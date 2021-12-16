People: Prince William ‘will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic’ once the kids are in bed

One of the things I’ve never understood about the Duchess of Cambridge is how she’s not incredibly embarrassed to be so consistently infantilized. Her 40th birthday is a month away, and people still talk about her like she’s a big girl who is “flourishing” at all of her big-girl tasks. I hoped that would come to an end once Kate became a mother, but no. She’s going to be 50 years old and people will still talk about how she’s really “growing into her role” and how her keenness is so impressive. So it is with this week’s People Magazine cover story. It’s just a sugary piece of PR straight from Kensington Palace. Still, it’s fun to read. Especially the detail about how Prince William greets Kate with a gin & tonic once the kids are in bed. Who are they kidding?
Prince William the royal bartender! While Kate Middleton and William juggle their increasingly busy royal duties, they prioritize their role as parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — but after the kids head to bed, they wind down from the day in a relatable way.
“William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic,” a family friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They look after each other, but in different ways.”
In addition to supporting each others’ public work — Kate was “clearly really proud” of her husband, according to photographer Chris Jackson, during his inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in October, while Prince William recently joined Kate as she hosted a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey — they support each other at home. The couple is hands-on, friends say, from being there for school pickup to letting the children argue over what songs to play during breakfast.
“Kate likes to keep an ordinary life,” a source says.
Kate and Prince William, both 39, also take their kids outdoors rain or shine, from going on bike rides to playing in the sand dunes of Norfolk’s beaches near Anmer Hall, the family’s country home. And while the family has the help of nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, Kate “runs things at home with the kids and the schedules,” says a friend. “She is hugely involved in every single part of their day.”
“They look after each other, but in different ways.” Ominous. Yeah, I don’t even believe they’re living together most of the time. I think in 2020, Kate lived at Anmer Hall with the kids while William lived in the big Sandringham house. I’m also very curious to see what happens with all of that gossip about the Cambridges moving to Berkshire, and possibly somewhere in the Windsor Castle complex. It’s all just kind of a charade, but unlike the “War of the Waleses,” Will and Kate are not briefing against each other. Yet. That is one thing William has always appreciated about Kate: she’s not running to the Daily Mail to drop hints about their marriage troubles. She has some kind of discretion about some things. Both of them are fine with the lie about William bringing her a G&T because it suits both of their purposes for now.
does he make it and then drive it to her house? maybe take a private helicopter?
He rings the butler over at whatever house K is staying in
Several times KP and other sources have confirmed Kate does not drink since her early marriage days. A few sips if she must at formal events, but her glasses are almost always confirmed as water, seltzers or low calorie mocktails.
Personally, I’d probably hit the bottle until I gained 50 from having to deal with that family and William.
So, this article is just silly.
I’m not sure I agree with Celebitchy about the briefing against each other bit. All Bones has to do is ask her mother to contact CT the liar, a whole article appears and voila, Skull is reeled in.
They have briefed against each other. Kate and her family have for certain.
From dating years, to her pregnancies, to any vacation William takes without Kate. She goes to the press and lets some info slip about him not being around for her and their kids.
If they are trying to snatch America away from H&M, they should rethink their anecdotes. Rolling hills and nearby beaches in the rain aside, daily drinking is not normalized here (even if it is done, it’s considered unhealthy).
I guess it can go both ways. There’s mommy wine culture—aka corporate marketing. But there’s also major push back. These days you do get a lot of celebs saying they don’t drink, especially not around their kids.
I’m two years sober because being a middle aged mom is hard enough without the agony that alcohol brings. Idk. I have a tough time thinking anyone’s life is actually better for hitting the bottle the moment the kids go to bed. I know. I know. Some people can keep it to just one drink (and just one with one precisely poured shot is all that counts as moderate with GTs—two is heavy and three is binging. Moderate drinking for women is MAX seven drinks per week. I personally never got the point of that).
Oh I think daily drinking is normalized here among women of Kate’s age/status. Martinis at lunch, a pre dinner cocktail, wine while watching Netflix……. I mean I’m going to bet that most of the women I see with Yetis at soccer games on the weekends don’t have straight coffee in them, especially later in the day.
A former police commissioner here said once that if the police wanted to crack down on drunk driving, they would sit outside the ritzy private schools in the city and pull over the moms in their $$$ SUVs each day and check their Yetis, because they’re not drinking water.
Now I do think there is starting to be pushback, especially after the pandemic when drinking for many reached new highs (I’m including myself in this for both aspects – drinking too much in 2020 and the first part of 2021 and now over the past 6 months walking that back significantly) but I do think that daily drinking is pretty normal here, it just depends a lot on how it is presented.
And I imagine a lot of those private school mums have nannies and other household staff so if they are hungover or whatever, the nannies can deal with the kids and the staff can deal with household stuff. So their and their family’s life stays uninterrupted. But if any of us were hungover, we’ve still got to do our jobs/run the household – so less temptation to drink a lot. So there’s no consequence of drinking for them – other than health issues that may arise.
@Becks1 that’s a pretty grim picture. I hate the idea of drunk parents with kids in the car. And that is kinda what the GTs after bedtime image calls up. The code for for adult, “elegant” boozing in the US is “small glass of wine with dinner.”
A lot of the icons of the minivan majority, like Jennifer Garner, have talked about curbing their own drinking very honestly. I really appreciate celebs being honest about how they couldn’t control their drinking. Idk the GT thing seems out of step with the times, but that may be my personal bias.
My friend lives in a wealthy Connecticut suburb, and she said the same thing as your former police commissioner. Lots of mother are driving while under the influence. My friend is very, very careful who she carpools with because of this.
Carrie
Having lived near a wealthy CT area I can confirm. The husbands by the wives Gwagons because they know they will get into accidents and it’s a tank of a luxury SUV.
But in my experience they were mostly on pills. Not alcohol solely. I taught spin classes and very few would sweat out the booze. All had pill bottles
They are in for a rude awakening. They’re banking on the far right being their cheerleaders just to spite Meghan. Except those type tend to be very vocal about how “We beat you in 1776 so we wouldn’t have to bow down to royalty. ‘Murica! Bald Eagles! Meh!”. No one is looking forward to these two racists visiting, not even the American racists lol.
@pink flamingo well this group isn’t exactly known for their logical consistency, to put it mildly.
@GRUEY- Fair point, you’ve got me there 😂😭😭
You’re right about mommy-wine-culture. I guess I was thinking more the medical community in the US. If you go in to emerg and they ask how much you drink and you say daily, they look at you like you are a total wino!
My therapist was genuinely shocked when I said I had wine every day during covid.
Yup everyday. Beer and wine are habits lots of us acquired during lockdown. I don’t think of myself as an alcoholic but yep 2 glasses most nights, but I remember my parents having cocktails every night this was the 70s they were never drunk that I remember.
She doesn’t run to the Mail. She doesn’t want to rock the boat.
But I’d guess Carole does. Often.
To the Telegraph.
I actually don’t think they live apart and never did, but I think their marriage is certainly one of convenience and a “stay together because it’s easier” attitude.
I think their homes are big enough that they can live under the same roof but apart. There may even be outbuildings he’s turned into a bachelor man cave for all we really know.
Same. I could believe they were good partners and worked well together as parents and colleagues. Im less inclined to believe they have some deeply supportive and passionate relationship — and that’s totally fine. They’re obsession with proving how in love they are is what’s suspect.
I think this came mostly when Harry got with Meghan. They are clearly besotted with one another and if we know anything about Keen Kate, it’s that she is competitive to be seen as the best within her circle. I am really happy I axed all these people out of my life by the time I was 30.
Also- I am the wife of an alcoholic and quit drinking to support my partner in their sober lifestyle. Having seen the horror of alcoholism in my own family, the mommy wine culture always makes me feel uneasy but I appreciate many are able to do it in moderation. Being sensitive to disordered drinking habits, I am not entertained when people make jokes about the booze in their cups at the morning/afternoon kid centered events. A random one off is one thing but there is definitely a group that think pointing out how they have to have alcohol to make it through events based around their kids is somehow an endearing personality trait.
I would have agreed with you a year ago, maybe a year and a half ago – that they didn’t live apart but had separate lives under the same roof – except that the press kept putting such emphasis on how they were zooming from Sandringham. Now maybe that was to emphasize that he’s the future future king so he “gets” to use Sandringham, but it was such a strange emphasis and the room was set up so oddly that it really made me think he was living there and Kate went there when they were zooming together.
The move to zooming at Sandringham would be about the time Wood Farm was no longer being used by Philip.
And William barely conceals his disdain for her in public. There is a difference between not being romantic and just ignoring your partner, which William has obviously done in the last year when they do public appearances. Work colleagues have more rapport than they do.
She has briefed against William before, albeit subtly. Remember “Queen Kate and her husband?” There were also plenty of times where her PR stated that William absolutely needs Kate to be king and that he was helpless without her. Sure, she isn’t saying that he is a piece of sh*t like Diana did, but she is definitely calling him a weak man who needs the “jewel of the crown” to hold him up. And she’ll keep that up until it gets too far and then William benches her like at the unveiling, which was preceded by her very obvious briefing against him.
@JT: Remember Kate, the peacemaker story that was leaked to the Telegraph in the lead up to Philip’s funeral and the other one that she was going to attend the statue unveiling as support for William and peacemaker with Harry.
Remember those articles talking about Kate being the “real kingmaker” and the power behind the the throne, basically undermining William’s global statesman PR? She briefs against him all the time as does her family.
Some people are simply not romantic and thats fine as long as it works for the both of you. I am sure Kate has long resigned to the fact that Wills is cold and emotionless,him and Harry are a stark opposite in that department. Didnt William propose to Kate while on a group safari!?
Since their engagement story copied someone else’s, it’s even less romantic.
@Dee whose story did he copy?
I’m reposting what was on a past Celebitchy article about Harry’s engagement. “The story he (William) told in the engagement interview was a blow by blow account of the engagement story recountered by one of their friends that appeared in the DM a few days before their engagement interview. Word for word. The only changed detail was the country. Kenya rather than Botswana.
And immediately after he tells that story, Kate inserts…”when we got back from Scotland” pauses and then switches to a different story about whether her mother knew about the engagement.
Either it was a coincidence or William and his friends propose to their girlfriends in exactly.the.same.way, with the same details.”
And they went on their honeymoon with friends.
That is so weird.
Wait, what? That is not normal.
Maybe not so weird if you’ve been together for ten years already? Just a guess.
How would anyone know that William allegedly brings Kate a G&T at bedtime? I find that tidbit very intimate. And it’s clear that KP and friends wants it to be known that Kate looks after the children even though she has a live in nanny. As I said yesterday, Kate runs the house like an aristocratic woman does. The cook, nanny and cleaner all take orders from her and her personal assistant helps her plan her day. Instead of this nonsense, I would have like to hear her plans for her new early childhood centre.
Kate wants to be seen as a gin and tonic lover, because the Queen is famous for loving her gin and even has her own brand. This is made-up. Next thing will be how Kate has a growing fondness for wearing brooches on her coat dresses. The fourth child doesn’t seem to be a go, but they will probably start getting corgis next.
And soon we will learn that she is fond of corggis too !
@Harper – that was my thought too. The Queen loves G&Ts, so of course that’s what Kate drinks every night before bed.
I rolled my eyes hard at the rest of this article though – William is bringing it to her each night? Increasingly busy royal duties? Hugely involved with the children, even though the nanny “helps?? I mean its all just straight up lies at this point.
@Amy Bee: She’d have to HAVE plans for the previously promised early childhood centre for her to be able tell you about them.
Nonsense is all she’s got.
Notice how they’re not unwinding with a G and T TOGETHER after a long day? This source doesn’t dream that big, lol. No, the best they can come up with is William dutifully bringing mother her ” little helper” to get through another day. Yuck.
William has the butler bring Kate a G & T after the nanny has got the kids to bed. There – fixed it for you.
More like the butler brings Kate a gin and tonic, and Kate pretends its from William.
The butler’s name is William.
Diana wanted love. Kate wanted status. That’s why Kate has more discretion. But if this story is true…how very basic of Bill and Kate.
You know I bet he did it one time and she loved it, and this is her way of hinting that he should do it again.
Narrator: he did not take the hint.
Following the funerals and the diverging PR on both of them I truly believed they were done and just living separate lives but it seems now after coming back from vacations they fixed whatever was going on. William genuily looked happy at the Christtmas carol and they evn looked at each other when they were arriving. THey seem to get bolder and bolder in their attacks against H&M and more confident in their positions than ever.
Maybe. Or Kate’s move to Berkshire or Windsor has happened/is booked and those smiles you are seeing are pure relief from both parties.
@Woke: The loving looks at each other is William and Kate imitating Harry and Meghan. It’s clear that the Cambridges and their PR team have studied videos and pictures of the Sussexes at engagements in attempt to improve their image and increase their popularity. The entrance at the Earthshoot Awards right down to Kate not carrying a clutch and the photos that came out after event were blatant copying of Harry and Meghan.
I’m sorry, I’m cracking up at “they even looked at each other when they were arriving.” Like, thats how low the bar is for these two. They looked at each other! And william didn’t look like he wanted to run away!
Ditto AmyBee – this is blatant copying of H&M. Not that they’re the only couple to look at each other when arriving at events lol, but W&K are desperately trying to recreate the “H&M in the rain” photo, with those huge smiles on their faces and looks of love, and they just can’t.
“William genuily looked happy at the Christtmas carol and they evn looked at each other when they were arriving.”
Nah, those were just a couple of pictures. More photos *and* clips showed that it was business as usual. He had a very unpleasant, scrunched expression in a lot of pictures. The Westminster Abbey twitter account had a brief video of their arrival. He completely ignored her trying to talk to him as they walked in, and she just seemed uncomfortable.
Videos are always the real story with them. Photographers work so hard trying to find one photo where William is somewhat looking in a direction where kate happens to be. The bond premiere video certainly showed him barely looking her way and at the royal variety he was walking ahead of her and didn’t wait for her or even look back as he was going through the reception line.
Plus the arrival at the concert was being filmed for ITV, of course they had to put on a show. They can’t have Will sneering at Kate in the special.
Is it possible that all these stories are laying the groundwork for when William misdeeds comes out, the narrative changes to “they had a bad patch and fixed things”?
Certainly could be. Stuff like this is supposed to give the impression of a mature partnership.
Their increasingly busy royal duties? Lie.
That line was most annoying in its blatant dishonestly lol
Yep, a pretty shameless one at that.
Have they done anything since last Wed’s Christmas Concert? It’s been a whole week. Sure, Kate is busy making her Big Batch of Christmas Chutney, but what’s Burger King’s excuse? Did he get lost or fall down walking in the Sandringham woods and there is so little he shows up for that no one noticed he has gone missing? We even saw CarolE papped shopping for Kate’s Xmas jewelry but no Burger King.
I think – *think* – william may have done an investiture since then but I’m not sure. He may not have, it may have been before that concert.
but I think someone at KP realized they look lazy bc they put up more pictures of the christmas concert yesterday and the attendees.
Maybe they’re back in Jordan sitting on some golden cushions. Who knows, really?
Don’t want to threadjack but I hope Kaiser covers an article that came out from Daniela Elser, news.com.au. She is brutal in talking about how few events Kate does and how much she technically gets paid for each event. I think she’s a Cambridge fan idk but it was very honest.
@becks1-ok that’s funny that there’s more pics. Eventually, we’ll see the whole filming right? I do wonder if Kate will tape her speech and have it edited into the performance, along with some vids of the kids?
I truly believe that they released their Holiday family photo to try to make up for hiding away most of the month. If their family photo is in the news the. Many won’t wonder what they are actually doing. Which seems to be not much.
Charles visited a food bank this week and did the investiture for Lewis Hamilton. Camilla had her annual holiday party for children with special needs. What did the Cambridges do ?
Oh yes, I too need a relaxing drink plucked from the hands of my philandering husband mere moments after it was crafted by the household help, yanno since I wear myself out buying buttony blouses and seething in jealousy as the nanny supervises my children’s upbringing.
Actually, I can believe this. If there’s only one thing in life RF members know how to do on their own, it’s to mix a G&T. I’m sure he makes one for himself, too.
I think Kate likes to be infantilized. Mostly because it lowers expectations, but also because she simply doesn’t know how to make decisions or form opinions of her own, so she’s happy to let others do that for her. That’s how she was groomed.
I feel like, if this were the late 19th/early 20th century, she would join one of those “women against suffrage” groups. Like, she would buy into that crap that men used to spout about women being “angels of domesticity” who shouldn’t pollute their precious, pure little minds with things like politics, because their father/husband (read: owner) knows what’s best for them.
Big of you to assume Kate would be passionate enough about any issue to actually develop any sort of work ethic around genuine advocacy for that issue, even antifeminism.
Please. Kate knows how to make decisions and form opinions of her own, we’ve seen plenty of evidence of that. It’s just that none of those decisions and opinions have to do with the job she’s supposed to be doing, because she has no desire to work. Likewise, she’s fine being infantilized – always learning, planning, coming into her own – because she thinks it delays the moment she’ll be expected to step up to the responsibilities of her role.
The only reason she’d care about men’s opinions re: “angels of domesticity” would be if she could use it to further her own aims, and again, avoid working. That’s what she does when we hear all about what a hands on mother she is, how busy she is taking care of the children – all of whom are now in school, and with the help of her nanny (ies).
Kate’s sole interest is Kate, and protecting the life she chased down and married cheater William in order to have.
I have a former friend who loves being infantilised – she was also someone who struggled to make decisions, even basic ones such as what to eat in a restaurant (her favourite trick was to wait until others ordered and then pick and mix what they ordered for herself). She is also someone who’s opinions are not really her own, she tended to co-oped others thoughts/opinions and then passes them off as her own. The main reason i ended the friendship was that she became quite a toxic person who expected those around her to not only enable her narcissism but to treat her like an infant – if you didn’t infantilise her she would act out against you. Kate strikes me as someone like that.
This effort to be “relatable” will backfire. Suddenly, she drinks hard liquor! Note that he does NOT drink the hard stuff, according to this piece of fiction.
They should have gone with “they both enjoy a half-glass of red wine in front of the fire on these cold winter evenings while they wrap a few practical, inexpensive gifts for their normal children. “
They reallllly need new writers.
Yeah as an American, my one big association with G&Ts and England is The Girl on the Train. Which…yeah, not great!
sHeS jUsT a ReGuLaR bUsY mUm jUsT LiKe YoU!
Lol — oh yeah, just like me….and I actually hate gin. Tastes like what you’d get if you juiced a pine cone. But maybe I just haven’t had good gin.
William took over Wood Farm which was Philip’s retirement residence away from the queen and where Penny would visit. And this happened when it became obvious that Philip was not going to live there again. Also when the zooms switched to sandringham after having been done at Anmer for months for no reason, the only real explanation would be that William didn’t feel like being at Anmer Hall.
The gin and tonic may have happened once but that’s it. Also needing to drink after you put your kids to bed isn’t really a good sign. Especially implying that it happens often.
They are just so…sad. Nothing interesting about either one of them at all. I wonder how long before she takes a lover with all of his cheating. Maybe she already has.
They’re so boring, I’m thinking of taking a lover.
@Eurydice LOLOLOLOLOLOL.
@Eurydice…
SCREAMING over here. 😂😂😂😂
Balls, lol. Just balls. Why do they still show up to engagements separately then? This article is partly because Harry and Meghan are so happy together. It’s another “me too” piece. “We’re happily married TOO, you guys!” No one’s buying it except maybe the derangers, but they’ll gobble up anything.
I’m all for a glass of wine every now and then during the week once my kids are in bed and it’s been an especially long day, but I typically save my imbibing for the weekends. Let’s be real, who has the time and ability to drink like that on a weeknight — and hard alcohol at that? (Actually, I can answer that — someone who doesn’t have to get up early the next day with their kids and go through the whole working parent or stay-at-home parent rigamarole bc they have a sh*t-ton of help). I don’t think this conveys the positive happy marriage schtick they think it does. If you have a near-nightly G&T ritual, you may have a bit of a problem.
Is she drinking to remember, or drinking to forget?
The only thing this wandering Willing could bring her is STDs. Sorry not buying.
I wonder if People gave Keen and Willnot the lowdown on the fact that they were doing a story on how happy and inseparable H&M are. Did they share that story about Keen and her being so impressive as she gets older bull-sh*t to get the jump on the Harry and Megs?
A new slogan ” They family that drinks together, stays together.”
Making certain statements will not stop queries about the state of their marriage, it is ineffective as a means of deflection and becomes a reminder that things remain the same.
When the exercise to save the “marriage”, it was that he was in a separate space drinking during the night, just after Harry, Meghan and Archie left. Now he serves her Gin and tonic. Okay?
Instead of clarity the question still lingers.
Not sure it’s true they don’t brief about each other. We now know Kate & her staff etc were involved with the Tatler Catherine The Great piece & didnt that piece call Kate the kingsmaker who was indispensable to William’s reign. There’s definitely been some pieces like that that have made William sound quite pathetic without Kate which I doubt he’s here for. Plus those articles this summer which kind of hyped Carole Middleton & shaded Diana’s parenting.
The references to bike rides& going to the beach with the kids seems to be to counteract the Oprah interview lol.
Kate has never had to work & even as a future consort is praised for the absolute bare minimum like walking on cobblestone in heels. What’s the real incentive to work more? Now W&K are the only relatively young publicly funded royals the press are unlikely going to shame her into doing more.
Still she launched her early years room at KP I mean research centre so surprised that wasn’t mentioned. Or things like her op Ed with Dr Biden. Or are the people who like these articles about Kate not interested in her work& they are just into the tradwife thing?
I noticed the bike thing right away. They’ve been doing that ever since Oprah (the pic of Louis on the bike was very soon after IIRC).
OMG Gin and Tonic, just like the Queen!!! She’s so queenly!!11 /sarcasm
But of course it has to be gin. Because that’s what the Queen drinks. And we just learned yesterday that it’s a good thing that Kate Middleton is cosplaying the elderly because all queens are really old and that’s the one and only reason why people like them….or something. So Kate must be old. And thank god she’s 40 now and falling off the cliff of youth face first into a pile of pre-war coat dresses and gin and tonics, because that’s what the people want. Apparently. According to royal reporters. 🙄
So many lies , so little time. First off, he would only bring her a drink if he wants to get her drunk enough that she won’t notice or ask questions about where he goes at night. But we all know that man serves no one . He likes to be served. Second. I don’t believe she is a hands on mother at all. The fact that people keep saying she is, leaves me to believe she isn’t. Her hired help gets these children up for school. To bed at night and all the other things in between. Kate strikes me more as a photo opp mom. You know one who likes to tell people how wonderful her kids are because she is such a wonderful mom meanwhile she gets updates about their lives from the nannies. And Willy and Kate might live in the same house but different wings of it. And the biggest lie of all was their busy schedule. What are they busy doing? Maybe I missed all these engagements cause it’s now Thursday and we haven’t seen these two since the concert she had her people write something for. And I think they are done for the year. Well I guess going to church for Christmas and the queen Christmas lunch count as court calendar events. Lmao
I just read that the queen’s Christmas lunch is canceled due to Covid concerns so she can’t count that event.
As somebody who has to cut off her fluids by 7pm at the latest or else get up every hour all night to go pee, this sounds like a terrible idea, not endearing whatsoever.
All I have is….G&T….yuck.
A lot of this particular “normal family” embiggening seems to be an effort to directly contradict the picture Harry has painted of what royal childhood actually is. That bit about the family going out bike riding and playing on the beach, things we’ve actually seen Harry doing with his kids now and hearing him talk about how he never actually had the freedom to do stuff like that when he was a kid, when the images of them all riding bikes around were staged and just for show and not actually something they did, etc. All the talk from “friends” and “sources close to” about Kate being a hands-on Mom and taking the kids to school everyday when the only evidence we’ve actually seen of any royals taking their kids to school like a normal person in recent memory was Meghan taking Archie to nursery school, and the Sussexes sued the photo agency that did that into bankruptcy, so you know it wasn’t staged.
The fact that articles like this recall all these various instances of the Sussexes actually being normal and tries to appropriate them into things the Cambridges do via anonymous sources assuring the public that of course they’re a normal family who live normal, relatable lives, tells me that every such instance from the Sussexes sticks in the craw of the Institution, and they probably obsess about it way more than the public does.
I’d hire a tester to take a sip before drinking it.