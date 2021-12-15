People: Duchess Kate at 40 is ‘more and more impressive as time goes on’

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 years old in January. Kate genuinely has accomplishments to reflect upon on her birthday: three growing children, a somewhat stable marriage to a philandering husband, a large staff dedicated to her embiggening, a closet full of buttons, and access to some of the grandest jewelry in the world. But it’s just now occurring to me that Kensington Palace’s comms office is going to use Kate’s birthday as yet another exercise in “promising to be keen at some point” AND an extension of the years-long embiggening campaign. From People Magazine’s cover story:
Kate Middleton is approaching a milestone birthday — and a new chapter in her royal and personal life. The Duchess of Cambridge, who will turn 40 on January 9, is “flourishing,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “She has really come into her own.”
Kate is preparing more than ever for her role as future queen consort alongside husband Prince William, taking on more royal duties as Queen Elizabeth has canceled engagements due to recent health issues as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior working royals.
Most recently, Kate hosted her first-ever Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic. In the program for the concert, Kate wrote, “Through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together.”
Joan Black, who attended the concert in recognition of her work helping the elderly during the lockdowns, tells PEOPLE: “What she wrote was beautiful, and to bring everyone together like this is lovely. I felt she was really confident. We are doing well if that’s our future Queen.”
Kate has also entered into a new family dynamic. With 3-year-old son Prince Louis off to nursery school, all three of the couple’s children are out of the toddler years. Still, Kate is heavily involved in the lives of Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis despite the helpful hand of nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo.
Kate “runs things at home with the kids and the schedules,” says a friend. “She is hugely involved in every single part of their day.”
Kate is “more and more impressive as time goes on,” says a source close to the royal household. “She is a focused and professional woman.”
Kate didn’t even make a speech at the concert, nor did she write the words which appeared in the program. She couldn’t be bothered. She also couldn’t be bothered to work much all year. Yes, you can cite the pandemic and that was a factor, but she’s barely averaged one event A WEEK this fall since her two-months-plus summer vacation. Kate is not impressive, focused, professional or flourishing. She’s just lazily treading water, doing the bare minimum and copykeening Meghan whenever possible.
My eyes are permanently rolled back into my head.
Its been a while since we’ve had some heavy kate middleton pr. I wonder if this came from bucklebury manor HQ or Kensington Palace. My bet is on the former.
I would bet on the former as well @ Chloe!! She puts together, her staff put everything together, and all of a sudden she has come into her own and is showing everyone how keen she is at her job. She is useless.
Right? Impressive to whom, precisely?
I think I know. The Heil, Excess and Scum are stuck in their grandiose visions of the 1950s (see alao Brexit). This is the ‘flower of womanhood’ to which all we feminists should aspire to be: minding our children, nurturing our husband, doing our delicate Lady Bountiful work, and never rocking the boat. Keen will be coming into her own on her 50th and indeed her 60th birthday, and she’ll be praised for it. The right wingers want to keep us chained to stove and on slipper-warming duty in perpetuity.
@ Andrew’s Nemesis, yes, I would like to know who she is impressive to as well. She hasn’t done any work of substance, she spends enormous amounts of money for clothes that look awful and when she participates in any program or patronage, she may visit every other few years. In addition her patronages have been forced to close due to her utter laziness and her refusal to do any actual meaningful work!! These aren’t attributes that are impressive to anyone!! Hell, Anne out works and out performs Muttons Buttons 10 fold, but we are ALL supposed to admire what she has done?
These comments by those that are quoted are utter bullshit!!
This article is a fairy tale of facts!!
None of the journalists(????) writing this drivel really believe it.
When this crap starts being spewed everywhere, you know it really means the sh*t is starting to hit the fan behind the scenes. Something is brewing, and it’s likely the complete opposite of this fan fiction. Do better, People (both the magazine and this airhead’s enablers).
I’ve rolled my eyes so much when it comes to Kate that I’m almost perpetually rolling myself into another dimension.
Same. She is the polar opposite of anything resembling impressive.
We feel it as Kate’s embiggening, but seriously, now I just think that the writers are out of things to say because she keeps on doing nothing, she still has nothing interesting on her personality and still nothing impressive on her 10 year job curriculum, so what are they going to do or say? Really, there’s only one thing to do: just rehash the same sh!t: she’s got mouthpieces just as lazy as she is anyway. Nobody opposed this speech since 10 years, so let’s redo, change the number of years, copy/paste and repeat in 2022, 2023…,before/after the era of QE, prior and after the reign of KC et voilà!!!
The jokes just write themselves.
seriously. do you think the reprinting of her note for the concert was a swipe? bc it’s nonsensical and has not one but TWO sentence fragments. who wrote it for her? did they mean to do her dirty like that? I can’t imagine that was approved because it was good…
I think Meghan made it clear that the Cambridge’s tram work just as hard as the Cambridges. Are we really surprised by all this?
Ha, of course they have to emphasize that she is super involved with her children, even though they have a FT nanny (at least one) and are all at school now. If not, how else do you explain her extreme laziness?
And she is extremely lazy and it seems like its getting worse and more obvious every year.
I mean, the only thing impressive about her is her mighty button collection.
It’s actually funny how they explicitly mention nanny Maria in the article. Maybe she’s more involved than the queen was, but that wasn’t a high standard at all.
The reality is that kate is quite mediocre and spent more of her time attacking her sister in law through the media than doing anything to help others with the immense privilege she has.
Even if we leave meghan out of the equation, kate is so much less suited for her future job than her European counterparts: Queen maxima, queen letizia and crown princess mary.
I think she is below mediocre actually.
I think most people would have used such a platform (and free time) way more actively.
@Eleonora. Keen is absolutely below mediocre. She actually makes that other lazy bones dimwit, Melania, look productive.
@Becks: Kate is living the life of an aristocratic woman, that’s all.
Many aristocratic women have to earn a living in the real world while trying to keep massive money pit historic homes from crumbling. Kate lives the life of a WAG.
@notasugarhere: A 1950s aristocratic woman then. She dresses like one.
Nota you are so correct: Kate is a WAG married to a retired professional athlete who NEVER had a professional athletic career!
I used to think this but then, with all the rumors around William’s cheating with Rose Hanbury, I took a look at Hanbury’s (I mean, the Marchioness’s) Houghton Hall Instagram, and it is immediately clear that she is 1 billion x more talented, more tasteful, and more productive than Kate. Rose Hanbury is a very good photographer and has an excellent eye for decorating and art, and commissions or buys terrific art and then makes the pieces attractions for tourists to come to Houghton Hall. The interior designs and gardens are also top-notch. She uses her photography to draw people in, too. It’s not like she’s saving the world or anything but she IS saving her husband’s ancestral estate, keeping up public interest, ensuring it generates revenue for upkeep and daily operations, and she’s doing that by making it gorgeous and interesting. If only Kate did any of that, she would be hailed as the heroine of our times. But she cannot. Kate lacks imagination, discernment, work ethic, and (weirdly for someone who got her degree in art history) an aesthetic education.
@ Dee Kay, brilliant analysis!!! Yes, Rose Hanbury is an exemplary example of a woman that is tremendously talented and has created such a dynamic and influential estate that brings people in due to her ability to create magnificent spaces!!! Rose Hanbury is certainly a woman of substance, devotion and immense talent with an incredible eye too. She transforms their estate on a constant basis all while raising their children as her husband travels a great deal of time.
“If only Kate did any of that”
Kate will not even go to work for the charities for which she is a patron. Several of charities have folded in the last couple of years due to lack of funds. Funny that Kate cannot pick up the phone, call a rich friend then ask for a donation. Chuck does it all the time. I am willing to bet Camilla does too.
Is that supposed to be complimentary? Shouldn’t all parent be “heavily involved” in their children’s lives? That’s a standard not something worthy of praise. And I don’t buy, “She is hugely involved in EVERY single part of their day.” No parent can really say that once children are of school age, unless they homeschool.
And whether or not a child is homeschooled, being heavily involved in every single moment of their lives is unhealthy. Even homeschooled kids need some time away from parents to develop friendships and independent interests.
Well, the article conveniently omits in what ways she’s “hugely involved” …
I really can’t see Khate taking time out from hair appointments, facials/beauty treatments, workouts with her trainer (and I do wonder if something is going on with that, considering it feels like she and Bitter Brother have “an arrangement” where he doesn’t even seem to be living with her and the kids!), and online shopping to be volunteering as an aide in her kids’ classes, running the bake sale etc.
I also have doubts she is picking them up from school every day and helping with snacks and homework, sports or music classes after school, etc.
Nope… nothing will convince me of this.
Yeah, I love the line “taking on more royal duties,” as if it’s difficult to do more than *nothing*
I’m so glad that I canceled my People magazine subscription. Good Lord, what dribble 🙄
It’s come to the point where I cant even read the excerpts about Kate any more… 🤢🤮 I just skip to Kaiser’s commentary and the comments
What has Kate really done that make people think she’s impressive? I’m not seeing it. I’m sure she did minimal work in organising the concert which I suspect one of the reasons KP staff had problems with Meghan. Meghan brought the ideas and wanted to be involved in the planning and execution of projects so in their eyes this made her difficult and a bully.
She has kept her mouth shut and stood by her dumb husband. That’s literally all it takes for weird royalists to think a woman is amazing.
@Soni: True. She’s also produced a male heir, most important of all.
They organised nothing. They took an existing concert program, pressured the choir and venue to have an additional performance early – where Keen and Co refused to follow the stated COVID rules for the venue. The real concert was yesterday, filmed, and will be televised. As it is every year.
Wow. This is cringe worthy. The lack of self awareness from both People and Kate is staggering She is now a polished professional because her skirts don’t blow up and…..why else? Staying in a strained marriage because she wants to be queen consort? And sadly, some people hold her up to be a role model.
Its quite telling isn’t it? In this article they try to stress their hardest how much of a professional she is and yet they can’t even list any of the work she’s actually done. Except that little concert (which concept reminds me a lot of vaxlive). And the fact that she raises her kids. The keen research centre didn’t even make the article.
I like how they say she is taking on more from the Queen and because H&M left. She didn’t take over any of their patronages. And her work load hasn’t shown any more hours.
If anything charles and Camilla are doing even more work and they are in their 70’s and already outwork william and kate. Shameful really. Especially since she doesn’t have the kids to hide behind.
Will and Kate have done less since Harry and Meghan left. They haven’t added any of their patronages. They always want to play the victim.
Why (other than obvious cosplay Diana) did she decide blue was her color? Blue is not her color.
So this bad decision is another knock on her VIP resume since getting dressed is what she is paid to do.
Blue is for BIG Blue. It goes with the ring. Period.
I love getting my daily dose of comedy via the constant embiggening. Thanks for the round-ups Celebitchy, stops me from searching or clicking.
Can’t wait to read another article in 10 years about how Mutton in Buttons is ‘coming into her own’ at age 50.
“mutton in buttons” 💀💀💀🤣
Red Weather Tiger said something like ‘mutton with the buttons’ in the comments about the mutton story, so credit to them! But Mutton Button is my new nickname for the FFQ. I cannot get it out of my head now.
Oh, 💯.
“Now that all three of her children have entered college, the Duchess will finally be able to focus on her longtime passion, early education. We expect another online survey by the end of next year! All that on her plate and she still manages to find time to get her staff to print remarks in a program for an event where she is ostensibly the host. How does she do it?
‘She’s really beginning to seem comfortable in her role now’, confides a staffer.
@Jay, by then she’ll be devoting all of her time and attention “preparing” to become a grandmother. Probably as soon as George turns 18.
And she shall forever be decreed as “Mutton in Buttons”. 🤣
There is nothing impressive about Kate at all. From that article she’s basically a womb and a hairdo.
With the jazz hands, peekaboo mask, lush hair, expensive wardrobe and the best looted jewelry if silent movies make a come back, then Kate could indeed be a star!!
She’s turning 40 and instead of listing all her accomplishments we get, yet again, empty promises on how she’s “flourishing into her own”. Call me when she’s finally done.
Mom always said if you haven’t found yourself by the time you hit 40, then stop looking and start doing! Kate needs to get serious and get presentation training and get to grips with promoting her charities. Stop being snidey to her in-laws would be good as well.
It’s getting harder and harder to see the difference between Kate and Melania Trump. The puff articles about them have a very similar approach.
Yup, someone should really get her a “I really don’t care” coat for christmas.
That writing was not good.
I’m not Kate’s age but when I turn 40, if someone tells me I’ve “come into my own” at that age, I’m going to take a long hard look at my life and wonder what I did wrong because I should have come into my own a long time before that.
And she’s been coming into her own since 2010. When will she be done?
“Coming into your own” is such a nebulous concept in itself. What exactly do you (or other CB’ers) think it should mean?
Well if you google, you’ll see it’s not hazy for some people and that there are definitions for it (even in the online Cambridge dictionary!)
Not relying on tax-payers to fund your lavish lifestyle. Having a focus on developing new skills other than playing dress-up and starving yourself.
I love how being “heavily involved” with YOUR OWN (young) CHILDREN is all of a sudden a quality worthy of praise, instead of just normal human behavior.
I know many people who were more impressive at 20.
It’s laughable, but I get a sense from this that Kate is…panicked? Louis is out of the nursery, Harry & Meghan are on another continent & the Queen has to rest. I really think Kate’s plan was to have a 4th child to buy more time to not work, as well as to emulate the Queen (never mind that she was the sovereign when she had her young kids). And the plan was also that Harry & Meghan were supposed to be around to do work & take abuse from the press.
But now I think Kate’s getting pressure to show up more, which she didn’t expect, and her husband is at best unreliable. I still think her printed remarks were intended to be a speech, but she was unwilling or unable to deliver them at the event.
I agree. She’s approaching the next decade of her life where she knows she cannot hide behind the kids. She knows a new decade of demands, pressure (even if it is a mere fraction) and work will be loaded upon her. She crumbles easily, we’ve all seen it. You said it best, Harry & Meghan are gone and the Queen is likely in her final years where she needs to rest. We are witnessing the wheels falling off with Kate, quite literally. Her plans of presuming Harry & Meghan were going to be the scapegoats for her path to Qweendom has backfired spectacularly. I don’t think she will have a 4th kid, as I believe it would’ve happened by now + her marriage is deteriorating rapidly if we go off the scowls and utter distain William has been throwing at her in public within the past year. No fluffy PR will be able to cover the giant hole in Kate’s life that is now encroaching.
I definitely believe the work part is not what she signed up for. I think she was fine with little bread and butter engagements such as visits to hospitals, museums, homeless shelters etc. But since meghan introduced a new way of doing royal work the pressure has been on for kate. And going by the early years “work” she has done so far its absolutely clear she has no idea how to make her role meaningful.
@Chloe: I don’t understand why Kate couldn’t just do more of the bread and butter engagements. There was no demand for her to do royal work in the way Meghan wanted to.
Thing is, she wasn’t even doing bread and butter engagements before Meghan. Her numbers have been low before Meghan. So I think she doesn’t want to do ANY work, bread and butter ones included.
I think Kate’s problem is that she should have stuck to bread & butter engagements, but she was never willing to do them in the numbers she needed to (like Anne). So instead she said she’d do fewer projects that were more important/higher impact (Early Years, that weird garden). But then Meghan came along & immediately started on projects with actual impact, not pictures of pie charts.
So the obvious thing would be to just follow Anne’s lead, but Kate doesn’t want to. And even if she did, wouldn’t it look weird for her to be all over the country when William can’t be relied upon to turn up? And and, she has no idea how to develop projects that will have an impact. I truly think she’s floundering, pretty much the opposite of the “rock” the Firm can rely on.
Meghan didn’t introduce a new way of doing royal work – she worked, plain and simple. Same as Anne, and Sophie, and Camilla. Yes, she had creative ideas and projects, but that’s not the point. She did her job. Kate does not. It’s important to remember, as has been said here before, that Kate is the outlier (as is Will) compared to the other working royals. The rest of them, work.
Before Meghan, there was no one Kate could be directly compared to; she got away with the lack of effort she and William planned on (plus Harry was still around as fallback). Meghan is the only other person in Kate’s position, an attractive woman of the same age, and, significantly, wife of Diana’s only other son. So when she arrived, there was bound to be a comparison. And since Meghan started working right off the bat, of course Kate would feel pressure to do more, and being Kate, her solution would be to package what little she was willing to do as “major initiatives”, while also working to hopefully eliminate the competition. That’s Kate’s lifetime MO, and in that sense, she was a perfect match for Will, regardless of the current state of their marriage.
To follow up what @Lizzie Bathory says above – IMO neither Kate nor Will have any idea what real work means – to put effort into a project or accomplishment, and have the satisfaction of achieving something of more than superficial value. Certainly Will, as future heir and Diana’s son, was allowed to slide without consequences through his entire life, and from what people have said about Kate’s background, both before and after she became known as Will’s girlfriend at college, her experience wasn’t much different. So if one or both of them are floundering at this point, not hard to see why. And they’re not going to get any guidance from the self-serving sycophants that surround them (even if they were willing to listen).
Wow, so she’s a mom that works (very) part-time and has full time help with the kids and the house. Much impressive.
Meghan did that 40×40 initiative, which prob shook Kate and her staff. Cuz now they feel pressure to do something impressive for her 40th bday when all she really wanted was to be in Mustique. Am sure there will be a lot of embiggening pieces but wonder if they will also try do some Meghan-like initiative. At this point, Kate, just go to Mustique and don’t bother.
@Jais: I hope she doesn’t do anything special for her birthday, that would just be embarrassing. She should just release her photo on that day as usual. She’s probably taken the photo already.
The best we can expect from Kate is 40 coats with 40 buttons.
How is she “coming into her own” when the new style of hers that they’re gushing about is stolen from her SIL…who she made cry…and then lied about it???
I was going to comment but then decided not to, but just to answer yours. She’s been “coming into her own” for years now, hasn’t she? She’s rude, arrogant, dishonest, cold, calculating, incompetent and lazy. All wrapped up in obscenely expensive dowdy clothing. And I’m thinking the manic/rictus grins and jazz hands are to distract from William’s obvious displeasure at having to stand beside her and pretend that they’re a happily married couple. Such BS, my God. Compared to what Meghan did with her 40th, let’s see what Mumbles can come up with.
So no photoshopping out the wrinkles?
This cover shot is photoshopped, but there’s only so much you can do to cover up 25 years of tanning, extreme dieting, and smoking.
They left the wrinkles, but photoshopped out the jowls.
OH MY GOD NO SHE’S NOT! This narrative is so ridiculous.
Kate is boring, always has been and always will be no matter how many PR stunts she pulls. She’s giving plain room temperature oatmeal
And it’s fine to be room temperature plain oatmeal. Its fine. Not everyone can be a Meghan. But just accept it and stop trying to tell us you’re more when you’re so clearly not. This one sided competition is beyond embarassing now.
I don’t understand how someone can be this self-absorbed. She can’t understand how foolish she looks the more she keeps up this damn preening peacock routine? It has to be plain old narcissism — but I guess that makes sense because she’s married to one of the biggest narcissists alive.
Well… I don’t know about ROOM temperature oatmeal , but plain oatmeal, yeah, nothing wrong with it.
Over 10 years of marriage and she’s just coming into the rile of Duchess? Faint praise.
This is totally Katie Keen trying to make herself look indispensable to the monarchy. She is desperate to create good PR that will keep Willyboy from ditching her.
See her amazing new style: Blue!! Buttons!! Botox!!
Honestly, isn’t she the slightest bit embarrassed to have these infantile things STILL written about her at age 40? She’s been coming into her own, finding her footing (whilst never putting those feet wrong), and quietly keening for literally DECADES. And in those decades, the main thing the Queen/Firm lauded her for was when TQ gave her that medal for keeping her mouth shut about Rosebusges and wandering scepters.
If she weren’t such a mean person, it would be pitiful/pitiable. As it stands, it’s just rather pathetic 🤷♀️
Lol. Who buys this sh*t? I’d love to see a list of actual accomplishments to go with these embiggening articles. Oh right, she hasn’t really done anything of substance. Say something over and over again and a certain demographic will believe it, I guess.
I guess they needed one more cover to meet their quota for this year since, surely, they could have waited until she actually turned 40? Lol I’d personally be embarrassed by this framing, but I can believe it’s true. I imagine having international media peddle that you’re god’s gift to his beloved monarchy inspires a ton of confidence.
So much surprise at her “accomplishments” – she wrote 4 lines in a program, she’s involved with her children. We’re they expecting less?
She’s 40. If it hasn’t happened it’s never going to happen.
No fan of Katey Keen. In fact, she only managed to do just over +- 100 engagements this year (even Sophie Wessex did more) The BRF is BRUTAL. Right now the focus is 100% on Camilla. Kate absolutely cannot ‘outshine’ Camilla in anyway whatsoever. They’re a g-d awful, wretched family who, were this the 16th century, would certainly drown their young or behead their women. If I wasn’t so revolted by the RF’s treatment of Meg, I might even manage to drum up a modicum of empathy for Kate. Wait… f*** that. They all deserve their just desserts
Kate has accomplished nothing and that is exactly why she is celebrated. She is a human cardboard cutout who wears coat dresses, stands, smiles and waves. She has no opinions, work ethic or passion and shows very little interest in the world around her.
She is a woman hating woman, who aligns herself with white misogynistic men, because they bring down women who are actually smart, hard working and successful. They embiggen her useless ass, because she is exactly what they want a woman to be, dull, boring, stays at home and doesn’t kick up a fuss to their husbands infidelities.
Kate needs to just give up and stop trying to convince us that she’s something she is not.
Eek! The PR machine churning along. We are going to see loads of these articles with Christmas Eve show, Christmas walk coming up and Her bday in the next month. I hope people leave her and Williams name off their social media pages.. Engagement is engagement whether negative or positive. They are trying to build up their “brand” so don’t help them.
Besides the jubilee in the spring this is all they have so they’ll be laying it on think the next few weeks. The only thing that can really mess up their plans is Boris resigning
Honestly…I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate is dreading turning 40. It’s not even about the pressure and expectations slowly building up. It’s the simple fact that people who are so obsessed with their appearance like she is tend to have a very hard time with aging.
People Mag get a grip! You are trying to make a woman of accomplishment out of sawdust!
This is the USA, read the room! I suggest Kate as having “mean” accomplishments listed as just one of her many flaws!
My fellow CB’ers y’all are giving me LIFE today with the shade, snark and truth.
I bow down to you all
“As Kate nears her fortieth birthday she is busy preparing new methods of avoiding work and evading the many responsibilities that come with being future Queen Consort now that the Queen is reducing her duties.”
There, fixed it for you.
I haven’t stopped laughing Since I read what you posted from people magazine about Kate. Cause no. Queen been under the weather and if it’s even possible, Kate has stepped back not up from doing anything,
People Mag has managed to insult every women in the world with this pathetic article. Her list of accomplishments are what most of us do before 8am. This pathetic bran muffin with raisins is a poor excuse for a woman in the world of 2022. She’s accomplished nothing and will probably try to trademark Jazz Hands and Menacing Grin. Please be keen enough to go away.
LMAO! Bran muffin with raisins!!! Hers is the kind that tricks you into thinking it’s chocolate chips, but no, next thing you know, you have raisins stuck in your teeth.
There is one glaring point about Kate’s milestone birthday. The embiggeners don’t mention it here but it stands out like a sore thumb: there is no mention of a life of love. Given what Kate and William are destined to be there is no sign they have each other’s backs in a caring way. The Cambridge union screams a matter of state, a business arrangement for the sake of the Crown. Kate held up her end by producing an heir and two spares and she has all access pass to the royal jewel collection and a participation sash from the queen. (She’s done nothing to earn the sash..) But what is Kate really getting? A rage monster with a Joffrey Baratheon complex and an alleged wandering sceptre. Worse, the BRF, UK and the Commonwealth expects Kate to put up with Brat-zilla and if she seeks comfort elsewhere she’ll be dragged faster than you can say Hester Prinn. I don’t feel sorry for Kate; she chose Bulliam for the come up she and the Middletons get from this marriage. Given the cruelty Kate help heap on Meghan, Kate should look at her birthday as when karmas came to the party.
“Coming into her own” at 40? Has she been hibernating since she aged out of childhood or what?
more more impressive more more fake, the only things impressive are the headlines.
Was there supposed to be an update or just people being inspired to do something on their own?
You mean YOU’VE heard nothing. Plenty of women took up the cause and posted about participating in the weeks afterward. I know you’re a bitter Cambridge fan @nutrition_geek, but try not to project Kate’s lack of impact onto Meghan.
Between this comment and the fact that you keep telling everyone to “stop bringing the Sussexes into” any post on the Cambridges, I think your agenda is clear as day.
We’ve heard nothing about Kate’s Center for Early Childhood that launched in June. I assume there was never any follow through on the project.