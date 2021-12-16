“Brooklyn Beckham somehow, improbably, got a cooking show” links

Brooklyn Beckham has been a nepotism model, a nepotism photographer and now he’s a nepotism chef. He’s got some kind of weird cooking show on a streaming site where professional chefs teach him how to cook. [LaineyGossip]
The Witcher Season 2 comes out tomorrow on Netflix. [Buzzfeed]
Zendaya wore Balmain on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [RCFA]
The most anticipated books of 2022. [Pajiba]
Steph Curry, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Noomi Rapace wore a great suit to her premiere. [GFY]
An Italian bishop told kids that Santa isn’t real, mamma mia! [Towleroad]
I actually don’t completely hate this Gabriela Hearst coat? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Flavor Flav almost died via boulder! [Dlisted]
Rest in power, bell hooks. [Jezebel]
Penelope Cruz in a yellow suit & no bangs!! [JustJared]
Brooklyn Beckham has never accomplished a thing o his own merit. He probably never will but will still crow about his accomplishments
I agree completely. From the age of 16 all the beckham children are promoted way beyond their ability. He was a model, photographer and now chef. His younger brothers were ‘professional tennis player’ & ‘next Justin Beiber’ (he was even signed with scooter). If I walk to to the corner where I live right now I could find X10 more talented and capable tennis players, singers, photographers and models. It’s shameful that V&D didn’t learn after Brooklyn and instead just keep pushing and promoting their kids way beyond any rational capabilities they might genuinely have. On another note I’d LOVE to see the prenup for Brooklyn and the gf coz if I’ve learned anything from Succession it’s that Billionaires don’t think much of millionaires so I can only imagine his ‘fame’ is what he bringing to the table. God knows she tried a bit before she met him to become famous and was a snooze fest!
Yep, “I can’t cook and therefore I should get a cooking show” nepotism at its best. At least he didn’t have to sleep with somebody to get that job, unlike Kelly Rohrbach ;-P
I saw 10mins of Brooklyn cooking on YouTube yesterday for this show and he couldn’t open the cheese wheel he chose to use, he has clearly never opened one before. He just thought it’d look good and impressive and he wanted to pretend he knew something about cooking. He was sweating and exhausted from trying and kept saying “I had no idea it would be this hard to open”.
His parents promoted an untalented kid and this is what they get—opening a cheese wheel is too hard for him. He’s one of the most irritating nepotism kids, he always looks greasy and unattractive but he seems arrogant.
He actually seems very sweet and humble. Now Lola Lourdes,thats an arrogant and obnoxious nepotism child. The Beckham kids dont have one but TWO over achieving parents,it doesnt matter what they do they will never measure up. Posh & Becks level of success,money and fame does not come around often.
@Noki: Honestly sweet and humble are not words I would use for Brooklyn. I’ve never heard a nice thing about him.
@Sofia i have only ever seen him talking on the cooking segment with Al Roker,he seemed nice enough so thats a shame if he is not.
HE DOES look so greasy! And his expression is very smug, but based on no achievements….
He briefly went to Parson’s School of Design in NYC. His teachers and fellow students didn’t cut him any breaks because of who his parents are. I think that was a new experience for him and he didn’t like it. He dropped out.
Completely disagree. At least Lourdes went to college and tried to learn the skillset of her chosen profession. Brooklyn got his parents to set him up with an internship with a famous photographer when he decided he didn’t want to be a student anymore after like a term or less. He’s literally the poster child for nepotism in that he doesn’t work/ study or appear to have any skillset yet gets given all these opportunities because of his parents. To me that’s incredibly arrogant.
Noki- Lourdes paid for her own college because she knew if Madonna did she would use it as a means of control.
Typical for celeb kids…and well kids of very wealthy people. How often do they actually have to earn anything? It’s almost always handed to them.
Isn’t that what Selena Gomez’ cooking show is about?! Chefs teach and show her their recipes…
There’s a difference. Selineh didn’t have chefs doing everything from day one. She grew up with humble beginnings. Did she become a Disney star and was probably used to craft services, etc.? Sure. I don’t know it just feels different.
Selena is saying from the outset she has no idea how to do anything in the kitchen. She literally couldn’t hold a knife in the 1st episodes and her show is about the ‘baby 1st steps’ to cooking. It’s delightful actually. The difference is, the clip I saw with the BB show is that he thinks he’s a deserving successor to accomplished chefs. Selena has no such thoughts. She’s just being herself and trying to learn.
I really like her show. It’s entertaining. The food looks amazing. It also has a lot of funny moments. Plus Selena is a singer, actress, and producer. The cooking thing is just something extra.
That actually sounds like a show that might be worth watching. So many people don’t know how to cook, and a lot of things that market themselves as “easy” assume that the person has basic knife skills and knows most cooking terms and the appearance of the food that matches those terms. I probably would have felt better when I was learning if I saw someone else didn’t find it to be as simple as just following the recipe!
@ Erin and Sinead, I’m not comparing Selena with Brooklyn! I meant that it almost looks like they copied the concept of her show. I should have phrased that better.
I gotcha. Reading and comprehension is everything
@MILLIEMOLLIE I hear ya, on paper they’re both the same show. However Selena’s show has some character and sincerity to it. BB’s show is a thin and flimsy copy. There’s no comparison really. And don’t get me wrong selenas show is not going to win any awards and I haven’t watched every episode (I find her friend too annoying lol) but there is something genuine in the show… even if that type of show isn’t ur thing – u know?
Selina is already a wealthy woman. She didn’t have her parents pull strings to get her this gig.
I don’t think Brooklyn has much of a work ethic. It’s pretty common amongst kids of famous and rich parents. They’ve got everything handed to them from birth so they don’t really have to work.
I imagine this latest venture will work out as well as his photographic venture.
Unlike most celebs who keep their kids well out of the limelight , the Beckhams literally paraded the entire family on red carpets from earliest years. They boasted each child was a naturally gifted photographer, singer , tennis player and model. They are famous off spring with great connections so that opportunities will come their way. Yes it will open doors but you have to be talented, disciplined and hardworking to grow and maintain a career of your own. Brooklyn is not talent specific and wants everything now without too much effort or thought on his part. Similarly he is much too immature to be engaged let alone married with children. This is very sad because sensible well known actors and singers usually protect their young and discourage them from show business let alone expose them to all that publicity and expectations that they will all be superstars before it is clear that they have talent or aptitude. Not everyone is Liza Minnelli or Michael Douglas.
First photographer, then model, then I don’t even remember what, now a cooking show? Lmao ok.
This is actually pretty sad. Better save that money while it’s still coming in
Here’s a fun fact about me: my family never bothered with the whole Santa charade. My dad didn’t want to lie to my brothers and me, even if it was an innocuous lie, and didn’t like the idea of reinforcing good behavior with materialism (he was and still is a Socialist, raised by actual card-carrying Communists, and old habits die hard, I guess). When I tell people this, many of them act like it was some sort of human right’s violation, or that I was robbed of a happy childhood because of it.
I’m a little bit jealous. While I loved Christmas and the whole anticipation of it, my mom used the “better behave, Santa is watching” phrase way too often to keep my brother and me in line. I was creeped out by it. She realized she went too far one day when I refused to change my clothes because I didn’t want Santa to see my underwear. Luckily I learned early that Santa didn’t exist, I think I was around 5, and I remember feeling relief.
There’s a meme, “I wish I had the confidence of a mediocre white man.” To that I’d like to add “…and the finances of wealthy parents.” Life would be sweet.
I think it’s such a disservice to the kids when wealthy/famous parents push them into the spotlight. It’s wonderful to be supportive of them and their interests, and provide them with the best education, lessons, etc., but anything beyond that is just not good for them.
I think for people like V&D beckham their kids are their greatest ‘product’ so they live in this delusion that they’ve somehow created kids that are ahead of all other kids. All they need to do is market them as such and rebrand over and over again when it fails
RIP bell hooks
There is nothing at all improbable about Beckham. He’s a nepotism baby and always will be.