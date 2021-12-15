Elon Musk called Elizabeth Warren ‘Senator Karen’ when she told him to pay his taxes

No one is happy with Time Magazine’s choice for Person of the Year for 2021: Elon Musk. The bro-billionaire has spent the past year whining about Covid restrictions, whining about taxes (he barely pays any taxes), moving to Texas to thwart unionization (and state taxation) and obsessively tweeting about cryptocurrencies. As I said, he’s the Joe Rogan of billionaires. Well, Senator Elizabeth Warren raised the point that this year’s POTY barely pays any taxes:
Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021
And the richest man in the world, Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, the man who wants to colonize Mars, decided to tweet-attack Sen. Warren and refer to her as “Senator Karen.” Poor little pissbaby got his feelings hurt when a woman said he should pay taxes:
Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021
Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021
I mean, Sen. Warren is a big girl and she can take care of herself. She knew that she would get a sh-tstorm in her mentions the moment she tweeted about Elon Musk. Bro-nerds love Elon Musk and they have five-year-old doge memes at their fingertips, just waiting to attack anyone they perceive as “against” their bro-nerd god. The fact remains that Elon Musk needs to pay his f–king taxes and stop union-busting.
If she reminds you of a mom that yells at everyone for no reason…maybe look past yourself and realize she was probably yelling for alot of reasons. Musk is a total ass.
it isn’t surprising that the man child replied that way….I cant take him serious. He can build as many male genital looking rockets and uglyA basic cars, for boring lifeless people..they drive sooooo boring and is total hype you get buyers remorse over so you sell it quick….but for FS pay the taxes you should and not be a complete Dbag….
I loathe this homely selfish man child.
He is the reason I don’t want a Tesla any more. Cannot stand him. He’s such a jerk, someone needs to put him in his place. He’s not the second coming, he’s just another awful guy thinking he’s gods gift to the world while simultaneously making it worse.
If Elon gave me a free Tesla, I would sell it or tell him to stick it where the sun don’t shine. I don’t want anything he is involved in. He’s vile.
I rented one when traveling just to check it out. Allow me to assure you, it is overdesigned and underwhelming. A good chunk of the screen is devoted to what various sensors “see” (so it’s literally a representation of the road that’s right in front of you) but the sensors are nowhere as good as…your eyes? So half the screen is devoted to a representation of what you can already see, but with a bunch of major things (other cars, people) missing. I honestly would buy a Prius before a Tesla, even if Musk were half as great as he thinks he is.
We test drove a Tesla and fully loaded Prius Prime and we went with the Prius Prime, it was so much better (the screen on the Tesla drove me nuts) and the most annoying part was that you can’t charge a Tesla on any of the generic public electric chargers, it *has* to be a Tesla charger..no thanks lol
LOL, I said the same thing in the last post about Musk! I just can’t with this guy. I went from wanting a TESLA to vowing to NEVER own a TESLA. The man shirks taxes, has familial relations to apartheid, forces workers to labor during outbreaks at their workplace, criticizes charitable giving, endangers the health of his company with ignorant public statements, etc. Musk lacks social awareness and has too much hubris to be a good businessman, honestly.
There are plenty of options to Tesla vehicles in the works. Plenty!
Also, a LOT of reports are coming out about how badly manufactured they are. Panel cuts are uneven or don’t line up, hood issues, paint issues, parts are loose like the steering wheel, the overall feel is “cheap”.
Lucid Motors is the rival for Tesla (in the field of luxury electric vehicles). I’m hoping soon the reputation of Tesla is in the tank and there’s more room for better competitors. (I’m not advertising for Lucid, the CEO of Lucid was the former Tesla engineer who basically developed Tesla so there is very bad blood between them and he is now vocal is calling out what an asshole Musk is so yeah.)
I’ve also been following Lucid and rooting for them. I want them to totally stomp Musk out of the game.
The model S has a cheap feeling interior to me. My friend has one and it seems to have issues a lot.
I really wish Toyota would make an electric vehicle. I know their quality has dropped some in the last decade or so compared to their glory years, but every one I have owned has been hassle-free. Hell yeah to an electric Sienna with solar panels on the roof!
Not a Elon Musk fan (outside of his innovation – which he is, in spite of him being an a**). He only owns 17% of Tesla, it’s a publicly held company now.
Tesla made electric cars desirable and “sexy” for a lot of people. I don’t think that Ford, Audi, Volkswagon, etc would be so eager to develop electric cars without Tesla. You can hate his personality and still appreciate that Tesla brought in major innovations.
Yes, of course. Steve Jobs, for example, seemed pretty insufferable, but he made technological tools a form of aesthetic commodity and changed the marketplace. Cool, I guess, but I have still never owned an Apple, don’t like Jobs, and think Apples are overpriced and not that great, LOL. Same with Musk. Cool that he manipulated mass consumption and knows how to brand electric vehicles, but that means very little to me in terms of innovation. I guess of all the innovations in this world, this is personally not my priority or what I revere. But I totally recognize the value!
But he didn’t pave the way with Tesla, the original founders of the company did. They developed the Roadster which debuted in 2008. That was the “sexy” new EV with the longest range on a single charge. After the Roadster debuted, Musk forced the two founders out of the company.
He is an awful guy. An awful guy who was born on third base and got lucky.
Same. I will never purchase a Tesla product because of the way this manchild treats his workers and practically everyone else. Plenty of other good EV options out there that are less expensive and just as good.
He is truly insufferable.
And I wish she was the POTUS.
AMEN.
Liz was my first choice but she’d get the very same crap from the GQP as Joe does. Plus a ton of sexist bullsh it, like Kamala is getting.
Yes and yes. God, he is such a dick.
She was one of my top picks too. Amy and Pete were up there too.
And yes, she would be getting ALL the crap from the GQP. For being a Dem and for being a woman. Hillary would have gotten same treatment had she been elected in 2016. And they’re grasping at anything about Kamala. Like the fact that she bought a $300 pot in France (with her OWN money, thank you).
Eff these ppl. For real! They want this society where we honor first responders, but don’t want to pay taxes. People demand good roads and updated infrastructure, but they don’t want to pay taxes. Honor the troops, but don’t want to pay taxes that support them. They want low crime and prosperous citizens, but don’t want to pay taxes that pay our teachers and maintain school systems
Elon has taken so much in the way of tax incentives for Tesla, and government support of renewable energy. He’s a corporate welfare queen, whose company’s profits are air. He’s a taker from our country, and not a giver and can STFU!!
^^^^ this!! a million times this. it’s even more insidious that Tesla basically runs off government subsidies and yet this dickwad paid less in taxes last year than all of us here while being evaluated as the richest man on earth. Beyond the vile hypocrisy, the economic impact on everyday people is so deeply unjust.
SpaceX is into military partnerships to develop a weapon delivery system among other things, that’s the real reason for his trips to space IMO. Who believes his talk of colonizing and sending animals to mars it’s bonkers.
Yeah, you’d think car owners want good roads.
He is an embarrassing dickturd.
I read your comment and immediately thought of Matthew McConaughy (?) reading that mean tweet about himself on kimmel- “…wtf is a dick turd?”
I am always ignorantly stumped at how these billionaires DONT pay their taxes,How do they get away with it..How? Smh
Because they don’t have to. The tax laws are written in their favor. They don’t have to pay taxes because they aren’t being taxed. This is a systemic issue where the government keeps the tax laws favorable for the mega rich because the mega rich donate mega money to politicians in exchange for rejecting tax law changes. Big business buys big government and gets what they want.
Yep and the politicians who refuse to get bought (Warren, Biden, and a lot more) get all of the crap from these angry bros, who are buddies with the conservative rich bros who own all major media.
Now it makes sense.
@ Hillbo – Exactly. politicians (and the people who vote for them) are the real problem. Billionaires like Musk are not breaking any current laws. If we all learned to vote correctly then they would have to pay their fair share…
Exactly – the tax code is written in a way that it’s completely legal. We need to be mad at the politicians who don’t do anything about it. Not Elon Musk (at least not for this – other things to be mad at him for).
While I don’t disagree with you there is another big component to the tax laws and actually a lot of laws that people don’t understand. First business taxes are set up if the business invests in itself it’s a deduction and they don’t pay taxes on that. Theoretically, it is a great idea especially to grow small businesses. You could hire more people or buy more goods and grow your company. However, it’s easily abused and legally manipulated from it’s intent. In fact a lot of laws start out with a good idea and then someone comes in a figures how to exploit it. Musk knows how to exploit a lot of things.
Also, can we just declare now white men like Elon Musk are just not allowed to use the Karen thing, especially the Uber wealthy kind like him. The Karen thing I don’t like to begin with, cause of it’s sexist tones. I’m not saying these white women don’t exist, but why is it the women getting all of the crap where are the men. I know there are now Ken’s and Dick’s but it doesn’t have the traction of the Karen’s, and it’s just another example of the sexist world we all live in. But certainly, the Elon Musks of the world aren’t affected by any Karen’s directly or indirectly so they definitely need to STFU.
The IRS is less likely to audit them because the IRS can’t afford to go after them. The mega rich have teams of lawyers and CPAs and can bury the IRS. And if that fails, they have politicians in their pockets. Middle Class Suzy is FAR more likely to get audited than Musk.
F*ck Elon Musk – the fact that he even exists as a billionaire is a huge red flag that our current system is broken beyond repair.
The man who took his toys and ran to Texas to avoid taxes and covid protections for his employees is calling someone a Karen?
A racist man using Karen for a woman who has told him to do better.
He’s just so ignorant.
Why does he always resort to name calling when criticized? This isn’t the playground. Show us your 1040, Elon, or forever be a tax dodger. Look at that! I can name call too! Nah! Nah! Nah!
Pay your taxes Musk…trifflin azz, hair plug having b*tch.
He’s vile
Tesla is now being sued by six women for “rampant sexual harassment.” And there’s the ongoing lawsuit from his engineers.
So he can sit down and STFU.
Rampant sexual harassment they claim was worsened by Elon Musk’s tweets.
This guy is a dickwad and the fact he has fans (I’m sure mostly of the arrogant white male variety) after everything he’s pulled is beyond me.
I hate him. I wish he’d go to Mars and stay there.
Elon Musk didn’t even start Tesla he just outed the founders and creators
Elon Musk has invented nothing
He was a rich kid whose daddy gave him the money to steal somebody else’s hard work
Don’t forget the government subsidies he got during the Obama administration. This guy got where he is today because of handouts, but doesn’t want working class people to receive any assistance to improve their economic outlook and hates the idea of his obscene wealth being taxed just a little. In a nutshell, he is the embodiment of our societal problems.
Someone told me that Tesla cars are made of flimsy plasticky materials that break down so easy. Elon Musk should invest more money on building more durable cars instead of building space stations that only the very rich can afford to visit. Musk is just another entitled out of touch billionaire who thinks paying taxes is for peasants.
She IS a Karen. And he needs to pay his taxes. Both things can be true.
I don’t know much about Senator Warren being a Karen but if being an assertive, outspoken, in your face woman who calls the shots as she sees them makes her one then so be it. Being a Karen to me means to be a biatch for no good cause.
How is she a karen? In what way is the label karen something that should be used by a privileged rich white boy? Because all this is is sexist name calling, which is nothing new and the exact opposite of the point being made by the term Karen, which should only be employed by people who are under privileged in relationship to the crying karen, who is weaponize not her privilege
Like Elon weaponized his.
Weird, I always thought a Karen was a white woman poking her nose into Black people’s business and stirring up shit to cause them harm. I guess just like most other cultural things stolen from Black folks, it lost all meaning.
@WENDY THIS RIGHT HERE. This is how the Karen moniker got started when black people started filming these racist interractions with white women. But like the term “woke”, the far right got a hold of it and skewed it to their interpretation. So a Karen to them is a woman that ruins all their fun (I.e. calls them out for being asses). Quite the opposite to the racist white women getting in black people’s business.
I don’t think of someone as rich as Elon Musk as being the target of a Karen.
I still don’t really know what a Karen is, but I feel he’s not their target demographic for attack.
he’s not, he’s just being an edgelord with this tweet. business as usual
Elizabeth Warren is a great woman in many ways, but she has had serious issues with the indigenous and Black communities, issues which were 100% of her own making, and she has never really dealt with that. There’s a reason she did not get the Black vote in SC.
With that said, Elon does not have the right to throw around the term Karen, since it is a specifically Black cultural usage and he is NOT part of that culture at all, and on top of that when he himself is a racist white man who spends his days trolling like an idiot.
EW is not a Karen. She has worked pretty hard and consistently to support legislation that assists the underserved and working/middle class voters. As a Karen, I support actual “Karen’s” being called out for their damaging racist behavior. My problem with using name calling, like “Karen,” to do it is that it’s meant to shut down a conversation, as exemplified by Elon’s use of the term. Karens” should be referred to as what they are, damaging racist a$$hats. Musk should be referred to as what he is, an idea-thieving, tax cheating, misogynistic, narcissistic blow-hard. Using the term “Karen” is his very sexist way of trying to shut down the conversation before she can come back with even better examples of his opportunistic asshattery.
Here’s the thing – you can’t voluntarily pay tax. Tesla, Amazon, Facebook…they don’t pay taxes because that’s how the tax code is written. These mega corporations donate a $$$hit-ton of money to politicians to keep tax laws in their favor. They aren’t breaking any rules or doing anything illegal by not paying what EW wants them to pay. The entire tax code would need to change to require these companies to pay significant taxes and until government favors for donations becomes illegal, it won’t happen.
Yes! Be mad at the politicians. Hold THEM accountable.
Exactly. Every single senator is also very rich, so by protecting the 1% from taxes, they help themselves as well. Nothing will change if we continue to elect the very wealthy to write the laws.
Space Karen is calling someone else a Karen. 😂😂😂
XD
He’s such a douchebag.
He’s become conceited and people need to stop asking him about political, financial, sociological and infrastructural topics.
He’s just rich and he has no place to make weighted statements and judgements for all of a nation or even lesser so, this world.
Unless, as he seems to think, all facets of our life ought to be commercialized and privatized.
In which case, NO THANK YOU.
You’re not the king of the world Elon. There are people over your head even when you don’t like it and it reminds you of your mommy.
Please disappear to mars where you can pretend you are the king and you can ignore your mommy reminding you to clean your room.
I still don’t understand why they chose him. Not disputing his technical intelligence but he’s a misanthrope. What specifically did he do this year that was so memorable apart from becoming the biggest billionaire? Sometimes they do choose awful people because of how they disrupt things but this guy. He got government subsidies for Tesla to get it off the ground, has a terrible labor record and his company is being sued for sexual harassment, racial discrimination etc. and is a toxic work place ( a Tesla employee was arrested today for killing another employee in employee parking lot). He pays way less taxes then he should and what he does pay is a minuscule percentage compared to your average American. He’s messy and the type who was born with so many advantages but has no empathy for others.
I agree! I knew him in the mid-to-late-90’s. Smart guy, socially inept. His evolution is surprising in that he managed to overcome some of the social awkwardness (obviously not fully). But this level of megalomania suggests mental illness to me. He’s no “Person of the Year”.
The way Elon Musk is described in this thread makes it sound like he has Salty Isle’s Future Future King UnStable Twin personality and we know that’s absolutely nothing to smile about.
For those saying you would never get a Tesla, you’re right! I hate them. You have to use the screen to control everything. The passenger side glovebox won’t even open without the screen.
I got a Ford Mustang Mach-E this year, and I love it. I get questions and compliments everywhere I go. It gets 300 miles (or more) per charge and has fast charge capability. Ford is also coming out with a truck, the Ford F-150 Lightning, that has bi-directional charging capabilities, which means you can use it like a battery/generator for your house! And starting prices are $45,000.
Nissan is coming out with the Arriya, an SUV that will get 400 miles per charge.
Lots of good options out there if you want to go all electric. And all electric is awesome. I’ve had one for the last 7 years, and never ran out of charge and loved never having to get gas.
Is this the first we’ve heard that Elon has hugely dysfunctional relationships with women?
A recurring theme, no? https://www.marieclaire.com/sex-love/a5380/millionaire-starter-wife/
Yep. Not just that article but it launched the HBO series “Made for Love.” Like, Elon is epically horrible where women are concerned.
Look at the state of airlines pilots, their numbers have been in decline since Reagan broke their union. Unions are how the average guy/gal gets any rights or bargaining tools.
Personally I think we should encourage this fool to go to space & then not grant him access back on earth. He is the worst king of person, born rich with no concern for anyone but himself. Typical rich while guy, his not paying taxes, union busting, is why eat the rich us a thing. Our capitalist society needs more oversight. Also non tax paying should make you a pariah/outcast in society not get him a magazine cover. I just can’t
LMAO @ “not let him back on earth.”
My husband used to dream of the day he could get a Tesla but now he hates Musk so much he bought a Nissan Leaf instead.
Kick this douche out of the country.
This guy is such a jerk and I hate him. I wanted a Tesla but not anymore, so many other cheaper/better EV options now. He is such a POS tech bro ugh
Yuk, he’s so gross. Money isn’t a personality. It does buy you an army of douches to fawn over you though.