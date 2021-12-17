It was ‘tough’ for Duchess Kate to see William so ‘distraught’ over the Sussexes

People Magazine’s second cover story this week is all about the Duchess of Cambridge, how she’s “flourishing” and growing “more and more impressive” over time. Sources claim that she has finally become a keen and professional woman just weeks before her 40th birthday. It finally occurred to me that while this is Kensington Palace pushing this sh-t to People Magazine, KP wanted it to be Kate-specific. You can tell because if this was PR fluff for William, it would include more about how William is a big, strong man who only likes Kate because she raises their children. No, this is Kate-specific and it’s Kate’s fantasy about herself, how she’s smart and competent and William fetches her a gin & tonic and how… she was upset because WILLIAM was so upset about Harry and Meghan. Mm-hm.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have supported each other throughout the royal family’s ongoing estrangement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the Sussexes’ claims of mistreatment and racism during their time as working royals. Kate has been “really, really upset about it all,” one close insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. Adds a friend: “Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it’s pulled [her and William] closer together. She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough.” The topic of Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, has caused some rare candid moments for the couple. Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they revealed there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he’s born,” Prince William told reporters, “We are very much not a racist family.” Last month, Kate was quick to change the subject during a visit to a school when one of the students asked about Meghan and Harry. “What else?” she promptly responded. The friend tells PEOPLE: “She’s no pushover. She has an inner strength for sure.”

[From People]

Interesting that they included that “what else?” moment in their reporting. As for “She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough…” Well, Willy won’t like that. Baldemort is not “distraught” in his PR, he is engorged with anger, incandescent with rage, and, as ever, bored with racism. Kate’s PR fluffs her up because her husband is so emotional, so irrational, so distraught. Once again, it’s a dangerous game Kate’s playing. Or maybe not! The one thing William and Kate will always agree on is their need to smear, defame and attack Meghan and Harry.