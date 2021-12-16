Ben Affleck clarifies: His viral comments about Jennifer Garner are ‘not true’

I was just thinking last week that Ben Affleck was probably getting that itch to self-sabotage. It’s his fundamental nature: when things are going too well for him, when his career is great or his romantic life is good, Ben starts to get itchy. I sometimes wonder if he’s even conscious of his own patterns of self-destruction and self-sabotage, how it comes in cycles for him. Currently, he’s promoting The Tender Bar, a film which could earn him awards for Best Supporting Actor. He’s also reunited with Jennifer Lopez, which is one of the best gossip stories of the year. So of course Ben had to ruin everything!
That came this week with his Howard Stern interview. Ben spoke a lot about the end of his marriage to Jennifer Garner, how he felt “trapped” and how if he was still married to Garner, he would still be drinking. Affleck & Garner were trending and everyone was like “wow, he sounds like an utter douchebag.” Well, Ben made his scheduled appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and of course Kimmel gave him the space to clarify/apologize for his comments:
Ben Affleck is clarifying his recent comments about alcoholism and his marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, the 49-year-old The Tender Bar actor addressed remarks he made on The Howard Stern Show, which included that he’d “probably still be drinking” if he stayed married to Garner, 49.
“I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel. Affleck shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, plus son Samuel, 9, with Garner.
The dad of three said that he thought his interview with Stern had been “meaningful” and didn’t realize how his comments had been perceived until after it aired, adding that some listeners had “taken the conversation” and “made it seem as if I was doing the exact opposite of what I said” by focusing on only one piece of their chat.
In the interview with Stern, he explained, “I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first.” Affleck added that the part of the interview that gained attention “just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy.”
While he said he understands that his personal life can make headlines or his pictures can be turned into “memes,” Affleck explained that when it comes to his family, “I have to draw a line, and be clear.”
He concluded, “That’s not true. I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe.”
The video is below, and he talks about the Stern interview starting at the 1:30-mark. I actually haven’t *watched* an Affleck interview in a while and… um, are we for-sure that he’s 100% sober? There were parts of this clip where I kind of wonder if he’s California sober, as in not drinking but perhaps a bit baked? Maybe it’s something else, I don’t know. What I said yesterday was that I knew that there was more nuance to what he was saying on Stern, and that the quotes which had gone viral were only part of a larger interview and of course there was some added context. But also… he said he was trapped in his marriage and he would still be drinking if he was married to Jen Garner. People aren’t making that sh-t up! He actually said that. It’s not “clickbait.”
Ugh Ben. Definitely agree that he has a pattern of self-sabotaging and he’s doing it again.
speaking of which – am I the only one who thinks that he is slurring his words here?
The overwhelming comments on the interview BA did with Stern was that he was slurring his words and his speech pattern was very rushed / rapid. It was widely speculated that he may have been on something or perhaps all the drinking / drugs he’s done in the past may have effected his speech this way. Not sure, but you are not alone in your observation – it was noticed by many.
I don’t know if it’s a common thing or not but i know someone who has been sober almost 20 years and he still slurs words sometimes when sober
Agree on Ben being an idiot here but his wording that he felt trapped was probably a fact. Think about the timeline here he knocked up Jgarner and six months after they got married his oldest child was born. He can never say that because then his oldest will feel responsible for her parents problems.
If she hadn’t been pregnant I bet they never would have been married. But this is such a typical Boston guy pattern it isn’t even funny.
Oh Lauren I hate that misogynistic sounding (the poor guy has no choice) trope that should have been dead and buried in the 1960s. NO ONE has to get married.His parents hadn’t been married when he as born (according to a old interview),’ his brother Casey had an out of wedlock 2 year old at the time, half of Hollywood including Brangelina and TomKat, were having quickly conceived (less than a year together) illegitimate children (another antiquated term as shotgun wedding). Fact is this guy who I’m sure with his never apologize never admit guilt was no picnic to be married to married “because we were really in love and we just embraced it” quoting him from Barbara Walters. Nobody held a gun to his head and guided his unsheathed Willy into Jen 3 times with spacing of 3 years apart. He didn’t
ever do anything he didn’t want to do as now when he will deny to our hearing ears that hear he didn’t say what he said. And yes he’s still on something of course.
She didn’t get pregnant alone. Oh poor Ben was so trapped he kept making. kids with her. The poor man had no choice but to drink and cheat and act like an irresponsible bum. He can feel a million different things about his marriage and kids but he should have the decency to keep some things private. His kids will be hurt by his words. And I’m sure Jennifer was not perfect in that marriage, no one is, but she did everything to help him with his kids, with his career, and with his alcoholism. After everything he publicly did to her, she still helped him. Maybe he should for once think of his kids and not himself but everyone loves him now because he’s dating Jennifer Lopez so I doubt that will happen.
Ben knows how to wear a condom. He said in an earlier interview that he fell in love with her when he was with Jennifer Lopez and she was still married. He didn’t have to get married, it was a decision he made…just like his decision to drink.
He’s completely stoned. I recognise myself from having been half- to utterly-baked in the past and trying to put on my serious face so that people wouldn’t notice I had ingested a prime edible. (I don’t partake that often, and only from those who grow their own, btw.) He’s off his face.
ETA His PR has been as busy as a busy little bee – I mean, do we really believe all this ‘how unfair’, wide-eyed and innocent disclaiming? It’s Affleck. We know he’s a rotten piece of work.
I think it was clickbait because it was part of a larger conversation taking place– he made the comment based on how the state of his marriage would’ve exacerbated his alcoholism, not that Jennifer Garner is this big bad monster that drives him to drink. It was clickbait on a Daily Fail kinda level.
I agree too if it was another man saying this people would see it. Unfortunately Ben has a reputation of not taking accountability for his actions so I don’t blame people who see it differently.
If he was miserable he should have left. Jennifer wasn’t keeping him hostage. To blame their marriage for his drinking is a cop out.
But that’s what people don’t get about the larger conversation. They were trying to stay together for the kids. But it wasn’t working so he would drink to cope. This really has nothing to do with Jennifer but him saying he was trapped (and NOT FELT TRAPPED) which people keep saying. That is what everybody latched on to to bash him. And no one reflects on his saying she is a good Mom. It’ just frustrating as an actual fan of Howard Stern and knowing 99% of Celebitchy comments are by people who don’t have a subscription and did not listen to the whole interview. Howard is very good at getting people to open up. And when everyone freaks out over twisted context we will just be getting more fluff interviews going forward. It would be great if people could take something and not make it about their triggers and how they were treated. Rather than what the actual conversation was about.
Staying together for the kids is also a cop out. In the 21st century we are all aware that divorce is healthier for children than a toxic marriage.
He might have spoken poorly, but it wasn’t clickbait. People posted paragraphs of his statements. That’s context, it wasn’t diced up to be misleading.
When a person says “she’s a good mom” and also that he started drinking because of being married to her…it’s not a good thing to say. You can be insulting right after being complimentary, one doesn’t negate the other. If it’s so hard to get the nuance right, maybe don’t talk about it for movie promotion?
He put his foot in his mouth, and oh look, he’s trying to dodge responsibility for that too!
Thank you!
Exactly selene! It was clearly clickbait. People fell for it because they wanted to. Ben has done several interviews over the years since his divorce praising JG. He praised her in this interview. He never actually said he was trapped in his marriage. He said he felt personally trapped because he wanted to stay for the kids. He also never said JG caused his alcoholism. He said had they stayed married they probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats and he would still be drinking (because he was in a bad marriage). Not because of JG. Those who are mad are those who either never liked BA or haven’t since his divorce from JG.
buuuut again – his drinking problem preceded and proceeded his “bad marriage” so maybe the drinking wasn’t about the marriage or JG at all. did he address that at all in this 2 hour interview? is he just so unlucky that every single relationship he has is “bad” and drives him to drink?
No Kate, he’s simply an alcoholic. He doesn’t need a reason, but if there’s a reason, all the better.
I absolutely agree with you Selene. So many people feel trapped in their marriages. Not because their partner is trapping them. If there isn’t abuse or fighting it is hard to break up a family with kids. I know so many people in this situation. They feel unhappy but since the home is peaceful they stay for the kids. If you are an addict, you would turn to your vices to deal with your unhappiness. I honestly don’t get the big deal about this interview.
Dear Ben: Welcome to Amy’s “Proper Apologies” Tutorial and your holiday gift from me.
“I said something stupid and disrespectful. I shouldn’t have, I am sorry that my actions hurt people who didn’t deserve it and I will work to do better going forward.”
You’re welcome.
Bravo! Well said!
Unfortunately I can think of so many dudes that could use this gift in their stocking this year…
Well said @Amy T
+1
If only JK Rowling said that statement about the trans community.
He needs to just stand up and take accountability for his own actions without dragging those to whom he should be making amends into the blame game. He’s not making himself look like less of a tool with his “but I said good things about her too” not-apology.
Hey Ben, if you would “never want your kids to think I’d say a bad word about their mom” then maybe don’t say a bad word about their mom, or at least don’t talk about how you were trapped in your marriage to her and just happened to fall into a bottle of scotch every night as a somehow inescapable consequence of that.
That was my thought! If you don’t want your kids to hear you say bad stuff about their mom, then don’t say it. He seems to be more worried about the perception of what he said than anything else.
And for the record, while people are understandably reacting negatively to his blame for Garner and being “trapped” in his marriage, neither is it a good look to talk about your children or current relationship “saving” you. That’s also not taking responsibility.
Can you imagine being one of his kids and thinking that you and you alone are responsible for your father’s sobriety? That if he relapses, it means you did something wrong or you weren’t enough?
His kids have seen him drunk, maybe angrily trashing their mother, they have seen him flirting or doing more with their nanny in their home etc,etc. Jen Garner had to explain them the meaning of scandal as she said. A narcissist man child who likes to drink, using drunks, chasing women is never a good father, or a good husband. Fortunatelly, his kids have a wonderful mother and they could have a good therapist.
And again he’s putting the blame on others and he’s the poor victim.
Ben Affleck is always gonna Ben Affleck.
“…Affleck added that the part of the interview that gained attention “just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy.”
Yes, you (not “the interview” but you) made yourself out to be all of that. We understand, though, Ben. You can’t help it. Underneath everything, in your heart of hearts, that’s who you are and that’s why you said those things for your children to find online for the rest of their lives. Gods only know what you say to your kids about their mom when you’re together.
Leave it to Ben to bring a shovel to dig this hole further. An apology for the choice of words would have sufficed, instead he actually made it all about his feelings being hurt. Zero accountability, and I do believe he’s in the beginning stages of a relapse.
+1
I didnt watch the Stern interview but saw some comments of people not quite convinced he is sober. But he could be on medication for his addiction. My brother was a raging alcoholic and he has been sober six years now but his personality is not the same,he is a bag of nerves and anxiety. Long time use and medication can ulter a person. Just like Britney also seems different,probably all the unsolicited medication she was forced to take.(IMHO)
I personally think he’s on heavy anxiety meds like benzos. Which if he is, he needs to stop. I’ve been sober 15 years and I had anxiety for over 10. Anxiety is awful so I get it. Whenever I took benzos I just felt numb, which helped with the anxiety, but the aftermath is not pretty.
And he needs to fire his PR team, like right now. They are doing him no favors. I’ve always had a soft spot for him but he seriously needs to start taking accountability for his actions. He’s not. At All. I just want to smack him. Because he is a wonderful director and writer. And he’s pushing so many fans away by this excuse of an apology. Which is not at all an apology.
His PR Team must hate him, Ben Affleck and Howard Stern interview is a recipe for disaster!
Well, watch the clip. I do not think he is sober at all. He slurred his words, talking fast. I was shocked when I heard him slur his words. My sister called me first thing this morning: Have you seen the Ben Affleck video? She was watching the clip released that I saw She told the first thing she wanted to say is: He’s drinking again. She couldn’t get past it. I told her I had wondered if it was pills She said whatever he’s doing it is obvious and it was already hard to listen to him, knowing, because of that, and wondered if his loose lips about Garner was because he wasn’t completely straight and thus not more self-aware.,
I don’t get how people don’t hear it. I also saw signs of dry mouth and heavy eyes when he was on the red carpet talking to ET’s Kevin Frazier.
As far as being on something for nerves. I’ve taken all kinds of medication back in the day when I had a bout of depression and severe anxiety. I don’t think taking a normal dose is that at all Although, I did have dry mouth. Not to the point of continually licking my lips. But I am surprised more people aren’t talking about.
“I didnt watch the Stern interview” – I’m wondering how many in these comments did? I did. All two hours. This comment was so cherry-picked and made into a headline without any context of what preceded and followed. He was actually very very respectful to and of her! Not a fan, nor a hater – but am just shocked at the press from what was actually a really good interview.
Problem being, if you say ONE bad thing in 2 hours of respectful, guess what the only thing is that people will notice?!
My point is that I don’t think, from the comments here, that anyone has heard anything but that one sentence – they didn’t not “notice” the rest: They didn’t hear it! If you take that one comment WITH the comments that preceded and and followed, he clearly was not blaming her at all! He didn’t say *she* trapped him, nor that she was in any way to blame for his alcoholism. He just didn’t.
Jennifer – be honest: did you listen to the interview?
I listened to it and that was not my take away.
My brother basically gave up alcohol and then replaced it with Vicodin. Always insisting that he didn’t have a problem and it was for his back. Pill shopping all over LA and using an old prescription of my dad’s and renewing it for years. He died in his early 70’s-a smart interesting handsome father and grandfather that destroyed his life with his addictions.
Once a douche always a douche!!!
This man is a straight up narcissist. Even his clarification is all about himself. He is ridiculous.
That’s what I was thinking too..
Dear Jlo,
You’ve convinced the world that you are still desirable. Ben’s work here is done. He is NOT a catch. Release him back into the wild before people start pitying you the way they pitied Garner.
Exactly. He will never change. Big mistake for Jlo to take him back.
I don’t want to do a guessing game on his sobriety but I think you are right that he’s maybe California sober because he’s not really himself in this interview. I do love that he mentioned the dunkin memes😂
He said something off-the-cuff and stupid. Howard Stern seems to kind of have that vibe – never listened to the show, but celebrities seem to get in the most trouble on his show lol. I don’t think he’s the worst person ever or that this is career-ending, but I do hope he apologizes to Jen G. She stood by him when she didn’t have to, and he said some things that could be construed as hurtful by her. But honestly, the entire story is click-baity and not really worth (in my opinion) all the coverage it’s getting.
Until Ben can stop putting his foot in his mouth and actually take full responsibility for his actions (LIKE AN ACTUAL SOBER person), just STFU! You are not the victim here! He clearly has zero self-awareness, another indication he is not working any kind of step/sobriety program, or possibly not entirely sober (maybe just a dry drunk?). As someone else remarked yesterday on here, this is giving off major Brad Pitt vibes – let’s blame all the women I was with (Aniston, Jolie). Ugh!!
Yes. I fully believe him the first time, that he excused his philandering and his alcoholism because he felt “trapped.” Lest we forget the Phoenix tattoo and poor Jen G who asked “am I the ashes?” adding that she takes umbrage to being the ashes…he really saw her as something to escape and that when he was finally let go, he imprinted a color-vomit rising Phoenix on his back for the world to see (barf…remembers the tattoo…barfs again).
If he had just stated the obvious: that he was missing the contentment gene, the commitment gene, that he will forever be attracted to other hot girls and not be able to control himself, that he found “full-time dad and husband life” difficult, it would’ve been better. Everyone here who says he doesn’t take responsibility is right: his “apology” also accepts zero responsibility (it’s your fault for choosing the wrong quotes!). If he continues down this track he will forever be batfleck—superhero in his own mind, a punchline to others.
Still a douchebag. All I hear is “me me me me”, ugh.
People are too harsh on him . See, I remember pictures of him during the Lindsey Shookus period, a time when he had escaped the horrible marriage-trap,and he was clearly drunk on these.
Did he blame her or make her responsible for his boozing habit? No!
So, no he doesn’t always blame the woman, only the one he had children with.
(heavy sarcasm obviously)
@Manta, this made me chuckle.
And who came to the rescue and carted him off to rehab? Jennifer Garner. At that point he wasn’t stuck anymore, they were divorced and he was moved on and she still had to pick up the pieces. It seems to be like Jennifer Garner is an extremely patient person.
I have total respect for Jennifer Garner and how she behaved with kindness and generosity towards BA as her ex husband and father of her 3 children. She stood by him at his absolute worst and still looked after his best interests after their divorce WO that their children would still have a dad present in their lives. For that Ben should be grateful and certainly NOT dissing her now in anyway. He needs to man up and appreciate all the good things in his life: 3 healthy children and a wonderful ex wife.
He’s euphoric because he’s in love and he’s feeling bulletproof. He’s got to take responsibility for his behavior or I don’t think he can truly take the needed steps in his recovery.
Wow. He still won’t accept responsibility for his actions. And he does seem really odd – like there is something weird going on. My brother has struggled with drinking for years and has been on various meds to help (without success), but the only time he seems like this is when he’s drinking.
Yep. Somebody I know is married to someone who drinks and then talks too fast and noticeably slurs his words nightly. She heard that clip and it was the first thing she noticed, that he was drinking. Those were her strong feelings.
I think I understand the point he was trying to make – that he was unhappy in his marriage – that they BOTH were – but were trying to make it work for the kids and that just probably added a lot of pressure and stress and his way of coping was to drink. It wasn’t that he was “trapped” by Jen G, it was more that he was trapped by his own…..I don’t know, expectations? Like he thought he had to stay married to be a good father? so the overall unhappy situation was a trigger for him and his alcoholism.
(I didn’t really follow the nanny story so I know nothing about that or the timing etc, i’m just going off what he was saying in the Stern interview.)
That said….when you are talking about something as delicate as a marriage that ended, with someone who is also famous and well-known, there are kids involved, etc….you need to be better with your phrasing and with your words because if he didn’t know those comments were going to get picked up, then he’s an idiot.
Although as I’m tying all that out, I guess it could also be interpreted as him trying to almost defend his drinking? Like it wasn’t his drinking that ended the marriage, it was already basically over?
I don’t know, its a tough situation for Jen and the kids and Ben’s team really needs to give him some pointers on how to talk about it, because the whole thing sounds off – “I’m with this woman that I dated before the woman I had to marry where I was trapped bc of the kids and life is so great now that I’m not trapped anymore!!!!” Like….come up with better talking points dude.
Ηe was unhappy in his marriage and he was drinking, but he was drinking when he was happily partying with L. Shookus in the Mandarin Hotel since 2013, cheating on his wife. He is just an alcoholic with many addictions and maybe bipolar disaster.
“Like it wasn’t his drinking that ended the marriage, it was already basically over”
This. I get what he thought he was saying but the fact he calls it a bad marriage or talks about them working hard on it blah blah makes it seem like equal fault all around and wow we really tried but sometimes people just aren’t meant for each other what a shame. but actually it’s that sometimes people have mental health and addiction issues that make them incapable of being happy no matter who they are with until they seek help, and you didn’t seek help.
“I was trapped in my marriage, I was unhappy, I slept on the couch” is what all men who cheat on their wives until they’re divorced say to convince the next person none of it was their fault. Ben is a garden variety selfish prick.
@Twin falls Yep, this so predictably true of cheaters.
Say it with me: narcissistic alcoholics never change. (Non narcissistic alcoholics can and do.)
I kind of understand what he was trying to say about his marriage, but there are so many better/more sensitive ways he could have said it and I’m not sure we should be making excuses for him when this guy won his first Oscar for screenwriting. He’s a writer! He’s smart. He knows how to choose words and he chose sh*tty words here that reveal he doesn’t own his choices.
I mean…the guy has a full-color phoenix tattooed on his back. He’s in love with his own mythology. He will crash, burn, and rise from the ashes as many times as the market will bear.
Let’s not forget that he lied about that tattoo when people laughed at it, he is very fragile skinned.
lol as the market will bear
I don’t think he’s drinking I’ve also seen ppl who went through the same situation saying he’s taking pills or some sort of medications, and he talked about being under antidepressants. The risk for an alcoholic going through that is to replace the alcohol by the pills though and use them as a clutch and it can become another kind of mess.
About the interview I listened to it entirely and he was brutally honest about everything, his words about Garner in the context of it all weren’t shocking but taken out of it I can understand the outrage. What was the need to even go on stern? He’s really the king of self sabotage.
I agree with everything you wrote, except that antidepressants don’t make you slur your words. As someone who works in mental health I just wanted to correct that. Benzos might, but they would have to be at a pretty high dose and more often than not would just make you appear sedated, not affect your speech. Cannabis also doesn’t typically make one slur their words so I’m not really sure what’s going on with him here
“People who are on Xanax will often sound similar to someone who is intoxicated from alcohol because of slurring.” it’s about ppl abusing Xanax which I think is definitely the case here.
Ben misspoke unfortunately in his interview to Howard Stern. When he says things like “I felt trapped” without clarifying it wasn’t his wife or his kids’ fault and that he would have kept drinking had he stayed married to Garner, people are going to naturally assume he is blaming the end of his marriage on his wife and kids. It’s not our fault for perceiving it that way, he’s too in his own head to realize that’s the way it comes across. And he might have said some really nice things in the same interview about Garner and how he stills respects and admires her as the mother of his kids, but he undoes all that with those comments.
I absolutely hated the book Eat, Pray, Love but one thing I always admired about Elizabeth Gilbert was the way she wrote about her divorce to her first husband. She never blamed him or trashed him in the book, it was all about her emotions and the way she felt in the fallout of the divorce and her reaction to it. Of course, it’s part of why I couldn’t stand the book due to the “poor me I’m such a victim” routine but I respected the way she chose to never diss her ex.
Wow, nothing is ever his fault ever.
I wonder if he bothered to speak to Jennifer Garner/his kids or just did the Kimmel interview and went 🤷♀️
Yeah there’s no way his teenage kids are cool with this behavior
There was a video of him talking to a co-worker (female) in a very animated, borderline angry way. Then I saw a video of him speaking to JG in a similar way. Something is up. Possibly his self destructive tendancies flaring up. It’s just a matter of time before Bennifer blows up.
Like a compass that points north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman. (paraphrased from I forget where)
Still using his kids. It’s so gross when you think about how many women he’s brought into their lives. He couldn’t care less about their feelings. So selfish.
I don’t think it’s anything other than he’s feeling comfortable because everyone is kissi long his mediocre behind. His acting was laughable in the last dual but got raves, his relationship with jlo is laughable and gross but it’s “good for gossip” 😩 .he thought people would kiss his ass over these comments but he forgot how well like garner is to the general public. Hollywood might not care about her but soccer moms do.
+1
Can we start a petition to have Ben get together with Olivia Wilde? #sameenergy
I think Ben’s publicist needs to make sure they can review his interviews before they go to print, or sit in on his interviews with him, and he shouldn’t do live radio interviews. This has happened to him several times now where he puts his foot in his mouth simply because he couldn’t get his full point across the way he meant to. Some people just aren’t well spoken and that’s okay, but he needs to accept that he’s messy and find a way to do damage control BEFORE it’s a headline everywhere.
I think Hollywood cares about Jennifer Garner too. I have never heard a bad word spoken about her. I believe she chose to take less acting jobs so that she could be home to care of her children…and Ben apparently 😂
When the high of the attention of Bennifer 2.0 wears off he will be off with some young actress talking about how she saved him and what a serious actor he is .
He said he would still be drinking if he was still married to her. He was drinking before they got married. He was drinking way after they split up. Maybe Ben needs to remember who picked his messed up butt up and drove him to rehab to help him. With this man child it is always someone else’s fault.
He really just needed to clarify. It had nothing to do with the wife and kids, he’s an addict and he succumbed to addiction but it sounds like he’s not really there yet, unfortunately.