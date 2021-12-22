Leo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save Camila Morrone’s dogs

The reviews of Don’t Look Up are terrible! Every review I’ve seen is basically like “this movie doesn’t work, it’s trash, it doesn’t actually say anything.” We’ll see. It’s on Netflix though, so it’s not like anyone is worried about the box office. During a round-table cast discussion to promote the film, Leonardo DiCaprio talked about HIS dogs. And I’d just like to point out that the dogs aren’t actually his! His girlfriend Camila Morrone decided to foster two Husky puppies and of course she became yet another foster failure. Camila actually just picked up Jack at first, but she decided to go back to the shelter and pick up Jack’s sister Jill. Reportedly, Leo was wary but he grew to love the dogs and now he and Camila have three dogs total. Leo really cares about these puppies too. He cares enough to jump into a frozen lake to save them.
Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into frozen waters to save his two rescue Huskies while filming “Don’t Look Up,” he revealed during Entertainment Weekly’s “Around the Table” sit-down with his cast members.
“Basically, they both fell in a frozen lake,” DiCaprio, 47, said of his two dogs, named Jack and Jill. “I didn’t understand what you do in a frozen lake.”
Co-star Jennifer Lawrence then interrupted DiCaprio to help him tell the story, saying, “One of the dogs fell in, and he jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog.” She added, “As soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in.”
DiCaprio explained, “Well, the other one started licking the one that was drowning, and then we all were in the frozen lake together.”
The Oscar-winning actor said that his dogs “did not understand the concept of a frozen lake” due to the fact that they live in California.
Lawrence, 31, then joked about what happened next, saying, “I’m sure you guys are all wondering, I was too, he immediately got naked in the car.”
The film’s director, Adam McKay, was also sitting in on the panel discussion, and described DiCaprio’s dogs as “absolute tornadoes,” with Lawrence agreeing that they are “psychotic.”
DiCaprio and his girlfriend, 24-year-old model Camila Morrone, rescued the Huskies together in 2020. They also share a third Husky named Sally.
Leo the Puppy-Rescuer. He must have really bonded with Camila’s dogs to the point where they’re traveling with him on location and he’s diving into half-frozen lakes to save them. And every Husky I’ve ever met has been a little bit crazy. They’re super-smart dogs though, and they know they have a good thing going with Leo and Camila. I wonder if Jack and Jill will go with Camila during the eventual breakup? Tick tock, Camila turns 25 in June 2022.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Camila’s Instagram.
Yeah. I am just going to say it. This never happened. /insert GIF
So Jen and Adam are in on this elaborate lie? Why would they do that?
Ok well this make me like him a hell of a lot more.
And it will be interesting to see how this relationship goes, they have been together awhile and have dog children together. I don’t think he’s ever committed this much before.
They’ve been together for so long because she was already very young when they got together. Plenty of time for the full Leo D Girlfriend Experience.
Me too!! And his response sounded so much like Leo;
“I didn’t understand what you do in a frozen lake.”
This is the sweetest thing I’ve read about Leo in ages.
I don’t understand why you said “She became another foster failure.” Do you mean because she adopted the dogs? I’d call that a success!
it’s an affectionate term
https://www.petsbest.com/blog/foster-failure-prevention/
Thanks for clearing that up, I was confused, too.
I’ve never heard the term before either.
I smiled when I read that, its a cute term. I would totally be a failure as a foster mom. I’d keep everybody.
Yeah, it’s a sweet term! No shade from me on this, good for Leo.
I’ve failed twice now. Was just meant to be short term and yet they are still here… best failure I’ve ever made!
Sitka that’s great! Good for you.
Husky dogs are so beautiful! I like Camila’s cold bangle in the photo.
The dogs are probably younger than 25 years of age. He wouldn`t have cared if they had been older. (wondering if anyone gets my joke )
Ugh! My husky figured out how to escape, and I THOUGHT I had it fixed. I wasn’t letting him out till the handyman came to double check it.
So then he (doggo) goes, pees right in front of the door, and stares at me. I throw him out and clean it up. I go back to the front room, and I see his fluffy tail bouncing down the street. He peed on the floor so I would let him out just so he could run around.
My grandmother had a husky. (She was a failed sled dog rescue, not a purchased dog. Please adopt, don’t shop!) Her dog would come to visit us for long “excecise vacations”, where she would get to go for much more intense runs than my grandmother could manage. Pretty much the minute she got within 10 miles of our house, she was on her feet in the car, plotting her escape. We tried EVERYTHING, but we only ever achieved a 50/50 rate of getting her safely into the house without her making a 6 hour jail break.
I have a little Griffin, who normally aren’t vocal. But next door has 3 huskeys.
So now my little dog constantly talks, groans and woo woos its hilarious
I don’t know how I’d react in that situation, Leo’s reflex were great then! It kinda sounds as if the dogs were playing though… I’d never had a Husky but understand that they love snow and cold weather, those videos of them out in the snow refusing to get inside their homes are so funny.
I have 2 pomskies and 1 is 75% husky. That one never wants to come in. It was -25 one morning and I had to bribe him to get him to come in before I left for work. He was just happily laying in a snow pile looking at me defiantly.
Is it just me or is this relationship cringe? He met her as a family friend when she was like 11?
He doesn’t understand a frozen lake and she’s half his age?!
Sorry, got a bit distracted. Glad the dogs are fine.
I love dogs so much. They are the best. That is all.
Same and even though Leo has never been my thing (why did everyone list after him post titanic? He looked like a lost boy to me) this story is wonderful and I even like him a little bit.
Did he put the dogs on a nearby floating door?
We adopted two shepherd mix brothers from an animal rescue and there must be something to adopting siblings. They are so rambunctious. They have created a race track in the front yard where they chase each other in circuits.