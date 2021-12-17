Duchess Kate is ‘ready to step into’ the role of queen: she’s ‘perfect for the job’

Prince Charles has been waiting to be king since he was a little boy. He was four years old when his mother became Queen. To his credit, he found ways to occupy his time while he waited. While there’s been a ton of (well-deserved) focus on Charles’s shady financial dealings, Charles has been a charitable workhorse with a wide variety of passions, ideas, schemes and interests. He cares deeply about sustainable farming, organic farming, urban planning, conservation, environmentalism and a lot more. Meanwhile, Charles’s heir doesn’t care much about anything. William and Kate’s whole energy is a lack of curiosity, a lack of passion, a blandness of personas and interests. We’ve been told, repeatedly, that Will and Kate are “preparing” for their future roles. As if that preparation is their sole focus, as if they cannot do anything but “prepare.” They, like Charles, could be waiting a long time. Anyway, I was thinking about all of that as I read this latest excerpt from this week’s People cover story:
Kate Middleton is ready to step into the shoes of Queen Consort. With a slimmed-down royal family — Prince Andrew quit public duty due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior working royals and Queen Elizabeth has battled recent health setbacks — Kate and Prince William are taking on more public work than ever.
A family friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that it shows Kate is prepared to transition into a queen supporting her husband when the time comes.
“She is ready to step into those shoes with ease and is perfect for the job,” the friend says.
Kate is “more and more impressive as time goes on,” according to a source close to the royal household. “She is a focused and professional woman.”
I’m left with the impression that Kate believes she’s somehow “banking” her time, effort, keenness and work for the time when she becomes Queen Consort. Like, all we should expect of her right now is that she’s “ready” when the time comes. And even that’s a lie! She’s not ready. She and William haven’t even stepped up during the Queen’s health crisis. When the Queen was cancelling events, Will and Kate literally went on vacation! Kate has *barely* done one event a week this fall. So no, Kate is not “perfect for the job.” LOL.
She is not going to be the Queen’s consort for many years. She should just sit back and relax, it is what she does best. Do nothing.
This, for real. If Charles lives as long as his mother it’ll be 20+ years before Kate can emerge from her button-covered coccoon and become Queen consort. In the meantime, she has her one event per 10 days to keep her busy.
If she’s so ready, why isn’t she working.
The thing is: there is no “preparing”. What they are doing now is what they’ll be expected to do when they are king and queen consort: visit charities and advocate for certain causes. This is literally it. (Only william will have the added duty of meeting with the prime minister every week) This is their forever life. So if she is still preparing that means that she’s currently not preforming how she should be preforming (but we knew that already).
This is what I meant exactly. Working is doing. One doesn’t prepare to work. One doesn’t get paid to prepare for work. One is either worming or not working.
I see people commenting on here that she is not working etc, but still, CB keeps posting stories with Kate out and about, doing stuff, greeting people, being in meetings, doing charity etc.
I have no clue what she does in general, but reading this blog makes it look like she is indeed very active and working.
What do you guys consider working?
Not trying to show any attitude or anything. This is a sincere question.
What could she do to make you all content?
LOL, no, she’s not working. The pictures that Kaiser uses for the articles are usually from the same handful of events. The press just constantly pushes stories about her that are talked about here.
Last week she went to the christmas concert at Westminster Abbey. I think prior to that she hadn’t worked for 2 weeks and that was the appearance at the school where she was asked about Meghan.
She is not active and working, Kaiser is just covering the stories about her. I think she has done 60 events for this year, maybe? She works so little that I can look at these pictures and basically tell you what they were all from, which you should not be able to do.
And to answer your question – three years ago most of us on here would have said (and did say) that she would get a pass if she weren’t so lazy, i.e. if she did the kind of numbers that her 73 year old FIL did or her 71 year old aunt in law (Anne) did. But now, I would say that to make most of us “content” she would have to apologize for her role in driving Meghan to the brink of suicide.
Please add up the 95 year old queens appearances in a week before she got sick and before she lost her husband and compare them to Kate’s.
If Kate is ready to work, why isn’t she working. One appearance a month plus a zoom call isn’t what the Queen ever got away with.
Sincere question back to you: Why do you think Kate shouldn’t have to do the basics?
She averages about 1 appearance per week and usually the appearance is around an hour of her time. And then she disappears on vacation for months at a time. She’s been a member of the royal family for 10 years and every single year she has had the lowest number of appearances, averaging between 80-100 per year. That is abysmally low, particularly considering her lavish lifestyle is paid for by others. And alot of so-called “work” is nothing but empty garbage pulled together quickly by KP to give her something to put her name to, like that Early Years project of hers.
Commenters who know better than me say she averages one event per week or less. The photos we see on this site are from those events and are frequently reused. So you’re right, to the casual viewer her events may seem more frequent but they’re not.
They do nothing or fail at just anything. They couldnt even get a xmas picture right: we got a family vacation photo under the sun and in the sands of Jordan. Merrry xmas from top ceo’s Katie and Willie
When a 95 year old out works a 30-something, it tells me that the 30-something is not prepared for anything.
My God, the infantalization and coddling of this woman is gross. All I see when I look at her giant braying laugh is an insecure mean girl who wants to be a lady who lunches and laze around on her ass looking pretty. I used to have less revulsion for her but her active participation in a smear campaign that nearly drove a fellow American to suicide has changed all that. Now I can barely keep my food down while reading these sugary pieces about her.
Be careful what you wish for, comes to mind. If per chance they push Charles and cammie out. The last laugh might not belong to them.
PC would have to step aside willingly and that won’t happen. He has already been confirmed as the Queen’s successor. Unless they can push the scandal to the point of him being linked in a way he can be criminally prosecuted instead of Fawcett taking the entire fall, it won’t happen.
Oh for the love of God….
Looks like keen anniversary week 2.0 has officially started, only this times it’s the winter edition and it’s the keen birthday month with extra keen on top 🙄
But they are NOT taking on more. They didn’t take on any of H&M’s patronages. There is never any mention of anybody taking on PA’s work. Some patronages dropped him but I don’t think other royals were assigned to them. They’re also ignoring the fact that the Queen and PC are both still alive. Notice none of these articles ever detail exactly how she is doing anything substantial.
People Magazine Headline 10 years on: Kate at 50. How the royal mum-of-3 is finally ready to be queen consort!
Calm down with the PR, mumbles. You’ve got a long road ahead.
and after 43 years I am “ready to step into” the role of being Mrs. MerlinsDad. I have been preparing for this since my 20′s. It takes time y’all. I would like to add how very grateful I am to have been given the space and time to do so. I am ever so keen to begin, wish me well!!!
But she’s really not. Compared to Letizia, Mathilde, Maxima, Margrethe, Sonia, Rania, Masako, Jetsun, heck even Marie-Therese, she’s sooooo subpar. She’s nowhere near their levels in anything.
Even compared to the current crown princesses of Victoria and Mary (okay, Kate and Mette-Marit’s work ethics are almost similar, but Mette-Marit is ill, so…) she’s so outclassed in terms of preparedness and suitability (work-wise.) Like, Leonor of Spain who is 16 is doing better speeches and harder events than Kate.
She’s not ready. She can’t even give us glamour, with her stupid buttons and copy-keening. Ugh.
Just do something Kate.
You’re not going to be Queen consort for a long time, so take some initiative and do something to keep you busy, if you’re not going to do the usual work.
Who’s feeding this pabulum to People? Ma Meddlesome? Really People, you are sinking to a new low of fictitious nonsense no better than a Barbara Cartland novel. Stop, just stop. Kate is nowhere NEAR ready to be Queen Consort and never will be. She’s too lazy, thoughtless and selfish. And please use the proper term, she won’t be “Queen”, she’ll be the reigning king’s wife and as such does not formally share his political and military powers.
They must be somewhat freaking out that this two aren’t going to be the young monarchs they thought they would be. They could be waiting at most for 30 years or at least 10/20 years depending on the queen and Charles longevity.
Ok, I’m asking this because I really don’t know – what is there to prepare for? What is “the job”? And why does it matter if she’s “up to it” or not?
It’s seems to me that Kate has done less work this year so I’m not seeing where she and William have stepped up.
In the 52 years I’ve been alive…what I’ve seen the Queen do…when she wasn’t injecting herself into politics…ALWAYS on the wrong side of justice & decency….could be done by a robot outfitted with the Queen’s iconic outfits…so yes…Catherine is ready to he Queen.
You can’t become perfect at something by half-assing it.
We know. Every person in America who’s ever glanced at a grocery store check-out aisle knows. Can’t imagine why anyone would care, but we know!!! It’s nearly 2022 and luckily a shrinking number of women and girls think Queen consort of a colonial empire is an aspirational goal in life.
Honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if they rewrote the rules, skipped a generation and will and kate became king and queen. There’s been a real press push recently to dub them perfect for the roles and I think it’s setting up something and/or testing the waters . I think C & C just want to relax and live a low key retired life at this point and they’re seeing how viable that would be
The Keening Season is upon us! Get ready folks!
When Kate becomes queen consort, People magazine writers are going to have their work cut out for them, trying to make up new and improved excuses why she won’t work.
I kind of give them credit for just boldly lying. “more public work than ever” – how, pray tell? Where? When? what is this “more public work” that we should be seeing? Because the numbers aren’t showing it, even with as much as the Cambridges try to stretch their numbers.
but all there is to say about Kate is that she’s waiting to be Queen, because there is nothing else there.
Kate replacing the Queen is like Hilaria Baldwin replacing Saint Nick.
Ohh please,just this month she couldn’t even read a speech at the concert she was “hosting” , yeah so I guess she’ll need another 10 years to prepare herself for making 3 min speeches.
I want to hear more about her “amazing new style”. What—fewer buttons? Or do they mean copying Meghan?
Well said. She is certainly copying her hair, that’s for sure.
I guess after the hate campaign directed at Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry and getting them out the working royals she is aiming for the Queen and Camilla now 🙄
I only noticed she has Duggar women hair, huh. The student beside her wondering “what’s so funny?”
Amazing new style?? Thanks to whom? Are they referring to the endless, insanely expensive coatdresses and the overdone plaid coats? Also insanely expensive? Let’s face it, she’s a perfect candidate to NOT be queen consort.
I posted on the other thread and now I’m utterly convinced, this pure fiction is coming from Ma Middleton of Bucklebury. People should be ashamed.