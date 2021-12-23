Princess Anne’s husband Timothy Laurence tested positive for Covid

When Queen Elizabeth’s staff announced that the Queen would be spending her Christmas holiday in Windsor, there was a lot of talk about who – in the family – would come to see her. At the top of the list was Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. Well… that’s not going to happen. Covid has hit the royal family once again, and Anne’s husband contracted Covid – likely the Omicron variant – at some point recently. He tested positive this week.
Obviously, Anne is isolating too because she’s a close contact, so my guess is that Anne and Timothy will probably just spend Christmas at Gatcombe Park. What’s interesting is that Buckingham Palace/the Queen’s courtiers have not confirmed who will go to Windsor for Christmas. The Cambridges have not said where they will be, and I think that means they’re still planning to go to Norfolk, to Anmer Hall. Prince Charles and Camilla haven’t confirmed where they’ll be either. I assume the lack of confirmations means that the Queen will spend the holiday with Prince Andrew.
Update: It was just announced this morning that Charles and Camilla will spend Christmas in Windsor with the Queen.
What is that last picture about? Are the royals living in clutter with tchotchkes all around like that? Lol what’s going on?
I kinda remember this was their ‘we’re just like the plebs’ pic. Or something. There was a story.
The public will be paying to see this next year, Anne is opening her home to the paying public.
Does she need money that badly? Oh my. I hope she cleans for company. I wouldn’t let anyone come over to a room that looked like that. There’s probably enough dog dander in the air to choke a person.
@lanne She also has horse events on her farm with son Peter managing them. She probably needs the money to pay for upkeep on the farm and for Peter’s upkeep. Maybe she anticipates not working for King Charles?
Oh my I was just thinking what a clutter yuck
An aristo’s home, I read, isn’t “cluttered”, it’s “well-lived in”. And it wouldn’t BE an aristo’s home W/OUT the dog hair on EVERY surface and floor. I think that’s from a Tattler article lol
Yes!! Well Anne is certainly living up to those rules with regard to aristo’s look!
I would never be able to live with all of this clutter around me, aristo or not!!
I wonder if the Cambridges will go to her parents house; the benefit of Anmer at Christmas was they were close to Sandringham, but the rest of her family is in Berkshire, even Pippa, right? (if Pippa doesn’t stay in London.) so I wouldn’t be surprised if they go to Berkshire for christmas, like they did the year Charlotte was….2? was that 2017? and the year Kate was pregnant with George.
As for Charles and Camilla – I am sort of surprised, bc doesnt Camilla usually spend Christmas with her family anyway? I wonder if she’s not seeing them this year for pandemic reasons so figured might as well go see her MIL.
Whatever happens it’ll be Harry’s fault for not being with granny at this difficult time. Even if the Cambridges are away as they often are
Well, it’s about time. We haven’t had a “It’s all Harry’s fault” story in quite a while.
If what happens is that one of them, especially the Queen, gets covid by gathering different households it will be interesting to see them spin that as H’s fault.
It’s the week after Xmas I think she spends with her family.
She is usually at the Xmas service.
Doesn’t Cam bolt out on Boxing Day to be with her family at their house (or at Ray Mill)? Charles *used* to stay for the shooting party; don’t know if he still would’ve, or even if they’ll still do that w/out Phil.
Wouldn’t surprise me if the Cambs are going to Norfolk, with the rest of their family already tucked up there; but more likely they could already be at CarolE’s, since James and his wife live near there, Pip has that property there (petting zoo?), and each of the little Camb poppets will have their own room with their own tree to decorate! Grammy CarolE doesn’t like her “main” tree spoiled by kids, remember?
I think Camilla will see her family.
I keep forgetting he exists! Get well soon, Tim. Enjoy your aristo shabby (maybe not chic) house
So chic to be shabby in aristo world!
It sucks majorly to get covid during the holiday season. At least he royal adjacent so he doesn’t have to worry about organizing Christmas dinners and such.
The Queen was better off just stating that she was having the family at Windsor instead of Sandringham this year. All this song and dance about Omicron and she’s still having family over for Christmas. All the best to Anne’s husband. It sucks having covid but at least he wouldn’t have to spend another awful Christmas with the Queen.
Yes, she should have just stuck with staying put with the issues regarding Omincron.
All the best to Timothy recovering quickly!!
I would have thought Edward and Sophie over Charles and Camilla (because they’re geographically much closer) but perhaps C&C want to spend time with their mother(-in-law) as it is the Queen’s first Christmas without Philip.
Maybe the Queen is in bad condition and PC is there as the head of the family?
Oh stop it, as this the ailing queens’ first Xmas without Phillip. And maybe her last, at least as the media plays it, you think the lamsbridges and kiddies would be there, full stop. As heirs of the slimmed down group, if Noone else shows they should, along with Charlie and cammie.