said Charles who is rumored to have attended parties with Eisntein and had decades of friendship with a pedophile it might have been better.
I dislike that Meghan after everything she went through and as a woc became just a pawn in other people games. People can’t seem to left her alone.
Yeah this is just about making Andrew nervous, making him realize that there ARE some royals that Virginia has access to for depositions etc if necesssary.
I don’t think Boies is actually going to depose Meghan because I feel like her answers would be mostly “I don’t know,” “I can’t recall” or “i have no knowledge of that” or something similar. Boies knows that Meghan and Andrew weren’t sitting around talking about Virginia or Epstein or anything related to that whole situation.
But putting her name out there might be enough to get Andrew nervous.
@LaraW or other litigators here – is there any way to get Harry to a deposition?
I don’t like like this. I don’t like how this guy is using Meghan of all people to get attention for this. What the hell would she know about Andrew besides standing next to him on a balcony? And why not depose Harry? He’s in America, probably has some sort of residency, and he’s been around Andrew his whole life. Surely Harry would be more aware of Andrew’s shenanigans better than Meghan? It’s not right. Hell, Harry knew Charles was low key shady, he might have heard something about Andrew. Why is Meghan always getting dragged into the royals’ bullsh*t? And the whole “out of deference for the queen bit” just pisses me off. This is America. She deserves nothing. She would definitely know more about Andrew, she’s paying for his defense. That’s how you get attention; depose the damn queen. Leave Meg out of it.
He can’t depose the Queen. that would never, ever happen and he knows it, so he’s not going to waste his energy trying and he’s covering up for that by the “out of deference” bit.
I get that he can’t depose the queen but he can use her to get attention like he’s trying to do with Meghan. Why not just say that legally the queen is off limits or something. Why come off as though the crown means something? Your suing prince for heavens sake. And your an American lawyer, allegedly aggressive, just say that although the queen probably knows a lot about what her son was doing, we can’t go after her.
It just seems ridiculous to bring up the one person who has so little to do with anything in that family. She couldn’t even leave the house, how does Andrew factor in that?
I was actually surprised when he said he might depose “his brother,” with no indication as to WHICH brother. That, more than anything, felt like a warning shot to the RF.
Obviously the mind immediately leaps to Charles, but the more interesting choice would be Edward. I know he works for the RF, but has he worked in a diplomatic capacity for the UK? I don’t know enough about Edward’s career to know if he’s taken foreign tours as a representative of the UK, hosted foreign dignitaries in a diplomatic capacity, entered into “trade agreements” on behalf of the Crown? What is his status there?
My question is, why can’t he depose Harry rather than Meghan? He’s living in the US also…or is it that he’s a UK expat so they would still have to jump through hoops to get him to appear? Harry would know way more than Meghan anyway. I agree with you JT….I get what Boies is trying to do here but this is only going to bring Meghan more grief. Leave the poor woman alone, for God’s sake. They won’t touch the Queen out of respect, but sure, let’s keep using the WOC who’s already been to hell and back as a punching bag. 🙄
I just have to say that I LOVE the idea of the Duchess of Sussex and/or Harry (if possible) being part of the takedown of Prince Andrew. It seems far-fetched that she would know anything but if she does I do think she will tell the truth. The RF know that Megan and Harry will tell the truth too…
@LaraW I don’t know that much about Edward’s career either, but he has definitely taken foreign tours as a representative of the UK and he has hosted foreign dignitaries in a diplomatic capacity (I’m pretty sure of that second one at any rate.) So he has definitely represented “The Crown” on an international level.
I can sort of see a trace of a strategy here, but I can also see it backfiring spectacularly. Meghan was never liked or trusted by this family. There’s no way they were sharing deep dark family secrets around her. What if Andrew says, “go ahead, see if I care?” Then Meghan has to deal with the stress of it all and have her name printed in articles about this pederast, when ultimately all her answers will only be “I don’t know” (as someone said above). Depose Fergie instead, she has answers and she isn’t part of the royal family (cue the quickie wedding).
That’s why I honestly don’t think he’s going to depose Meghan. I think this is a media ploy and I get why some don’t like it, but I think its part of his strategy to rattle Andrew and his team. Who knows if it will actually work?
I did get the impression from these comments though that he is going to try to depose Fergie. She’s not off the hook.
In all honesty, I have no idea. If Harry were just another UK national living in the US, I would say absolutely. But he’s a prince who worked in a diplomatic capacity for at least part of the time period that Boies might be interested in. Harry literally stepped back from royal duties when he came to the US and ostensibly hasn’t had contact with Andrew since then. Also, Harry was in Afghanistan and probably didn’t have contact with Andrew during his service, so he can’t serve as some kind of material witness. Anything he knew, he would have learned secondhand and is therefore hearsay.
So I would say yes, Boies can certainly serve the subpoena, but Harry could (and probably would) moved to quash.
Unless they know that Meghan actually witnessed something of note, I don’t think the threat to call Meghan will put any fear in Andrew or the rest of the Firm, not at all.
Suggesting that he’d depose Harry since he’s in the states, would be something that would put fear into the firm, especially if they’re not sure if Harry would quash a subpoena or would agree to speak to Boies
The tabloids will use this to blame Meghan for Randy Andy’s legal troubles.
Meghan probably barely saw him or heard about him! Bringing her into this would just bring a whole new phase of the hate campaign against her. Can you imagine?!
Harry is in the US too. He should be the royal that’s deposed. That’s Andrews nephew who’s has been around him all his life, who vacationed at his Swiss chalet is very close to his daughters.
My first thought. I find this so odd. Why not Harry?
Exactly. Not his nephew, not his daughters pictured with Maxwell at their parties but Meghan??! WTF is he on? When will they stop dragging Meghan into their bullshit scandals! We already know that she experienced suicide ideation before. WHAT THE ACTUAL F. LEAVE HER ALONE!!!
I don’t know about Harry, but he doesn’t have jurisdiction over the York princesses. Meghan would be much easier to get into a deposition than any UK citizen.
@Beck1 he himself admit that it’s not a done deal yet that he’ll depose her so he could have named anyone other than Meghan. It’s cruel to bring Meghan name I don’t why you’re defending it. He named her because he see her as an easier target nothing more.
@Woke
I’ve said somewhere else on here that I don’t like it, but I can see why he’s mentioning the idea. It’s cruel, but as I said before Meghan isn’t his client. I can separate the two things in my head.
Sorry but I think he should use somebody else to “get at” Andrew. Meghan has gone through enough because of the RF. She most likely only saw Andrew a handful of times at mostly formal events. By dragging her name in he is lighting up all the derangers who want to claim a connection between Meghan and Epstein and that she was a “yacht girl”. It’s gross.
Exactly I don’t see how people are actually agreeing with this move.
I don’t like it all either. Boies is using her position as someone that will garner headlines, nothing more. Meghan has suffered enough from the rabid dogs of Salty Island of Racist. Boies should have NEVER uttered her name!
+1. This will only backfire on Guiffre.
Especially if all Meghan can say is that Andrew was always polite and nice to her. Since she was a friend of Eugenie and H’s girlfriend/wife, he wouldn’t be likely to have said or done anything around her.
I think this is also a way of deflecting from Andrew’s case using Meghan. Something that has been done very obviously.
This seems like a Reach!!
I think this is just a calculated media play, and I think it will backfire, terribly. For one, it gives tabloids reason to write about Meghan, and connect her with “scandal.” The Meghan haters have already tried to connect Meghan to Jeffrey Epstein. Second, I highly doubt that she saw pedo Andy more than 6 times over that period, and likely exchanged no more than 2 dozen words. Deposing Harry would make more sense, or even one of pedo Andy’s protection officers or aides. Finally, it makes Virginia Guiffre look like the sleazy opportunist that the royals think she is. Her lawyer is using Meghan’s profile for guiffres own ends. That sucks for so many reasons, including her being a white woman using a black woman to advance her own aims. Bad, bad idea.
Luckily Meghan has her own legal team who will likely come out and say that Meghan has no material information to share. The groom at the stable where the pedo rides would know more. The chauffeur. His own daughters. His brothers. Why not depose Princess Anne. Or Cain and Unable? Or the Wessexes, or even 18 year old Lady Louise?
Meghan doesn’t need this. This isn’t her show. Lawyer needs to keep her name out of his mouth.
I agree, but Boies’ client here is not Meghan, it’s Virginia. He’s not worried about protecting Meghan or the tabloids writing about her or whether this is her “show.” he cares about winning for his client.
Now, I don’t think he’s actually going to depose Meghan, and I think this is a media ploy more than anything, but that’s not because he cares about “protecting” Meghan. That’s not the calculus he’s making in his head right now.
If anybody it should be Fergie.
Oh he’s definitely going to try for Fergie. And he also said one of Andrew’s brothers….now wouldn’t that be interesting?
When will they stop using Meghan’s name for attention.
He is rubbing it in the BM face, that she is someone who tells the truth, and he knows how the BRF treated her.
Ugh. I understand why he would say this—as you said, he has jurisdiction over Meghan and it’s great posturing in the press and will get attention. However, it’s just more fodder for U.K. tabs. I can write the “Meghan turns on the RF by trying to put Andrew in prison” headlines already.
Why can’t they leave her alone? I know it’s for a good cause but this fucking creep is guilty, why should Meghan be involved. It’s the Royal Family that won’t take the responsibility and tries to … Sabotage (?) This trial to save his non-sweaty (his words) ass. He’s guilty, he’s making contradicting statements (to not say dumb).
British media will find a way to blame Meghan for this.
I highly doubt Meghan will be deposed and Boies knows that too. He’s just using her name because he knows it will get media attention. And more media attention means the less Andrew can ignore it. He’s a known pitbull and this is what he does.
I think Tom Sykes was the one who directly asked Boies the question if he would depose Meghan in this lawsuit, it’s not Boies’ idea. This reminds me of the times when British tabloids and Piers Morgan posed suggestive questions about Meghan to Donald Trump in order to provoke a negative response from Trump about Meghan.
It seems that British tabloids will do anything to continue their negative narrative about Meghan. Yikes!!
Agreed Sofia. This seems more of a media ploy than anything. I highly doubt he will ACTUALLY deposed Meghan. He just wants this to get Andrew’s attention.
As horrible as this would be for MM and I doubt she has any info of merit to share, I have to say I’m loving the FAFO component.
Andrew must be just figuring out that maybe his family screwed him over by driving H and M out, to America, where she is a citizen and must comply if subpoenaed. The Queen finally seeing the implications of allowing Chuck and Bill to bully Harry and Meghan out of the country. Bet she never saw her favorite suffering due to her refusal to stand up for what’s right.
Oh, RF. Your stupidity does amuse.
Ugh, do not like. Meghan has nothing useful to say about Andrew from 2016-2020 and if anything, Andrew’s lawyers could depose her to say she’s never seen Andrew do anything untoward (likely true). That would be a terrible position to be put in, as a feminist/smart person who must know Andrew is guilty and as Eugenie’s friend who doesn’t want to help put Andrew in jail (is that an option or is it just paying a settlement/officially guilty in the history books?) even if he belongs there. Meghan has been through enough, leave her alone.
I just don’t like this. We all know the UK press will try their hardest to make it sound like she knew some of this crap. I get that it gets attention and can put pressure on the family/that mans legal team, but they never cared to throw her under the bus before and they’ll definitely not care now
I still think it’s a bad idea in principle, but here’s another thought. If Meghan were deposed, it could be a referendum on the royal family. Questions could be asked about how she was treated by various parties as she discusses what she saw or didn’t see. She’d be under oath, right? The royal family definitely doesn’t want this. This might bring the pedo to the negotiating table finally. I don’t want this to happen— I don’t Meghan to be put through a bunch of nonsense that gives ammunition to the tabloids. I prefer the tabloids to be starved of information about the Sussexes.
Another thought: deposing the Cambridges will probably keep them out of the US for the time being. Mustn’t come to the US where they could be officially served. This will keep all the royals out of the US, I’d guess.
I fking hate this. Meghan has been through enough. Need I remind everyone she was bullied relentlessly by the BM, and because of that became estranged from her terrible father, lost a child because of the stress of her previous lawsuit, experienced suicide ideation, made to feel less than an equal through discrimination with regard to her child’s birthrights, racism, xenophobia, classism and etc. All while receiving no support from that “family”? She should be left alone in peace. That’s all she wants for her and her family now. To drag her into this will only backfire on Boies.
I can see this as a potential strategy
1. use Meghan’s name to get media attention, especially in the UK
2. Question M more broadly about the culture and behaviour of the RF and courtiers – puts more pressure on the RF to settle for a lot more $ to make it go away.
I suspect Boise sees that C and W are keeping well away from this (I suspect he thinks the Q won’t pay top $), so he’s trying to drag C and W into it via M to up the financial settlement. They ave more of a vested interest for long term damage to the monarchy to want to make it go away for good. Pay lots of $, A kicked to a drab corner of the UK for the rest of his life….
Added bonus W will try avoid the US for a while for fear of it being brought up.
I hate that it’s Meghan he’s using.
When I saw this I was confused and I still am. While I know Meghan is definitely wanting justice for Virginia, I can’t imagine she enjoys her name being used for press either. What can Meghan do in Virginia’s case? She barely knows Andrew. She didn’t know Andrew when everything occurred. This is an attorney using Meghan’s name for attention and it really rubs me the wrong way.
This is just an attempt to get attention for the case. It’s disappointing but Meghan’s name gets the clicks and the attention. So if the British press and Royal Family wants her disappear, they’re going to be wishing in vain because they made her more famous than she ever was by smearing her and obsessing over everything she does. I don’t think she will be deposed because she wasn’t a witness to the crime and she barely knows Andrew.
I agree with all points made by Kaiser. And I think this is just out there to make Andrew nervous. Meghan more than likely did not see anything in the short time frame she was there. If (BIG IF) she is privy to info that would be hear say – let’s just say she was told info by certain members – and hear say is not admissible in court. BUT that opens the doors the prosecution being able to ID people who may have first hand knowledge. And THAT is where it gets interesting.
Any attorneys out there please correct me. I am not one by trade.
This was a dumbass move.
It doesn’t put the fear of God into anyone. Nobody thinks it’s impressive that he can “get to” Meghan because Meghan wouldn’t know anything. This is an obvious empty threat and Boies should know better.
There is no way this helps Virginia. It’s pure theatrics. That is the last thing Virginia needs.
It’s such an awkward situation for the Sussexes to be in. If it was just Andrew in a vacuum, that’d be one thing, but they both unfortunately respect QEII too much, and more materially, they both genuinely love Eugenie and are at least close to her family if they’re close to anyone else in the royal family, and probably would want to avoid getting even tangentially involved in Andrew’s shit out of resect for her more than anything else. On the other hand, it does feel hypocritical for the outspokenly progressive advocates for mental health and women and girls to be keeping their mouths shut about the sexual predators in their family (because I’m sure it’s not just Andrew).
The same can be said for the rest of the Royal Family who also advocate for women and girls and mental health. Why lay all this at Harry and Meghan’s feet?
+1!!
because they’re the ones who come to mind when commenting on an article about them?
So what exactly do you propose H&M do so that it doesn’t “feel hypocritical”? Condemn Andrew and say “yeah he did rape Virginia and other women”. Okay then. Except now they’ll probably be called into the FBI for questioning and not only for Andrew but also for Ghislaine Maxwell. That could go on for months and they wouldn’t be able to do anything in public without people being reminded that they’re being questioned by the FBI. As for others in the family, there may well be there but that isn’t public knowledge and any accusations (that’s what they would be) would not bode well for H&M, both PR wise and family wise.
If you want to rail against hypocritical family members, turn your attention to Andrew’s own daughter Eugenie who has an anti-slavery and anti trafficking charity and hasn’t once spoken against her own father.
I don’t disagree fundamentally, but recognize that defending them in this way is basically whataboutism, which is not honestly a defense at all.
@Plums: it just seems you want to criticise H&M for something. You mentioned hypocritical family members and I mentioned Andrew’s own daughter because according to your own comments, she’s being a hypocrite by the way she’s acting (talking about abused women yet not speaking up against her own father – something you want Andrew’s nephew and niece to do)
Their family? I believe Meghan has made it clear that they’re “her husband’s” family. Meghan wasn’t even in the RF at the time and Harry would have been away at school. Do you really think that Andrew would do or say anything around H since it could get back to B and E?
I’ve been a “nuisance deposition” a couple of times – basically, called for no reason at all except I happened to be working for the company that was the plaintiff. But it was the defense doing it to drag things out. Not a big deal – just saying “I do not recall” and “I don’t know” over and over for a couple of hours. Still, it’s a waste of time and money and I can’t imagine what Meghan could possibly know about Andrew. When was she ever a “close associate” of Andrew’s?
Also weird – a reason to depose Meghan is she can be counted on to tell the truth? Yeah, ok, but he’s saying the rest of them won’t tell the truth. Maybe that’s the message he’s trying to send?
Yeah, that stood out to me too. Boies sucks for doing this, but it also is nice to hear that Meghan is seen as trustworthy and truthful in the eyes of the law….as in, everything she’s been saying all along is above board (as we here have all known).
Or they could let Meghan mind her business as she has been.
I would think Fergie and her daughters would have had more close association with Andrew during that time.
Let’s hope Meghan is employing her “Peaceful under a tree” approach regarding this nonsense and that Schillings has had a word with Bois about using Meghan for publicity’s sake.
“,,,as he believes she may have picked up “important knowledge” about the embattled royal’s behaviour.”
No. Meghan was not around any of that and no one in the RF who knew anything about his pedo ways would have confided in Meghan except Harry. So depose Harry and leave Meghan alone. Hey, how about this? You don’t depose either of them bc they were not part of this at all. Harry was not by Andy’s side when Andy was trolling for trafficked women and I doubt Harry was ever Andy’s confidante. How about you build your case with people who actually know something about what he did rather than just tossing out high profile, attention-getting names that had no involvement whatsoever?
Agree with the others who’ve said this is a cheap ploy for publicity: Putting her name out there gets headlines.
While haters will always seize on any chance to smear her, I do think that it’s important to note that, even though he’s just using her name, he’s attached only positive attributes to her. It’s a low bar, to be sure, but “she’s someone we can count on to tell the truth” paints a distinction between her and…unnamed others.
Andrew’s attitude towards the case is obvious, hiding to avoid being served and that interview he gave.
This attorney knows that Meghan doesn’t know anything about Andrew or his Epstein activities. The only thing I can think he hopes to accomplish by this is by trying to provoke her into making some type of general denouncing of anyone involved in sex trafficking whether as a client or as the ones running the scheme. How the women should be believed and deserve justice. It’s a sh!tty move to use Meghan but he knows she’s popular in the US and is known as an advocate for women.