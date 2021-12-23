Duchess Kate plays with ribbons in new photos from ‘Together at Christmas’

Remember this time last year? The vaccine wasn’t widely available, Covid cases were spiking throughout America, the UK and Europe and at that moment, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to spread maskless holiday cheer on their Covid Choo Choo Tour across the UK. Good times. I was thinking about that because… I honestly expected to see more of them this month. I find it suspicious that Will and Kate have not done many events to bulk up their paltry 2021 event numbers. Part of me wonders if one of them might have Omicron.

Anyway, Kate obviously wants a lot of credit for “organizing” Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which airs on ITV on Christmas Eve. This junk got thrown together at the last minute, but here we are. Instead of giving a speech at the event, Kate apparently showed up ahead of the event in a $1800 cardigan and a bad wig and decided to do a photoshoot. The Kensington Palace social media released these photos on Wednesday, they show Kate touching a wreath and pretending to tie bows on a Christmas tree, all at Westminster Abbey. She posted this message with the photos:

I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me. We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities. We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too. Tune in to @ITV at 7:30pm on Christmas Eve to see this special event 🎄 #TogetherAtChristmas

Clearly, she’s trying to milk this so it counts as, like, ten events for her. One event was attending the show, one event was the message in the program, one event was the ITV “interview,” one event was fondling a wreath and playing with ribbons. She probably counts the “organizing” meetings as events too. No Covid Choo Choo Tour necessary to bulk up her numbers.

Update: she just posted a video too. That accent…

We’ve been through such a bleak time. We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/sQOsY2OVV6 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 23, 2021