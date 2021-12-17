Duchess Kate is ‘ready to step into’ the role of queen: she’s ‘perfect for the job’

Prince Charles has been waiting to be king since he was a little boy. He was four years old when his mother became Queen. To his credit, he found ways to occupy his time while he waited. While there’s been a ton of (well-deserved) focus on Charles’s shady financial dealings, Charles has been a charitable workhorse with a wide variety of passions, ideas, schemes and interests. He cares deeply about sustainable farming, organic farming, urban planning, conservation, environmentalism and a lot more. Meanwhile, Charles’s heir doesn’t care much about anything. William and Kate’s whole energy is a lack of curiosity, a lack of passion, a blandness of personas and interests. We’ve been told, repeatedly, that Will and Kate are “preparing” for their future roles. As if that preparation is their sole focus, as if they cannot do anything but “prepare.” They, like Charles, could be waiting a long time. Anyway, I was thinking about all of that as I read this latest excerpt from this week’s People cover story:

Kate Middleton is ready to step into the shoes of Queen Consort. With a slimmed-down royal family — Prince Andrew quit public duty due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior working royals and Queen Elizabeth has battled recent health setbacks — Kate and Prince William are taking on more public work than ever. A family friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that it shows Kate is prepared to transition into a queen supporting her husband when the time comes. “She is ready to step into those shoes with ease and is perfect for the job,” the friend says. Kate is “more and more impressive as time goes on,” according to a source close to the royal household. “She is a focused and professional woman.”

[From People]

I’m left with the impression that Kate believes she’s somehow “banking” her time, effort, keenness and work for the time when she becomes Queen Consort. Like, all we should expect of her right now is that she’s “ready” when the time comes. And even that’s a lie! She’s not ready. She and William haven’t even stepped up during the Queen’s health crisis. When the Queen was cancelling events, Will and Kate literally went on vacation! Kate has *barely* done one event a week this fall. So no, Kate is not “perfect for the job.” LOL.