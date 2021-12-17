Page Six: Jennifer Garner has been the one picking Ben Affleck up time & again

In our next podcast, coming out tomorrow morning (subscribe to us, we’re Gossip with Celebitchy), Kaiser and I talk about something we haven’t discussed in much depth yet – that Ben Affleck does not come across as sober in his recent interviews. I watched him on Kimmel and saw clips of his Howard Stern interview. He slurs his words, his eyes are half closed and you can tell he’s on something. It’s very possible he’s simply baked. Recreational marijuana is completely legal in California. If that’s the case Affleck is not at Seth Rogen levels where he can smoke/vape all day and speak clearly and understandably. A key part of his job is to give interviews promoting his work, and he’s doing poorly at that, as shown by the controversy over his quotes to Howard Stern.
While some people have defended Affleck’s quotes to Stern, he really said those things. He said other complimentary things about Garner, to be fair. Of course it was part of a larger conversation but the way he dealt with the fallout was not great. Garner has handled her divorce and Affleck’s ongoing substance issues with so much grace. He cheated on her with their nanny in 2015 and he cheated on her with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. She still staged an intervention and literally drove him to rehab after he started drinking again in 2018. Garner has been silent about Affleck half-blaming her for his drinking problem. Someone gave quotes to Page Six about how she might feel though, which is understandably pissed.
Now, sources around the actress are furious that Affleck aired his frustrations about their marriage to Howard Stern this week — and blamed their troubles for his alcoholism.
“It’s disgusting,” one industry insider who knows both Affleck and Garner well said of the actor’s comments. “Jen has been the only one picking him up time and time again when he’s done horrible things — fallen off the wagon or worse.
“Jen stood by him because she loves him. This is the mother of his children.”
Another well-placed source told Page Six: “Anyone who knows addict behavior knows how untrue those comments could be for any addict, but particularly Ben. It’s one of the first tenets of AA not to place blame for your disease.”
To Garner’s friends, Affleck’s new comments echo the cringeworthy speech he made when accepting a Best Picture Oscar for directing “Argo” in 2013.
“I want to thank you for working on our marriage for 10 Christmases,” Affleck said at the podium. “It’s good. It is work, but it’s the best kind of work. And there’s no one I’d rather work with!”
I’m glad that they brought up Ben’s backhanded compliment to her during his Oscar speech. That was so rude! I think Page Six’s sources are just fellow gossips like us, because we talked about this in the Celebitchy Zoom and came to the same conclusion about Garner. People have so much more sympathy for her now that Ben is sticking his foot in it. Ben is blaming other people and situations for his drinking when he’s the common denominator. Plus Garner helped him so much! She’s probably the reason he got sober, not the other way around. Who is he going to blame for whatever is going on with him now? He blamed J.Lo, for years, for his career slump post-Gigli. He’s spiraling and self-sabotaging again, as is his pattern.
Garner and Affleck are shown together outside on 12/9, before the interview came out.
Honestly without her, there’s a big chance he would be dead. He should kiss the ground she walks on.
This, so much. She helped him so much (or tried to) and he is an ungrateful asshole. I would be livid if I was her.
Ben is so certain that he’s special, but there are thousands of addicts who are just like him. Run, J-Lo.
Yep, Affleck believes himself to be unique. In addiction work, we call that “terminally unique” bc those folks are often not able to be helped by their own choice. It’s very sad for Ben and all who love him, particularly his children.
I’ve sensed that he gets frustrated with Jen Garner always being credited as capable and do-no-wrong (I think he’s even said that before?) so he lashes out while she stays composed, which just feeds that perception. One of the many bad cycles that seem to be happening here.
I keep seeing there’s “nuance” in Ben’s comments and those nuance comments are typically talking down to folks saying that older, married folks with kids “understand” what Ben meant to say.
No. As the child of this type of man, who told me this year that he felt “trapped” in our family it landed very poorly and I’m an adult. Imagine his children who are 16, 12, and 9. Also as has been pointed out Ben had been an alcoholic and gambling addict for most of his adult life. He was in rehab multiple times before BOTH Jennifer’s and JG took him to rehab 3 years after they separated.
There’s no nuance. He sucks and I’m starting to think lots of other people secretly suck too.
This is what struck me. His comments actually blame his children, which is worse than blaming Garner.
I’d be tired of being his mother. She’s gone above and beyond on behalf of her children where their father is concerned.
What the hell is happening in that first picture of them together? I do not like the look in his eyes and his massive hand so close to her face….
I have to keep telling myself that maybe he was putting his hand on her shoulder. Divorced parents that are friends do that – right?
It looks to me like he’s animatedly telling a story. She doesn’t really look concerned.
Jen really has done so much for him for the sake of their kids having their dad in their lives. Part of me feels really bad for Ben because of course he can’t help his addiction and I feel like he’s someone who is just perpetually struggling. But Jen has done SO much for him and he should be eternally grateful that she’s worked so hard to keep him alive and with his children. She has always struck me as a genuinely kind person and he never should’ve gone anywhere near trying to blame his issues on her.
Ben seems to be the type of man to know exactly what to say to please the masses. It’s expected of him to be gracious to Jen but deep inside, his statements directed at her are his true feelings. His statements about Jlo calling her “suffocating” is how he really thinks of her.
This man’s sobriety will always be in a tailspin due to his inability to accept responsibility for his actions. Lip service will never break the cycle.
This is why I can’t get behind bennifer 2.0
he treats each woman like she’s his special one and only, and everyone is supposed to be jealous because he loves x so much, and then boom. He treats x like crap in public and humiliates her.
Jen Garner said that when he shines his light on you it’s glorious but when he turns away it is very cold and dark. That seems to have held true.
And when/if the Grand Bennifer Reunion crashes and burns, she’ll be there picking up the pieces, too.
Affeck is repellent. Why would any woman want to get near him? FWIW, I believe that Garner has actually saved his life. Not just because she cared about him, but even moreso because she loves her children. Those kids are older now, maybe old enough to understand that mom can’t keep saving dad. He has to save himself.
It doesn’t bode well. He’s still not in control of his addictions if he isn’t owning them (ugh, what he said was really awful) and JLo herself has an addiction to courtship love, always running into the arms of the next waiting male again when her current relationship tanks, which they always do. They might make it a year or two … but.
I cannot for the life of me understand why any woman, knowing his track record and actually being part of his track record, would go anywhere near him. He’s a repeat addict, philanderer, and has more issues than Time Magazine. I agree with you Celebitchy that he’s likely baked. His eyes are red, his lids are heavy, he slurred his words and just seems “out of it”. He’s the classic narcissist who blames everyone else for his problems and will not hesitate to throw anyone under the bus so he doesn’t have to accept personal responsibility. It’s always a back-handed compliment when he speaks of his relationship with JG and he’s gonna do it again with J-Lo, mark my words. If she had a bit more sense she’d drop him like a hot turd now but she won’t, she’s addicted to performative and public love affairs, without them she doesn’t seem to feel “whole”. This isn’t gonna stand the test of time.
All of this! The interview and fallout is SO predictable, it was only a matter of time. Ben has always been a mess, Jlo is clingy and needy, they are two adults that have not grown up. Garner is the only adult that comes out looking like an adult here. The over the top fan worship of Ben and Jlo only adds to the ridiculousness.
The pic of her shoving the bag of fast-food into the backseat before she drives him to rehab will forever say all I need to know about that ten-Xmas-long relationship.
Indeed. That photo says everything one needs to know about that marriage.
I don’t think he ever really truly loved Garner. I think he loved that she loved him, and he loved the grounded “family man” legitimacy that she could bring to his image, and I think he wanted to love her or told himself he did. On the contrast I think she was over the moon for him and with her traditional upbringing was willing to do whatever it took to “keep” him (including convincing him to stay “for the kids” when he wanted to leave.) Always looked pretty obvious to me he felt trapped (except during his Oscar campaign of course.) I don’t think what he was said was kind or respectful of his kids, but it wasn’t some big revelation to me. And being unhappy and feeling trapped (bc he was not literally trapped obviously) can trigger addiction. I guess I’m just so over this story because I don’t see it as some big thing. And I think Ben is a POS mostly, so I’m not trying to cape for him. Just that, of course he felt this way. I always feel bad for his kids honestly, so it’s just not anything new for him.
ITA with this take. People have speculated about this for years but now there’s all this outrage that he’s admitting he stayed in the marriage for the kids.
This time, Jen Garner needs to let his spiral go out and let him hit rock bottom, and NOT pick him and his pieces up. He has parents and siblings and managers and friends and even a girlfriend. Let them do it for a change. She needs to focus solely on their kids. She isn’t his mother or his minder, and clearly her picking up the pieces isn’t working.
@Izzy I totally agree with you, if she’s not already I hope she keeps her distance. Disengaging is very powerful and freeing but oh so hard to do
Jennifer knew Ben was an addict when she met him, so I sure hope she went into marriage and parenthood with him understanding that his struggles were likely to be ongoing and she was signing up for all that entailed.