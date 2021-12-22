Olivia Wilde ‘always seems focused on just making it all work’ with Harry Styles

It’s crazy to think about how Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have been together for an entire year. They’ve been papped together at times, but they’re not constantly seen together. Harry has been getting back to a concert schedule, and Olivia goes to his concerts when she can. They went on vacation together in Italy over the summer, and they’ll probably stay together through the promotion for Don’t Worry Darling, the release date of which keeps getting pushed back (and it’s currently set to be released in September 2022). I had the sense that Olivia and Harry were pretty much living together already, so I imagine he’s already spending time with Olivia and Jason Sudeikis’s kids, Otis and Daisy. People Magazine says that Olivia and Harry are taking that part of it pretty slowly though:
In addition to celebrating the holiday season, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are about to mark a special milestone: their one-year anniversary. The couple — who initially connected last year while filming the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, starring Styles, 27, and directed by Wilde, 37 — “have a great relationship,” a source tells PEOPLE.
As the couple started getting more serious, the Booksmart director introduced the Watermelon Sugar singer to her two children, son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5, whom she shares with her ex Jason Sudeikis.
“Harry is slowly getting to know her kids,” says the source “Olivia is also spending time with Harry’s mom.”
The two stars are being mindful about spending time together despite two very busy schedules as Styles just wrapped his Love on Tour, while Wilde finished filming on the period drama Babylon with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.
“[They try] to see each other as much as possible,” says the source. “Olivia has been flying nonstop between L.A., where her kids live, to join Harry on tour.” The insider adds: “She always seems focused on just making it all work. She is really Harry’s biggest fan.”
I hope Harry flies to see her too, and that he’s expending some time, emotional labor and effort to make this relationship work. Because that’s not the impression I get at all. I get the impression that Olivia is the one flying to see him, that she’s doing the balancing act, that it’s all about her emotional labor. Maybe I’m wrong! To be clear, I think Harry likes Olivia and maybe even loves her. But I think he likes that she’s the one rearranging her schedule for him and not the other way around. As for the stuff about the kids… who knows. I think Jason spends a lot of time with their kids and it’s possible that Harry hasn’t been around the kids that much this year.
Hmm…something isn’t adding up. Why do we need updates on this relationship? Also, how can Harry be “slowly getting to know” her children if he’s on tour and their with their father half of the time?
I wish Wilde would try to keep her fame by producing good work and not selling this relationship for more than what it is.
Harry’s tour is over. The last date was 11/28.
I do not understand the animosity people have toward Olivia Wilde. Is it because she’s so much older than Harry? Mr. Merricat is 8 years younger than me, and we’re celebrating our Silver Anniversary in the spring, so I don’t think their relationship is weird or inauthentic or whatever. I also don’t think she is “selling” anything about this relationship, since they’re both pretty private.
I think a lot that plays against her is her PR strategy of trashing her ex’s in the tabloids while praising herself. That and how she has jumpoffs.
If nothing else, she overshares. All celebs that over share aren’t very likable.
She’s not a mega celeb. She could fly under the radar and not have her relationships play out on the press. She chooses not to.
Lol, she is typically pretty private. I don’t know, if there are no news stories about them, people say “Oh, they must be splitting up.” I don’t think what people expect of her is the same of what they accept from other personalities.
Agree to disagree then?
Only because she gives many interviews oversharing her relationships at the beginnings and the ends. The middle, yes, she’s private. But the beginning a and ends, good lord she needs her narrative out there.
I feel people wouldn’t be as forgiving if she was a man speaking of how bad his ex wives were.
Maybe his fans have animosity towards her because of age but speaking for myself and WOC I know its because she epitomises performative white feminism . Also a history of homophobia. People don’t really have a problem with badass older women like Lisa Bonet or Marisa Tomei who marry or date younger men. That said I doubt anyone but his fans have animosity towards her it’s just more that people object to her being presented as someone groundbreaking woman director when she really is a pretty average talent but has been helped by growing up wealthy and connected.
I’ve never heard anything about a history of homophobia, and I think Harry would not be interested in someone who is homophobic. I also don’t know about her “performative white feminism,” but I do know that if her talent is average, the hype won’t matter, but if you don’t hype, you don’t believe in your project. That’s my opinion.
Your opinion is valid. But you dont seem interested in listening to Woc and queer peoples opinions if you outright dismiss such opinions purely on the bases of “ Harry would never date someone problematic”. And btw prior to Olivia he dated Camilla Rowe who literally made racist posts and mocked gay weddings.
If a male celebrity dumped his longtime partner and the mother of his children and was “suddenly” dating a much younger actress that he had just directed in a movie, he would be getting dragged left, right and center. Especially if there were stories about taking their relationship slow and her spending time getting to know his children. It ain’t cute when men do it, but because it’s Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, everyone gives her a pass and goes YASS QUEEN, GET IT!
I don’t think that’s true, at least not for me. I think someone who has ended a relationship has a right to do that; why would you want someone to stay if he or she wants to go? People change, some people grow in different directions. What I don’t like is people who stay in relationships while constantly cheating. What’s the point of that?
I agree her leaving the relationship with kids for a younger jump off of whom shebis the boss, does not sit well. If it were male, we would indeed be dragging him left and right here. I also get a needy vibe from her. She wants to appear so artsy (if that Don’t worry darling that is circulating on youtube is indeed official, it is eye roll enducing), very woke and very much desired, hence those leaks about how Jasom Sudeikis can’t get over her and the teenidol Harry – enough of her. A bit too much, that’s all.
I think it has to do with how she treats her exes. Like saying her vagina was dying or something when she was with her ex. That’s just mean. And then likely cheating with Harry.
Lol, so many people who want to tear her down for all sins, real and imagined. And put my opinion on trial because of it. Okay, that’s your business. I’m sure you have your reasons.
I tend to look at life analytically, because I find that often, emotion obscures reason. A relationship ended, another began. Just another day in the life.
Lol aren’t you soooo above it, for someone so invested in this mediocre actress.
Until last month, he Was on tour. And recently he was back in London filming scenes for My Policeman. Which I guess is the basis of the people magazine article. It’s the life of loving of musician. I just think it’s smart to slowly introduce your kids. My friends with kids, some of them have taken several months before their new partners have met their children.
I’ve been a fan of Olivia’s since she was in House but I don’t remember ever reading much about her personal life, yet since she’s been with Harry we’re hearing regular updates… it’s weird that Olivia or Harry would be releasing info about their relationship (neither have been like that before) yet here we are!
Just because a tabloid prints an article about a relationship, it doesn’t mean anyone spoke to them. 80% of tabloid content is speculation and conjecture told as if it was fact.
There really isn’t anything new in that article at all.
When People Magazine writes something then someone from that celeb’s circle talked to them. In most cases it’s the publicist who provided the quotes.
Not true. Where did you get this 80% stat from? People, US mag and ET all quote from “sources”, which are straight from the publicist. Online gossipy sites can use reader sightings or anonymous reports- that is not speculation though. Generally, where there is smoke, there is fire.
My understanding comes from my experience.
The phrase “Sources” can be used when there is no source…just assumptions based on what is public knowledge. Everyone knows they have been together for almost a year, so “they’re making it work” is an obvious un-risky headline to run with.
Sometimes publicists do work with tabloids, but frequently they don’t. In the US the liable laws protect you if you say something and don’t actually know if it is true or not.
“Where there is smoke there is fire” is not true when it comes this kind of thing. They publish content that is 100% made up ALL THE TIME. Again, I know this from experience. It’s a phrase that is used to justify belief in a source that has no credibility.
First it was 80%, now it’s 100%…
@milliemollie lol, now this sounds like an expert source.
It’s interesting how much more high profile her love life has become now that she is dating the talent in her movie that is about to be released.
Let’s see how this relationship does after the movie leaves the theaters and the financial incentive isn’t so strong.
Reading between the lines……it doesn’t sound like they will last.
This story seems random as if she is trying to get ahead of something. I don’t know why we would need an update.
Uh-oh, not the People magazine “They have such a great relationship!” story. They’re doomed. Couple of months, tops. 😂
I have dated 10 years older than me an 7 years younger than me. It all depends on the connection with the person. Those relationships with those men didn’t work out but I’m not willing to allow age limits to dictate who I date. I think what people were freaking out about is the fact that Olivia is a mother of two with a partner. People concern troll over how this will affect the children. We don’t know what her relationship with Jason was, it may have been falling apart and meeting Harry put the nail in the coffin.
I DO hope that all the effort is being made on her end to make this relationship work…because it won’t if that’s the case.
Well of course she is – she has to justify blowing up her life for this guy.
If he’s in tour, it’s natural that she’d be the one flying to see him. The test will be when he’s got some down time and she’s working.
Trying to keep things 50/50 when people’s schedules are incredibly variable is a fool’s game. You do the work and make up for it later.
I hope it isn’t just convenience for styles and he puts in effort too. it may actually be easier than we think for her to join him when the kids are with their dad. Celebs jump on planes all the time, it isn’t the big logistical nightmare like for the rest of us. She may enjoy jetting off for a getaway in new places when she doesn’t have childcare or work responsibilities. At least I hope that’s what’s happening here.
Yeah this “source” stuff is always suspect. I only really believe if people who are speaking about a couple go on the record. Otherwise I think sources are just gossips like us, and it’s what they think is true. Like I’m sure it’s been pretty slow getting to know her kids considering their touring and filming work schedules and Jason has them half the time, even though it’s been a year.
I would be surprised if either of them does a lot of traveling for the next few weeks 😬. She is in pre-production for another film, he supposedly has an album coming in the spring (maybe, Sony hasn’t officially announced it). It may not be that practical to be in the same place at present.
I mean I liked her character in House but I do not get the big deal over her. She has big/distinctive eyes? Maybe that’s what the fellas are into? I really haven’t paid her that much attention but it always seems her relationships ended messily. I get that her ex was caught off-guard and smitten so still having a hard time but she seems kinda normal-ish to me-no big deal. I never really get what guys go for though. Maybe she does special tricks?🤷🏽♀️
Celebitchy friends….we, as “advanced” celebrity gossip followers, agree that this relationship is for PR right??
Pr for what? I hope you don’t mean a movie that is not coming out until late 2022?
Some fans (of Harry) seem to be in denial.
I think it’s PR mostly to revamp Olivia’s personal celebrity and put her back in the public eye. She hasn’t had a big acting gig in awhile and she’s not really known for directing yet. For Styles, it was probably a big loss for him to not be able to tour his last album. This is a relatively low maintenance gig for him that keeps his name in the public eye until he can release new music / fully tour globally again. It definitely helps to promote the movie too, and probably the movie was not originally intended to be pushed back so late.
One of the Real Houseflies of NY said that Harry is a fan and that he hooked up with the late night show host everybody loves to hate. So it could be PR to backtrack and cancel out those whispers. I think Harry usually keeps his private life quiet so this is a weirdly placed item.
Uh. He’s cute. She’s been posting some really sexy snaps recently. The Dolly Parton costume bugged me.. smacked of body shaming but maybe I’m just sensitive.
other than that – enjoy life!
I am a fan of her acting and the movies she has directed, BUT she trashes her exes and is a performative feminist, and that always makes me pause about her. She is kind of stuck with Harry because there is no way she can trash talk him after they break up like she did with her first husband and then Jason. Harry’s fans, who already dislike her, will cut her down, and then some. (BTW: The age difference between the two means nothing to me.)
He doesn’t have to do his half of the labor in the relationship. He’s famous. He’s in his 20s. At the height of his handsomeness. The women are lined up, I’m sure.