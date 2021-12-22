Denise Richards ‘realizes’ she was wrong to post a maskless photo from a plane

A few days ago, Denise Richards thought it would be cute and funny to post a maskless photo to her Instagram Stories. It wasn’t just any maskless photo – the photo was taken while she was on a plane, mid-flight. Not only that, she posted a message saying that she was “hiding under a hoody” and a “huge winter coat.” She added: “Please. Thicker than any mask!!” Meaning, she doesn’t need to wear a mask because she’s wearing a thick coat? And she breathes through the coat, except she didn’t do that in the photo she posted?
So, yeah, she’s an idiot and she probably got Omicron during her flight. Denise – or more likely, her publicist – was aware of the backlash. Thus, this People Magazine story:
Denise Richards regrets her decision to share a maskless selfie on social media which showed her using a coat to cover her face while on a plane, sources tell PEOPLE. Richards’ Instagram story, which was shared on Sunday and has since expired, showed a close-up of her face without a mask and was captioned: “On a jet plane. Anyone that is upset I [am] not wearing a mask I’m hiding under a hoody amd [sic] a huge winter coat.”
“Please. Thicker than any mask!!” Richards, 50, added.
A source tells PEOPLE, “Denise realized it wasn’t the right thing to do to post the picture. In reality, she wore her mask the entire time except when she was taking sips of water. She believes in masks, and she really does follow the rules.”
Similarly, an insider says Richards is “not one of those people who is anti-masks. The way she handled it was strange, posting the photo. She’s ready to admit she was an idiot to post the photo! She was just flying home, sitting in her seat, and she put a coat over her head… you’re allowed to take a sip of water and pull your mask down. So when she took her mask down, took it off for a second to relax and drink water, she posted this thing ‘I hope nobody’s upset’ and she thought it was tongue-in-cheek. But people did not think it was funny.”
Those on social media were quick to call out the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s maskless selfie with one user declaring that she should be on “the no fly list.”
The insider claims Richards “put the mask right back on,” adding, “She was wearing it the whole time, except when she drank the bottle of water. She always follows the rules and wants people to be safe.”
The CDC recommends that all passengers and crew members on airplanes wear a mask over their nose and mouth regardless of vaccination status.
So… was it Denise or her publicist? All I know is that People Magazine got a frantic call from someone and this story came tumbling out. For what it’s worth (not much), Denise has posted mask selfies during the pandemic, and she hasn’t been seen at any of those unhinged anti-mask or anti-vaxx rallies. I do think this was probably just some idiotic one-off thing, at least I hope that’s what it is.
oh Denise
How could she be so dumb? She played a scientist in that James Bond movie!
haha, to be fair she was a nuclear physicist, not a doctor……….
We’re closing in on one million dead in this country due to COVID, so I’m not sure why anyone thinks it’s something to even joke about, but do go on, Denise…
Agreed!!!
My guess is she just got her face done, and she wanted everyone to see how great she looks. Seriously. I think she’s that dumb.
Stupid, or just looking for some attention, which is also stupid.
A bit of both no doubt!!
There was a 30 Rock episode “Idiots are People Too”—she played herself, and was a spokesperson for idiots. So, yeah.
In the past year two of my sisters died, an uncle and a family friend who was a wonderful, caring member of the community. I had to watch their funerals on a web streaming service set up by various churches and crematoriums, all because of morons like this. I am done, people like Denise can take themselves out of the general population if they want, but they insist on taking everyone else with them too with their stupidity.
I am so sorry for your and all our losses My heart breaks and I am filled with alternating rage and utter exhaustion from the utterly selfish idiots who keep the virus raging.
Sending you love
Deepest sympathies dear Zappos. I am so sorry for your loss.
Thanks all for you kind comments. I’m just tired of people like Denise uttering nonsense about “unknown vaccines” out of their filler stuffed lips with faces immobile from botox. People with public platforms should be held to account for their crap. So many people have suffered unimaginable losses in the past two years, friends family jobs homes and still it continues, just maddening.
I’m so sorry for your losses. <3
Deepest condolences, Zappos.
My aunt just buried her sister on Monday. None of the extended family were allowed to be there due to this new outbreak/surge here.
In one of the posts yesterday, I talked about how three of my nephews’ roommates, decided that, *despite* JUST being tested POSITIVE for Covid, they were going to GO OUT and see a movie!! This is how some entitled, spoiled brats feel about Covid in one of the country’s biggest hotspots of transmission for this variant. My nephew (who thank God tested negative from their exposure), packed some things and moved out that night.
Whenever I see one of these idiots make like it’s some big game, it just makes me *so* furious!! Over 800 THOUSAND PEOPLE are dead in this country alone. And it’s still a freakin’ game to these people.
I am so sorry for your losses. My heart goes out to you.
@ Zappos Brannigan, I am incredibly sorry for the losses that you have suffered. My heart goes out to you and your entire family and loved ones.
Well she did marry Charlie Sheen, soooo not the brightest bulb in the box.
What a dumb thing to do. And for what? What value did this have to her sm? Big efffing deal, you are on an airplane, no need to take a pic or rig up an undercover maskless pic.
I wish People hadn’t phrased it as a recommendation by the CDC. It’s a federal mandate issued by TSA.
Thank you.
I’m sickened by all the couching of language.
Someone that I know, that I considered a *highly* educated, really smart person, told me that “They shouldn’t call it a “vaccine”; it implies that you don’t need another dose”. I just looked at him like he grew an arm out of the middle of his forehead, and he continued, “A shot would get more people to get it”. He also told me that “vaccines” imply one and done.
Once I picked my jaw off the floor, I asked him, WTF, and he just shrugged. I reminded him he had to get vaccinated for his various travels he made through his life, to get his kids in school, etc. But he just shrugged and said this “feels” different.
This is NOT a Trumpet MAGAt, but an otherwise sane (or so I thought!) person… and with that comment, it just broke a friendship.
@Jan90067 – The same here. Where I live there are no Republicans at all, let alone MAGA-types. I’m surrounded by hospitals and universities, and I still hear the most bizarre excuses about vaccines and masks, especially masks. At some point, it’s not about political affiliation or education – it’s an individual personality thing.
@Jan, clearly your colleague’s wife does all the children’s health appointments. Vaccines are regularly given in multiple doses over the first 18 months.
Also, semantically, getting “a/the shot” implies one and done. Vaccine is just a word for a type of preventative medicine. There’s no number of doses implied.
People need to calm down, like they said you can take your mask off when you eat/drink on a plane, so what does it matter she took a photo while doing it. Seriously people must live some perfect ass lives with no mistakes or stupid things for attacking everyone online for these little stupid things.
It’s NOT that she “briefly” took off her mask to “sip water”, it’s that she intentionally gave the impression that she was maskless throughout the whole flight, with her stupid “I hope people aren’t mad…..something something thick coat something something I’m a dodo”…..She knows full well how plenty of people out there will believe that she WAS maskless on the flight so it’s ok for THEM to be maskless on a flight.
It is NOT the case that Denise quietly, while minding her own business, quickly took off her mask to take a sip of water. SHE is the one that turned it into a dangerous, attention-getting stunt.
Except that’s not at all what happened here. She proudly was a brat about it and claimed her coat was enough protection, which is stupid and promoting misinformation to a huge audience. She chose to put her wanton stupidity on social media. I’ll calm down when people stop being so stupid and selfish and start taking the pandemic seriously. But go off, I guess!
If I were going to take a sip of water, I would pull my mask down around my chin so I could very quickly put it back up. Why did she take it all the way off if she was only taking a sip of water?
I also don’t like how her publicist is framing this as she wore her mask “the whole time” and only took her mask off to take a drink and when she was done sipping it went right back on. Because that’s obviously not true. She had it off to take pictures. And no one gets a good selfie with the very first photo. But even if she did, taking pictures isn’t drinking water. And then they add in randomly that she took it off “to relax and sip water,” so now we’re adding something else. She’s “relaxing” without her mask, because apparently you can’t relax with a mask on? And then we get that she had it off while drinking “a bottle of water,” which sort of implies she had it off for an extended period of time, enough time to finish a bottle of water. But she wore her mask “the whole time”? She only had it off for a second? She put it “right back on” after taking a sip? We’re not stupid, we can *see* with our eyes that she did not put it “right back on” as soon as she was done having a sip of water because she took a photo. We are looking at the photo of her not wearing a mask and she’s not sipping water in the picture. I hate when celebrities blatantly lie to us like we’re idiot toddlers who won’t be able to hear the changing story, see the photographic proof, and figure it out.
Aw, poor baby celebs who post asinine shit online and then get attacked. It must be so hard for them.
A sip of water? More likely, a sip of booze, that would explain it.
I guess if you can’t be famous for doing something good, you might as well be famous for doing something stupid.
All of these housewives are so aggressively ignorant, my god.
Unmasked but not unfilled or unfiltered…
I used to be outraged by stories like this until I flew a bunch of times these past few months – the stories we see in media are hyped as if everyone else is wearing their masks and following protocols and just a handful of people are violating with all these scandals of passengers taken off flights for refusing to wear a mask etc, when in fact most people on flights either not wear their mask the right way or at all. For shorter flights, I didn’t even take my fffp3 mask off (it filters out 98-100% of the virus if fitted properly) and for longer ones only took off for a split second to take a sip of water (and unlike most people, I took a sip and put it back on right away, not just chill between sips or bites without a mask). And I was the absolute weirdest one in every plane and airport. If people followed protocols, we wouldn’t be in this mess.
I don’t even trust to pull it off momentarily to sip on a plane. The flights I’ve had I ask the flight attended instead for a cup of ice, they always on a plane have those giant tube shaped ice cubes, and I just pop them one by one in my mouth from below the mask while holding my breath so I don’t have to remove it… maybe it’s silly but it feels safer way to hydrate to me.
I thought she was Khloe Kardashian
Right? They are slowly morphing into the same person
Those lips have a mind of their own.
She realizes it was wrong to take the photo? No. It was wrong to take your mask off on a plane. 🙄
I was just told by an otherwise lovely intelligent talented acquaintance that “well, we can agree to disagree” because she thinks new mask and vaccine mandates are “hurting so many” that they can’t enjoy “nice restaurants or wonderful shows…” I just shook my head… But no, “we” cannot agree to disagree on this one… It’s all so maddening… Btw hope it’s ok to add this — I found this site, a non-profit I believe, Project N95 — it’s a good source for top quality masks…