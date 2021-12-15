Elon Musk called Elizabeth Warren ‘Senator Karen’ when she told him to pay his taxes

No one is happy with Time Magazine’s choice for Person of the Year for 2021: Elon Musk. The bro-billionaire has spent the past year whining about Covid restrictions, whining about taxes (he barely pays any taxes), moving to Texas to thwart unionization (and state taxation) and obsessively tweeting about cryptocurrencies. As I said, he’s the Joe Rogan of billionaires. Well, Senator Elizabeth Warren raised the point that this year’s POTY barely pays any taxes:

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

And the richest man in the world, Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, the man who wants to colonize Mars, decided to tweet-attack Sen. Warren and refer to her as “Senator Karen.” Poor little pissbaby got his feelings hurt when a woman said he should pay taxes:

Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

I mean, Sen. Warren is a big girl and she can take care of herself. She knew that she would get a sh-tstorm in her mentions the moment she tweeted about Elon Musk. Bro-nerds love Elon Musk and they have five-year-old doge memes at their fingertips, just waiting to attack anyone they perceive as “against” their bro-nerd god. The fact remains that Elon Musk needs to pay his f–king taxes and stop union-busting.