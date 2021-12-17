Chris Noth has been credibly accused of raping two women, in 2004 & 2015

I didn’t expect to write this kind of story about Chris Noth, and yet I’m not completely surprised. Covering all of the #MeToo stories in recent years has made me so jaded about what men are like when they have any kind of fame, money or power. For Chris Noth, he’s been held up as an iconic (if dysfunctional) romantic hero on Sex and the City for more than twenty-two years. And he abused that fame, he abused the interest younger women had in him because of SATC. Two women separately contacted the Hollywood Reporter in recent months to describe how Noth raped them. One rape happened in LA in 2004, and the other rape happened in New York in 2015, in Noth’s apartment. Both of his victims – whose names are protected by THR – told friends, colleagues, doctors and counsellors about their assaults. Trigger Warning: You can read the full THR piece here, their stories are harrowing and I believe them completely.
It was the revival of the television series that had made him such an iconic character that was triggering for the two women.
Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31, both allege they were sexually assaulted by actor Chris Noth. The two women — who approached The Hollywood Reporter separately, months apart, and who do not know each other — said promotions and press reports of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That, in which Noth reprises his role as Mr. Big, stirred painful memories of incidents they say occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively. To protect their privacy, THR is allowing both women to use pseudonyms.
Lily, now a journalist, reached out to THR in August. “I’m not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims,” she wrote in an email. THR heard from Zoe in October. She still works in the entertainment industry and is fearful of repercussions if her identity were known. But “seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me,” she says. “For so many years, I buried it.” She decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is.”
Contacted for comment, Noth sent THR a statement: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
THR has their first-hand accounts and independent corroboration via interviews with the people Lily and Zoe spoke to after they were raped. These are credible accusations and eerily similar assaults. In one of the situations, Noth continued texting his victim for weeks after he raped her, almost like he was checking to make sure she wasn’t about to go to the police. The whole thing is disgusting and evil. Chris Noth makes me sick.
Within hours of THR’s report, Peloton removed their viral ad with Noth, the one which was shot within days of And Just Like That’s first episodes premiering on HBO Max.
In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are the actual predators themselves and our society shields them from accountability. Dun-Dun!
Please let me publicly rescind and disavow my comment from the other day. I knew he was a wide open cheater. I did NOT know he was a serial rapist. Wonder what’ll happen now with his part on The Equalizer.
Nice use of Law and Order SVU intro.
I’m disgusted by these allegations. He definitely has an M.O.
Have you seen the movie White Girl? It’s on Netflix. He has a cameo in it which he plays an attorney who gets the main character incredibly wasted and then rapes her. It’s really eerie watching it now because he rapes her from behind, just like these women say he did to them. Like… did he suggest that on set?
@Iris I immediately thought of White Girl. The rape scene is disturbing, as is much of the film, but I remember feeling particularly unsettled by Noth in the role, like he was too comfortable. That feeling never left me & it was the first thing I thought of when theses allegations came out, and yes, it eerily matches his apparent pattern.
According to the filmmaker, Elizabeth Wood, the film (including the rape scene) was informed by her experiences & those of close friends. I read that Wood was explaining the real story behind the scene to Morgan Saylor (the lead actress) in an actual closet when Noth burst in & basically insisted on hearing a rape story Wood didn’t necessarily want to broadcast.
“In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are barely considered at all, because you were definitely asking for it in some way. Detectives are unlikely to investigate, especially if the man says you are lying. Even if you seek medical treatment, the backlog on evidence processing is soul crushing and the statute of limitations will expire beforehand anyway. If it does go to trail, you will be retraumatized and dragged through the mud. Don’t even bother reporting. These are just stories. Dun Dun!”
@Robyn – And therein lies the biggest problem. It why I (and God knows how many millions of others) just don’t report. I would’ve been crucified. Hell, the majority of the *women* in my life were hesitant to or flat out said that they didn’t believe me. To the point that I wasn’t sure *I* believed me. So why TF would the police???
But you know what? My rapist’s BEST FRIEND believed me. And confronted him. Made me realize that I *wasn’t* imagining what happened…and wonder how many women had not reported the rapist’s actions in the past.
Thank you for believing me without question, Michael.
Men with power and influence too often use it to abuse women – I’m at the point where I assume powerful men are trash until they prove me wrong.
Me too. What’s sad for me is when I read the headline for this post my first thought wasn’t disbelief that he raped someone, but was curious as to why their cases hadn’t been prosecuted. The fact that I’m no longer shocked by these stories is very depressing.
These women are incredibly brave to speak up.
A newspaper article from the 90s about model Beverly Johnson detailing in court how terrified she was of Chris Noth/his abuse after they dated has been revealed this week too. This is a dangerous man with a history of abusing women.
Also a history Of believing he did NOT abuse women. I can bet you real money that he will say they just regretted it and are trying to cash in on his fame. I can also bet you he ACTUALLY believes it! He is so far up his own a$$ that I doubt he can believe anyone would not want him.
I’m sure enough women over the years said yes because of his fame, that he just doesn’t hear no anymore. Which in some ways is worse because he will not change, ever. Why change if you believe you are not doing anything wrong?
I remember this! I thought they had a bad breakup and he beat her. It appeared and disappeared very quickly from news.
That was it! I was really confused when I read that Mr Big was in the new SATC thing, because I vaguely remembered that there were some MeToo accusations. With this news I also went, “wait, wasn’t there something already?” Thank you for reminding me what I was thinking of!
He’s always had that vibe about him though, and so has his character Mr. Big. Honestly, I never understood why women liked that character so much, he had douchebag controlling abuser written all over him. It’s sad the actor who played him turned out that way too, but oh well, why are we still shocked men become a-holes when given the power and ability to get away with anything….
Re: Mr Big – yeah, I was never a fan of the character. he was always toxic and treated Carrie like crap. I guess lots of people are in toxic relationships like that, so maybe that part of it was realistic, but then to have him end up as Carrie’s savior or whatever was pretty bad.
as for noth – I’m surprised at the allegations but at this point very few of these allegations really surprise me, you know? How horrible for those women.
I always wanted Carrie to chose Aiden.
Yeah, her ending up with Big was the worst thing. I frankly don’t remember like 80% of the plot of that show now, but I remember that Aidan guy being the best thing that ever happened to Carrie. How sad the show portrayed Big as somehow better, for ANY woman.
Same, I never understood what women saw in him. He was very romanticised in the show but actually incredibly toxic
I think a lot of women liked Mr. Big because the show clearly wanted us to like Mr. Big. Like, the show really pushed the Carrie and Big angle. The show almost never called out how Big was lousy to Carrie, strung her along, etc. Even her alleged friends never really called out exactly how awful he was. I think a lot of people who watched the show never really watched it very critically – it was more a show about shoes and clothes and outrageous sex over substance. At least that’s how I always saw it.
im rewatching Sex and the City, and i think that the show until the last season at least, made it very clear that Big was toxic, and Miranda especially and even Samantha called out Carrie again and again over how bad he was for her but she wouldnt listen. This is why the ending in season 6 was so jarring, they clearly wanted to wrap the series up in a big bow.
You’re right. Which made me go and look up who was the principal writer and director, and well what do you know, it was a man of course
I know the show was based on a book originally, written by a woman, but I’ve never read it. I wonder if the same plotline happens in the book too and the main woman ends up with such a douchebag following a very unhealthy relationship portrayed as something “exciting” and “attractive” any girl would dream of..
Big and Carrie we’re both pretty toxic. That’s why the lovey-dovey ending of the original series rang so false.
The ending of the Sex and the City series was like a romance novel. Girl gets rich guy.
Add his treatment of Beverley Johnson to his list of offences. He’s a terrible person and deserves jail time.
I have been seeing a lot of people come to his defence and scream ‘trial by media, what happened to innocent until proven guilty.’ I have to say the Alice Sebold case where a man was recently exonerated after spending 16 years on false claims left a bad taste in my mouth. I think its valid to wait and hear both sides through the justice system.(imho)
I mean, the Alice Sebold case was decided (wrongly) through the justice system…
I feel like these are two very different, unrelated issues. One is about systemic racism and the falibility of eye-witness identifications while the other is about not continuing to pay millions of dollars to a man credibly accused of rape for his continued portrayals of toxic men. It’s the equivalent of suspension without pay, not imprisonment for 16+ years.
I hear what you’re saying, but I honestly think ingrained racism in the police department contributed to that case turning out the way it did more than anything else.
And also, nobody is officially charging Noth with anything, so don’t worry about his potentially poor innocent a-s rotting in jail unfairly. The worst that’ll happen to him is losing his career, but I doubt he’ll ever end up behind bars for decades. He’s too white and rich for that.
This case and the Alice Sebold case are on two completely different planets. The accused are on opposite ends of the power spectrum. There’s a heaping pile of systemic racism that went into the wrongful conviction of Anthony Broadwater. Chris Noth is a powerful white man with a history of red flags around him that have been overlooked because of his status. Not even remotely the same thing.
Please don’t do this. They are not the same situation. Also Sebold was raped. The point of contention is she blamed the wrong man. Do you think these women mistook someone else for Noth?
Ok fair enough that the Alice case is on another spectrum,that may have been a reach. But can we agree that smear campaigns and PR takedowns do exist? It is an individuals perogative to believe which ever side but can we wait and hear from the other party involved(in the same details). The media is so powerful and can have people believing anything if the details and scenarios are right and repeated enough times. The BM managed to make half a nation hate Meghan because of ‘details’ and repition too. My point is innocent until proven otherwise.
I’m with you Noki… and I am a person who has been raped. Innocent until proven guilty.
what a severe case of “whataboutism”.
Totally different, here’s why:
There is little is dispute here. Noth has already conceded that he had sex with both these women – he is not denying it. The only thing in dispute here is the consent issue. Did they consent or not? That is something none of us can KNOW with 100% certainty – we were not there. It comes down to – who do you believe? Essentially, it is a credibility issue. And if you tend to believe Noth, you have to ask yourself, why? Why is he more credible then the women accusing him? What evidence does he has to support himself? What evidence do the women have? Well, they don’t know each other – they live in different cities. They’ve never spoken. They both tell very similar stories – from the lead up, to the act itself. That lends itself to greater credibility, in my mind.
Alice Sebold WAS raped. The issue in her case was that the justice system did not work as it should. We are supposed to have protections in place that make it so that defendants have protections, and those failed in her case. It failed her (because her attacker has never been caught) and it failed the man who was wrongly imprisoned. But don’t conflate the two.
I believe the storis I just read. There are details and the first lady called her boss, which she does not remember. Probably due to shock and trying to block it out. I hope the victims that have not been able to work through the trauma get the help they need now. These wounds should not be left unchecked.
Just as an aside, he is pretty old now but somehow looks a good 20 years younger than he is. I am not sure how his face has held up that well!
He clearly had a lift during his time on Criminal Intent. When he started on CI he was looking pretty haggard (I mean, he was already in his 50s and apparently has been a hard drinker all his life so could have just been normal aging plus partying taking their toll) and then in his second or third season he looked noticeably refreshed. His surgeon did great work., though — he doesn’t have a typical Hollywood Frankenface.
“I didn’t expect to write this kind of story about Chris Noth, and yet I’m not completely surprised.” @kaiser, I feel you on this. Their stories are horrifying and I believe them 100%.
Nothing surprises me anymore. The similarities are frightening. Queen Latifah will kick his ass right off her set.
Terrible men are why we can’t have nice things.
I’m a die hard SATC fan. I loved Big at the time but then I was in several toxic relationships in my 20s, so I makes sense I would love that. Now a middle aged lady, I’ve looked back and realized what an ass he really was. Now in reality, we now know Noth is a serial rapist. A violent, sickening rapist. Like many of women out there, I’m a survivor and I feel lucky they weren’t violent like this. I’m not going to be able to watch the series because I can’t not know what I know now. These are very credible accusations. My heart goes out to all of victims because you know there are a ton more. Even his response of questioning the timing. It’s disgusting. I hope his wife leaves his sick ass.
So horrible, poor women having to go through that and to add the pressure of him being famous and powerful.
If one of them contacted them in April, why are we hearing about it only now? this is a huge story, why sit on it? I hope THR wasn’t protecting Chris Noth
It sounds like THR took the time to contact these women’s friends, coworkers, rape counselors, etc., to verify they had told them about these incidents when they happened before publishing (as good journalists should do).
^this^ they did the investigative work, which is evident in the article.
I had the same question. Yes absolutely these stories must be carefully vetted and investigated before they are published (or at least they should be) and that takes time. But the story just happening to be published right after his character was killed off and not a minute before? Yeah, no, some favours were called in here.
Because they need to fact check the shit out of it to avoid a lawsuit. Publishing it now gets the most eyes on it. So yes, THR gets clicks but also, more women (and there are definitely more) will come forward and hopefully get some justice. The timing is not the issue – the crimes are.
Yeah…i would not say I disbelieve. He seems like the type. But this coming out now and not any time before is odd.
don’t know how you can say the timing is odd when both women buried their trauma and then had it shoved in their faces with the SATC/AJLT revival promos etc
like if my rapist was suddenly super famous and all over the news i might actually talk about it to more than my closest friends. but in that hypothetical, i also wouldn’t want to reveal my identity. and *also* in that situation, i know my rapist would say something with plausible deniability.
it happened over 15 years ago but he’s not rich, famous, powerful, i don’t even know or care if he’s dead or alive and i don’t want to know. but what if i was forced to know?
I don’t care if the news was timed for maximum impact. Maybe if it came out at any other time it’d sink into obscurity like all the other accounts of his behavior. Whatever calculating shrewdness may be involved, it is NOTHING compared to what he is said to have done to these women.
1) stories involving this kind of legal risk take FOREVER to fact check and lawyer and make sure they’re airtight – THR clearly did their footwork and the fact they got it to print as quickly as they did shows they’re pros
2) OF COURSE you aim to release the story when people are talking about Noth and googling Noth – if you believe the allegations are credible you want to make sure they don’t get buried – that’s not calculating, that’s making sure you do your duty by the victims who trusted you with their story
Hopefully we won’t see SJP come out and defend him…
Oh, she will, mark my words. Eye roll.
Oh, god. That just reverberates like a tuning fork. I’d bet $$ we see that soon. 🤦♀️ Toxic women can be counted on to defend toxic men.
I read the THR article early this morning and felt sick. He preyed on *young* women, wielding his fame and their romanticization of his TV characters, and their accounts both showed they felt uncomfortable as his attentions escalated. TRUST YOUR INTUITION! 😩
Thankfully they killed him off so I’m thinking she could lay low for this one but who knows..
Oh I don’t know – if it affect her paycheck, shows ratings and TV comeback opportunity she will.
She’ll definitely go with the “He never did anything to ME!” angle.
Terrible. That he was able to have a career after Beverly Johnson made her complaints about him in the 90s says a lot about the industry.
Absolutely horrible. I 100% believe the victims. And the industry ignoring Beverly Johnson’s detailing of his horrible abuse during and after their relationship highlights the ways women of color’s victimization, but particularly Black women’s victimization, is ignored, downplayed, and diminished. Shameful. Not sure he’ll be held to account for any of his actions in legal terms (given statutes of limitations, etc.), but clearly time Hollywood makes him persona non grata.
I applaud these women for their bravery in coming forward with their stories. It’s rarely something you can do immediately; you need time to process the anger, fear, feeling of being sullied and spoilt, and worry about repercussions. I read their accounts – his dominance and desire to watch himself dominate them disgusted me. Like you, Kaiser, I read the report with an inner sigh of ‘another one’. It’s high time that toxic masculinity is buried and gone.
I didn’t expect this either, but not surprised. I know he will be defended by his co-stars/and other people who worked with. And I understand that accusations are just that, and we have a legal system in place to determine guilt…blah blah blah. But we have seen this same scenario played out time, and time again. Wealthy, powerful & connected men, think they can do whatever the FUCK they want. Especially to young, vulnerable women, involving a horrible power imbalance to keep them quiet.
I believe these women and applaud them for telling their stories xoxo
What stuck out to me about the stories from these 2 women was the mirror part (if you’ve read the story, you know). 2 women, who don’t know each other, with a story that was incredibly similar. How anyone can NOT believe these women is beyond me. I’ve never followed Chris Noth other than his roles. I hated Big but I will say he did a good job playing him and I liked him in The Good Wife but now I feel icky that I even liked him as an actor.
The mirror detail made me gasp – clearly he has a pattern, and there are probably more victims out there with a very similar experience. He’s a monster, I believe the women.
The mirror detail jumped out to me too. Very disturbing. I have a feeling there will be more victims speaking out soon.
I read the account of these brave women and I absolutely believe them. I hope that they received justice and that he never works again. I’m just so tired of these predators who are allowed to roam the earth and terrorize us. I am tired.
The actor Zoe Lister has reportedly accused Noth of ‘sexually inappropriate’ behavior and being drunk on a TV set. Disgusting.
I’m not surprised at all. I met him once at Chateau Marmont and he bullied me so much he made me cry. He was smoking cigars in the smoking section while drunkenly singing Beatles songs with another guest. I made the mistake of trying to sing along and he started verbally harassing and cursing at me. As I was leaving the hostess told me he was well known for being a dick and that no one liked waiting on him. He seemed completely entitled so I can see him thinking he’s also entitled to female bodies.
Wow….after reading the article, not only did I find these accounts completely credible, but my immediate takeaway was, “there has to be more victims out there.” There is no way in hell that this man took an eleven year sabbatical between two nearly identical rapes. Whether they come forward or not remains to be seen, but there are more victims, I guarantee it.
Absolutely. What are the odds his *only* two victims contacted THR independently? There are more out there.
Me too — Hollywood protects bad men and women who have suffered rape by these bad men know they will not be believed because the industry throws its entire weight behind them by portraying them as consenting gold-diggers, EVERY.LAST.TIME. I hope a legion of women come forward with their horror stories and Noth gets, at the very least, drummed out of the industry and at best is convicted of at least some of the crimes and does jail time. They got Harvey Weinstein, they’ll get him.
I wonder if this is part of why they killed him off in AJLT and they seem to be shading his character now too… We’ll see where the story goes but it has potential to be truer and more interesting than I’d imagined…
When I lived in Brooklyn in the early aughts it was well known he frequented certain bars and was super creepy. What a disappointment.
Peloton can’t catch a break tho…
Zoe Lister-Jones also came out last night talking about his predatory behavior toward her. Very disturbing, and sadly not surprising to me. But honestly, there are very few men in Hollywood I’d be shocked to learn this about.
The stories about him on Lipstick Alley are hair raising. Always woc in their early twenties, all targeted in similar ways. I believe these women. I wonder if the crew behind SATC were tipped off about this coming out?
….and this is why we can’t have nice things. F-k. sigh. My support to the victims, known & unknown.
I had no idea about his past known behavior with women. Horrifying to find out it’s even worse.
He did that sh&t guilty as F&. Yes to the poster who mentioned LSA absolute hair raising and frightening. I an anonymous nobody left a message of support on Zoe Lister-Jones’ IG. Sick and tired of the abuse of women. Charge him and lock him up.
What kind of messed up is a person to enjoy and get off by having sex (raping) who is crying and saying no? I. Do. Not. Get. It. Seriously. I am disgusted. What an incredible creep.