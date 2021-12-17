“Zoe Lister-Jones also has a story about Chris Noth harassing her” links

Zoe Lister-Jones has her own story about Chris Noth. [Just Jared]
Billie Eilish reveals the thing which “destroyed” her brain. [OMG Blog]
Aline is the unauthorized bio-pic of Celine Dion. [Dlisted]
Chloe Moretz’s poncho is very strange. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jennifer Lopez went with Ben Affleck to Jimmy Kimmel Live. [LaineyGossip]
What in the world is going on with Grey’s Anatomy? [Pajiba]
Planned Parenthood is aborting Margaret Sanger Square. [Gawker]
Hello, shirtless photos of Jason Momoa. [Towleroad]
A Real Housewife was served divorce papers in Puerto Rico. [Starcasm]
People with interesting jobs reveal some industry secrets. [Buzzfeed]
Florida Man gets thrown off a United flight for wearing a thong as a mask. [Egotastic]
Zoe is a trustworthy person IRL fwiw
I agree. I went to high school with her.
I haven’t checked back in on the Noth thread in a while, but I’m assuming this is a different person than the “Zoe” cited in the Hollywood Reporter article? That person is using a pseudonym, right?
Yes, @ Becks1. Zoe is using a pseudonym as she is still in the business and is fearful of reprisals.
I am so glad that Zoe published her experiences with Noth. I have a feeling that there are many victims that he has left throughout his decades on this planet. I hope these reports of his rapes brings courage to those that are still silent.
I agree Zoe, F- Chris Noth.
@Becks yes— I can’t remember where I read it but apparently it’s a coincidence
Ok the link about the thong as a face mask brings my thoughts to all these “open gusset” lingerie that Nordstrom keeps showing me while randomly scrolling. I did bring this on by doing online shopping for bras, I suppose. My questions are 1) yes these are real but is it common? Are Americans in such a rush to have sex that they cannot stop to take off their underwear? And 2) if they have sex with underwear on, wouldn’t they risk getting skin lacerations?
The Grey’s Anatomy link is spot on. I binged all 17 seasons on Netflix last year, and found it pretty good (esp. considering I didn’t like it when it first started). Even the Covid season was ok when they stopped focusing on “Grey’s Beach”. But man oh man, THIS year!! It is baaaaad. I know they were talking of this being the last season, but it is BORING, the characters seem wilted, like even they can’t muster up the oomph for being a subplot for the *real* show: “Meredith In Minnesota!”
They should’ve had her die of Covid, and the show with her. This season is cringe-inducing.
I really liked Noth, had no idea he was disgusting.
Another one bites the dust…
I thought Zoe’s statement was powerful. And, as 50-something, can totally relate to the idea that strong women are supposed to be able to manage men’s inappropriate behavior. No more!