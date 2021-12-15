People: Duchess Kate at 40 is ‘more and more impressive as time goes on’

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 years old in January. Kate genuinely has accomplishments to reflect upon on her birthday: three growing children, a somewhat stable marriage to a philandering husband, a large staff dedicated to her embiggening, a closet full of buttons, and access to some of the grandest jewelry in the world. But it’s just now occurring to me that Kensington Palace’s comms office is going to use Kate’s birthday as yet another exercise in “promising to be keen at some point” AND an extension of the years-long embiggening campaign. From People Magazine’s cover story:

Kate Middleton is approaching a milestone birthday — and a new chapter in her royal and personal life. The Duchess of Cambridge, who will turn 40 on January 9, is “flourishing,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “She has really come into her own.”

Kate is preparing more than ever for her role as future queen consort alongside husband Prince William, taking on more royal duties as Queen Elizabeth has canceled engagements due to recent health issues as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior working royals.

Most recently, Kate hosted her first-ever Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic. In the program for the concert, Kate wrote, “Through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together.”

Joan Black, who attended the concert in recognition of her work helping the elderly during the lockdowns, tells PEOPLE: “What she wrote was beautiful, and to bring everyone together like this is lovely. I felt she was really confident. We are doing well if that’s our future Queen.”

Kate has also entered into a new family dynamic. With 3-year-old son Prince Louis off to nursery school, all three of the couple’s children are out of the toddler years. Still, Kate is heavily involved in the lives of Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis despite the helpful hand of nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo.

Kate “runs things at home with the kids and the schedules,” says a friend. “She is hugely involved in every single part of their day.”

Kate is “more and more impressive as time goes on,” says a source close to the royal household. “She is a focused and professional woman.”