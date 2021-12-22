Kris Jenner is ‘already obsessed’ with Pete Davidson, who is coming to her Xmas party

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been seeing each other for two months now. The first time they were photographed, it was just before Halloween, and I would think that they had spent time together before that. I don’t really have any opinion about the pace of their relationship – they’re dating long-distance, and I think that gives people an excuse to move faster in some ways, because you’re trying to fit more into the time you do spend together. So it’s no surprise that Pete has already spent time with Kim’s family. Nor does it surprise me that Kris Jenner is apparently “obsessed” with Pete.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are poised to have a very merry reunion this holiday season. The reality star and SKIMS founder has invited the Saturday Night Live star, who she has been dating for more than a month, to her mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party. “She’s really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him,” a source close to Kim told E! News. “The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him.” The source continued, “Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year’s. He has told her he’d love for her to be there.” Pete and pop star Miley Cyrus are set to co-host the live special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party for NBC and Peacock to help ring in 2022. Kim’s planned public reunion at Kris’ Christmas party with Pete, who has seen her sporadically over the past few weeks as the couple live on opposite coasts, could also lead to some awkwardness. The source told E! News that Kanye “Ye” West, Kim’s ex and the father of their four kids, is also invited to the party, adding, “There is a possibility they will both be there.”

[From E! News]

First of all, I bet Pete’s NYE special gets cancelled or changed somehow. No one is in the mood for a big, sweaty, New Year’s Eve gathering in Miami, with Florida MAGAts breathing on each other. Ew. As for Pete getting an invite to the Kardashian-Jenner family gatherings… it’s nice. I can also see why Kris would love Pete, and I bet Pete loves her right back. Kris already has her eye on managing him and doing a spinoff reality show, Kim & Pete in Calabasas or whatever.

Additionally, Kim spent this past weekend in Staten Island. Pete apparently introduced her to his mom (“ma”) as well. We don’t know if Ma is obsessed with Kim, but I imagine Ma has seen it all at this point.