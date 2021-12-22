Chris Noth & Tara Wilson’s marriage is ‘hanging by a thread’

Chris Noth has been married to Tara Wilson since April 2012. They have two children, Orion and Keats. Us Weekly says that Chris and Tara have been together since 2001, but I feel like they were on-and-off in the early years. Orion came first, in 2008, and then Tara gave birth to Keats in 2020. Tara is 42 years old, and she met Noth when she was 21/22 years old and working as a bartender. Every incident of rape and sexual assault that we’ve heard about in recent days happened while Noth was technically “with” Tara. Much like the other wives and partners of other predators, Tara probably had no idea. Now that the stories are coming out, she’s apparently in a bad place, and their marriage is hanging by a thread:

Chris Noth’s marriage is “hanging by a thread” as his wife, Tara Wilson, has removed her wedding ring, sources tell Page Six. The embattled “Sex and the City” star — who has been accused of sexual assault by three women — is currently believed to be in New York City, while his wife is in Los Angeles. “Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread,” an insider told us. “She just wants to protect the kids [Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months]. That is her number one priority.” In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday, Wilson, 42, was seen without her wedding band and large diamond engagement ring that she wore just two weeks ago as she joined her husband, 67, for a date night. The two attended the premiere of HBO’s “SATC” revival series, “And Just Like That…” in NYC. Onlookers saw them cuddling up together after leaving the screening at the MoMa, as they prepared to head to the starry after-party. “They looked so happy,” an eyewitness told Page Six. We’re told Wilson has been staying at their home on the West Coast and taking care of their children, as Noth attempts to fight the stream of accusations. A spokesperson for Noth declined to comment. Noth has already lost a planned $12 million deal to sell his tequila brand, Ambhar, to beverage company Entertainment Arts Research. In a statement to the Post, Chief Executive Bernard Rubin said, “We thought it would be in our best interest to withdraw from the transaction.” However, a spokesperson for Noth said there was never any signed deal.

[From Page Six]

Georgina Chapman should give her a call. Georgina got out pretty quickly and issued a public statement in support of her husband’s victims. At the time, it was clear that Harvey Weinstein would be investigated and likely prosecuted for his crimes. That’s not clear with Chris Noth – as far as I can tell, his victims are simply trying to tell their stories and seek healing (as opposed to seeking criminal prosecution). But we’ll see. I hope Tara is okay and I hope she stays far away from her husband’s sh-tshow.