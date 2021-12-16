Sarah Ferguson: My relationship with Prince Andrew ‘is our own fairytale’

Sarah Ferguson made an appearance (in person) on an Italian chat show this week. Most sites ran with Fergie’s quotes about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and how Princess Diana would be very proud of them and how all Diana wanted was for Harry to find happiness. It was sugary and it was all just a repeat of stuff she’s said before about H&M. But Fergie also spoke about how much she supports Prince Andrew and how she still loves him and how they’re living a “fairytale” existence with one another. I sh-t you not. I would go off on her, but thankfully I don’t need to: DAN WOOTTON devoted his Daily Mail column to Fergie’s nonsense and he tries to say that Fergie and the Duchess of Sussex are somehow, improbably, birds of a feather. Here are some highlights from “If Fergie’s fairy-tale romance with Andrew endures it’s because they are two of the most deluded and self-centred individuals on the planet (with apologies to Meghan).”

Wootton felt queasy: “I haven’t felt so queasy watching a disgraced royal on the telly since Randy Andy tried to defend his relationship with the depraved paedo Jeffrey Epstein to Emily Maitlis in THAT public life-ending Newsnight interview. Sarah Ferguson went on an Italian chat show overnight to exclaim she stands ’100 per cent’ behind her ex-husband/BFF/boyfriend/live-in lover as they continue to ‘grow together’ because he’s the ‘best man in the world’.

The fairytale: ‘I believe that the love I have for him and he has for me is just very different from what normal people have,’ she said, staring down her nose at us unenlightened mere mortals who might think the best type of love is a committed marriage where your hubby doesn’t fly halfway around the world to stay at the house of America’s most notorious sexual criminal AFTER his release from prison. With a straight face, Fergie went on: ‘It really is our own fairytale and it’s our own lives, how we like to be, with total respect and honour to each other.’

Ah, Wootton compared Fergie to Meghan: I’m sorry, Fergie, your relationship with Prince Andrew is a fairytale in the same way Meghan Markle is a selfless soul who puts others first and always tells the truth. You are both disgraced public figures who have ended up back in each other’s lives by necessity and little else.

Fergie’s attempts to rehabilitate Andrew: Now, look, I admit Fergie herself is a likeable enough character – more naïve than nasty; more silly than snide. That’s why most royal courtiers don’t take seriously her campaign to rehabilitate her ex-hubby ahead of his almost comical plans for a comeback. But the seriousness of the sexual allegations facing Prince Andrew, including an ongoing civil case being brought by his accuser Virginia Roberts, which he has always strongly denied in full, makes Fergie’s constant public declarations of love without addressing the crux of the friendship with Epstein – someone who she borrowed money from – difficult to swallow.

More from Fergie: ‘He is such a kind, great man, he is a brilliant father and now a fantastic grandfather,’ she wittered to presenter Bruno Vespa. ‘I feel very strongly that in this day and age that we must stand by our hearts, what we think is right with integrity and honour and loyalty.’

How Prince William feels about Fergie & Andrew: Prince William is said to view his uncle as a ‘risk’ and ‘threat to the family’. The Duke of Cambridge is so angry about the whole set-up he’s privately expressed a long-term desire for Andrew and Fergie to move out of Royal Lodge, the sprawling 30-room mansion just three miles away from the Queen at Windsor Castle, a prized property that was home to the Queen Mother from 1952 until her death in 2002. It’s not hard to see why the situation rankles the second-in-line to the throne, given that Andrew is no longer a working Royal, having been forcibly retired, and Fergie has taken the p*ss, according to some courtiers, by even using the residence in a recent PR campaign for her book.

Wootton’s advice to Fergie: If Fergie REALLY loves Prince Andrew, she only has two choices. Insist he flies to New York immediately and cooperates with the FBI, come what may. Or pack him off to a tiny cottage where he costs the Royal Family and taxpayers nothing and where he can quietly conduct charity work out of the public gaze without embarrassing his poor mother further.