Duchess Kate plays with ribbons in new photos from ‘Together at Christmas’

Remember this time last year? The vaccine wasn’t widely available, Covid cases were spiking throughout America, the UK and Europe and at that moment, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to spread maskless holiday cheer on their Covid Choo Choo Tour across the UK. Good times. I was thinking about that because… I honestly expected to see more of them this month. I find it suspicious that Will and Kate have not done many events to bulk up their paltry 2021 event numbers. Part of me wonders if one of them might have Omicron.
Anyway, Kate obviously wants a lot of credit for “organizing” Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which airs on ITV on Christmas Eve. This junk got thrown together at the last minute, but here we are. Instead of giving a speech at the event, Kate apparently showed up ahead of the event in a $1800 cardigan and a bad wig and decided to do a photoshoot. The Kensington Palace social media released these photos on Wednesday, they show Kate touching a wreath and pretending to tie bows on a Christmas tree, all at Westminster Abbey. She posted this message with the photos:
I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me.
We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities. We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too.
Tune in to @ITV at 7:30pm on Christmas Eve to see this special event 🎄 #TogetherAtChristmas
Clearly, she’s trying to milk this so it counts as, like, ten events for her. One event was attending the show, one event was the message in the program, one event was the ITV “interview,” one event was fondling a wreath and playing with ribbons. She probably counts the “organizing” meetings as events too. No Covid Choo Choo Tour necessary to bulk up her numbers.
Update: she just posted a video too. That accent…
We’ve been through such a bleak time. We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/sQOsY2OVV6
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 23, 2021
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, ITV & Instagram.
For someone who didnt want all attention on her as Rebecca liar English claimed, she sure is doing so much PR for herself
🙄🙄🙄
Vapid is the only word that comes to mind.
Exactly. And she seems to think people are so stupid as to believe she got there early and decorated the Abbey. Please. I don’t even know what that accent is. I’ve traveled in the UK. Spent a semester there in college. Never have heard anyone speak with Kate’s accent. Any of our UK friends have any insight? Is it just totally fake? Why do I picture her sounding like Eliza Doolittle in private? “Blimey, William! Pick up your bloomin’ drawers!”
No pics of the choir preparing. No interviews with the choir members. It’s pretty much the Keen show.
Do we honestly think she was decorating trees and hanging wreaths? Is she the new Melanie? A more realistic shot, would have been her meeting and helping along with the actual workers? Is this her version of Meghan with the bakery ladies?
It’s always was that what I find off putting with the Cambridges the acknowledgement of others people works is never shown just praised with platitudes.
I think we can break it down a little bit more. There are 5 bows on that tree – 5 different jobs!
LOL!
I say that she stayed at the Abbey decorating for about 20 minutes, then left to do a spot of shopping.
But those 15 minutes were spent as she tried to keep her upper aristo fake accent, which she kept f’ing up, and resulted in her complete amount of time at the Abbey. Then five minutes to take these pathetic and lame pictures!!!
Now I have to claw my eyes out due to another showing of her butt-ass ugly sweater!!
That accent! 🤣 It’s beyond parody. The Royal fam sound quite normal compared to that. Wonder if they laugh at her behind her back?
And they posted another video for it this morning 😂😂
I’m not sure if this is about actually boosting their numbers, but it is definitely about giving the illusion of more work. there was the invitation for the concert, the concert itself, two or three promos for the concert – all posted on the Cambridge’s social media to garner interest, presumably. So it makes the Cambridges seem a lot more active and busy than they actually are. I think that’s part of the plan with the concert itself too – so people will feel like they saw the Cambridges at Christmas, and will forget that we haven’t actually seen either of them since this was filmed the first week of December.
Burger King did that sit down interview where he babbled about beating Louis at Monopoly (just kidding) but Kate has been MIA since the concert. She could have picked up Omicron at the Abbey, which would not be surprising, or she is busy moving into her new Windsor-adjacent home. They keep foreshadowing the new home, and they will not post pics of the van pulling up to Anmer so we’ll hear about it when it’s done. Could be the arrangement/contract called for Kate to be in the new place by Dec. 31.
No they also photo’s her out shopping, just like meghan, so….
They’ve copied so much from the Sussexes I’m beginning to think this is the latest incidence – we hear nothing about H&M for months, then there’s an event and a flurry of activity (e.g., the NYC trip), then they go dark again. This would be right up the Cambridges’ alley, and is along the lines of what they said years ago, their work would involve fewer patronages, but more intense focus on each, etc. etc.
Except when the Sussexes do a series of activities, it’s several events in different venues which highlight the place and people they’re visiting. In typical Cambridge fashion, here Kate is doing lots of activities around the same event, and of course we don’t hear anything about the people/event itself. As usual, misses the point entirely, but I bet Kate thinks she’s doing it just like Meghan would.
The Cambridges’ also overlook the fact they are supported by the taxpayers, while H&M aren’t. So what’s okay for the Sussexes to do in terms of how often they make appearances, isn’t okay for W&K. The public deserves much more.
On another note, that woman in the picture with Kate looks like she’s trying to stay as far away as possible! No masks, again?
That hair is killing me! How many dolls had to lose their hair for Kate’s hairpieces?
I know!! Given the access Mumbles McMutton has to the very best of the industry, she still chooses the very worst!! Those extensions are screaming for someone to rescue them!
Mumbles McMutton…I just spit coffee out my nose! That is a great start to my day, thank you!
I love how much praise she gets for this hair, which she did not have in university. Yes her hair was pretty and thick but it was never this thick and it never looked healthy.
People do not magically get thicker hair in middle age.
Also Wtf with the badly staged photos. We are supposed to believe she is cutting that ribbon and tying bows? Maybe I’m just faked out but I’m so tired of huge fake smiles and fake happy scenes that have no relationship to reality. She is so basic.
ETA: Ohh! Each ribbon she touches is a new work event!
I’m with you on huge fake smiles. Yes, many of us still have good things in our lives. Yes, it’s holiday season. It’s still been a sh.tshow of a year, marking two years of a global crisis. Be happy, but damn…not fake happy. Just happy enough, LOL.
I’m aware that I’m being completely unfair and Grinchy. Get off my lawn, and all that.
Just happy enough! Yes, lol. Her smile is so forced, it’s almost a grimace. The Insta Grimace, how to pretend your life is perfect while failing everything in real life
Her hair is way too long, she’s pushing 40 she’s not in high school.
eh, women can have hair as long as they want at whatever age, but her use of wiglets is painfully obvious here – trying to copy Meghan’s Time cover hair?
I feel like they’re so much comfortable in their position right they don’t even bother with the numbers of the court circular. They’re not gonna get called out on it as long as they keep giving the press these glamorous events the press rather cover these events too rather than an opening of a new hospital or whatever. Their sole focus now is chasing the american market.
They are desperate. They want ratings for Keen and they are hoping that this gets better ratings than whatever is on bbc. Who knows, maybe there are millions in the UK just waiting for The Kate Show. Or it will be a flop and the fail will still have articles all day declaring Kate has won something over Meghan.
The sycophancy on the Fail is out of this world! She must have cured cancer simultaneously?
The hair is a lot!
But I’m more distracted by the sweater. The Buttons! The Peter Pan collar! The design with all the white dots! And the knit pattern along side the buttons! It’s too busy and all the elements are fighting with each other. At first I thought the white things were hearts and wondering why she was cos-playing Valentines Day at Christmas and the thinking she was going for a queen of hearts thing which doesn’t have the great connotations she might think. But then I looked closer and realized they were roses, leaving me puzzled again for a Christmas connection and still finding the pattern too busy with the roses and the black stems. The sweater is red? It matches the ribbons? That’s the Christmas connection?
But then … roses? Really Kate? *That’s* the thing you want people to have in mind, what with Will’s history?
Then I feel odd doing such superficial analysis of a grown woman instead of focusing on her substance and what she does. But then I remember it’s Kate and there doesn’t seem to be much there, there. Superficial is all she gives people to work with.
There is the Christmas Carol “Lo, how a rose e’re blooming”, but that would require more thought than she’s capable of.
Her sweater was supposed to evoke memories of Diana’s iconic “black sheep” sweater. I guess that’s supposed to get her at least two or three more stories in the tabloids.
Oh look, the bar has now completely disappeared from the ground.
Have the show air yet?
How many people watch it?
I fully expect Buttons to start presenting short videos in which she uses a green screen to pretend she’s interacting with the queen.
The sweater looks even worse “in motion.” The roses and the buttons are fighting for dominance.
Her talking always confuses me. Is that what all English people talk like? Just open your mouth a little more! That’s how you produce comprehensible speech!
Well you’ve at least got to hand it to W&K for turning 1 appearance into 5 different ones just so they can show they’re “working”.
I think it’s funny, that Kate thinks she’s doing work by holding a Christmas carol concert. Another funny thing is that KP released these same comments in the video as a press release. Lightweights all of them.
Her voice – she sounds like a little girl. Between that and the accent – man, it’s so affected and fake sounding.
She also keeps dropping her voice and talking fast. She needs speech lessons but won’t get them. She also tilts her head a lot.
The accent doesn’t bother me as much as the fact that she just spits out the message quickly with no emotion. It doesn’t sound heartfelt, just rehearsed and memorized.
Little girls are better speakers than her. That teenage Spanish princess/heir makes Kate look like a complete baby-talking airhead. That kid sounds like Hillary Clinton next to this coddled dimwit.
@ Krista, she sound like a little girl because she pitches her voice too high, deliberately. So phoney. And I’m British but have absolutely no idea where that ridiculous accent has come from. I’m sure she’s the laughing stock of the aristocracy sounding as she does.
Not her doing a photo shoot to promote the event lol. I imagine the performers would be more of a draw than Kate, but ofc how would she get the credit that way. Anyway, she has a good look but she’s a charisma void.
This lady, oh man. Her events are so insubstantial, yet have a drip-drip-drip roll-out of epic proportions as if someone is waiting with bated breath about it all. And yet, the interesting part (who was there, what they wore) has already come out, there’s no spotlighting of others’ skills and contributions, no next steps, and there’s just 5 red ribbons. Why.
What are the current rules for masks in the UK? No masks were worn inside the Abbey. The royals have gifted attendees a super spreader event for Christmas. Princess Anne’s husband just tested positive..was he in attendance?
The actual rules online for the Abbey at that time were mask-wearing was required. And yet, nobody enforced that at the concert.
People are advised to wear masks in shops and on public transport. Other places are left to the individual to decide where they wear masks. I believe the churches have maintained the requirement to wear masks because there was some discussion about the Queen not wanting to attend church because she would have to wear a mask. It seems like for this event rules for mask wearing was relaxed because when William and Kate were initially inside the church masks were on but when they sat down for the concert, the masks were off.
Acts of kindness and love? It’s amazing how she can talk that way after the way she and William treated Meghan and Harry.
Well, she’s praising *other* people for their kindness and love. Royals don’t need to show any of that.
She needs to fire her hair stylist because that’s got to be the most poorly blended weave I’ve ever seen. The thick perfectly formed sausage curls are the bottom ain’t real. The messy limp stuff at the top is. It looks terrible.
Guffawing at the Christmas tree, l just can’t…..And thank heavens there was a transcript of her speech since l could barely understand a word she said.
I am curious about her accent. Has anyone done an in-depth analysis of it? Whose accent is she trying to emulate? Hermione Granger? What would her normal accent likely sound like based on where she grew up? As an Anerican, I have no natural ear for the most posh accents in the UK—but soneone must be able to break hers down for ne. Any links?
I’ve noticed it has started to completely enrage me when people reference the “bleak time” we’ve been living through when I’ve only seen them living it up, not wearing masks, going on tons of vacations, etc. That goes for celebrities, royals, and people I know IRL alike. 2021 has been pretty awful for many people (for me personally, much worse than 2020 because at least in 2020 I felt like people were taking the pandemic seriously). Only in the last week have the people who started talking about the pandemic in past-tense noticed that something is still wrong.
Rant over. Kate’s not much of a public speaker, is she? :/ :/ :/