It was ‘tough’ for Duchess Kate to see William so ‘distraught’ over the Sussexes

People Magazine’s second cover story this week is all about the Duchess of Cambridge, how she’s “flourishing” and growing “more and more impressive” over time. Sources claim that she has finally become a keen and professional woman just weeks before her 40th birthday. It finally occurred to me that while this is Kensington Palace pushing this sh-t to People Magazine, KP wanted it to be Kate-specific. You can tell because if this was PR fluff for William, it would include more about how William is a big, strong man who only likes Kate because she raises their children. No, this is Kate-specific and it’s Kate’s fantasy about herself, how she’s smart and competent and William fetches her a gin & tonic and how… she was upset because WILLIAM was so upset about Harry and Meghan. Mm-hm.
Kate Middleton and Prince William have supported each other throughout the royal family’s ongoing estrangement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the Sussexes’ claims of mistreatment and racism during their time as working royals. Kate has been “really, really upset about it all,” one close insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
Adds a friend: “Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it’s pulled [her and William] closer together. She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough.”
The topic of Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, has caused some rare candid moments for the couple. Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they revealed there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he’s born,” Prince William told reporters, “We are very much not a racist family.”
Last month, Kate was quick to change the subject during a visit to a school when one of the students asked about Meghan and Harry. “What else?” she promptly responded.
The friend tells PEOPLE: “She’s no pushover. She has an inner strength for sure.”
Interesting that they included that “what else?” moment in their reporting. As for “She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough…” Well, Willy won’t like that. Baldemort is not “distraught” in his PR, he is engorged with anger, incandescent with rage, and, as ever, bored with racism. Kate’s PR fluffs her up because her husband is so emotional, so irrational, so distraught. Once again, it’s a dangerous game Kate’s playing. Or maybe not! The one thing William and Kate will always agree on is their need to smear, defame and attack Meghan and Harry.
The only thing William is distraught over is the fact that no matter what he throws against the wall, Harry keeps winning.
YES!
These people need Deliverance.
Lol. Kate was certainly “impressive” in her roundtable with Dr. Biden in that she fell flat on her face.
Kate’s trying again to bond with William over fighting with the Sussexes because that was the last time they were a team.
Loathsome woman.
I know her 40th birthday is around the corner but to me it seems like the royal house of middleton is going all out with the kate pr again. Notice the tone? William needs HER. The last time we had kate pr was around the time of the statue unveiling. I wonder what william has done this time.
Their marriage is so pathetic. Smearing H&M is the only thing they have to bond over after 20 years. Now that H&M are the most talked about couple in pop culture, that marriage is in the gutter because all of that “bonding” was for nothing. The Sussexes stay winning while the Keens play catch up. This is probably why William looks at Kate with such disgust. The smear didn’t work, he’s back to square one, H&M are iconic, and all he has are jazz hands and a weakened monarchy.
Jt: for what its worth, i do think they were into each other. Because i saw some clips and pictures of their tour in 2016 and they did look in love. Holding hands and stuff. But its clear that something happened after that in either 2017 or 2018, and it had nothing to do with harry and meghan.
If william ever wanted to divorce kate, harry and meghan leaving sure made that harder. Maybe that is why he was distraught
I think they did love each other at one point. Maybe only early in the marriage for William but I definitely think there was something there. And if not in love, I think they were happy to at least be nice towards each other and co-parents.
And unlike some people here, I really don’t think these two are on the verge of divorce but I do think whatever love they had has all but gone. And even if they both absolutely despise each other and cannot stand the other, they both know that being in this relationship is benefiting both parties.
Buttoned Mutton is trying to get her own digs in before the divorce/separation announcements come out (soon after Her Maj hops the twig). By representing herself as the strong, supportive, ‘impressive’ wife, she’s fending off claims that she’s useless, airheaded and self-obsessed; someone who doesn’t deserve to have any opprobrium heaped upon her. Of course, the tabs being so misogynist, PWT’s ‘wronged husband’ narrative will take the day; but there will be a significant support for BM, I predict.
@ Chloe I don’t think they were in love, but they were better at pretending to be, particularly William. If it’s true that William was boinking neighbors and whoever else all this time, than everything during that period was for show. According to many British journalists, the Rose situation was a long term affair, not just a hookup. What happened after H&M came along could have been many things, like Kate discovering how deep William was in Rose but I also tend to believe that Harry marrying Meghan made him rethink Kate. She is all wrong for a consort. Period. Meg’s skills, work ethic, and beauty made him realize that he got the short end of the stick. Harry was supposed to get a dim blonde, not a showstopper. H&M are a power couple now, which is what William wants to be but Kate cannot get him there. He needs a Meg or Rose type of woman, but he’s trash so all he got was a Kate and he’s mad about it and not pretending anymore.
‘Buttoned Mutton’ deserves a million upvotes!
@jt- I think what really sticks in their craw is that Harry and Meghan so clearly ADORE each other. Harry would be dirt poor for her- he would let them take everything, even him being a Prince if it meant they got to have a life together with their kids (I know they can’t take away him being a Prince).
And while I think William doesn’t want to do the daily Kingly duties, he does want that title and what he perceives as the unlimited power that comes along with it. Kate would be gone in 2 seconds if she ever threatened him getting the power he thinks he is going to have.
@Meghan It probably does burn William up seeing how happy and fulfilled Harry is, while he’s stuck being miserable. Burger King always wants what somebody else has, but more than anything William cares about appearances. Harry and Meg on the covers of Time Magazine as the most influential power couple is what really kills him, because he’s all about being powerful. That covered rankled the firm, going by their outsized outrage and subsequent briefing in the press. The New York trip was just a preview of how they will move going forward. It’s the end of the year and all of the biggest moments in pop culture are being brought up and who’s front and center? H&M. They’re on all of the lists regarding the recaps for the year and next year promises to be even bigger for the Sussexes with IG, the Netflix doc about it, Meg’s children’s series, probably podcasts from Spotify, etc. Where will William be? Clenching at the Jubilee and trying to figure out how Keenshot will make it to America.
I’m not understanding why Kate was upset about Harry and Meghan. She and her husband got what they wanted which Meghan and Harry out of their life and the spotlight on them.
They didn’t expect Harry and Meghan to take the spotlight with them.
@Belli … Agreed. The ‘spotlight leaving with Harry and Meghan’ is exactly why William and Kate can’t seem to let go of the hate and why they continue to cast stones across the pond.
Lol, spot on, Belli. They absolutely did not expect the spotlight to leave with the Sussexes.
I guess like the RR, they wanted H and M living in a trailer park and selling stories for booze and pizza. Or something. Oh6, wait, that’s toxic tom. They wanted them in poverty to prove how kingly /queenly they are. They’re all such reptiles.
@amy Bee: they wanted meghan gone. Not harry.
@Chloe: William wanted to exile both Harry and Meghan to Africa. So they wanted him gone too.
Kate especially wanted H to stay to pay attention to her.
Notice how since Harry/Meghan moved to the USA how the Middleton Family is BACK at attending events as Kate special guest. When all is said and done, Kate and Carole outsmarted the RF. They got rid of her #1 competition and solidified Kate’s LAZY position in the RF.
@Amy Bee:
I think it’s because the Cambridge’s saw the lack in their own lives? It’s obvious from the jump Kate wanted Harry and when Meghan came, William wanted HER.
That’s my take
They keep putting it out there that she has no original thoughts and is an empty vessel—a vase, like Monica in Friends. For once I’d love for them to just say Kate “spearheaded” a hate campaign out of pure envy—she got the ball rolling, coordinated household assaults, invented the talking points, lead by example. At least THAT I could respect and find impressive, even if I still disliked her. Now it’s just dislike for her hollow insignificance.
This what I think happened too. The smears started from Kate and the Middletons, beginning with all the hubbub around Pippa’s wedding, William got on board (most likely with the cry story), then the rest of the households followed suit. The family got played by Keen because Harry leaving was a huge blow the firm , even if they can’t admit it, and that’s probably why the queen gave Kate the stank face at Christmas. Kate was the only one who benefited from the smear campaign. Now the royals are stuck hugging each other trying to prove that they’re a real family to combat the lizard rumors.
Yet another same-old article. Interesting how no article about the RF includes empathy for others outside the succession. Where is the news about W or K feeling badly that H&M were maligned by the press to the point of suicide? Where is the support for pushing back against the press for phone hacking, copyright violation, and racist remarks? I’m surprised there was no “but I used to be picked on also” statement thrown in there. They are still whining about an article where nothing much was said about them.
@equality: The lack of empathy from William and Kate confirms that they were involved in the smear campaign against Harry and Meghan and they’ve agreed to play the media game.
It’s disgusting. I would feel badly doing that sort of smear campaign against somebody who was an actual criminal. How do you have such a lack in you that you can do this to your sibling, who has committed no crime and who supported you?
@equality: They’re racist and Meghan is not human to them and Harry was just a scapegoat and prop.
It’s the same old article because no extra work was done in writing it. It’s just bits and bobs of other articles and some random supposition from unknown sources. And the sources aren’t necessarily connected to W&K. “Insider” could mean anything – some guy who works inside the People magazine office, and “a friend” could be anybody’s friend.
How about Burger King not being upset and wishing his only sibling and his family well? This is something he has never done, which any public relations professional would advise as a good move. Trying to ruin H& M and feeling constant incandescence because you keep losing is a choice.
I’m sure William’s rage was difficult to be around, yes.
That was my first thought, too. It was hard because he turned into even more of a rage-monster.
Meghan: “i was suicidal”
Kate: “poor us! Meghan and harry won’t be our scapegoat! We are so distraught”😢
Get over yourself kate
@Chloe: So much for Kate being a mental health advocate.
What Else ! is not a sign of strength,
Nope, it’s petulance. Strength would have been letting the children say what they wanted to say.
Especially in the tone she used….
Exactly. Anyone who watched that clip heard it — the way she said it in that snotty tone of voice. That was NOT her being “strong” or “not a pushover”, that was her being a bitch.
She’s going to have to stop using kids for her photo shoots, they will never stop mentioning H&M. Maybe they need to stick with little ones like in Scotland when they didn’t even know who they were. ‘I’m the duchess of Cambridge!’ Good going mrs KEEN early years.
I feel like the inclusion of that and the multiple times they mentioned the full time nanny, by name, is a little bit of shade thrown into these articles. All the “fluff” is basically quotes from Kate’s “insiders” and “friends,” and then the writing around it by People seems to directly contradict, or at least makes sure to put into context, the simpering quotes. Quotes about how she’s such a hands on mother are met with copy about how she has a full time nanny. Quotes about how sussexit was so upsetting for them and hard to deal with bc it made William sad are met with the mention of “What. Else.” It’s nice to see even that little bit of pushback and context. For those of us with critical reading skills that allow us to differentiate between the actual words written by the journalist and the quotes that are given by Kate’s sycophants, we can actually see that the things that the people around Kate are saying/thinking do not match the actual facts of what Kate is doing in real life. Unfortunately, many people who read People won’t see that and it will go right over their heads, and they’ll think that Kate’s mommy saying she’s the best, most hardworking wife and mother and princess is a true fact because they read it “in the news.”
“Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it’s pulled [her and William] closer together.”
Maybe that last part of the sentence is why William was so upset. I think he had to lean more on Kate after Sussexit and we’ve seen that Kate’s PR status went in overdrive after that, putting William in her shadow.
That the camBiiitches bonded over their mutual smear campaign of the Sussexes is not new information. #CamillaTomineyIsALiar said this months ago, tho not in so many words, but she did say that it gave them something to bond over. Seems to me that say s a lot abt the state of their marriage-of-convenience.
As if. This… woman was probably rubbing her hands together with glee, like a fly on sh1t.
Too bad it’s all gone wrong eh Kate. “What. Else?” you ask? Well. You just hold onto your little Madam Duchess Pinterest boards and pray William doesn’t eviscerate you too badly in the tabloids when the time comes.
So eye-rolling, passive aggression, and ignoring questions from children are the epitome of inner strength???!! Sure, Jan.
If she is like this in public towards other children – what is she like to her own?
I mean, sure, I can see how working together to drive your more popular SIL out of the country could bring a couple closer together.
Same between william and charles in my opinion
I think early on in the smear campaign it might have brought them together a bit, but that has long since passed. William has been unable to conceal his annoyance with kate in public for about a year now.
And the what else comment was pure bitchiness no matter how they try to spin it otherwise.
This really has CarolE’s fingerprints all over it. Is William cutting Khate out of his Big Life again/more? This seems to be the playbook whenever her (in)significance has to be fluffed up. People has lost any credibility it ever had with this dreck.
I was wondering the same thing
All this puffery around the keen one reminds me of the old adage about Christians: “Don’t tell me what you are—show me.”
She never will, because she can’t.
She has shown us exactly who she is. We should believe her.
She can’t show us what the fawning media is trying to tell us, because she doesn’t have the goods.
The fact that People Magazine mentioned the “What else?” video means that it was indeed real (I had my doubts) and that the royal rota all saw that video and sat on their hands. The invisible contract in action. It also says that if the bullying allegations against Meghan were really true we would’ve seen examples in the press.
They conveniently omitted the eyeroll, which proves once again that People is a party to the Invisible Contract, but fascinating that they went there at all.
This is standard MO for the Press trying to promote some celebrity. If this celebrity was caught on camera making some misstep and this was spread in the media – don’t be silent, give an explanation favorable for said person. Preferably plausible explanation, sure, but this isn’t the necessary condition.
So, if somebody was in doubt what this “What else?” meant – we got the explanation – this is the sign of inner strength of Keen.
(I wonder, are people really swallowing this drivel?)
Exactly. The press don’t have any details of how she bullied staff because what they are alleging bullying wasn’t the case. Some of the KP staff & people like Angela Kelly didn’t want to take direction from Meghan.
From 2018 to 2020 the rota told us that the palace staff called Meghan mean names, were gossiping about how long the marriage would last, looked down on Meghan for being a US cable actress they didn’t want to work for. If anything sounds like Meghan was the one being bullied. Tom Bradby even said in January 2020 H&M felt pushed out by William’s bullying attitude. So the bully claims were just flipped to smear Meghan on the eve of the Oprah interview.
A few of Kate’s puff pieces will say things like she’s not a pushover& believe it. They’ve also said she was wary of Meghan from the start & I feel she saw threat of Meghan & Harry overshadowing before William.
I think the smear campaign ran away from the palace & I think ultimately it was to get Meghan to leave alone not not Harry too so if they are actually upset about anything it’s that, plus H&M’s freedom away from the palace.
If Harry & Meghan are so stress-inducing why is it all the RR ever talk about? Let’s be honest – unless they are actively doing something here in the US, they aren’t really mentioned (which is why they live here.)
anyone else noticing the reference to “friends” in recent leaks? I feel like that’s new, and I’ve always wondered if she even has friends. You just never hear of any informal get-togethers…not even w Pippa.
The “friends” are either royal rota press hacks or is someone from the palace. They turn it into friend to make it sound more… intimate… real i guess.
As for kate actually having friends— she doesn’t.
I think Middleton PR spend a lot of time on social media poring over criticisms of Kate. Then they write puff pieces about her to counter those criticisms…much like what Chris Pratt did with his birthday message to Katherine. Hence, when people rightly say Kate is weak, they write articles saying she’s a source of strength. When people rightly point out that Meghan is a woman person with many life-long female friendships, Middleton PR then have to write articles trying to show that Kate has friends too. All this propping up for a mediocre, wicked individual! Still, no one is fooled! Actions speak louder than words!
I’ll say it now. They know next year the two main topics for the royals is…. Is Harry and Meghan coming to the jubilee and the main point will be if they are, are they bringing the kids. If they’re not why. They’ll be stories for weeks so Harry and Meghan will stay winning.
just on those points if they come or don’t-which will still overshadow anything the Cambridges and they’re kids do. The stories for the Xmas card focused mainly on the kids so will and Kate have to do mass pr cause the rota has moved on from them.
Second earthshot will they go to California. Kate let everyone know that she won’t. So we already know this tour will focus on the Cambridges so they can get all the press talking about them. To encourage it I bet they bring the kids out. But I want to be the first to say. Harry and Meghan won’t be at the jubilee
I’m gonna agree with you on that. Harry and Meghan ain’t going to that stupid jubilee. The next time Harry goes to the UK it will be for Liz’s funeral. And I wouldn’t even hedge my bets on Meghan attending with him when that happens. I seriously believe now that after all this it would take a miracle for her to willingly set foot in the UK again, and that goes for the kids as well.
Its also my belief that the Sussexes WONT be in england during the period of the jubilee celebration. (Altho, its gonna be a whole year of marking the jubilee so I dunno…..)
Consider: One of H&M’s #1 motive for leaving was that they didnt wish to work with the RotaRats and suggested to the royals that they widen the press pool that covers the royals and withdraw the exclusive arrangements they hv with the Rats.
The royals said no.
The jubilee will be a RotaRats bonanza. Therefore, H&M, even if theyd planned a visit to england during June, for a private family visit, they would NOT take part in any PUBLIC events for the jubilee. Therefore, why wd they plan a private family visit during a time when the family wd be involved in so many public-facing events?
So……no visit to england in June for the Sussex family.
Maaaaybe……peeeeeeerhaps, on their way to or from The Netherlands in April for IG, they miiiiiiight stop over for a private visit to wish betty a happy birthday & congrats on jubilee, etc.
Oh fuck off already Kate. You know who was probably distraught? Harry, after discovering his pregnant wife weeping and suicidal because of the disgusting smear campaign these two assholes launched against her.
Whine into your gin and tonic.. I can’t even believe how they actually think they are the victims. When they and there staff are orchestrating so much of this between the rags, courts and social media.
Wait….Is this UK People otherwise why would a future King and Queen of England continue to curry favor with an American audience. What arrogance William has to think that he could win any war against Meghan on American soil….not going to happen
Is this the royal edition of People? I wonder how well it does in the US. Kate doesn’t sell magazines here but of course they have included the Sussex’s to try and get noticed.
Once again its amateur hour at KP. Who thinks this line of thinking actually makes either Karen and/or baldingham look good? I mean shouldn’t you be above it all by now? The fact that Charles who is seems to have been born a pr disaster is better at addressing Harry and Meghan then these two idiots should make all royalist wary of the future. Imagine if this “source” (see: Carole and company) had said something like both Kate and William wish the sussex’s well, but are focused on the future yada yada……Of course people would have known it was all crap, but hey at least you could give KP credit for trying. Ill say it again Kate is trying and failing to postion herself as head of the firm even at the expense of her idiot husband, but considering she has spent the last 10 years with no real projects, and avoiding showing up to various patronages like they were the plague, its bound to blow up in everyone’s face to which I say happy new year everyone!
I agree that she’s ‘no pushover’, esp given the stories of bullying other women over the years before and after marriage. She’s one of those women who in front of men act docile but is a total b!tch to other women.
My god the whining. It. Never. Stops. Not only has ‘never complain, never explain’ NEVER been her motto but it seems Keen and husband never shut up.
Once upon a time there was a ff king with no clothes and a ff queen with a poison apple who fear their sky if falling . . . fixed it for you People mag!
Dear People, Why on earth are you putting this much support behind the British royal family, especially the Cambridges, in your American magazine? Even though Meghan (a fellow American) and her husband have left both the royal family and Britain well over a year and a half ago, they are still regularly unjustifiably trashed in the British press. Much of this animus behind the Sussexes comes from the Cambridges themselves–the BBC (!) even had 2-part series titled The Princes and the Press, which subtly explains how this works. Perhaps, dear People, it would be far more helpful to print the reasons why Kate and William should justifiably feel stressed and distraught due to their own rather nasty treatment of Meghan and Harry instead of giving the Cambridges a positive platform with which to deceive the American public.
Every time we’re in the midst of a keen American PR campaign, I’m reminded that W&K will really get away with all the grimey things they’ve done. The machine is too big and powerful to fail.
Too big and powerful to fail? Like Goliath? Lol
Even if Harry had stayed & married someone from his “set”…this crap would be happening just without the racism because Harry has that “It” factor from his Mama & William does not…William got that “hater” gene from his Daddy…and he’s doing the EXACT same thing his Daddy did with his Mama…only difference is that Harry LEARNED from history & was able to get the hell OUT…thanks to his Mama
All.of. THIS.