Tom Holland wants to ‘take a break, focus on starting a family’

The much-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally out. I heard someone say we should see it opening weekend to avoid spoilers because we won’t want anything ruined. The movie got incredible advance buzz. I want to see it and would love to see it without having it spoiled, but I have far too much to do before the 25th, so I guess I’m out of luck.

There has been a lot of talk about what Tom Holland is going to do next. It’s confusing because this was supposed to close out his contract as Spider-Man. But then Sony and Marvel brokered a deal to put him in three more movies. Granted we still don’t know what his role will be, but if Tom has anything to say about it, his part will be minimal, because he wants to take a break. Not to relax, but to start a family. And apparently, he’s okay with everyone knowing his plans.

Tom Holland is looking forward to the future. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 25, opens up about what the superhero franchise means to him — and what he hopes to do next — in the new issue of PEOPLE. “I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing,” Holland says. “And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.” “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career,” Holland says. “I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.” Indeed, the star says he looks forward to becoming a father one day — which is why Holland says if he weren’t acting, he’d be a schoolteacher. “I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!” he says. “If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out. My dad’s been such a great role model for me. I think I’ve got that from him. So I think I’d be a primary school teacher or something like that.”

[From People]

I hope Tom knows what he’s doing with these comments. Originally, the narrative he and Zendaya were promoting was that they were forced into the public eye before they were prepared to announce it. Since that, they’re okay with people mentioning their relationship, but they still aren’t discussing it. But if Tom says he is taking a break from his biggest role (apologies to Billy Elliott) and his focus is to start a family, that’ll put a spotlight on Zendaya to make this happen. I can just see Zendaya having to sit through interviews starting with “Tom wants to start a family, when are you going to have his baby?” Even with Tom admitting he will wait, I doubt anyone is going to read that after seeing how excited he is to have kids. Maybe they’ve already discussed it. Because after Tom spoke about stepping away from films and becoming a dad, Zendaya posted to Instagram saying, “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️”

In addition to not seeing himself in the Spider-Man suit, Tom said he’d like someone entirely different to wear it. He said that after three men taking on the role, “I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman.” I’m sure all the neck-beards would bombard the internet to explain how a female Spider-hero will unravel the fabric of society, but I’m with Tom. Let’s get a live-action Spider-Gwen in play. Maybe Tom can take his kids to see the film.

Amy Pascal is all of us

