Kim Kardashian ‘is celebrating Christmas with the kids and won’t see Pete’

We’ve been inundated with gossip about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson since Halloween. Just in the past week, Kim and Pete practically got wall-to-wall coverage when she visited him in Staten Island over the weekend, and there were widespread reports that Pete and Kim would spend some of the Christmas holiday together. Kris Jenner’s Christmas party is still happening – I guess? – and Kris invited Pete. But someone would like us to know that Kim isn’t actually going to spend Christmas with Pete.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will celebrate Christmas apart amid their burgeoning romance. A source tells PEOPLE that after enjoying some time with Davidson, 28, in his native New York, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, will be spending the holidays with her kids. “She had a good trip to New York,” the insider says. “Pete took Kim to some of his favorite places. She had fun. Kim is celebrating Christmas with the kids and won’t see Pete.” But while they won’t spend the holiday together, Davidson is currently in Los Angles with Kardashian and a second source tells PEOPLE he plans to stay there until Christmas.

[From People]

My first guess is not that Kim and Pete are cooling off, but that Kim is making some kind of concession to Kanye West. This is their first post-divorce Christmas (the divorce isn’t finished, but you know what I mean) and Kim is probably balancing Kanye’s feelings, the kids and her family, while Pete is getting pushed aside in the drama. Speaking of Kanye’s feelings, Page Six had this interesting story:

Kim Kardashian and new flame Pete Davidson have been sticking to group dates in hopes of keeping Kanye West from spiraling, a source tells Page Six. “The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings,” says an insider. “Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the non stop PDA photos.” The source continued: “[Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated.” West has been open about his mental health struggles, including bipolar disorder which he says causes him to be “hyper-paranoid.”

[From Page Six]

Kim and Pete haven’t been doing group outings entirely – they’ve done one-on-one dates, but yeah, they do double dates and Scott Disick has tagged along a lot. Speaking of, Kanye just “broke up” with Vinetria, that model he was seeing. Only I don’t really believe that they were actually serious about each other or anything. Anyway, it sounds like the Kardashian-West clan will have a chaotic Christmas.